Kensington Palace released portraits of Prince George in his Eton uniform

There was some talk yesterday about whether Prince George’s Eton thunder was stolen because Buckingham Palace issued a clarification statement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal status. While it does feel like George’s thunder was stolen, I don’t think George’s parents were mad about it. If anything, it looks like Prince William was the one pushing Buckingham Palace to make the statement about Harry in the first place. In any case, the Sussexes were “surprised” and George still got attention on his first day. Kensington Palace allowed photographers to film and photograph William, Kate and George walking into an Eton courtyard, and then KP released three new Matt Porteous portraits of George hours later, with George wearing his official school uniform. Apparently, George told his headmaster that he was “ready” for Eton.

As heavy rain fell and the Prince of Wales tried and failed to open an umbrella, it was Prince George who led the way. Quickly, confidently, he strode very slightly ahead of his parents across the school yard of Eton, ready for his first day.

Just like each 13-year-old new boy arriving at the boarding school for Michaelmas, he wore his own clothes and extended a polite handshake for the headmaster who told him “welcome”, “good luck”, and “enjoy”.

For Prince George alone, it was also a moment captured for the history books. It is the third such stroll into a new school for the Prince, in front of a carefully managed, quiet, small handful of press. As a four-year-old starting at Thomas’, George clutched his father’s hand and tried to hide behind his arm. As a nine-year-old at Lambrook, he held his mother’s hand and shuffled a little nervously as he waited.

On the pathway at Eton, where boys study under the motto Floreat Etona!, he already looked ready to flourish.

“I’m ready,” he told Simon Henderson, the headmaster who formed a welcome party with Sir Nicholas Coleridge, the college’s provost. Mr Henderson offered advice in return. “You’re going to have an amazing time,” he said. “Start off trying everything and you’ll find your way.”

As a church bell pealed, there was inevitable small talk about the weather.

“Shame about the weather,” said the Princess of Wales, dressed in green with an umbrella of her own.

“Typical,” replied Sir Nicholas, while Prince William – perhaps mindful of the summer heatwave – shrugged, saying that “we’ve been waiting for rain for ages”.