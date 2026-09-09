Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage

The Operation Varsity Blues scandal feels like it happened a lifetime ago. In reality, the scandal unfolded one year before the pandemic. A wide variety of LA parents, many of them wealthy celebrities, were caught cheating, committing wire fraud and bribing officials, all to benefit their children. SAT tests were altered, college applications were faked, and a convoluted system to secure false athletic recruitments was unleashed. Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were two of the parents who ended up facing criminal charges after they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. Lori ended up going to prison for about two months. Her marriage to Mossimo limped along for several years after lock-up, but they separated in 2025. Now Lori has filed for divorce.

Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce just over a year after she separated from Mossimo Giannulli. On Sept. 4, the Full House star, 62, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 28 years, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report. Loughlin’s filing confirms that the couple had a prenup in place prior to their November 1997 wedding, and they amended the prenup in 2015. They share daughters Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26. Loughlin listed Aug. 25, 2025 as the date of separation. The news became public two months later when Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much confirmed the split in a statement. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Much said on Oct. 2, 2025. Following the news of the couple’s separation, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin’s friends were “rallying behind her.” “They do not like him,” the source said of Giannulli, 63. “They are very angry with him.” In January, another insider said that Loughlin was “still extremely angry” with Giannulli, but the fashion designer wanted “everything resolved quietly.” According to a source, the 2020 college admissions scandal, in which they were accused of paying $500,000 to a college consultant who falsely designated their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team and pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, played a significant role in the split.

[From People]

Going from memory, the Loughlin-Giannulli situation was a rare moment where both parents were heavily involved with the college-application fraud. This wasn’t a situation where Mossimo came up with a plot and forced Lori to participate. Acting like Mossimo is the only one worthy of scorn is a bit rich, in my opinion. It feels like Lori is still trying to maneuver her way out of the scandal, years later, and come out of it “the wronged party.” Anyway, big surprise, this whole thing ended it divorce. Incidentally, did you know that Olivia Jade is dating a tennis player? She’s with Taylor Fritz, who crashed out of the US Open in the third round.