Prince Harry & Meghan are reportedly ‘already questioning their return to Britain’

For the record, I support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex even when I think they’re making terrible decisions. I still root for them, I still want them to survive and thrive. The past month has been absolutely wild though, and I have to admit something sort of funny: Harry and Meghan ARE the drama. They’re the main characters and they always have been. What we’ve seen in the past month is Harry and Meghan leaning into the drama, embracing their main-character energy. Their move back to the UK has been so dramatic and chaotic and it’s turned so many Sussex narratives on their head (and not in a good way). Now it’s time for Harry and Meghan to do the funniest thing possible: announce that they gave it a try and they’ve changed their mind and they’re moving back to Montecito. According to Radar Online, the Sussexes are already “questioning” their move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already questioning whether their dramatic return to Britain can work after Buckingham Palace firmly ruled out any revival of their former royal roles, sources have told RadarOnline.com. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 41 and 45, moved back to the UK in August after six years in California, but King Charles, 77, has now formally reiterated that they remain non-working royals. The intervention is said to have come as a major setback to the couple, with sources claiming Prince William, 44, pushed for their status to be put beyond doubt. A royal source claimed: “Harry and Meghan never came back to Britain believing they could simply pick up where they left off or automatically regain their positions as working royals. They understood that the arrangements agreed when they stepped away from official duties remained in place. What has taken them aback is how quickly and emphatically the Palace has moved to restate those restrictions following their return. They had hoped there would be enough space to establish a new life here, pursue their charitable interests and rebuild relationships without immediately finding themselves confronted by the divisions of the past. “Instead, they are being reminded in very explicit terms of where the boundaries lie and how little room there is for interpretation. That has inevitably prompted some difficult conversations between them about what their future in the UK is realistically going to look like, and they are already questioning their return to Britain.” The insider noted, “They made an enormous decision in bringing their family back after six years in California, so nobody is suggesting they are about to pack their bags again. But they are beginning to question whether the version of life in Britain they envisaged before returning can actually exist under these circumstances.”

[From Radar Online]

This is the most hopeful I’ve been in weeks. I genuinely want the scales to fall from Harry and Meghan’s eyes. It would be so great if they looked around and made a real assessment, a real cost-benefit analysis of this stupid-ass move now that they can see (yet again) how the royals treat them terribly. It definitely feels like Harry and Meghan are too optimistic for their own good. Pragmatism hates to see them coming!





