Penelope Cruz wore Chanel at the Venice premiere of her new thriller with Javier Bardem



Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are one of my favorite celebrity couples. They’ve been together for almost 20 years, married for 16, and have collaborated on several films over the years. In July, Javier told Us Weekly that they vibe well at work because they have a high level of trust and understanding of each other’s process.

Their next joint film, Bunker, is a psychological thriller about an architect who accepts a job building a survivalist bunker for a tech billionaire, which leads his wife to question their marriage. Despite working together many times over the years, this is their first time playing a married couple. Director Florian Zeller wrote the screenplay with them in mind. Bunker premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week, where it got a 16-minute standing ovation. They’ve both gotten rave reviews for their performances, too.

Penelope wore a red custom Chanel gown with a fitted bodice, fringed peplum, and a thigh-high split to the premiere. It has a very old-Hollywood vibe and the color is stunning on her. I love the slit and golden buttons, but I’m not sure about the fringe. It sits weird from certain angles. Javier looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo with a single-breasted jacket. That man has aged like a fine wine.

Penelope also wore Chanel earlier in the day for the Bunker photocall. This time, it was a black V-neck with feathered embellishments on the straps around the neckline. The dress is fine and the feathers added some fun detail.

The following day, Penelope and Javier were spotted holding hands as they left the Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort to board a water taxi. Penelope was in a long sleeve, floral maxi dress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. I sometimes find full floral patterns to be overkill, but this one is super cute. It looks really comfortable.