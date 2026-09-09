Donald Trump falsely claimed that big, strong firemen lifted him out of Ground Zero

On September 11, 2001, hours after the Twin Towers fell, Donald Trump called into a New Jersey station, WWOR-TV. Live on air, he announced that his property, 40 Wall Street, was now the tallest building in New York. He actually said these words as first responders were trying to find survivors in the rubble: “Forty Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest. And then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.” That’s a lie. It was a lie twenty-five years ago and it’s a lie today. Years later, Trump invented a different lie: that he “helped” at Ground Zero in the days after 9/11. Well, on Tuesday, Trump added some flourishes to that lie.

At an event honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, President Trump on Tuesday claimed that two firefighters lifted him up and carried him away from a seemingly unstable building when he visited the area shortly after the terrorist attacks.

This was the latest in Mr. Trump’s evolving — and often disputed — account of his actions on Sept. 11 and in its aftermath, when he was working as a real estate developer in New York City.

Mr. Trump was watching television the morning of the attacks, which is verifiable from news coverage of that day, but what he did next has long been a matter of debate. He has repeatedly said that he took a construction crew with him to Lower Manhattan and was deeply involved in cleaning up the site, a claim that has been called into question by at least one former fire official who was involved in the recovery effort.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump renewed his claim that he had taken a crew to a building near the site where the World Trade Center had stood shortly after the attacks. He said that two large firefighters picked him up and took him to safety when he observed an unstable building.

“I was building a big building in New York, and I took the whole crew down there right after this happened,” Mr. Trump said on Tuesday during an address from the Ellipse.

He went on: “The United States Steel building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down. The truth is, it creaked a lot. It creaked. It still creaks, but it never came down. And I’ll never forget two firemen. We thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big strong guys. And I’m not the smallest guy in the world. They grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here.’ And they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself,’ but they were amazing.”

Almost from the moment the planes hit the towers, Mr. Trump has sought to position himself close to the recovery effort. He has also made a series of questionable and provocative statements to burnish his political brand, notably by sharing a widely debunked claim that Muslims in New Jersey were celebrating after the planes hit.

At least one former official who spent time at the site has disputed Mr. Trump’s claims about his whereabouts over the years. In 2019, Richard Alles, a retired deputy chief with the New York Fire Department, attended a ceremony at the White House where Mr. Trump signed into law a bill that would permanently fund the care of emergency workers who became ill after the attacks. “I spent many months there myself, and I never witnessed him,” Mr. Alles said in an interview with The New York Times about Mr. Trump, shortly after that ceremony. “He was a private citizen at the time. I don’t know what kind of role he could have possibly played.”