Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage

The Operation Varsity Blues scandal feels like it happened a lifetime ago. In reality, the scandal unfolded one year before the pandemic. A wide variety of LA parents, many of them wealthy celebrities, were caught cheating, committing wire fraud and bribing officials, all to benefit their children. SAT tests were altered, college applications were faked, and a convoluted system to secure false athletic recruitments was unleashed. Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were two of the parents who ended up facing criminal charges after they paid $500,000 to get their daughters into USC. Lori ended up going to prison for about two months. Her marriage to Mossimo limped along for several years after lock-up, but they separated in 2025. Now Lori has filed for divorce.
Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce just over a year after she separated from Mossimo Giannulli. On Sept. 4, the Full House star, 62, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 28 years, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. TMZ was first to report.
Loughlin’s filing confirms that the couple had a prenup in place prior to their November 1997 wedding, and they amended the prenup in 2015. They share daughters Isabella Rose, 27, and Olivia Jade, 26.
Loughlin listed Aug. 25, 2025 as the date of separation. The news became public two months later when Loughlin’s representative Elizabeth Much confirmed the split in a statement. “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Much said on Oct. 2, 2025.
Following the news of the couple’s separation, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin’s friends were “rallying behind her.”
“They do not like him,” the source said of Giannulli, 63. “They are very angry with him.”
In January, another insider said that Loughlin was “still extremely angry” with Giannulli, but the fashion designer wanted “everything resolved quietly.”
According to a source, the 2020 college admissions scandal, in which they were accused of paying $500,000 to a college consultant who falsely designated their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team and pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, played a significant role in the split.
Going from memory, the Loughlin-Giannulli situation was a rare moment where both parents were heavily involved with the college-application fraud. This wasn’t a situation where Mossimo came up with a plot and forced Lori to participate. Acting like Mossimo is the only one worthy of scorn is a bit rich, in my opinion. It feels like Lori is still trying to maneuver her way out of the scandal, years later, and come out of it “the wronged party.” Anyway, big surprise, this whole thing ended it divorce. Incidentally, did you know that Olivia Jade is dating a tennis player? She’s with Taylor Fritz, who crashed out of the US Open in the third round.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I think the older daughter did take school seriously and graduated but Olivia Jade did not care about college further than its usefulness for “new content”. Aunt Becky made all that (criminal) effort for a daughter who already had her career sights on being an influencer.
But I think in hwood circles having your kids go to a good college is seen as a status symbol (see Goop’s kids).
If anything they derailed her career of Olivia Jade since she lost sponsorships and I think she may have had a collab in Sephora that got torpedoed. All to fulfill the fantasy of her parents who never went to college.
I had watched a few of these videos of her in college. And it was just so vapid. She clearly did not want to be there. And just used it to try and sell college dorm room stuff.
Last I read she is living in Paris with her boyfriend. Life turned out OK for her.
Good for her.
I noticed Hallmark let her back on the channel recently. I guess this is part of her image rehabilitation. And I had no clue about Fritz dating Olivia. Makes me like him less now. At least Ben Shelton’s gf is an accomplished athlete.
I think her laying low and trying to make it seem a mama bear will do anything for their children. Helped, and let’s face it no one is canceled in Hollywood if they think you can make money for them.
But never forget all those over privileged kids took a spot away from a more well deserving child. Who did the work and deserved it. Then got rug pulled.
I will never look at her and Felicity Huffman the same way again.
Yea it’s like these fools wanting to go back to college after washing out as pro athletes. You are taking spots from kids who deserve it more. And I was never a fan of Lori, but Felicity is a real disappointment.
Somehow I wasn’t surprised by Lori’s actions, but Felicity disappointed me so much. I don’t know what all that says about me and my preconceived, uninformed assumptions about them, but I’ve never been able to see Felicity the same way I had.
She gives me the ick.
Too bad. So sad. Her kids are fine after this mess. She’ll be back to schmaltzy movies. And there’s a future rich husband already donning his wedding tuxedo, I’m sure. It would be nice to believe this woman has learned anything about actions and consequences, but not likely.
This woman has always been beneath contempt because the real victims in this sordid and tawdry fraud were the children whose parents did not pull strings, or bribe officials, or cheat, on their behalf. Knowing that her children are vapid airheads who are obviously spoiled and useless, and that her marriage is over, is just desserts.
I am not surprised it ended this way. They committed a crime and she went to jail. And all for two kids who didn’t need the help honestly. They had enough money to send them anywhere, but it had to be a specific college/place and that’s all they cared about.
Going to prison because you wanted your daughter to attend a school she didn’t want to attend and her eventually dropping out to be a full time influencer still cracks me up. Like all of this could have been avoided if they had just accepted that their child was not very bright but had other avenues in life to pursue. Because she’s doing a helluva lot better as an influencer than she did as a student.
She’s *faith based*.
Yeah, the Full House cast has her in some of their Instagram reels and I just can’t. I heard the recorded phone call she had with the Varsity Blues guy. Shady Aunt Becky.
I think she is gross.