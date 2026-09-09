Prince Harry & Meghan are reportedly ‘already questioning their return to Britain’

For the record, I support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even when I think they’re making terrible decisions. I still root for them, I still want them to survive and thrive. The past month has been absolutely wild though, and I have to admit something sort of funny: Harry and Meghan ARE the drama. They’re the main characters and they always have been. What we’ve seen in the past month is Harry and Meghan leaning into the drama, embracing their main-character energy. Their move back to the UK has been so dramatic and chaotic and it’s turned so many Sussex narratives on their head (and not in a good way). Now it’s time for Harry and Meghan to do the funniest thing possible: announce that they gave it a try and they’ve changed their mind and they’re moving back to Montecito. According to Radar Online, the Sussexes are already “questioning” their move.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already questioning whether their dramatic return to Britain can work after Buckingham Palace firmly ruled out any revival of their former royal roles, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41 and 45, moved back to the UK in August after six years in California, but King Charles, 77, has now formally reiterated that they remain non-working royals. The intervention is said to have come as a major setback to the couple, with sources claiming Prince William, 44, pushed for their status to be put beyond doubt.
A royal source claimed: “Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place. What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return. They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past.
“Instead, they are being reminded in very explicit terms of where the boundaries lie and how little room there is for interpretation. That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the UK is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain.”
The insider noted, “They made an enormous decision in bringing their family back after six years in California, so nobody is suggesting they are about to pack their bags again. But they are beginning to question whether the version of life in Britain they envisaged before returning can actually exist under these circumstances.”
[From Radar Online]
This is the most hopeful I’ve been in weeks. I genuinely want the scales to fall from Harry and Meghan’s eyes. It would be so great if they looked around and made a real assessment, a real cost-benefit analysis of this stupid-ass move now that they can see (yet again) how the royals treat them terribly. It definitely feels like Harry and Meghan are too optimistic for their own good. Pragmatism hates to see them coming!
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The Duchess of Sussex meets volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet (left to right) Chief of Staff to the CEO & Executive Director Communications, Dr Peter Steer, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor Christine Kilpatrick during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
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The Duchess of Sussex meets young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hold a dog at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia, after taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Harry should realize that his father and brother are not going to change. If anything, the media has gotten a lot worse in its negative coverage.
ALSO… they don’t need to publicly acknowledge anything, they can move back and forth to their other properties without releasing press statements. If they want to be undercover, they can – they are choosing to be public about the information they release. So if they dont like living there, then, when the kids finish this school year, they can quietly spend more time in their other homes and be low key about not returning.
Exactly. I don’t begrudge them wanting to show British life to their kids. I still think it will be a good experience for all. But I do agree that if the parents are not happy after a year there, they can consider going back to California. Let the UK, as is Portugal, be places for summer vacations.
I agree and just shared this under another comment. They would lose their minds if they commented on every single thing. They’re getting settled and allowing things to play out. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.
MMRB I totally agree with you. Sometimes you can’t just dip your toe into the water. It can take immersing. None of their decesions are irreversible. If all works out, great. If not they gave it their best shot and great options (two homes elsewhere) and financial resources are available to them .
I totally agree with your statement. Harry loves his Family and Meghan loves her Harry so they are both mature enough and willing to endure the wacky behavior from the media and his family. He couldn’t forgive himself if something were to happen to Charles. If he didn’t at least spend sometime with his family. I wish for the best and hopefully there is some positive movement within that wretched family. 🤷🏾♀️
This. I totally agree. I’m also sickened by how William is seemingly influencing Charles…I hope I’m mistaken, but I fear I’m not. I feel awful for the Sussexes, but not entirely surprised. Only surprised at how quickly Wills’ unpleasant face has taken over Charles’ kinder one.
My guess they want to educate the kids there
The truth of the matter is that everyone is trying to make money out of the Sussexes by writing stories. I don’t believe half of it.
Meghan is going to be written about negatively by these tabloids every day for the rest of her life no matter what. Doesn’t matter if she stays hidden away in England, does charity work, gets a job, divorces Harry and moves back to America.
She is now in the trains blender forever. I just hope she doesn’t read any of it.
No shit, Sherlock.
Harry may have hankered after places he missed but honestly he’d have been better in lovely Montecito than back here in the UK. The press is dreadful and Willy & co are much the same.
Not that the British press and the MAGA press hasn’t been awful for the last 6 years…just count the hundreds of headlines…especially at the Daily Fail. Every move they made while living in California received many headlines.
I was going to say, in other news, water is wet. No shit, Sherlock, covers it though.
Yup.
ITA that they should take this as a sign and skeedaddle. Just don’t believe they ever planned to return as working royals. Why would they? They can do so much more as private citizens. Is Harry having a mid life crisis?
The midlife crisis reminded me of someone I knew at my church. She was an only child, been adopted and raised by a single mom. She was married and had three kids and over COVID she did a 23andme and found her birth parents. Apparently her dad had something like 8 other kids (she was a hs oopsie), and he’d always told them that they had an older sibling. She found them and went for a visit (they all lived in a crappy area in the Deep South). Then she moved her entire family (mom included) to the area to be part of the family. It remains baffling to me, but if the pull for family was that strong for someone who didn’t have any ties other than dna, I can’t imagine how strong the pull is if there’s good memories of a place.
I hope they get what they need out of this, which I think is a summer home in England, and then come visit regularly enough that we actually see the Wales over summer break 😂
That is an absolutely wild story!
Mighty Molly, it was and she’s someone who vague posts on fb, so I thought she was getting a divorce. Nope, moved to Alabama 😂
I would have thought that it would be in William’s interests to have them back. After all, William will always be king and as long as one of his three children has a child Harry will be shut out. Harry could be William’s dogsbody doing all the jobs that William doesn’t want.
William is happy to have that arrangement- as libg as it’s Harry alone. No Meghan. And as long as he’s able to abuse Harry and Harry just sucks it up and takes it.
Regular people from the US decide to move abroad and find things they love about living in England all of the time. They can love their new schools. They can love their neighbors. They can love the community. They can love the culture. Harry and Meghan shouldn’t base their happiness on whether they have Harry’s famiy’s support in things. They should make up their minds about where they’re happy and why they’re happy on their own.
@Kate I completely agree. This is just more Media BS. It’s the latest twist on Harry-is-miserable-in-California. I maintain they are only there for the upcoming Invictus games next summer then they will peace out back to Montecito.
If Harry is miserable living in a lovely home in Montecito then there is something wrong with him.
Absolutely 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
It’s more than “support”, what they NEED is armed protection from the deranged nuts out there. Harry should realize by now he will never get it from then, and even if he does get it from Chuck’s reign, Scoots will pull it as soon as Chuckles is pronounced dead. It will probably be among the very first things he does as king.
Absolutely this. The U.S. is not in a good place now.
Okay, they tried. The royals and tabloids are still toxic, as are Charles and William. At least William made no bones about their persons non grata status. Wishy washy Charles somehow gave Harry hope, but then snatched that hope away. That’s exactly what this site means when it calls Charles a “dogshit” father. Charles can never be trusted by Harry. Poor, noble Harry. You tried. Get out now to your lovely home in California. Now you can say you did try absolutely everything to be there for your father before he dies. You and your family are too good for England.
I agree with your take @JFERBER.
The most logical conclusion is that Charles made promises or seemed to make promises / heavy implications regarding security for Harry and his family.
Which moved the needle for the Sussexes regarding the upcoming year and the need to protect and be more hands on in these Invictus Games.
I think it also likely that Charles said / implied things about wanting to have the Sussex children around as well. Such as enjoying their company and being a family.
Because people like him say things. To make themselves look good. To make things less uncomfortable for themselves in the moment. Or because it’s a passing fleeting thought of – oh that would be nice.
But life isn’t about that people say but what they do.
And Charles has never been able to match his actions to words that he doesn’t mean or only meant at the time he said them. That’s literally his entire brand.
Vows to Diana. Oh I meant that I would be faithful RIGHT THEN. What I said then has nothing to do with any of my future wishes, wants or actions.
“My darling boy” – leaves Harry alone to process losing his mother, snatches away promised one year security and funds when he felt like it. Took away their home because he thought Spare would damage his reputation.
I’ve listened to spare twice and come away – very unwillingly – having much understanding and empathy for everyone involved. Especially the awful ones. But. Toxic families will always punish anyone who tells the truth. So. Here we are.
I don’t think it would be too late for them to go back. Maybe one term in school and that’s that.
There go those “sources” again. Fact is, the bullying will continue no matter where they live or how they choose to conduct their lives. A nice cup of coffee or tea in a lovely house, while getting the kids ready for school, and then settling in at a desk for some work or phone calls or an exercise routine doesn’t sound like a bad day in the Cotswolds.
And I doubt either Harry or Meghan waste their time reading the tabloids. More likely they have someone to screen when something becomes potentially libelous or deliberate mistruths.
Thanks @Mairzy Doats. I have read Spare a dozen times. Harry KNOWS who his father and brother are. He is not in England because of them. He is in England IN SPITE of them. Harry refuses to let them drive him out of his country. Harry, an extremely stubborn man who his wife called “Mr. Justice Man”, will live wherever he damn well pleases.
Amen! Totally agree. And I think that Harry’s discipline in saying virtually nothing, no explanations on why this or that, is freaking them out because he isn’t trying to please or appease either the RF or the media. They’re just living their lives.
And, if anything, Harry probably needs to pay extra attention to Invictus because they will go after it. Good thing he is there for this year.
This is my take too. I think he’s at the “f*ck their bullshit, I’m not letting them drive me out of my home” phase of life.
If you have heard his interviews, he published Spare in the hopes that his dad and brother would better understand his perspective. Whether that was a possibility had the writer focused the book differently? I don’t know. But Harry didn’t participate to reveal the ugly truth— he did it as a plea for love and understanding from his uncaring family.
This. Harry said, “Let’s give England a try, press and my family be damned,” and Meghan said, “Okay, we’ll try,” and if they like it they’ll stay or visit frequently, and if they hate it, they’ll leave. They’re doing what they want and they will continue to do so. That’s what freedom is.
Yes! And I’ll add what @Camden points out lower in the thread re: learning from what happen with Sentebale – I think Harry is determined to protect Invictus from his brother, the rota and others who will no doubt try their best to upset, usurp and invent scandals in the lead up to the games next year. Harry and IMO Meghan know the best way to do that is boots on the ground this year. I can totally see her being supportive of the move this reason and that is what primarily drove the timing for their move.
The fact that we have another story today saying that HARRY didn’t try to call his father for two weeks (although reportedly they have spoken now) tells me that this statement has little impact on whether they stay in the UK. They did not come to be working royals, to do the christmas walk, to parade their kids on their first days of school, etc. they came to see if they could build a life in the UK.
I think a lot of people – supporters and haters alike – heard about the move and immediately assumed this was about Harry forcing Meghan to enter the Firm again as a working royal. i mean how many people here said that?
Its clearly not about that. The timing of the statement surprised them, not the statement itself. They know they’re not working royals. They dont want to be.
Well said. I can understand people worrying about them, but the negativity is too much.
Same.
who on earth knows where this “source” came from, but I hope all this nonsense does help harry see his family is unfortunately never going to come around or be respectful to his wife or children. i wonder what charles said this summer that really convinced them it was a good idea to come back/that they’d be welcomed. regardless, I hope they can find a way forward that lets harry come to peace with splitting up from the family and institution, since unfortunately it’s likely to only get worse with william in charge.
I wonder if it was just the breadcrumb of Charles taking a meeting with them all instead of making up a flight to the countryside he needed to catch or whatever? Because I agree that Harry does not (has never) seen his family situation clearly and thus gets shocked and hurt repeatedly when they act in ways that are fully predictable to anyone else.
I feel like there should be some variant of “curse your sudden but inevitable betrayal” that fits here. I genuinely don’t know what they were expecting? Maybe they were hoping that the UK press would calm down a little once the initial furor finished?
I hope the kids are blissfully ignorant of this whole thing for at least a few more years.
My advice to Harry:
Sir, take your family and go back home to Montecito: this whole moving back to the UK thing will turn out to worsten your case (security, acceptance by the public) , and will turn out to be a big mistake. Your father/UK RF doesn’t want you there. You and your family are a thread to them, they consider you as huge competition. You all are in danger. You willingly entered back into enemy’s territory. So, you will be treated like that, especially by the men in grey suits in your father’s and brothers court. Wake up, stop being delusional about your royal status in the UK. It has changed since you decided to leave the working royal roll. You need to except that fact.
Go build your life and make your money back in the US, before people there start questioning you, stop working with you, offering you (business) opportunities: in fact start turning against you as well.
I don’t buy this. And even if they do miss California, it’s not like they can’t learn to adjust and enjoy what they have.
It’s not Meghan, it’s all Harry, he’s still been led around by an invisible string attaching him to the rest of his family even when they’ve shown they could not care if he lives or dies. At this point I feel Meghan is just in so she can say I told you so. I feel all the interviews, books were a cry for attention from Harry and the royals are rightfully paying him dust. It’s been six years and they’re still constantly being humiliated( at least there’s a public illusion of that ) and He still does not get it. They Hate him and he still can’t come to terms with it. He needs to move on, no one cares and still they have the worst communications team I have ever seen a celebrity of that magnitude have. I am starting to believe some rumors that they don’t take advice. Even Chat GPT could offer better advice than whatever it is that they’re doing. It’s Embarrassing at this point
Thank you.
Totally disagree with this very negative take. The royals rightfully paying him dust? They were pissed that Harry told the truth, and ramped up the attacks on them. I support people who were mistreated to speak out. Humiliated? Harry and Meghan do what they want and are free. And that’s what drives anger-issues Willy insane. That Harry can have a good life free from that toxic institution.
I also understand why Meghan and Harry prefer the English lifestyle. And the culture. And it’s perfectly understandable they wanted to experience that again, and provide it to their children. Many Americans with money are buying homes in Europe, as they see what’s happening in the United States.
Furthermore, we really don’t know if Charles and Harry aren’t communicating. There are things we just don’t know. As for family, they clearly get along well with his maternal family. Charles Spencer’s book is coming out and it will be interesting if Harry says anything about it.
I think a lot of people are being very negative and I bet Harry and Meghan have plans in action we don’t know of. And that’s good, they’re private citizens and it’s no one’s business.
With you on this take.
Well said GT you can’t just give in after relocation you have to take time to adjust .
The media are just making up stories as usual .
Hope springs eternal.
Harry didn’t expect his father to be THIS much of an asshole. It’s very clear he loves him. And I say Charles because he’s King, not Will. It’s his call. Charles has always been about pushing as many family members as possible off the Chuck Wagon. Gaining two younger brothers at the age he did, after years of being the sole male heir, really did a number on him. He hates having to share the spotlight or the balcony or Mummy’s attention. Yes, a lot of this is about protecting the brand, the monarchy. But he’s also driven by his own personal grievances. That’s pretty clear.
I think we all are questioning this but its only been two weeks. Saw a TikTok where new college students want to come home after two weeks, and the mom says you’re not going anywhere until Thanksgiving. They made the announcement, they need to see it through. They said the move was temporary but if there are certain things they want to take care if over there, assume they need to be there.This is getting a bit ridiculous. I’ve never seen Kaiser this stressed before. We’re all stressed. I don’t think they want to be the drama but here we all are. I genuinely think Harry doesn’t want to be relegated to a defacto exile so he needs to normalize being in the UK for extended periods and having a residence there. That I can understand. Hope they have their therapist on speed dial.
My honest opinion is that I think this whole thing was a disastrous choice. And I think that people who like the Sussexes (me included) should all take a deep breath and disentangle from the parasocial relationship. Seriously.
These are two people who seem to consistently act opposite of their best interests. And even taking a gamble that perhaps ‘moving to England will force permission to have armed security’ (no one said that explicitly, however if that was the tactic/expectation/hope, then I have to side eye that tactic) is a wild choice, and gives so much fodder to the tabloids and British media.
There’s just a way to do all of this. There has to be a way to try to re-establish family relationships without having to go so far as to enroll your kids in school in another country, and then figure out the whole “paparazzi taking photos of your children on the way to school“ thing. This is all just wild shenanigans; it’s unbelievable behaviour; it makes you question who in the world is advising any of this.
I support the Sussexes insofar as I want them to be happy and safe. 💯 But I’m not invested in their lives or the decisions that they make… because they are simply regular people; they’re not an entity to root for or a sports team.
I laughed at your comment but it is so true. It seems like a stressful time with all the non-stop negative stories being churned out about Harry and Meghan. But i support their move to a certain extent. Harry shouldn’t not be exiled from the UK forever. It is good to have a home in the UK that they can go to. And at this point I don’t think there is anything that Harry and Meghan will do that will come easy without a barrage of lies from the media but in the end they come through to the other side. All I can pray and hope for is their safety .Hope they get the security they need.
Radar Online?
The same Radar Online that’s INFAMOUS, for being an unreliable tabloid and gossip site that often publishes unverified or sensationalized claims for clicks.
I’ll hold my opinion.
For real. This is all speculation. My own theory is that they decided to come over for the run up to Invictus and give the kids a taste of living in England. If they like it, they’ll stay. Otherwise, they’ll head back to California next summer when Invictus is over.
The tabloids are doing their best to stir up drama and people are falling for it. Unless it comes from their mouths, it’s speculation.
I’m ignoring this radaronline piece but just looking at the situation as it stands. I’m not sure Meghan was ever optimistic about the move. I think she’s done it to keep her family together. But there will come a point when she will have to decide whether she was better off staying in the US regardless of Harry’s feelings. We can only hope that he realises that he did have a good life in the US and goes back there to live with his family.
She should never leave those children in the UK without her being there. If she decides to go back she needs to take the children. Charles wanted her to return to acting imo so she and Harry would be separated–this right after the wedding. She might find it harder to bring them back with her if she leaves them with Harry.
The thought that Meghan would ever leave her children never crossed my mind. I think if she returns to the US the children will be going with her. The question is whether Harry will go with them.
Sorry, but that’s BS. I am so tired of all the doom and gloom.
They never said they would come to England to stay forever. They never said they want to be working royals again. It is all tabloid speculation. They made a joint decision to give life in England a try, give the children some experience of how school is in England. They can visit friends and family, find a nice house as a summer residence. Next year after Invictus they will go back. When Meghan has to go back to Montecito for work for 2 weeks, Harry won’t immediately file for divorce and keep the children from her. Charles has no power over Harry, Meghan, or the children.
Neither Harry or Meghan are stupid. They refuse to be seen as exiles not allowed to live in Harry’s homeland if they choose to. William will have to deal with it. There is nothing he can do.
Of course they were surprised about Charles’s letter. There was no need to state the obvious again. Either it was to placate William, or to tell the press to stop the speculation. Whatever the reason, it was unnecessary. The Sussex spokesperson shouldn’t have reacted at all. The Sussexes don’t have to make a statement laying out their plans. We haven’t seen them (except Harry working in a studio for a day), haven’t heard of them, they quietly live their lives, settle in, working from home the same as they did in Montecito.
Why don’t we all calm down and wait and see? It is only 2 weeks and already Harry is painted as a dimwit, having a midlife crisis, trying to live a childhood fantasy, not knowing exactly how his parental family is like, forcing Meghan to come to England against her will to save her marriage, risking the life of the children….. maybe we should stop projecting our childhood trauma on him and why do we suddenly believe the media? They speculate, we speculate.
While Harry and Meghan simply live their life. They don’t need our input. Whether living in England is a mistake or not, it is theirs to make. They can pack up and leave any day. Montecito is waiting.
Same @ lurker, same.
If the royals did not have the dysfunction, it would be fine. But there is that toxicity. And Charles saying Meghan was not ‘family’ and wanting her to go back to Canada to resume her acting career were not signs of a welcoming family.
Nicely said, @Lurker.
The media and the palace are causing the drama, not Harry and Meghan. H&M have barely said anything. I really don’t believe Harry decided to move his family back to the UK based on any kind of promise ( or assurance) of security from his evil father. I refuse to believe that. I definitely think they have things in place and I’m not panicking for them.
Radar Online has always hated the Sussexes and write awful articles about them (especially Meghan). I would take anything they say with a grain of salt. Whether or not Harry and Meghan respond to correct the record on articles or whatever the evil Windsors put out there, the media obsession will NOT stop. They know that writing these empty articles with their “sources say” will get endless clicks. Like the BBC said – their H&M stories are popular. Everybody, even mainstream American media – are making money writing stories about H&M, even if the information in the stories are false. They make money – that is their bottom line.
It comes to a point that even fans have to admit that this drama was caused by them moving back. It’s not all the medias fault. They could have avoided all this nonsense by not moving back. What’s Meghan take on all this. Does she enjoy seeing them humiliated by the media and his father. All he has to do is look at his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice who would rather be humiliated by their family than to go their own way. I wouldn’t if it were me. I sincerely hope there is something we are not privy too and they do have a plan in how this is all going to work out. I suspect when they started to make calls some doors were completely shut in their faces. Charities they wanted to work with said we would really like to work with you but we don’t want the headache. Afterall who knows if you will stay or pack up and leave and we will have to deal with the after affects. After all a lot of those people love the medals and ribbons the RF dispense out to them. They love going to the garden parties and getting recognized by the royals. Harry and Meghan can’t offer that. Meghan’s not from there and she probably doesn’t have as many friends as Harry and I am quite sure he lost quite a few when he moved. They are both grown ass adults with children and really need to make up their minds as to what they really want to do with their lives. T’s either England or California. I’m a fan but really getting tired of the constant drama.
But…..they wanted to move back. Should they not do what they want with their lives because of “drama”? And yes it is the media’s fault. the media could have simply given a collective shrug and ignored it.
Their lives aren’t really that dramatic at this point. they work, they raise their kids, they travel, they see their friends. The drama is entirely media created.
No. They can do both. Have their own private homes in both countries and come and go as they please and around the school year. Eugenie and Beatrice have royal apartments at their disposal. Andrew has a royal house at his disposal. But the son of the king doesn’t. That’s just a bad look for Charles.
I place this mess 100% on Harry. Meghan loves him and was willing to relocate, probably very aware of the pitfalls. I just hope he finally wakes up and fully understands that his father is a manipulative and uncaring man, willing to sabotage his, Meghan’s and the children’s safety by publicly proclaiming them as non royals.
He did not really say they were non royals but some interpreted it as such.
This is a distraction from Invictus as well. The BS is starting and apparently Uganda wants to pull out, citing Harry and Meghan, so Harry needs to keep his eyes on the prize. I think he is letting events happen to him, instead of him taking control. I wonder if something more serious is going on with him.
@L4frimaire The head of the Ugandan military is literally crazy, another Trump. Invictus should never have let them join imo. Lots of East Africans warned about this. Muhoozi is mentally unstable, check his twitter history. It is no loss if they leave. Muhoozi was bound to do something crazy. He once announced that the country should invade Kenya and caused an international incident. Invictus should be more careful in future about who they let join.
It could actually make them safer, they could be seen as not part of the RF with no leverage to get the royals to do anything.
What no one talks about is that H and M doesn’t need the RF. If they set up their own engagements and chartities they would overshadow everything the palace does. I would have said yes of course we aren’t doing Royal engagements and doubled my public outing with a smile. Charles and William are looking Perty and Abusive. Harry can say I would love to reconcile but they refuse and then book another venue. He could make enough to pay for security with paid speaking engagements alone. They need to stop towing the line of the RF and truly do their own thing. If Harry wants to live P/T in England it is his right. He needs to man up and forge ahead.
My point exactly. Don’t get in a he said/she said argument with the palace or his dad. Just do your work and ignore them. Don’t let them know that they are upsetting you. Who ever decided to put out that statement saying they were surprised that letter was put out need their head examined. They should never be surprised about what the palace can do to them or say to them. They have been treated like shit since they left. The palace has zero respect for them and seems to absolutely hate them. What the hell are they to do if they don’t get security. Are they really going to hide for the whole time they are there. This is when Meghan should be using her Instagram. Showing them out and about having a good time. Visiting charities. Sometimes you have to show people you can forge ahead without them. Do they really think that if they keep their heads down that his family will suddenly change and welcome them and their family. He and her need to realize that if they disappeared the next day his family wouldn’t give a rat’ ass. They will do exactly what they did after the Queen died. Smile in front of a fireplace and put on her jewelry, change their titles and not even shed crocodile tears for them.
Y’all, I think this is exactly what they’re doing. The hullabaloo that’s happening is created by the press & the palaces, not them. I think they’ll be fine. And I love the idea of Harry giving them the finger–you think you can exile ME?
But the fact remains that Harry was never exiled by the monarchy or the government. He and Meghan left on their own steam when they’d had enough. They weren’t rounded up and deported. And both have since traveled–and now moved–back to the UK with zero obstruction. What really happened is that they were ex-communicated from and publicly ostracized by the monarchy, aided by the tabloids and supported by certain segments of the public. What Harry fails to recognize about the BRF is that they never let go of a grudge. He wrote Spare and Buckingham Palace will burn to the ground before they ever forget.
If Harry never married Meghan, none of this would have happened. And by none of this, I mean Harry’s family going after him and his wife to the point where they were bullied out. Because let’s be real, Chelsey or Cressida were ZERO threat to Charles, William or Kate. They are your average looking British woman. Meghan is bombshell. They all knew it. And they all knew that spelled trouble, just as it did when Diana came on the scene and her popularity catapulted the royal family into global stardom. That type of hysteria didn’t come back when Kate came on the scene, but it came back when Meghan came on the scene. And it’s never left.
Them as a couple did not stand a chance in his family because they are simply too petty, jealous, insecure and vengeful to understand that when one person looks good, everyone looks good. When one person does well, everyone does well. They are fundamentally stupid ppl who do not understand how to use their assets to their advantage. Harry and Meghan were and are huge assets. William and Kate are not. They are liabilities because they are lazy and incompetent.
All this to say, this is going to be a very long year of humiliation rituals. And for some reason Harry is willing to be constantly humiliated by his father and subject his family to it too. It’s almost like Charles is using this chance to dish out humiliation as revenge for everything Harry has ever said about Charles and Camilla. And Harry has shown his cards so many times. He comes off as a boy longing for love and acceptance from his father. He is naive and doesn’t see how his father is harming him and his nuclear family.
If all of this is happening bc Harry wants to establish himself and his kids in Britain before Charles dies, then I can understand that bc we all know William would raise hell if Harry tried to do it during his kingship. It’s clear that Charles did not stand in the way, and I am still of the belief that Charles knew much earlier than they are letting on. But it could also be that Charles smoothed the way for Harry to move back to Britain while also having a plan to dish out total humiliation.
Either way, Harry needs to open his eyes and finally come to terms with the fact that his birth family will not accept him unless he divorces his wife and gets down on his hands and knees and begs for forgiveness. Those have always been the terms.
Divorcing his wife will not get rid of the mixed race heirs, After all William was left as heir when his mother was divorced.
I mean, I agree that Chelsey and Cressida were not a threat. But they’re both lovely women. I would not call Chelsey “average looking.” She’s not unusual looking but she is very attractive. Also, she’s not British. She’s from Zimbabwe. There is a pretty big difference. That’s like saying Margot Robbie is British, which she’s not.
I actually think Cressida was the prettier one, just not as lively, Chelsea looks just like the average American college girl from the Midwest.
Even if he had married one of them and stayed working for the RF, he would still overshadow Bulliam, who would not be happy.
This part! Calling Chelsey and Cressida average is a bit much.
While they don’t have Meghan’s vigour or galmour, they are both lovely and educated and both would have likely worked more than Kate. Of course, it would be nowhere near the earth-shaking threat of Harry marrying Meghan.
But it is pretty clear, they were always going to attack whoever Harry settled down with both because “the spare” is a target and Harry seems to be attreacted to women with brains and their own ambitions.
Cressida is half sister of Isabella calthorpe. Scooter pursued isabelle who turned him down. Keen may not have liked isabelle being around more had cressida married harry.
I don’t know if this is true, but they apparently were surprised by BP’s announcement. I think that Harry honestly believed he could come back and he be given security and could just do his charities and there would be no friction. I think that was naive if you’re not talking to half your family.
I mean, I would love it if they packed up tomorrow and left, highly doubt that’s happening.i think they’re there for a school year and will evaluate their lives after that. If by some miracle they feel happy and safe in the UK, maybe that’s where the kids will be educated and they’ll spend vacation time in the US. But if things go south quickly I trust that Meghan would insist on a quick exit for herself and the kids, with Harry or not.
I don’t see that scenario happening. Harry and Meghan are a very close couple. If she wants to leave, he will too.
Hope so.
They’re giving me a headache!
Maybe it’s time for them to make a definitive statement like “We know we’re staying for a year and then we’ll see.”
Or – anything really. Just admit Harry was homesick + wanted to show his kids his country.
Or – he wants to prep for IG and this seemed like a good chance to show his kids his country.
Simple. Just something simple.
Not that it will matter to the press, but maybe they need to get into the habit of just making regular statements.
I agree that they should have made that statement the moment they arrived or before they left. Because there was so much speculation.
No, they owe us no explanation at all, for anything. They made zero announcements when they bought their place in Montecito–and why should they? They’re private citizens.–and they need to make no announcements now. They are philanthropists, yes, but they are private citizens. Yes, Harry wrote a memoir that was open & honest but that doesn’t mean he’s going to continue to record his life for our consumption. No memoirist does that nor is expected to do that.
What will it take for Harry… Deep sigh…
Now may have to take a day or two break from Harry and Meghan news
This story has evolved into the level of weirdness where I can’t bring myself to care. I mean, I still wish the best for H&M and I will follow Meghan and her work, and I’m totally happy to trash the RF as much as possible – but I can’t be banging my head against the wall over something I know nothing about. The basic information hasn’t changed – H&M are in the UK, living somewhere and the kids are going to school somewhere. The rest is all rumors and speculation which I don’t even get paid to think about.
I’m starting to feel the same. I feel like its an exhausting timeline right now and honestly, its because of ow much we don’t know and how much the tabloids and talking heads are filling in – and then Sussex fans are in a tizzy accepting every bit of gossip as truth because “well they moved back!! People have been saying that for years and its TRUE!!!”
Pace yourselves!
Lol, you’re right – it’s going to be a bumpy ride!
Agree Eurydice, Becks and @beaniebean. Yeah, the timeline is exhausting. I’ll agree with that and appreciate some of the commenters above like @gtwiecz and @mairzy doates. Am I concerned? Ofc, but I’m not here to be judge and jury in something that we don’t even have that much information on.
Harry will never let go of the idea that he is royal. It’s super important to him. That’s why I doubt this report. The letter basically saying he’s a private citizen probably triggered him but made him more determined than ever to stand his ground and stay in the only country on earth where he is considered royal and recognized as such. I really don’t see him getting this out of his system any time soon. And, of course, by the royal definition, he is royal. But it would help him and his family if he would stop putting so much stock in it. He can have a perfectly fine life just being a guy named Harry.
I agree that he puts so much value in being royal. I don’t understand it though. The system damages everyone in it. I also don’t understand how he could have married a regular person if he values it so much.
People always like to feel superior though. Harry is no different. Meghan isn’t either.
I don’t think Meghan cares about the royalty part, especially after what she went through in her first round in the UK when she was newly married in. I doubt she has missed it the last six years. But she didn’t grow up indoctrinated in the system and her place within it.
Well, how can he let go when he’s literally the son of the king? And not just any old king, but king of one of the oldest, most famous and most influential (for better or worse) monarchies on the planet. And, on top of that, the rest of the world won’t let it go, either. It’s not a “royal definition,” it’s an actual fact of his existence and can’t be erased.
“Private citizen” doesn’t mean Harry isn’t royal any more – it just means he won’t be representing or working for the Crown in any capacity greater than any other private citizen of the UK.
It’s RadarOnline. I give them less credibility than I do to even the likes of the Mail, Sun etc when it comes to “sources”.
That said, we don’t know why they decided to move. It’s entirely possible they knew they would get resistance but did it anyway. How much they do or don’t care, we simply don’t know.
I can’t see Harry giving up so quickly — unless he and his family are officially denied security again by RAVEC. Then maybe I can see them returning to Montecito by year’s end.
I think he has to get this out of his system, for whatever reason.
And once he does, I’ll buy a case of As Ever sparkling wine to celebrate.
I guess that’s why Meghan gave in: she had to go through hell again and bring the kids too and get abused by the BRF ONE MORE TIME to knock the hope out of Harry’s heart once and for all.
I predict H&M and their children will stay in Britain until the Invictus Games in Birmingham next year are done and dusted, and then they will move back to Montecito. The way they are being treated in Britain by the press and the BRF at the moment is seriously depressing me. It must be soul-destroying for them. 😞
That’s why they said “an extended stay”. I also believe it’s for this year and next year until Invictus. They never said we will move forever.
It’s weird how those writers project their own feelings, thoughts and imagined motives onto H & M. If there was any indication from the Sussex camp that they were angling to be working royals again, correct me – ? – because I totally missed that. I think the heavy Sussex silence (so frustrating!) is the price they were forced to pay for spending a period of time immersed in the UK again. It’s speculation but I think the move is due to Invictus, Harry’s homesickness, and their agreeing to provide the kids with some IRL immersion in paternal heritage. That’s something a two-nation family could do whether king or pauper – I don’t find it impulsive or weird at all, it’s a normal compromise. Hopefully, they accomplish whatever their personal and private aims are and return to the U.S. because they’re never going to be treated as anything other than threatening iconoclasts in the UK. Harry, if he doesn’t understand that, although I think he most certainly does, needs to make peace with the reality that being innovative or creative in his role as the spare will *never* be acceptable to the monarchy. Square peg, round hole.
I agree, that’s a normal compromise. I do know Anglo-American families that have chosen to stay put on this side of the Pond, but the conversation is always there. It’s an understandable impulse on his part, IMO. Not sure it’s the right move but I do get it. Also, it’s not his family that he misses? Seems more like he misses his country. Which I get.
That’s right. He already knows those Windsors and he has no interest in seeing or talking to William and Kate, especially after they sent a nice message regarding Kate’s fake cancer (which they probably didn’t know about yet) and those rude Wales never thanked them back. As for the hanger ons, they need Chuck and Bulliam for their lavish lifestyles and I don’t think Harry misses them at all. After all, they gave him nor Meghan any support when she was being vilified after their engagement.
I think Harry is there to keep an eye on IG and prevent it from being sabotaged. We all saw what happened to Sentebale. I believe that once IG is over, they’ll move back home.
Well the sabotaging is already beginning so he needs to start focusing more on IG.
That’s one crazy maga son. Maybe it’s better that Uganda stays away from the games. Their loss, and their veterans’ loss.
I feel like we’re going to find out it’s either something like this (being involved in Invictus) or some other reason it was a priority for them to move now (I’m guessing something Charles-related), and it’ll make more sense in time. Neither of them strike me as impulsive people, so I imagine they’ve weighed the options and think this is the right move for now. I saw the other post about them being surprised at the statement put out – perhaps since they’ve been pretty effectively removed from the daily royal drama in the UK while living in California, it was surprising when they found themselves sucked back into it?
My thoughts exactly.
I agree with this 100%. And I can see Meghan very much agreeing to this move to protect Invictus and Harry’s legacy.
I am still questioning why they left that amazing place in California in the first place to move back to hell with Satan and his palace lackies and media clowns
They decided, as a family unit, to move to England. I don’t believe for a nanosecond they expected or even wanted to resume “official royal duty”, or even participate in royal life at any level.
Their undertakings, charity-based or commercial, do not involve Buckingham or Kensington Palaces in any way, shape or form.
The UK press creates these pseudo-crises from the flimsiest of rumors.
@ Beckett Totally agree. This whole piece is more Hogwash.
@Beckett
It’s nothing new that the British press churns out this nonsense, falsely citing the Sussex team while doing so. What’s more infuriating is how many people on this site have lashed out at Harry without having a clue about the reasons behind their decisions.
Just as the tabloids and the Palace accused Meghan of spiriting Harry away, now so-called friends are blaming Harry for bringing poor Meghan to the UK. It’s as if Meghan had no mind of her own, as if they hadn’t always acted as a team, and as if Harry hadn’t proven a thousand times over that he is trustworthy.
Blaming them for the lack of an official statement regarding the visit is also nonsense.
First of all, are they private citizens or not? If they are, why should they have to announce anything? There’s no consistency there.
Secondly, whatever they said—no matter how they phrased it—it wouldn’t have stopped the media and Palace smear campaign for even a second.
William will snap if he can’t attack the Sussexes in every way possible. Aside from concerns about them safety at the hands of that psychopath, one has to wonder if William shouldn’t be heading somewhere other than the throne…
William is nuts and evil to boot. That’s why everyone’s spidey senses are on high alert. If he can cause them harm without getting caught, he will. In the meantime he’ll fire up his rats and derangers to a higher pitch of hatred. It feels like something is about to go terribly off, and that’s why we who have followed the Sussex saga have headaches.
@puff updater
I feel the same way. I am wholeheartedly with Harry and Meghan. However, I assume they have ensured adequate security measures are in place. Harry is right to keep fighting for the protection he is owed—not just because he is the King’s son, but due to documented threats—but that doesn’t mean he is currently left unprotected.
Honestly, I am really waiting for some world leader or another monarch to speak out on this matter; by silently watching this barbarism, everyone becomes complicit in it. It is incredible that, in the 21st century, people like Charles, William, and their associates could get away with this while the rest of the world simply looks on in silence.
Cannot believe the Wailses and their very ordinary looking children have never met Lili ,or Archie after he was grown . What kind of a message is this sending the British public plus the Wails offspring . If they are ok with this malice , I have no hope those kids are going to grow up any different from their despicable parents . By the way Cressida and Chelsy were not ordinary. Harry dated women of substance . So did William but he got caught by the Middlebum
“Sources”. 🤷🏻♀️
I think they questioned their move while they were packing and questioned their move stateside 6 years ago. But they have stability that they didn’t have 6 years ago and if this move doesn’t work out for whatever reason then they have two homes to go to.
Radar Online? Seriously? The only outlet thats reported the truth has been TMZ surprisingly. They s
reported many times this is a temporary move.TMZ use to be horrible to them but that shifted the past year. I actually think Harry and Harvey crossed paths at one point because it was all at once a complete shift.
If petty were a person, it would be me . Cause you know what I would do if I were Harry and Meghan. I would quietly move back to California, and about 3 week later I would post a picture on my instagram with my mom Doria and her grand babies with a caption saying grandparents love like no other . That is of course after I informed the school two days before that I was pulling the kids and asking them to please keep it quiet until we announce it ourselves that we have left . After all, we are private citizens and we don’t work for the monarchy so we are free to and live wherever we want and we owe no one any explanation about where we are ever . Like I said , petty is me .
I don’t think it’s petty at all. It would be sensible to make a quiet return to the US but the problem is the Sussex spox would wait until another outlet reported it and then issue a too-little-too-late statement confirming what’s already been exposed. From a business perspective it would be a home run if Meghan announced a major deal for As ever. She could ride the Sussexit II publicity train to financial glory.
This is all media created drama and H&M may decide to ignore all of this noise. However one thing is real. The Lord Chamberlain did in fact put out a statement to the media and the government that really does slight the Sussexes. That statement really does give an indication that the palace intrigue that was at the heart of their leaving six years ago remains and may be even worse since QE2 is no longer around to keep the palace staffs ona leash. I would quietly get back to CA pronto and Reem roll the kids at school back home. Harry can go back and forth as he has done in the past few years but the kids do not need to be constantly reminded that a bunch of worthless grey suits think they can manage them based on dreamed up protocol and venom from Scooter and Kant, as well as Chuckles and the Rottweiler.
Came here to post a friendly reminder that this is Radar Online quoting an anonymous “royal source” who it also portrays as a (still anonymous) “insider.” For all we know this is Clive or Willy or Jason rage briefing and projecting.
I disregard EVERY article that uses the words “source”, or “royal insider”, or “royal expert”, or “friend of Harry”. Not credible. We all know the abuse comes directly from William.
Willy, the pot stirrer, will always be the TOB!
The king and his heir are both publicly displaying major insecurity! Two so called “ROYAL top dogs” wrangling over ROYAL superiority with their conniving desperation playing out in the “dog eat dog” media arena! No dignity, no class, no awareness, and no ability to live and let live because of ego and pride! No matter how many grand properties they have they remain the same individuals. The only change being the scenery out the window! Rather than estates it appears it is simply a change of revolving kennels!
I still think they were forced to move to UK temporarily because of something that is out of their control. All the talk of new school, Charles health, charities, Invictus, etc are good covers for the real reason they are back. Once the issue has been fixed/resolved they will go back to US.
I firmly believe Harrys eyes are clouded by the love he has for his father. I also believe that’s why Megan has supported him through this. That said, it’s easy for us on the outside to say the move looks nuts and bad decision blah blah…it’s easy for us because we don’t have that emotional attachment that he does. He’s the only parent he’s had for a very long time and I’m sure when they reconnected he was faced with Charles mortality (don’t you know Chuck laid it on thick that day!) I absolutely bet they are rethinking everything.
Sources told Radar online all about how H&M view their return. Note the word ‘sources’ in the wording, not a source meaning one source but sources meaning more than one. Just how many sources they don’t say. Then they insert a royal source into the story. Can we establish that the information from sources whether royal or not are just a load of bs dreamed up by the writer, they don’t exist.
If it weren’t for sources there would be no reporting at all. Whether it’s legitimate outlets quoting people “who speak on the condition of anonymity” and those “close to the subject but not authorized to speak publicly” OR garden variery “insiders”, journalism long ago fell prey to unverified informants. Rather than take issue with who is saying what, I treat every article like a think piece. They’re opinions and speculations but not earth shattering hard news. It’s hard to compete with tabloids and unless Harry is willing to file another lawsuit, the next few months are going to be a doozy.
If the royals did not have the dysfunction, it would be fine. But there is that toxicity. And Charles saying Meghan was not ‘family’ and wanting her to go back to Canada to resume her acting career were not signs of a welcoming family.