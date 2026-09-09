Kensington Palace released portraits of Prince George in his Eton uniform

There was some talk yesterday about whether Prince George’s Eton thunder was stolen because Buckingham Palace issued a clarification statement about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal status. While it does feel like George’s thunder was stolen, I don’t think George’s parents were mad about it. If anything, it looks like Prince William was the one pushing Buckingham Palace to make the statement about Harry in the first place. In any case, the Sussexes were “surprised” and George still got attention on his first day. Kensington Palace allowed photographers to film and photograph William, Kate and George walking into an Eton courtyard, and then KP released three new Matt Porteous portraits of George hours later, with George wearing his official school uniform. Apparently, George told his headmaster that he was “ready” for Eton.
As heavy rain fell and the Prince of Wales tried and failed to open an umbrella, it was Prince George who led the way. Quickly, confidently, he strode very slightly ahead of his parents across the school yard of Eton, ready for his first day.
Just like each 13-year-old new boy arriving at the boarding school for Michaelmas, he wore his own clothes and extended a polite handshake for the headmaster who told him “welcome”, “good luck”, and “enjoy”.
For Prince George alone, it was also a moment captured for the history books. It is the third such stroll into a new school for the Prince, in front of a carefully managed, quiet, small handful of press. As a four-year-old starting at Thomas’, George clutched his father’s hand and tried to hide behind his arm. As a nine-year-old at Lambrook, he held his mother’s hand and shuffled a little nervously as he waited.
On the pathway at Eton, where boys study under the motto Floreat Etona!, he already looked ready to flourish.
“I’m ready,” he told Simon Henderson, the headmaster who formed a welcome party with Sir Nicholas Coleridge, the college’s provost. Mr Henderson offered advice in return. “You’re going to have an amazing time,” he said. “Start off trying everything and you’ll find your way.”
As a church bell pealed, there was inevitable small talk about the weather.
“Shame about the weather,” said the Princess of Wales, dressed in green with an umbrella of her own.
“Typical,” replied Sir Nicholas, while Prince William – perhaps mindful of the summer heatwave – shrugged, saying that “we’ve been waiting for rain for ages”.
Here in the mid-Atlantic, we’ve also been waiting for rain. Last week it crossed 100 degrees on multiple days! We need some rain to cool things down. Anyway, George really did look eager. He didn’t look like a traumatized 13-year-old entering a boarding school he wants no part of. He looked happy and like he was embracing this new chapter. William seems happy too. I wonder about Kate though. She pasted on a smile but this week has to be tough for her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
He’s a good looking kid and he looks pretty happy.
He looks truly happy there, and it’s the first time I’ve seen him looking happy to be put on public display. He’s grown up a lot, even just since this past Ascot and he seemed more confident than I’ve ever seen him in the video walking with his parents, who also looked justifiably proud and delighted. So great to see 👍
So happy to see him with a genuine smile on his face. Hope he thrives at Eton.
He is looking more like his father as he ages, I still see the Middleton genes that heavily influenced his looks but these portraits really look similar to a teenage Willy imo.
Oh I see all Middleton. Very little William.
I agree.
Unfortunately the Mountbatten-Windsor genes always seem, to take over, at this age.
Same as the other replies, I said out loud to myself, that boy is allll Middleton when I saw these pics.
He looks genuinely happy in these and I hope he truly is. I hope George can grow up & be happy & not bitter/crazy like his parents.
I think he’s really starting to favor Kate, rather than his Spencer uncle. There’s a bit-o-wank in his face, as well, but strongly Kate now IMO
If republic wants to prove a point they should request a dna test of all 3. Since the public funds them.
I don’t know if this is against the rules but they are on the public dole for millions.
I’m reading the comments. These pictures do look unreal. It looks ai enhanced. People have sussed that they have used hair dye since toddlers.
Its not about honor its about the point.
Is the DNA test supposed to prove they’re William’s kids? If so, they’d definitely pass as having his DNA. His family features are definitely in those kids.
He’s probably happy to get away from all the pillow throwing!
The resemblance to Mike Middleton is strong here.
He looks like Mike middleton especially around the eyes and eyebrows
I think it’s just because of the shape of his face, that folks thinks he looks like the Middletones.
How is it for the history books. He’s going to school now. With other students. Maybe not so good to treat him more special at this stage
He’s the future king of England, so obviously a historic moment.
There are similar pictures of William and Harry starting school at the same age.
And whether he, or the school, likes it, he’s clearly going to be a special student.
For a start, he will have police security with him at school at all times- that will make him stand out
Yes that’s true but I recall will going to eton was not called a historic moment in history. It was a key event in the life of a future king william and photo ops were arranged. With his family. There were high hopes for scooter back then
Oh please, there is nothing historic about it. The Palace forces that down everyone’s throats to force relevancy. There will not be a single history book 40 years from now with these photos or mentioning where he went to high school, except to the extent they are acknowledging how Eton dominates British society.
We can hope that history will record this as a photo of the last heir to the British throne going to school, unaware that in just a few years, his lazy and shiftless father will find the British populace has turned against the monarchy.
Not historic. Charles going to public schools was historic since none of the earlier British royal generations went to schools, but not George. It’s a boy going to school. A fancy-shmancy school, but still, it’s just school. Kate went to school, William went to school, their kids go to school. 🤷♀️
He looks very happy! And let’s hope George grows up to be a well-dressed prince.
Will, the future king, couldn’t open an umbrella? Hilarious.
And the future queen consort let the schoolchildren she visited her rained on and did not get them to shelter or get extra umbrellas. And stood there holding her umbrella
I love the banal tidbits–William couldn’t figure out how to open an umbrella, Kate can only offer up comments on the weather, George smiled. Good gad!
Yes indeed. He can find his own style and dress well
He’s a handsome kid, but it’s the hypocrisy for me. So they get actual portraits of his first day of school, including walking into the building and standing in the portico (?), but the other kids and their parents can’t even take a snap on school grounds? Abolish the monarchy.
Im pretty sure his schoolmates and parents will be having portraits taken somewhere in the grounds in a more private setting. .
The kids he’s going to school with are from the upper crust and I really don’t feel sorry for them haha. They’ve got it good. Who even knows if they’d want their photos taken – there’s probably a future prime minister in there somewhere who is probably part of some secret society that wants to remain secret. They really don’t need sympathy haha.
What a change from the painfully shy boy when attending reception.
He looks happy & confident.
The change is palpable. My guess is he already has friends there and is genuinely happy.
I can’t imagine having to go to school in essentially a tuxedo every day. Just another way these schools are archaic and out of touch.
Totally agree.
It’s so pretentious and strange. I like school uniforms because they’re convenient but these uniforms are archaic …. and make their wearers look eminently punchable.
“That kid’s school uniform that he didn’t choose makes me want to commit violence against a child.”
Yep, just serves a reminder the boys are being trained up as prats who look down on others
Beautiful pictures. George looks happy and confident. He seems to have blossomed over the summer. He has never exuded such a confidence. Wish him all the best of high school years.
I’ve always thought George looked like his grandpa Middleton. In one of the Eton pictures, I thought he actually looked a bit like Pippa.
To my eyes, those uniforms are starting to look positively quixotic in this day and age.
He looks like a happy, confident, lovely kid. But that outfit is positively Edwardian. They need an update.
That kid’s face is all Middleton.
I envy folks with a good, lush eyebrow and the Middleton’s got that going.
All Kate can talk about is the weather, that’s just a lack of confidence at this point. I didn’t think it was necessary for KP to post photos of George in his uniform but I guess the press would have been upset if they didn’t release photos.
I appreciate that y’all see nuance.
Even though Kate has showed us who she is, racist, unhappy, insecure.
Y’all note that as a mom, having a child leave the “nest” is a tough thing.
Thanks for keeping the humanity.
He looks like his grandfather, Michael Middleton, and that’s a good thing. Bodes well for his hairline in coming decades!
He’s not leaving the nest, he’s 13! Just going to boarding school, not moving to his own apartment & working his first job!
Sherry, because they’re English. Only country you’ll ever see Oscar-winning actors (yes, Jeremy Irons) with fully yellow teeth.
I’ve always had a soft spot for George. To me, all I can see is the Spencer genes in his face (Charles Spencer). If you look at old pics of Will on his first day at Eton, they look nothing alike. George is also much taller than his dad was, he’s so tall for 13! Will is all Windsor (like Charlotte). George’s little brother looks just like grandpa Middleton..same face shape, smaller eyes & low set, full eyebrows.
I see Charles Spencer too. His face has more angles and his features are a little stronger/sharper, but he has Spencer in him.
I too see Charles Spencer (and his son the Viscount) with a dash of Eddy Viii and a pinch of Middleton (James mostly). Lol
Nice to see him smiling. He thinks it is the correct choice. Not his mum’s choice.
This is a really nice portrait.
Isn’t it though? Really nice. So nice. The Wales really knocked it out of the park here. They look happy and Kate wore a nice dress yesterday. No need to rethink everything we ever thought about them as we’re currently doing with the Sussexes amirite.
Are we sure this is George? He looks great! And very happy. Maybe even thrilled. Then I am happy too. I mean, the difference is stunning to me. Is he that miserable or unhappy when with his parents? Then I am happy he has gone to Eton. This may be the liberation and making of him.
Alphas are a very different generation from the previous ones. It seems they are ready for things all the time and don’t seem to be over anxious or stressed by things like other generations when they were younger. I wish him the best in his school years.
He looks happy and excited. But is that what those poor boys have to wear to school? Insanity.
Kate will see plenty of George, he will be on holiday every 6 weeks not to mention long weekends. So don’t feel sorry for her . Her vacation diary is already filled in for the year .
As ever, the kids are cute and I feel for all of them. May George enjoy Eton. May Eton continue its fine tradition.
I think he might have the Middleton eyes, but there are parts of his face that resemble William. Perhaps the blonde hair helps.
He looks just as confident as William at the same age so maybe he’s showing that thrill teenagers get when they’re on the cusp of realizing they’re being seen as a little more grown up ( he’s only 13, but he sure is tall so that also accentuates looking a bit more grown up or slightly older.)
Very sweet, but why don’t the royals fix teeth?
I think William had braces. Maybe I’m wrong though.
I think he has straight teeth, but they don’t look like veneers which perhaps we’ve all become accustomed to seeing on tv.
George’s teeth are straight enough.
I’m so pleased to see him look pleased, at ease…and even perhaps a touch proud. Every kid deserves that feeling starting up at a new school.