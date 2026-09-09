Lindsay Clancy jurors describe single aquittal holdout as ‘arrogant’ man who didn’t listen



I’m not going to pretend to be an expert on the Lindsay Clancy case. I’ve watched some of the testimony and have seen a few analysis videos. If you’re not familiar with this case, Lindsay Clancy murdered her three children, aged five, three and eight months, in early 2023 and then attempted suicide. The details are horrific and I won’t get into them. She was left paralyzed from the waist down. Her defense claims that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and that she is not guilty by reason of insanity. She had a televised trial, during which she was seen distraught and crying. Women’s rights groups have embraced her as a symbol of the need for greater awareness and treatment of postpartum mental illness. It’s a complicated issue, made worse by the reductive nature of Internet discourse and short form media. This lady killed all three of her very young children. I don’t think she would have touched them if she were in her right mind (her former nanny’s testimony was compelling), but she should be in some form of custody for the rest of her life.

Jurors are now speaking out following Judge Sullivan’s decision to declare a mistrial due to a hung jury. Before this news came out, it was widely speculated that the jury was leaning to acquit since Clancy’s lawyer asked for a juror to be replaced. That speculation was accurate. At least three women on the jury have gone on the record to say that there was just one holdout. He was a man who didn’t listen to the nurses on the jury, and there was more than one, who broke down the medical evidence for him. This juror admitted he had reasonable doubt but, according to the foreperson, refused to vote as instructed. In Massachusetts, the law states that the prosecution must prove that the defendant is sane. In most other states, the defense must prove insanity. Here’s more of what the jurors said and that interview is below.

A lone juror in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of the murder of her three children, would not agree to acquit Clancy despite expressing reasonable doubt about whether she was guilty, the jury’s foreperson said in an interview airing Monday. Speaking to NBC 10 Boston just days after Clancy’s trial ended in a mistrial, Roni Carlson, the foreperson, confirmed there was one holdout juror who would not be persuaded to acquit Clancy due to insanity. “He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms. I was so excited,” said Carlson, a retired elementary school teacher. According to Carlson, the holdout juror then said: “But I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.” Carlson is one of three jurors who spoke to the Boston NBC affiliate… The three jurors told NBC10 that the evidence presented during the trial indicated Clancy was a loving mother. “Everything proved she loved her children, from her journals to her mother-in-law, everything proved that she loved her children. So she had to have snapped and not known what she was doing,” Carlson said. The judge declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

[From The Guardian]

These jurors are using the evidence and the instructions they were given and are upholding the law to the best of their ability. That’s exactly what they should be doing. I’m not sure how I would vote if I were a juror on this case. The jurors are making an argument based on their extensive knowledge. The public just sees a lady who killed her kids and confessed to it. It’s hard to see her as anyone else. If Clancy weren’t white we would be having a much different conversation, if we were talking about it at all. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will retry Clancy.

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