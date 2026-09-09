Meta swears they’re remotely blocking smart glasses used to secretly record people



One year ago, Mark Zuckerberg stood on stage before a live human audience to give two demos of Meta’s AI glasses, and both of them failed spectacularly. It was glorious! Mr. CEO was equal parts embarrassed and livid and lamely blamed the malfunction on bad wifi. Unfortunately, the snafu wasn’t enough to derail the product altogether. Instead, a purported seven million people started using the smart glasses that allow wearers to take video. A light turns on when this function is activated, as a signal to everyone else that recording is in process. That was Meta’s big safety precaution: a little light. Well, you’ll never believe this, but a few (thousand) users figured out how to disable the light but still record video. And because this is #WorstTimeline, the folks who’ve made this modification have been using the frames to secretly film and harass people; a disproportionate amount of these targets have been women. But don’t worry, Meta is ON IT — they just announced they’re remotely blocking video capabilities on glasses that have been messed with, and I’m sure there’s no way hackers will get around it this time.

In an affront to creeps everywhere, Meta has started remotely bricking the smart glasses of wearers who try to secretly record other people. Earlier this month, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said it would crack down on customers who modified the spectacles to disable or cover up their lights that indicate when they’re recording, amid incredible public backlash against how the glasses are being used to film people without their consent — girls and women especially — and harass them. Now, it looks like more than a few weirdos have gotten the ax. On Tuesday, Meta said it’s bricked the photo and video-taking capabilities on thousands of its smart glasses users, as part of a software update that was reported by Semafor. Meta didn’t provide hard numbers, but its vice president of wearables Alex Himel told Semafor that it estimated that less than one tenth of a percent of all glasses sold have been tampered with. Seven million of the glasses were sold in 2025, making that fraction of a percentage translate to up to, but probably less than, 7,000 individual units. More than a sign of Meta caring about people’s privacy, it goes to show that the abuse of its “pervert glasses” wasn’t down to just a few bad apples. A few thousand doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s worth remembering that this crackdown only applies to customers who physically tampered with their glasses to disable the recording light. There’s no doubt that many people using the glasses to creepily record people have made no effort to modify their devices or hide that they’re recording. Instagram, which is owned by Meta, recently began suspending some influencers who filmed themselves using the glasses as they aggressively hit on girls and women, often by making sexually explicit and provocative comments. The social media platform’s head Adam Mosseri vowed to crackdown on the harassment in “every way we can.” Still, these efforts are a drop in the bucket, and with Meta reportedly planning to stuff the glasses with facial recognition tech, members of the public who aren’t convinced that Meta has their best interests in mind have taken matters into their own hands. Many establishments are outright banning smart glasses, including popular nightclubs. Some feel strongly enough about the glasses that they’re confronting people who wear them in public.

[From Futurism]

So much to be appalled at, so little time… For starters, it’s not even just “reportedly” that Meta is adding facial recognition tech to these glasses: earlier this summer Wired blew the lid on Meta already embedding the tech, and that their smart glasses were downloading the facial data captured by the glasses into a section of the Meta AI app called “NameTag.” Wired made a point of noting that the tech was “silently” added while the company publicly demurred on whether they’d ever implement such a thing. And here’s more: it was unearthed last year that Department of Homeland Security agents have been seen donning Meta glasses on immigration raids. So I hope all the good folks protesting AI data centers start putting this imagery front and center: we don’t want our neighborhoods taken over by resource-draining plants that will power “perve glasses” used to harass fellow citizens.

Lastly, a sad reminder that heritage brand Ray-Ban partnered with the devil to make these privacy infringing frames. I used to have a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that I adored wearing, but never again. The power of the purse is ours!