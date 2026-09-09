Crocs are out and Birkenstocks with socks are in for middle school students



Crocs saw a huge resurgence in popularity over the last decade thanks to successful rebranding, celebrity collaborations, and the pandemic-era demand for comfortable footwear. Their popularity persisted despite doctors warning against wearing them and schools banning them as tripping hazards.

Times may be changing, at least in middle school. Las Vegas middle school teacher Natalia Garcia has been documenting her students’ fashion on TikTok since 2024 and has noticed significant shifts this year, including in footwear. According to Garcia, Crocs are out and Birkenstocks with socks are in. From Today:

At the start of the new school year, Natalia Garcia noticed something she hadn’t expected. Her incoming sixth graders seemed to be dressing younger. The Las Vegas teacher had spent the previous school year watching middle school fashion skew toward crop tops, very short shorts and other styles that made some of her students look older than they were. Now, she was seeing full T-shirts, longer shorts, graphic tees and even neon. “I’ve talked to my other friends at other middle schools and they’re seeing the same thing,” Garcia, 25, tells TODAY.com. Garcia began documenting the shifting tastes of her students in a TikTok series in 2024, drawing on her own observations and her conversations with students about what they were wearing and why. The series took off, resonating with parents who were also trying to decipher the ever-changing middle school style landscape. Now, as the 2026-27 school year gets underway, she’s seeing some familiar trends hold on — Sambas, baggy jeans, jorts — alongside a decidedly more youthful aesthetic. Crocs appear to be out, Garcia says. Adidas Sambas remain a fixture, but the classic black-and-white pair is no longer the only option. Birkenstocks are also back, in both sandal and clog form. Girls tend to favor the sandals; boys, the clogs. “You have to wear socks,” Garcia says. “So they think it’s gross if you wear no socks.” Jorts, or longer denim shorts, are having a moment. Garcia first noticed jean shorts gaining ground toward the end of last school year, and this fall she’s also seeing sweat shorts and other looser styles. Boys and girls are both wearing them, though they’re styling them differently. Girls may pair the shorts with a fitted shirt or crop top, while boys are more likely to embrace head-to-toe volume. “Boys are wearing them with like baggy on baggy — so baggy T-shirt, baggy shorts,” Garcia says. But it’s the return of the graphic tee — particularly the neon variety — that may best capture the broader change. Garcia recently came across a video of children around middle-school age wearing neon shirts and shorts, and noticed the comments filled with nostalgia for the look. “People were like, ‘The world is healing,’” she says.

[From Today]

I’m all for letting kids make their own fashion mistakes, but that combination looks so bad. I have a son in middle school. If I bought him a nice pair of Birkenstocks and he wore socks with them, we would need to have a serious discussion. My son said he’s seen several kids rocking this trend, but it’s not widespread. It needs to stay this way. My fellow middle school parents, we need to come together and take the socks away from the Birkenstock-wearing children.

As for the rest of the fashion trends, it’s an interesting observation that kids are dressing “younger” by wearing graphic and neon tees. During back-to-school night, a PTA mom at the spirit wear table told me that this year’s biggest seller is a bright tie-dyed t-shirt. I love the return to bright colors. Jorts being popular again is amusing. I’ll never understand their appeal. I hated them when they were popular in the early 2000s. That said, they look better than Birks with socks.