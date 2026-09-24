Megan Thee Stallion: ‘What’s meant for you is always going to work out’

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with Klay Thompson fell apart very quickly. She learned that Klay was cheating on her, she ended it, she issued a statement and she moved on. Meaning, she kept it moving, she’s kept very busy ever since, but in some ways, she’s still recovering from yet another betrayal from someone close to her. Megan talked about all of that and more in her new InStyle interview – go here for the full story. Some highlights:

Hot Girl Summer is Megan’s thing: “I want to be the Mariah of Summer. I love Mariah Carey. Mariah is Christmas. As soon as November starts, we just hear Mariah hit that high note. Boom. That’s her s–t. Me, June 21st. As soon as summer starts, boom, it’s Megan. I’m not playing. I am Hot Girl Summer. So why not have a Hot Girl Universe? I’m going to make it all the things that are in my head and manifest them into my real life.”

Her life after dumping Klay: “I’m trying my best. I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus. It was very rough. Especially…. How do I want to say this gently? What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there. God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you. I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again. You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period.”

Respect her: “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion.” She is back to speaking in her rapid-fire, rat-a-tat-tat cadence. “I love being me. I love rapping. I love interacting with my fans. I love shooting music videos. I’m not a person who is in the house 24-7. I’m never going to be that. And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person. She’s her own boss. I cannot be minimized. I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything. So just going forward, I think I’ve just learned this is the type of person that I want to be with, this is what I will tolerate, this is what I won’t tolerate. And if you can’t take that, we just gotta respectfully go our separate ways.”

What it means to be cheated on: “Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down. People cheating on you, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person. Even though it might feel like that. Oh my gosh, why me? Why am I not enough? Cause it could definitely feel like, Why am I not enough?”

She loves being single: “Being by yourself is okay. Like, I ain’t smiled so much in so long. Like, I’m outside twirling in the grass like, Wow, it’s a beautiful day outside! I don’t know the last time I did that.”

She’s in therapy: “I’m more grown-up now. I’ve been to therapy. I’m still in therapy. I’ve been to a facility where I did a bunch of different therapy.” Where Megan once pushed herself to go and go, worried that if she stopped, it would all disappear, she now will take to her bed some days, phone off, piled under the covers with her dogs. “I feel like I used to think a lot with my emotional mind and now I can think logically and emotionally and figure out how to react.” Or not. The art of non-response. Megan will leave you on read. “Not everything deserves a screen test.”