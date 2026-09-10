People: Prince Harry spoke to King Charles on the phone, while his dad was in Scotland

You know how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s communications team has been giving regular – almost daily – briefings to the Telegraph? Well, People Magazine is also getting some regular exclusives from Team Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan have only been back in the UK for two weeks and it’s already pretty chaotic. This week, Russell Myers at the Mirror reported that Harry hasn’t even spoken to his father yet since the Sussexes’ return. Team Sussex disputes that with People Magazine. Not only that, Team Sussex also provided a detailed timeline of what happened around the palace’s clarification regarding the Sussexes’ lack of royal status.

Prince Harry and King Charles have spoken since the Duke of Sussex’s family moved back to the U.K., despite reports to the contrary.

Amid reports that Harry, 41, and the King, 77, have not communicated, a source tells PEOPLE that the father and son spoke by phone during Harry’s first week back in the U.K. Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children returned to the U.K. on Aug. 26.

King Charles was spending time with members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in late August, and he recently carried out a series of royal engagements in London on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was seen for the first time since his move back to his home country when Tower Bridge Studios shared photos from his visit to their video and podcasting studio. He spent the day there on Sept. 4 working on an undisclosed project.

On Sept. 7, King Charles directed that a letter of guidance be issued to senior officials across the U.K. government, military and Lord Lieutenancies reiterating that there is “no change” to the status of Harry and Meghan, 44, following their move back to Britain.

Palace insiders point out that the letter does not represent a new policy — it reiterates the terms agreed when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020 and is in keeping with the family’s stated desire to remain private citizens while in the U.K.

However, PEOPLE understands that Prince Harry and Meghan were surprised by the letter. Those close to the couple say their team received the guidance at 1:59 p.m. U.K. time, and they sent back some questions 20 minutes later — including whether the guidance had already been circulated, as they wanted to inform Harry and Meghan and wanted clarification on some other matters.

At 3:09 p.m., the couple’s team were able to get hold of Prince Harry, who had been in a meeting, to inform him and share that they were asking about a couple of points in the letter. But at 3:11 p.m. U.K. time, they were told that the letter had been circulated to the media.

[From People]

Sure, I believe that Harry and Charles spoke on the phone while Charles was in Scotland. But… do father and son have each other’s direct phone numbers? For years, Charles basically refused to pick up whenever Harry called, and that only changed last year. Do they speak regularly? I doubt it, just as I’ve begun to doubt whether Charles wants any part of the Sussex Return. As for the back-and-forth on the palace’s fakakta clarification statement… yeah, it sure sounds like the palace wanted to screw them over. It sure sounds like Harry & Meghan always act in good faith towards a group of people who have repeatedly and demonstrably treated them like garbage. It’s another round of Lucy and the football. I am absolutely begging the Sussexes to start moving differently around the Windsors.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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2 Responses to “People: Prince Harry spoke to King Charles on the phone, while his dad was in Scotland”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    September 10, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Harry wants to be accepted by his father so he’s going to acquiesce to the Palace’s demands everytime. He believes that the courtiers are at fault and not Charles. He had the same blindspot with the Queen. I think begging Harry to move differently with the Palace and his father is a lost cause.

    Reply
  2. kirk says:
    September 10, 2026 at 7:59 am

    Kudos to the Sussexes for consistently choosing the high road with Harry’s idiotic family.

    Reply

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