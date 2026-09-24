Megan Thee Stallion: ‘What’s meant for you is always going to work out’

Back in April, Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with Klay Thompson fell apart very quickly. She learned that Klay was cheating on her, she ended it, she issued a statement and she moved on. Meaning, she kept it moving, she’s kept very busy ever since, but in some ways, she’s still recovering from yet another betrayal from someone close to her. Megan talked about all of that and more in her new InStyle interview – go here for the full story. Some highlights:
Hot Girl Summer is Megan’s thing: “I want to be the Mariah of Summer. I love Mariah Carey. Mariah is Christmas. As soon as November starts, we just hear Mariah hit that high note. Boom. That’s her s–t. Me, June 21st. As soon as summer starts, boom, it’s Megan. I’m not playing. I am Hot Girl Summer. So why not have a Hot Girl Universe? I’m going to make it all the things that are in my head and manifest them into my real life.”
Her life after dumping Klay: “I’m trying my best. I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus. It was very rough. Especially…. How do I want to say this gently? What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there. God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you. I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again. You will not disrespect me. And you will be thankful. Period.”
Respect her: “I cannot be disrespected. I cannot be a person who is not gonna be me. I cannot not go to work. I’m going to be Megan Thee Stallion.” She is back to speaking in her rapid-fire, rat-a-tat-tat cadence. “I love being me. I love rapping. I love interacting with my fans. I love shooting music videos. I’m not a person who is in the house 24-7. I’m never going to be that. And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person. She’s her own boss. I cannot be minimized. I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything. So just going forward, I think I’ve just learned this is the type of person that I want to be with, this is what I will tolerate, this is what I won’t tolerate. And if you can’t take that, we just gotta respectfully go our separate ways.”
What it means to be cheated on: “Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down. People cheating on you, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person. Even though it might feel like that. Oh my gosh, why me? Why am I not enough? Cause it could definitely feel like, Why am I not enough?”
She loves being single: “Being by yourself is okay. Like, I ain’t smiled so much in so long. Like, I’m outside twirling in the grass like, Wow, it’s a beautiful day outside! I don’t know the last time I did that.”
She’s in therapy: “I’m more grown-up now. I’ve been to therapy. I’m still in therapy. I’ve been to a facility where I did a bunch of different therapy.” Where Megan once pushed herself to go and go, worried that if she stopped, it would all disappear, she now will take to her bed some days, phone off, piled under the covers with her dogs. “I feel like I used to think a lot with my emotional mind and now I can think logically and emotionally and figure out how to react.” Or not. The art of non-response. Megan will leave you on read. “Not everything deserves a screen test.”
Say it for everyone!!! “Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down. People cheating on you, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person.” Exactly. I wish I knew this when I was younger. I wish I knew “What’s meant for you is always going to work out.” That’s another truth-bomb which would have saved me so much time and effort. It also sounds like Klay had issues with her career? Like, he wanted her to be a stay-at-home girlfriend while he was out there, cheating on her? Gross.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
“Someone not seeing your values does not make your value go down”. Great line. I hope everyone going through “something” right now, sees that line, and knows it’s the truth.
He’s so gross. And it’s a good thing that it didn’t go further. As ever, rooting for her.
Good for you Megan! I’m single after 30 years and love it. It’s freeing.
“Someone not seeing your values does not make your value go down”.
I wish we as a society put more emphasis on teaching girls and young women THIS healthy truth instead of teaching them the unhealthy lie that they should sell out their souls to purity culture to be respected and valued by men (and the global right). Real self-respect in women often gets punished- women are taught to conflate others admiring their perceived virginity and modesty with being respected as human beings, and women who see their own worth- and other women’s worth- outside of those things are put down for it.
I still think he’s a POS for cheating on her throughout their relationship, blaming her when he wasn’t doing well in basketball, etc. Ugh.
I am commenting because I love Meg and want to see more stories on this site about her.
I use certain women as a litmus test for men. If they just straight up disrespect Meg, I am done. It’s one thing to say, ‘her music isn’t my jam’ and it is entirely another to just go HAM for no other reason than to do so.
I am of the belief that men hate on Meg because women are not jealous if men say they have a crush on Meg. The woman will very likely have a crush on her as well and don’t see it as jealousy or competition. Men are mad women love them some Meg and can’t use that to pick at a woman’s self esteem.
ChillingDC, Klay Thompson is a piece of shit, for sure. He’s had the same pattern with other women. I am always rooting for her too. I hope Klay’s career is over soon so he can have more time to regret his egregious behavior (I wish!)