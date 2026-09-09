Martha Stewart had dinner with John F. Kennedy Jr. just days before his death

Martha Stewart made a surprise appearance on Real Housewives of New York. Martha’s longtime makeup artist Nicole Daisy Tore is a new RHONY cast member, that’s how they got Martha to make an appearance. Well, during the RHONY premiere episode, Martha revealed that she had dinner with John F. Kennedy Jr. just days before his death in 1999. John and Martha even talked about his planned trip to Martha’s Vineyard.
Martha Stewart is sharing what she told John F. Kennedy Jr. days before his death. During the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York, which aired on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Stewart, 85, visited her makeup artist and series newcomer Nicole Daisy Toye to get her makeup done before an event. When Daisy, 45, asked if Stewart’s been “watching anything good,” the lifestyle mogul responds, “Love Story, of course.”
Stewart went on to reveal that she was with John the Monday before he died in a plane crash on Friday, July 16, 1999. At the time, John was having “trouble” with George, his political lifestyle magazine, and wanted guidance from Stewart, who ran Martha Stewart Living Magazine, she explained.
“I said, of course, anything you want,” Stewart recalled. “We had a very nice dinner. And then at the end of the dinner, I said to him, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ He said, ‘Oh, we’re going to a wedding in Martha’s Vineyard, and I’m taking my wife and her sister.”
“I said, ‘Well, who’s flying?’ And he said, ‘I’m flying.’ I said, ‘You have a copilot, right?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t need a copilot,’” Stewart continued. “I’ve thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry.”
John died, alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette, in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. John and Carolyn were on their way to the wedding of John’s cousin Rory in Hyannis Port and planned to drop Lauren off in Martha’s Vineyard the night their plane, piloted by John, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. As was previously reported, Carolyn didn’t want to go to the wedding initially, but with some help from Lauren, John convinced her to go with him. Lauren later decided to fly with them, since she was headed to Martha’s Vineyard that weekend.
[From People]
One of the craziest parts of the Kennedy-Bessette tragedy is that a flight instructor was actually there, at the private airport, and the guy offered to copilot with John. John turned down the offer. Now, John was licensed to pilot solo, but he wasn’t experienced enough to fly solo at night, which is what happened. I’m not surprised that Martha and John had dinner that week – his magazine, George, was really struggling and I’m sure he sought advice from many publishers and editors about what to do to keep it running.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
JOHN F KENNEDY JR AND CAROLYN BESSETTE AT THE PREMIERE OF AIR FORCE ONE. WASHINGTON DC. 24 JULY 1997 .PICTURES /,Image: 546302464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Harrington / Avalon
-
-
NEW YORK, NY- MARCH 6: Martha Stewart at the 10th Annual Hudson River Park Friends Playground Committee Luncheon on March 6, 2026 at Tribeca Rooftop in New York City. Copyright: xMediaPunchx,Image: 1080567693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/mpi099/Avalon
-
-
Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr photographed in New York, NY – 6/23/1998.
-PICTURED: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr
-PHOTO by: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
-Kennedy_John_Carolyn_GE513
Featuring: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr
Where: New York , NY , USA
When: 22 Jan 1998
Credit: STARTRAKSPHOTO.COM
-
-
JFK JR.
PHOTO: KEN KATZ
koolphoto@yahoo.com
Featuring: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz
-
-
, New York, NY – 10/06/1996- JFK Jr. and new wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy just back from their honeymoon pose for photographers outside their Tribecca home.
PHOTO by: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
-K140002MRMRSJFK96_KK
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: John F. Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 Jan 1998
Credit: Ken Katz/startraksphoto.com
-
-
October 5, 1998: John Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette leaving their apartment to attend the Municipal Art Society Benefit Gala celebrating the reopening of Grand Central Station after restoration in New York City.
Credit: Paul Adao/INFphoto.com Ref.: infusny-39
Featuring: Carolyn Bessette, John Kennedy Jr.
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 05 Oct 1998
Credit: Paul Adao/INFphoto.com
-
-
Paramount+’s World series premiere of ‘Dutton Ranch at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Martha Stewart
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 12 May 2026
Credit: M10S/TheNews2/Cover Images
-
-
Paramount+’s World series premiere of ‘Dutton Ranch at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Martha Stewart
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 12 May 2026
Credit: M10S/TheNews2/Cover Images
-
-
Los Angeles For Your Consideration Event For FX’s ‘Love Story John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette’ at Paramount Studios
Featuring: Sarah Pidgeon, Paul Anthony Kelly
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Jun 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
JOHN F KENNEDY JR STOCK IMAGE. NEW YORK CITY. CIRCA 1990S .PICTURES JOY E. SCHELLER/
JOHN F KENNEDY JR
-
-
Paramount+’s World series premiere of ‘Dutton Ranch at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Martha Stewart
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 12 May 2026
Credit: M10S/TheNews2/Cover Images
I read Ask Not by Maureen Callahan and the thing that struck me the most about JFK Jr was that he was a bit of a sociopath. Truly. He took unneccesary risks because they excited him and he got off on near death experiences (he’d already had MULTIPLE of them before the plane). He also got off on scaring the women in his life by forcing them to do crazy things with him. That flight was a collision (no pun intended) with inevitability. It’s just sad that Carolyn and her sister were collateral damage. And their family – their mother specifically and how she was treated after their deaths.
Maureen? LoL
Yes, but she relied on the NTSB report in describing the events leading up to the crash. And the dangerous incidents were described by his former girlfriends.
Yes – and she had docs and interviews to back up her story. That book is well sourced. The Kennedy men are and were a bunch of alcoholic sociopaths. And she did a direct interview with the girlfriend JFK Jr almost killed in a boating accident.
The craziest part is how he nearly collided with a commercial airliner because no one could reach him by radio because he kept it off the entire flight. Dude was not as “normal” as he’s often presented in the media.
He didn’t keep it off he was on the wrong channel. The plane was new to him and he made a lot of mistakes. He was also unaware of the weather change and the fog rolling in. Since he wasn’t getting updated weather reports being on the wrong channel. I think he was just very distracted with the chance of George going under. He had been flying around the country looking for investors. But mostly it was men who just wanted to meet John Kennedy Jr. and knew it was a stinker investment and passed.
It was a series of mistakes that led to their ultimate doom. When he called earlier in the day from George office. To the tower for the weather report. He was expecting clear night skies. He was also offered a co-pilot and he said he did not need one. He had many chances to save their lives and he turned it all down.
Yup. And a lot of it was based on arrogance and the idea that nothing would happen to him because he always managed to get out of things. He was incredibly impulsive and didn’t think rules applied to him. The media created an image around him and he played into it. But it was very different from who he actually was. Just reading about their wedding on that island and how Carolyn didn’t even want to get married there…it was a definite harbinger and ill omen for them. She didn’t even really want to marry him but he pressured her into doing that too.
Risk taking based on arrogance seems to be a family trait.
Is this the same Maureen Callahan who can’t keep the name “Meghan Markle” out of her mouth? And never, never has a kind word to say about the so-called “Meghan Markle”, hmmm?
Is this the same Maureen Callahan who has zero first-hand knowledge of JFK Jr, and zero first-hand knowledge of John and Carolyn’s families? IIRC, reviewers of Callahan’s “Ask Not…” said she cited zero sources for her assertion that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was reluctant to go on the fateful flight. Kirkus called it a “gossip-filled history of a notorious clan.” Sounds like Maureen Callahan’s “Ask Not…” would have been a 30-page pamphlet if she didn’t have the NTSB report, Camilla Paglia commentary, other Kennedy biographies, or Christina Haag’s memoir to lean on.
Martha Stewart is like Forrest Gump. Always there at the crucial moment. 😆
LOL
No kidding. I’ve admired Martha in the past, but she’s such a petty Betty. No one cal steal her thunder!
The rumor mongering over Meghan was it for me. I like Harry & Meghan but certainly don’t think they are perfect, but the constant attack and assumption that anyone can literally say anything about them is disgusting.
Truly, and she’s always right about everything, if only people are smart enough to listen 😂🙄
Whether Martha really told him to get a copilot or is just self-aggrandizing here, what a tragedy that he refused to accept that flight instructor’s offer to copilot.
BAHAHAHA SO TRUE
JFK Jr. was not an instrument rated pilot and weather conditions became difficult and disorienting. This is a worse case scenario for someone who can’t rely on instruments to get their bearings.
yes the NTSB reported he would have had spatial disorientation leading to the death spiral he would have had no way to pull out of .
The original Karen. If this is true why wait to tell everyone?? I call bullshit. As the years go by I like Martha less and less. She’s shown that she’s a bitch and I’ve lost any respect for her. I support girls girls and reject pick-me’s.
Convicted criminal liar marthastewart says wot!?!
🤪😂😄
I’m sorry to any Martha fans, but this is just disgusting.
Seriously, I know you love to name-drop, lady, but you’re seriously going to drag up tragic deaths from over 25 years ago just to embiggen yourself? Go. GTFOH.
It must be really frightening for a former hi-profile socialite to reach her 80s and realize that no one cares about her and that she only gets a fleeting bit of attention when she alludes to the much younger set.
She really seems desperate for attention, doesn’t she? Go play with your grandkids instead, Martha! Let the Kennedys rest in peace! Disgusting!
John-John was a beautiful moron.
Hmm…Is Martha telling the truth about this story? It seems very convenient for her to talk about this now.
It’s just funny that she’s claiming proximity to another famous figure at a critical juncture in his life, after she claimed to socialize with Meghan right after the palace visit….which got shut down, lol. Awkward.