Penelope Cruz wore Chanel at the Venice premiere of her new thriller with Javier Bardem

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the premiere of the film Bunker at the Venice International Film Festival, on 8 September 2026, in Venice
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of my favorite celebrity couples. They’ve been together for almost 20 years, married for 16, and have collaborated on several films over the years. In July, Javier told Us Weekly that they vibe well at work because they have a high level of trust and understanding of each other’s process.

Their next joint film, Bunker, is a psychological thriller about an architect who accepts a job building a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire, which leads his wife to question their marriage. Despite working together many times over the years, this is their first time playing a married couple. Director Florian Zeller wrote the screenplay with them in mind. Bunker premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week, where it got a 16-minute standing ovation. They’ve both gotten rave reviews for their performances, too.

Penelope wore a red custom Chanel gown with a fitted bodice, fringed peplum, and a thigh-high split to the premiere. It has a very old-Hollywood vibe and the color is stunning on her. I love the slit and golden buttons, but I’m not sure about the fringe. It sits weird from certain angles. Javier looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo with a single-breasted jacket. That man has aged like a fine wine.

Full length photo of Penelope and Javier at the Bunker premiere

Penelope also wore Chanel earlier in the day for the Bunker photocall. This time, it was a black V-neck with feathered embellishments on the straps around the neckline. The dress is fine and the feathers added some fun detail.

Penelope and Javier at the Bunker photocall

The following day, Penelope and Javier were spotted holding hands as they left the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort to board a water taxi. Penelope was in a long sleeve, floral maxi dress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. I sometimes find full floral patterns to be overkill, but this one is super cute. It looks really comfortable.

Penelope and Javier walking, she is wearing a floral dress

Photos credit: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon, IMAGO/Dave Bedrosian/Avalon, Cobra Team/Backgrid, Stefano Spaziani/Europa Press/Avalon

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2 Responses to “Penelope Cruz wore Chanel at the Venice premiere of her new thriller with Javier Bardem”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    September 10, 2026 at 7:37 am

    These two are adorable. I’m looking forward to the movie; I love psychological thrillers. I also love that Javier is a heavy .metal fan. ❤️🤘

    Reply

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