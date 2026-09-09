Martha Stewart had dinner with John F. Kennedy Jr. just days before his death

Martha Stewart made a surprise appearance on Real Housewives of New York. Martha’s longtime makeup artist Nicole Daisy Tore is a new RHONY cast member, that’s how they got Martha to make an appearance. Well, during the RHONY premiere episode, Martha revealed that she had dinner with John F. Kennedy Jr. just days before his death in 1999. John and Martha even talked about his planned trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

Martha Stewart is sharing what she told John F. Kennedy Jr. days before his death. During the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New York, which aired on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Stewart, 85, visited her makeup artist and series newcomer Nicole Daisy Toye to get her makeup done before an event. When Daisy, 45, asked if Stewart’s been “watching anything good,” the lifestyle mogul responds, “Love Story, of course.”

Stewart went on to reveal that she was with John the Monday before he died in a plane crash on Friday, July 16, 1999. At the time, John was having “trouble” with George, his political lifestyle magazine, and wanted guidance from Stewart, who ran Martha Stewart Living Magazine, she explained.

“I said, of course, anything you want,” Stewart recalled. “We had a very nice dinner. And then at the end of the dinner, I said to him, ‘What are you doing this weekend?’ He said, ‘Oh, we’re going to a wedding in Martha’s Vineyard, and I’m taking my wife and her sister.”

“I said, ‘Well, who’s flying?’ And he said, ‘I’m flying.’ I said, ‘You have a copilot, right?’ And he said, ‘No, I don’t need a copilot,’” Stewart continued. “I’ve thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry.”

John died, alongside his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette, in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. John and Carolyn were on their way to the wedding of John’s cousin Rory in Hyannis Port and planned to drop Lauren off in Martha’s Vineyard the night their plane, piloted by John, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. As was previously reported, Carolyn didn’t want to go to the wedding initially, but with some help from Lauren, John convinced her to go with him. Lauren later decided to fly with them, since she was headed to Martha’s Vineyard that weekend.