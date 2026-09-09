Meta swears they’re remotely blocking smart glasses used to secretly record people

One year ago, Mark Zuckerberg stood on stage before a live human audience to give two demos of Meta’s AI glasses, and both of them failed spectacularly. It was glorious! Mr. CEO was equal parts embarrassed and livid and lamely blamed the malfunction on bad wifi. Unfortunately, the snafu wasn’t enough to derail the product altogether. Instead, a purported seven million people started using the smart glasses that allow wearers to take video. A light turns on when this function is activated, as a signal to everyone else that recording is in process. That was Meta’s big safety precaution: a little light. Well, you’ll never believe this, but a few (thousand) users figured out how to disable the light but still record video. And because this is #WorstTimeline, the folks who’ve made this modification have been using the frames to secretly film and harass people; a disproportionate amount of these targets have been women. But don’t worry, Meta is ON IT — they just announced they’re remotely blocking video capabilities on glasses that have been messed with, and I’m sure there’s no way hackers will get around it this time.
In an affront to creeps everywhere, Meta has started remotely bricking the smart glasses of wearers who try to secretly record other people.
Earlier this month, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it would crack down on customers who modified the spectacles to disable or cover up their lights that indicate when they’re recording, amid incredible public backlash against how the glasses are being used to film people without their consent — girls and women especially — and harass them.
Now, it looks like more than a few weirdos have gotten the ax. On Tuesday, Meta said it’s bricked the photo and video-taking capabilities on thousands of its smart glasses users, as part of a software update that was reported by Semafor.
Meta didn’t provide hard numbers, but its vice president of wearables Alex Himel told Semafor that it estimated that less than one tenth of a percent of all glasses sold have been tampered with. Seven million of the glasses were sold in 2025, making that fraction of a percentage translate to up to, but probably less than, 7,000 individual units.
More than a sign of Meta caring about people’s privacy, it goes to show that the abuse of its “pervert glasses” wasn’t down to just a few bad apples. A few thousand doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s worth remembering that this crackdown only applies to customers who physically tampered with their glasses to disable the recording light. There’s no doubt that many people using the glasses to creepily record people have made no effort to modify their devices or hide that they’re recording.
Instagram, which is owned by Meta, recently began suspending some influencers who filmed themselves using the glasses as they aggressively hit on girls and women, often by making sexually explicit and provocative comments. The social media platform’s head Adam Mosseri vowed to crackdown on the harassment in “every way we can.”
Still, these efforts are a drop in the bucket, and with Meta reportedly planning to stuff the glasses with facial recognition tech, members of the public who aren’t convinced that Meta has their best interests in mind have taken matters into their own hands. Many establishments are outright banning smart glasses, including popular nightclubs. Some feel strongly enough about the glasses that they’re confronting people who wear them in public.
So much to be appalled at, so little time… For starters, it’s not even just “reportedly” that Meta is adding facial recognition tech to these glasses: earlier this summer Wired blew the lid on Meta already embedding the tech, and that their smart glasses were downloading the facial data captured by the glasses into a section of the Meta AI app called “NameTag.” Wired made a point of noting that the tech was “silently” added while the company publicly demurred on whether they’d ever implement such a thing. And here’s more: it was unearthed last year that Department of Homeland Security agents have been seen donning Meta glasses on immigration raids. So I hope all the good folks protesting AI data centers start putting this imagery front and center: we don’t want our neighborhoods taken over by resource-draining plants that will power “perve glasses” used to harass fellow citizens.
Lastly, a sad reminder that heritage brand Ray-Ban partnered with the devil to make these privacy infringing frames. I used to have a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that I adored wearing, but never again. The power of the purse is ours!
Photos credit: Will Oliver/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com, IMAGO/D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography/Avalon, screenshots via YouTube
Yeah, Meta and Ray Ban both suck.
Isn’t that like closing the barn door after the horses have bolted???
Ugh. Not to mention, even if I saw someone who I suspect is recording me or someone else with these pervert glasses, it puts me in a position where I am either confronting them directly (which could be dangerous), or reporting them to the authorities and hoping that they will a. Believe me b. Carry out the law and c. Have the technical wherewithal to retrieve the evidence. Or, I guess, d. That the law enforcers aren’t the ones using these pervert glasses themselves.
Always disappointing, never surprising.
This part “a few (thousand) users figured out how to disable the light but still record video. ” made me laugh. I was thinking “you mean they bought a sheet of 50 light blocking black stickers of various sizes for $10 and applied one over the light so it’s no longer visible, like I did with the annoying always-on lights on the cable box, alarm clock, outlet plug adapters in my bedroom?”. Easy peasy cheap workaround, no titan geniuses of tech and world domination required.
Random Meta anecdote. They bought something from the company I work for years ago. A few months ago they emailed us a link to a ridiculously long and detailed survey about our products, supply chain, materials used so they can compile info on their product material sourcing “in the interest of transparency”
Yeah … no, Meta. Not gonna happen. You’re no longer a customer. And also, if you’re all about transparency … you first Zuckerberg.
They keep emailing follow up requests, and I’m enjoying deleting them and going about my day. (I replied once saying a professional version of Nah, we’re good.)
This is the problem with emerging technologies the tech is far ahead of laws that take forever to ban or enforce.
I always felt uneasy about the recording glasses. At least Google Glass was so freaking obvious. And it actually helped some people with visual disabilities.
And in time there will be cheaper knock off recording glasses that will be more accessible financially. In America you have no expectations of privacy in public places. But this is not what our forefathers were talking about.
Just gives me the big ick.
Ok, let’s see if I’ve got this: Meta and Ray Ban created a product for surreptitiously recording people. Now, supposedly, they can — and, maybe will — cut off service for the bad actors, which means that millions of people are now encouraged to do whatever they want until their behavior gets noticed , assessed, and maybe disabled. At which time they simply switch to another pair of glasses? So many slimy, amoral oligarchs making money from exploitation. The supposed “safety features “ are also bosh. This is a new and expensive tech bro product. How many people going about their lives actually know what a tiny light on someone ‘s glasses might mean — if they notice it at all? And then what? We know we’re being recorded without our explicit consent, but that doesn’t alleviate the intrusion.
I hate this. I’m also reading : The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State by Jill Lenore — trying not to read ahead to see if the “Fall” part seems like anything close to a happy ending.
What else are they performing remotely on these devices? Data goldmine. 😡
I live in Vegas and my brother works at Treasure Island. These glasses… I don’t know how they can control this on the casino floors. I also don’t know why people need this???
A former colleague in high school said a kid who didn’t know a word of Spanish got 100 percent on the Spanish Regents. With the glasses. You do the math. It’s a Trumpian world. Join and win, or keep your integrity and lose. The choice is yours.