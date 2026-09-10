Emma Stone led a Q&A for new Elizabeth Holmes doc, has a connection to the film



I had forgotten that the Telluride Film Festival keeps a lid on their lineup until the eleventh hour, i.e., once attendees are verifiably in transit to Colorado. But even by their sneaky standards, the classified/top secret screening of You Can See Everything — Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s three-hour Elizabeth Holmes documentary — truly seems to have rocked festival-goer’s brains. And ours, after watching the newly-released teaser trailer, one of the most awkward minute-and-eighteen-seconds I’ve ever witnessed. Though the film’s existence was surprising, the strong reactions to it have not been. Between the universally vilified convicted fraudster Holmes as subject, and highly-stylized verging on polarizing Fielder as (co)director, people are gonna have thoughts. As we should! We’ll be able to judge for ourselves soon enough, as the doc is set to hit theaters next month. In the meantime, we’re getting little tidbits of info from the industry folks who were at the Sunday screening, and the following Q&A that was moderated by Fielder’s The Curse costar Emma Stone, who it turns out has another connection to the film. Warning: from here on out there are some structural spoilers!

Fielder and Oppenheim confirmed, during a post-screening Q&A moderated by Fielder’s The Curse costar Emma Stone, that they had heard that Holmes and her husband, hospitality heir Billy Evans, were considering cooperating with a doc before she was to report to prison in 2023 to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors about Theranos’s blood-testing technology. The filmmakers teamed up with A24 to pitch Holmes and Evans on doing the doc with them, and ended up being granted almost total access to the couple over the 34 days before Holmes turned herself in. (The terms under which that access being granted become a point of contention in the film.) Meanwhile, Fielder, in a manner not dissimilar to Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, ends up becoming an active participant in You Can See Everything — not something he intended, he insisted during the Q&A — only this time he was not the most awkward person in the room. The film becomes a stranger-than-fiction portrait of Holmes and her relationship with Evans and the truth, and the couple’s insistence on her innocence and plans to essentially reboot Theranos — all while Fielder and his cameras are in their rental home, with Field literally living in their guest house. He is even the last person she hugs before boarding her ride to the prison. Then, in the craziest twist of a crazy film, things get very meta when an A-list actress enters the picture. (The filmmakers and fest requested that her identity be kept secret until more people have a chance to see the movie. Fielder and Stone confirmed during the Q&A that Stone made the introduction.) She agrees to meet with Fielder, becomes increasingly invested in getting to the bottom of his questions about Holmes, and, rather amazingly, winds up becoming a full-fledged collaborator in the film, appearing throughout the rest of it alternatingly as herself, giving commentary on the insanity of the situation, and then in reenactments — long Fielder’s go-to way of making sense of things — as Holmes.

[From THR via Yahoo]

Holy narcissism, Batman — this thing sounds like one helluva doozy! I know some people have concerns that giving Holmes the attention is somehow giving her a win. From what we’re hearing, though, I don’t think this is the case. The comment about Fielder not being “the most awkward person in the room” this time is telling, in my opinion. I think this film will end up exposing, beyond a shadow of a doubt, how delusional and untrustworthy Holmes is. As is, apparently, her partner. I mean, HOW crazy do you have to be to think that Theranos can be revived?? I hope that alone extends her prison sentence!

As for the big reveal of an A-list actress starring in this — as both herself and as Holmes — it’s a very big swing. Scott Feinberg wrote this piece for The Hollywood Reporter, and he spends the rest of the article plotting out how the addition of the reenactments could make You Can See Everything eligible for both Best Documentary and Best Picture Oscars. (He really gets into the weeds on this point.) Furthermore, Feinberg thinks the A-list actress is so good in the reenactments, that she should campaign for Best Supporting Actress. Here’s my take: we know how crazy the Academy is for Emma Stone, so my bet is that they’ll nominate her for Best Casting since she made the introduction. (Watch it happen!) Also, I have a prediction for who the mystery actress is: Jennifer Lawrence. Think about it, she’s friends with Stone, and she was long attached to play Holmes in a movie (she ultimately bowed out after being floored by Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout). Let’s reconvene to discuss once the doc is released and the big reveal happens.

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