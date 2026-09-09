Donald Trump falsely claimed that big, strong firemen lifted him out of Ground Zero

On September 11, 2001, hours after the Twin Towers fell, Donald Trump called into a New Jersey station, WWOR-TV. Live on air, he announced that his property, 40 Wall Street, was now the tallest building in New York. He actually said these words as first responders were trying to find survivors in the rubble: “Forty Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest. And then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest. And now it’s the tallest.” That’s a lie. It was a lie twenty-five years ago and it’s a lie today. Years later, Trump invented a different lie: that he “helped” at Ground Zero in the days after 9/11. Well, on Tuesday, Trump added some flourishes to that lie.
At an event honoring those who died on Sept. 11, 2001, President Trump on Tuesday claimed that two firefighters lifted him up and carried him away from a seemingly unstable building when he visited the area shortly after the terrorist attacks.
This was the latest in Mr. Trump’s evolving — and often disputed — account of his actions on Sept. 11 and in its aftermath, when he was working as a real estate developer in New York City.
Mr. Trump was watching television the morning of the attacks, which is verifiable from news coverage of that day, but what he did next has long been a matter of debate. He has repeatedly said that he took a construction crew with him to Lower Manhattan and was deeply involved in cleaning up the site, a claim that has been called into question by at least one former fire official who was involved in the recovery effort.
On Tuesday, Mr. Trump renewed his claim that he had taken a crew to a building near the site where the World Trade Center had stood shortly after the attacks. He said that two large firefighters picked him up and took him to safety when he observed an unstable building.
“I was building a big building in New York, and I took the whole crew down there right after this happened,” Mr. Trump said on Tuesday during an address from the Ellipse.
He went on: “The United States Steel building was creaking, really creaking, and we thought it was going to fall down. The truth is, it creaked a lot. It creaked. It still creaks, but it never came down. And I’ll never forget two firemen. We thought it was coming down on top of us, and two firemen, big strong guys. And I’m not the smallest guy in the world. They grabbed me under the arm, said, ‘Got to get out of here.’ And they literally lifted me up. This is not easy to do. I’m big. They lifted me up and they started running with me. I said, ‘Fellas, I can run myself,’ but they were amazing.”
Almost from the moment the planes hit the towers, Mr. Trump has sought to position himself close to the recovery effort. He has also made a series of questionable and provocative statements to burnish his political brand, notably by sharing a widely debunked claim that Muslims in New Jersey were celebrating after the planes hit.
At least one former official who spent time at the site has disputed Mr. Trump’s claims about his whereabouts over the years. In 2019, Richard Alles, a retired deputy chief with the New York Fire Department, attended a ceremony at the White House where Mr. Trump signed into law a bill that would permanently fund the care of emergency workers who became ill after the attacks. “I spent many months there myself, and I never witnessed him,” Mr. Alles said in an interview with The New York Times about Mr. Trump, shortly after that ceremony. “He was a private citizen at the time. I don’t know what kind of role he could have possibly played.”
Who to believe? The people who actually worked recovery at Ground Zero or the narcissistic, draft-dodging coward who has created a series of racist and self-serving lies about who celebrated and who stood where and who was carried out of the rubble and the height of certain buildings? Speaking of his dinosaur ass of lies, did everyone see his new toupee? It’s from the Kate Middleton Wiglet Collection.
🤔 Trump's 9/11 lies are getting more outlandish 🤔
Trump has told a number of whoppers about his response to 9/11 in recent days, including today claiming he was basically pulled out of the rubble while his employees were at Ground Zero helping
"Two fireman, big strong guys,… pic.twitter.com/9O4yzP3VSy
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2026
what is the world is going on with Trump's hair?
(Jim Watson/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/T3DVSQZd2g
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
More tall tales from trump
I feel like I’m in bizarro world. No matter how big his lies, how profound his demential, how obvious his malignant narcissism, his cult members just line up to support whatever he says. They are all over my social feed arguing that he is a strong leader for starting an unnecessary trade war with Canada and that they have been “stealing” from us for years. Now, I’m sure they’ll all be eyewitnesses to him pulling people out of the rubble.
Just another straight up, easily disproved lie. Trump boasting about having the tallest building in the aftermath of 9/11 was so shocking it can’t be forgotten.
I still remember, to this day, what I was doing when the 1st tower went down.
There is alot I want to say, but I don’t want to get banned so imma just say this….I hate this man and the grim reaper for not doing their job over the past couple of weeks.
Same, sista, same!
The Grim Reaper is like a male Instacart shopper.
I’m going to use that one.
What a pathetic little man.
And this is why he won’t be in NYC for the ceremony. New Yorkers have a long memory, and especially so regarding 9/11. He will try and pull focus at the Pentagon I’m sure.
The fact that he spouts such nonsense no longer surprises or outrages me. What does deeply outrage me, however, is that he still holds the office of US President. Apparently, there is no line left for him to cross that would finally prompt someone—with both the ability and the will—to do something about this problem. And I find it laughable that some people think things will shift in a positive direction come November.
He can literally do whatever he wants with no consequences. I’m just waiting for him to try out that Fifth Avenue um, activity sometime with the godlike powers he has. 🙁
He could say he survived Pearl Harbor, or that he was a soldier in the Normandy landing, or that he was on the Moon landing
and NO ONE will say a word.
Or he could have done better than FDR in the response to Pearl Harbor (’cause, you know, HE’s not in a wheelchair), better than Ike in planning D-Day, personally financed the moon landing, etc. And still people will wear their stupid MAGA red hats and say ‘but, but, but’.
If he was actually at Ground Zero, it would have been reported at the time. What is not disputed is him being on a TV phone interview in the immediate aftermath boasting that he had the tallest building in NYC.
Of course if he was there, it would have been covered. Trump himself would have called every network and had them there filming every minute.
Sometime you just gotta laugh, hair from the Kate Middleton wigglet collection. Lololol.
Those of us who were in Manhattan on that day and in the days to follow know and remember the hellscape that was left downtown. The horror and the acrid stench of burning plastic and wires and concrete that you could smell from miles away for a few weeks after the collapse. (And for months downtown.) The people lining up for blocks to give blood at hospitals, which was pointless because there was no one to give blood to. 3,000 people died that day, mostly incinerated. But there were lookie-loo’s and disaster tourists who would go to see the rubble and take a piece home with them in the early days, before the site was controlled, just so they could say they went to Ground Zero. I can see Trump being one of those people. But he definitely was not there on that day, and he definitely didn’t do anything to help people in the aftermath. Instead, he made the local news for spreading the disgusting rumor that there were Arab Americans in northern New Jersey who were partying in the streets in celebration. He’s always looked for hate and ways to divide us. F him for trying to turn even 9/11 into a story about himself.
As I enter my 6th year of fighting a chronic cancer THAT I GOT FROM BEING AT THE TOWERS ON 9/11, all this. I try not to let anything he says break through my awareness but him attempting to center himself after all these years – to make Mr bone spurs, danger dodging, pathetic self, the center of the story, yeah, I DARE him to come to NYC on this occasion. He was a disgraced pathetic nobody then and history will return him to that position of a pathetic disgraced dark and ugly piece of American history that nobody will ever want to claim they supported.
Uplift and strength to you, @RMS, for all you went through on 9/11– and the continued aftereffects you still experience from that terrible day xo
…and, I agree with you completely, history will remember the weak and pathetic darkness embodied in this unworthy excuse of a man
But wait! THERE’S MORE. When presenting a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom to the family of Welles Crowther (“Red Bandana Man”, an equities trader who also happened to be a volunteer firefighter. He tied a red bandana around his mouth and lead many people in the South Tower to safety, but sadly lost his own life), he pouted that Crowther had become more famous than him: “The man in the red bandana has become more famous than me. I don’t like it. Very unhappy. But he’s become much more famous than me”
https://people.com/trump-says-volunteer-firefighter-who-died-saving-9-11-victims-more-famous-than-him-12111322
HE SAID THIS RIGHT IN FRONT OF CROWTHER’S FAMILY. Of all the times he’s insisted upon centering himself in an event, this just might be the worst. Even if he’s trying to make a joke (he’s not), it’s wildly inappropriate and vile.
Why did they wait so long to honor this man?
Trump should never have been in the position to do this, in the first place.
Good question. Unfortunately tRump is the only person currently in a position to award a Presidential Medal of Freedom — perhaps he’s doing it for tactical political advantage before the midterms.
People article sounds distrustful of tRump talk: ” According to Trump’s account, Crowther made his way through a damaged stairwell after the tower was struck and encountered a group of people trapped on the 78th floor. Many were severely injured and surrounded by smoke and fire.” But then they continue the story as straight reporting, without any “according to” limiter.
NYT excerpt is interesting in that they refer to tRump as only “Mr.” after the first paragraph “President.” Wouldn’t know if this is new style for NYT since I’ve stopped following them, or virtually any tRump reportage.
Sigh. Again, there is no depth to these people’s depravity. Pouting that Mr. Crowther is more famous than him?! In front of his family?! 🤦♀️😡💔.
Worst President of our lives.
Worst president of any country at any time ever in the history of the world.
Compared to him, other despots and madmen look like level-headed intellectuals with empathy.
I’m only surprised that the tall tale he told wasn’t that he lifted the two firefighters and carried THEM to safety. Otherwise, classic narcissism.
I could easily see AI pics showing up of him doing just that.
I continue to be mystified as to why he gets away with lies like this. The grace afforded him by the media is astounding.
He’s unraveling.
He lives in the hellscape which is his own delusional mind.
Unfortunately, we all are forced to watch this horror show play out.
Stolen valor.
Oh look, a pathological liar who has dementia.
The two firefighters story reinforces my view that he isn’t entirely straight. His remarks were appalling. As usual. I also find it disrespectful to wear a baseball cap on such an occasion. And he could have left the red tie at home for once. But then who expects even a modicum of appropriate behaviour from him. I don’t. And his cult doesn’t seem to care.
Also, his anti-voter mail in ballot restrictions are already wreaking havoc in two states, where thousands of mail-in ballots are being invalidated bc the post office (not the voters) didn’t put their stamp on them in time. The post office claims they can’t do it with the little time they were given to prepare, etc. Trump’s bill was thrown out by a judge and now it’s going to the Supreme Court to see if this is “legal” (6 to 3 says it is, I bet). So maybe the midterms WILL go to the Rethuglicans and Mitch McConnell CAN be buried already. Election cheating is the new way Rethugs rule forever. Bye, bye, Democracy.
I’m not mailing mine, I’m dropping it in a ballot box at City Hall.
Despicable. I would have thought this was a new low, but MAGA has no depth. So many lies! 40 Wall Street was never even in the top ten of tallest buildings in NYC; he didn’t build 40 Wall Street (it was completed in 1930), he only acquired it; he never personally helped at ground zero; he never personally visited at ground zero; he never sent a construction crew there; he never accompanied a construction crew there. Whoever the organizers are of the annual memorial were right to deny him the opportunity to speak (presidents don’t, at all, at this event) because this is the garbage he would have come up with, along with he had the biggest. inauguration, he won the 2020 election, etc., etc., etc.
BeanieBean, Presidents Biden, Obama, Clinton and Bush (and all the First Ladies, of course), will be at the commemoration. None of them will speak. Of course asshole Trump, bc it’s always about him, refuses to go bc they won’t allow him to bloviate at this tribute to the dead. But he WILL speak in DC somewhere and you just KNOW, demented, racist, lying rants and delusions will drop out of his mouth like turds. Who will he leave out? All the victims and heroes of 9/11, including the ones still living with diseases they acquired from the site (I know a wonderful firefighter who worked there for months and asked to be re-assigned bc of survivor guilt who now has a brain tumor related to his exposure). The only ones the shithead will talk about are himself (to praise,) and his “enemies” (to excoriate). How did this even happen? How did we sink so low?
I don’t know. I’m appalled, horrified, and just…completely out of superlatives. This…person…represents us? No, no, no. I will never submit, never forget, never capitulate.
I am just so sick of this man inserting himself into everything. And no one stops him!
He saying this to distract from some other ruthlessness he’s devising in the background.