Crocs are out and Birkenstocks with socks are in for middle school students

Crocs saw a huge resurgence in popularity over the last decade thanks to successful rebranding, celebrity collaborations, and the pandemic-era demand for comfortable footwear. Their popularity persisted despite doctors warning against wearing them and schools banning them as tripping hazards.
Times may be changing, at least in middle school. Las Vegas middle school teacher Natalia Garcia has been documenting her students’ fashion on TikTok since 2024 and has noticed significant shifts this year, including in footwear. According to Garcia, Crocs are out and Birkenstocks with socks are in. From Today:
At the start of the new school year, Natalia Garcia noticed something she hadn’t expected.
Her incoming sixth graders seemed to be dressing younger.
The Las Vegas teacher had spent the previous school year watching middle school fashion skew toward crop tops, very short shorts and other styles that made some of her students look older than they were. Now, she was seeing full T-shirts, longer shorts, graphic tees and even neon.
“I’ve talked to my other friends at other middle schools and they’re seeing the same thing,” Garcia, 25, tells TODAY.com.
Garcia began documenting the shifting tastes of her students in a TikTok series in 2024, drawing on her own observations and her conversations with students about what they were wearing and why. The series took off, resonating with parents who were also trying to decipher the ever-changing middle school style landscape.
Now, as the 2026-27 school year gets underway, she’s seeing some familiar trends hold on — Sambas, baggy jeans, jorts — alongside a decidedly more youthful aesthetic.
Crocs appear to be out, Garcia says. Adidas Sambas remain a fixture, but the classic black-and-white pair is no longer the only option. Birkenstocks are also back, in both sandal and clog form. Girls tend to favor the sandals; boys, the clogs.
“You have to wear socks,” Garcia says. “So they think it’s gross if you wear no socks.”
Jorts, or longer denim shorts, are having a moment. Garcia first noticed jean shorts gaining ground toward the end of last school year, and this fall she’s also seeing sweat shorts and other looser styles. Boys and girls are both wearing them, though they’re styling them differently.
Girls may pair the shorts with a fitted shirt or crop top, while boys are more likely to embrace head-to-toe volume.
“Boys are wearing them with like baggy on baggy — so baggy T-shirt, baggy shorts,” Garcia says.
But it’s the return of the graphic tee — particularly the neon variety — that may best capture the broader change.
Garcia recently came across a video of children around middle-school age wearing neon shirts and shorts, and noticed the comments filled with nostalgia for the look. “People were like, ‘The world is healing,’” she says.
I’m all for letting kids make their own fashion mistakes, but that combination looks so bad. I have a son in middle school. If I bought him a nice pair of Birkenstocks and he wore socks with them, we would need to have a serious discussion. My son said he’s seen several kids rocking this trend, but it’s not widespread. It needs to stay this way. My fellow middle school parents, we need to come together and take the socks away from the Birkenstock-wearing children.
As for the rest of the fashion trends, it’s an interesting observation that kids are dressing “younger” by wearing graphic and neon tees. During back-to-school night, a PTA mom at the spirit wear table told me that this year’s biggest seller is a bright tie-dyed t-shirt. I love the return to bright colors. Jorts being popular again is amusing. I’ll never understand their appeal. I hated them when they were popular in the early 2000s. That said, they look better than Birks with socks.
Photos credit: Melike B, Aibek Skakov, Boris Pavlikovsky and Darina Belonogova on Pexels, No Revisions, Luca Vercellio on Unsplash
Germans have been wearing Birks with socks for decades.
I’ve been wearing Birks with socks since the 1980’s and it is a hill I will die on.
Are you an Oregonian, by chance?
I went to a management meeting today and the fiscal officer was wearing birkenstocks with socks! With soft looking pants and a casual blazer. It was so odd! I couldn’t stop staring. Maybe she has foot problems tho, so I will try not to judge.
So has my husband.
I have recently immigrated to Germany. I love it here. So much.
Germans do wear this combo but crocs are big too. But they really seem to wear just really comfy sneakers instead for the most part. Their sneaker game is SO strong. Like – easily the coolest sneakers I’ve ever seen just randomly. I feel like such a creeper staring at peoples feet 😂
And the other thing – I was told that Germans wear dark colors. All blacks and greys. I’m seeing so many bright colors, across the age spectrum. Loving that.
My seventh grade nephew is still rocking Crocs. He bought a fresh pair this weekend. I say both a bit unfortunate in their styling but hey — let the kids live!
I think its a fun way for kids to to goof on boomers. I am here for it as a GenX.
I am also a converted Crocs lover. I love to decorate them and they are just so easy to slip on and go about your day.
I know I’m in the minority, but I’d sooner hack off my feet with a rusty saw than wear Crocs.
Or maybe you’ve managed to avoid those days when you’d do anything— anything at all — if your feet just didn’t hurt. When your feet already feel like they’ve been hacked at, you might well welcome the bliss that can be Crocs. They don’t all look like the original clogs, if that helps. I, personally, recommend the flip flops. I also once had some quite nice black leather Crocs clogs that, unfortunately, got discontinued from their product line.
I’ve been wearing my Birkenstock clogs all summer — usually without socks. I have to say, though, that the softness of the sock layer makes getting Birks broken in to the sublimely comfy stage a lot easier.
These are middle school kids though, so I’m wondering: Do the Birkenstocks get to the sublimely comfy stage before the kids grow out of them?
I got my first pair of Birkenstocks for my 16th birthday in 1996 and have never looked back. I will always own several pairs at a time and even have my dress Birks, my junk Birks and my plastic pool Birks because the soles don’t get slimy and wet when water gets on them. But I will never wear socks with them. My kids play soccer, and I’ve noticed for the past couple of years that the players wear them after games instead of slides and Crocs, like they used to. I’ve been waiting for my kids to request a pair, but to my disappointment, they have no desire. But I will convert them eventually.
Wait till they find out people have been doing this for decades.
Up here in the PacNW, it’s common practice to wear socks with Birkenstocks (or tevas). In fact an insurance company ran a hilarious ad about it!
I’ve been rocking my Birkenstock clogs since 2020 and *always* wear socks, I don’t want funky footbeds.
I agree with the other commenter who would rather saw her feet off than wear crocs. I find them absolutely hideous in looks and sounds people make wearing them.
https://youtu.be/j6gzsBhZrE8?si=wUk5FPAaHwR2PsLz
I had never seen socks with sandals until I moved up here to the PacNW. Clogs, yes. But a sandal in which your toes are visible? Never.
My kids are fully into these phases of fashion. While I think most of it is ugly, I remember how my mom and my abuela hated the trends I liked when I was a teen,and I let them wear what they want. They’re only this age once.
As for me, I have plantar fascitis. So Crocs and Birkenstocks hurt my feet. I’m shocked that so many here are saying they find them comfortable. They’re also too wide for my feet. For sandals, supportive Tevas are my thing. No flip flops EVER.
For sneakers, Asics and Brooks have saved my feet.
My podiatrist was spot on with the recommendations.
Birkenstocks come in two widths, narrow & regular. The narrow ones have the solid footprint in the shoebed–be sure to look for that.
I have a pair of crocs. They aren’t comfortable on my feet although they are extremely comfortable for my husband. I think it’s about foot shape. I still have them by the door in case I need to dash out – mostly cuz my slip on converse got left outside and now I’m not sure that a family of spiders don’t live in them 😂
RIP for those parents’ wallets because Birks are not cheap. The two pairs I own ran me $300 after taxes.
My patent leather ones I wear in the summer. The fuzzy suede ones are definitely fabulous for fall with some socks, though. They look cute with summer grey woolies under jeans. Very boho autumn.
Yeah, but they last forever & can be re-soled.
I took my middle schooler shopping for clothes and we found extremely baggy jeans that were tapered at the ankle. TAPERED!!! I physically recoiled. They also had acid washed jeans with pleats. I have PSTD now. Please send thoughts and prayers.
It’s truly horrifying. My thoughts are with you. I hope to god you don’t stumble across some barrel jeans out in the wild. I’ve seen them look cool on people irl but on a hanger or model they are bad.
Horrifying!
Oh, good gad! This takes me back in time, to the 80s in my home state of Oregon. Women wearing Birkies with socks with their dresses & skirts. Oh, dear, oh, dear, I always thought of this as the Oregonian style. 😬
The best description I’ve ever read for Oregonian style is that we always look like we are dressed for the possibility of a hike at all times, or in my case, a rafting trip 😁. A popular sometimes year round look should include some or all of the following; shorts or pants with removable legs, a t-shirt from any one of the many local breweries or a vintage band tee, a flannel layer, some sort of fleece and/or puffer jacket, preferably Patagonia or similar brand, Chacos or Tevas for water crossing, or Birkenstocks, with or without socks, depending on the season. Source: Oregonian since birth 🙂
😃 Oregonian since age 8 here. You have described my closet (no socks with the Birkies, please). I remember laughing at ‘grunge rock’–that’s just what we wear in the PNW!!
I live in Montreal Quebec, and in the last few years this revolting level of slobbery is seen everywhere, everyday now and it’s so depressing, by young and old. Socks and crocs, socks and slides, socks and sandals. And not just socks, but the dirtiest grungiest socks you can imagine. I wish people would have some respect for themselves and others and realize they’re actually in public when they dress like this. Like Tom Ford says, “Dressing well is a kind of good manners.” And when you dress like a gross slob, it shows you don’t give a sh*t about yourself or others.
Very strong opinion.
I understand the thinking behind it. But just a thought – for many people it’s about respecting their sensory needs to dress the way they do. Many people dress differently when anxious or depressed or stressed or overwhelmed. Because the less sensory input they have from their clothes, the more they have for handling their day.
And I do really prefer the idea of people’s clothing choices not being about anyone else and often not even being about how they feel about themselves. People’s internal lives are extremely complicated and a linear – they don’t respect themselves or others doesn’t fit many scenarios.
Just because you haven’t encountered this struggle doesn’t mean that it’s not very real. A seeming lack of care on their part may not be behind their fashion choices. And it’s very much not a reflection of how they feel about you.