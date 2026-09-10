Prince Harry will be the ‘star attraction’ at a charity fundraiser for Ukraine

A lot of Sussex supporters and royalists are talking at cross purposes right now, so let me clarify a few things which have been long-standing problems. I actually clocked this years ago, during one of Prince Harry’s September visits to London, where Prince William went on a rage-briefing tantrum. This is what’s happening: the Windsors believe they “own” philanthropy, and that all charity work is inherently “royal work.” When Harry steps out for WellChild or Invictus or Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Windsors believe that Harry is “trying to do royal work.” They say that openly. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay said it openly this week, that the palace explicitly has an issue with Harry and Meghan ramping up their charity work in the UK. One high-level courtier told Kay, “They’ve only been back a matter of days and can have barely unpacked but we keep hearing how they want to step up their charity work which would inevitably raise their public profile. It’s exasperating.” That’s part of the reason why the palace released the clarification letter – it was an effort to tell CHARITIES not to work with Harry and Meghan because the Sussexes are “private citizens.” That’s also why the Mail’s Richard Eden is freaking out because Harry has scheduled a big charity appearance on October 1st.
Harry has barely returned home yet he’s declared himself ‘surprised’ by the King’s public reminder that he – and his wife – remain ‘private citizens’, do not represent the Royal Family and lack entitlement to the ‘HRH’ prefix they enjoyed pre-Megxit.
But anyone who thinks that will diminish the prince’s willingness to throw himself into causes close to his heart should think again. Indeed, I can disclose that he will be the star attraction at an impending charity fundraiser – even allowing for the presence of billionaire Sir Richard Branson. United For Freedom – ‘a charity evening in support of Ukraine’ – is being staged at the Imperial War Museum, London, on October 1.
‘Prince Harry has always been vocal in his support for Ukraine, so we’re so excited that he’s on board,’ a cheerleader for the event tells me, assuring me that it’ll be ‘an incredible evening of fundraising’. Adds my source: ‘His presence will play a big part on the night – and if Meghan comes it will be a bonus. We’re excited to be a part of the duke’s next chapter in the UK. We love his charitable spirit.’ Two funds will benefit from the generosity of 120 guests, all of whom are ‘donating’ £1,000 for the privilege of attending the black-tie evening.
One of the funds – ‘Superhumans’, supported by Sting and Bear Grylls, as well as Harry – has so far raised $130 million (£96 million, paying for 2,609 operations on those maimed in the Ukrainian war, plus 2,240 prosthetic limbs.
It sounds exactly the sort of cause which any ‘working royal’ might embrace. But the organisers also stress that there will be ‘the chance to meet people shaping business, diplomacy and public life’, not only at dinner, when there will be ‘remarks from honoured guests’, but afterwards for ‘networking and new connections’.
The fusion of charitable purpose with personal interests is unthinkable at any official royal engagement. Not that that will trouble guests hoping for success in the evening’s auction. One prize is a week on Branson’s Moskito Island, which has three villas, sleeping up to 22.
Harry has resisted offering the Tuscan-style mansion – complete with 13 and a half bathrooms – in Montecito that he and Meghan still own. He is, instead, donating a copy of his memoir, Spare.
[From The Daily Mail]
“It sounds exactly the sort of cause which any ‘working royal’ might embrace.” This is what they’re going to do, because they’ve been doing it this whole time. This is how the Windsors attach themselves to the Sussexes’ philanthropy while bashing the Sussexes for “trying to be working royals.” It’s sort of funny when you really think about it, this idea that the Windsors are truly too stupid to understand that they don’t actually own “philanthropy” as a concept or reality, and that one can be a non-working royal and still work with charities. Anyway, I hope Meghan comes out for the concert!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps from a HALO Trust video.
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, former President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone (R to L) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093838737, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Former President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyu (L to R) attend the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, signs a book while meeting Ukrainian soldiers and veterans at one of the interactive locations during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, visits the exhibition area of ??the TYTANOVI Rehabilitation Centre in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310762, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Danylo Antoniuk/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, and Oleksandr Budko, a veteran and member of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 Invictus Games, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Oleksandr Budko
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Good for him. This is what I like to see.
Yes, this is what Harry was put on Earth to do: bring attention and REAL HELP to just causes. His heart is in the right place. The machinery of the Monarchy and the players pushing that machine’s buttons seem to forget that the aim of Charity is to Help People, not win Brownie Points with the public. For all his faults Chuckles seems to know that, but Bill and Cathy don’t have a clue.
Oh, no! I just googled Richard Branson and he was in the Epstein files. He emailed Epstein that he was always welcome on his island “as long as he brought his harem”. Yikes. I hope Harry is going to give his a wide berth, but I don’t expect to see Meghan show up. She doesn’t touch that kind of thing.
“It sounds exactly the sort of cause which any ‘working royal’ might embrace.”
Well, go ahead, Will and Kate. Knock yourself out!
There are plenty of worthy causes to support. The problem for them is that there’s an action verb in there. They have to actually DO it, not just talk about the idea of doing it.
Exactly. Ain’t nothing stopping the Waleses from getting off their ass and doing more charity work.
But that is not their goal, they’ve spent the better part of a decade trying to lower the public’s expectations for “work” and public appearances. They know that Harry and Meghan ramping up their UK charitable work will expose them as the lazy fucks they’ve always been.
It’s honestly shocking that the Wales don’t do a gala like this once a month. There’s literally no effort on their part other than dressing up and smiling. I don’t think they even did it before they had kids. Diana used to be seen out all the time. They truly can’t even do the bare minimum. This would honestly be the fun part of being a royal for me (I would hate the bread and butter type engagements). Anyways this event sounds incredible. Good job Harry!
They probably aren’t getting invited to these.
What does Eden think a state dinner enables invited guests from the business world, media, etc, to do? And networking get-togethers are regularly held at the palaces. And so on. My God, Eden is thick as two short planks as well as malicious!
I think the one good thing the clarifying letter did was to draw a line on who would bring more attention to a cause. As much as the RF want to be front and centre they dont actually draw the attention that Harry brings. that is what the press refuse to acknowledge. i wonder if any other Royals will be in attendance maybe princess Anne since she has been out there
Really? A “working royal” does something that currently has an actionable or demonstrative result? I don’t think so. And that’s the issue for the “working royals.” They just slurp up all the money from the UK taxpayers, show up to something, and call it a day.
Manifesting a Meghan appearance in a dress that isn’t black, white, beige or navy!
Scooter will continue to seethe.
Yeah if BP or KP thought the letter would have all the charities backing away, looks like it didn’t work. Some may, but right now they seem to be at a draw.
‘The fusion of charitable purpose with personal interests is unthinkable at any official royal engagement.‘
Am I missing something? Charles set up The Princes Trust amongst other things and gave a ton of people access to himself in return for donations. He absolutely understood the importance of networking.
No wonder Kate and William are scared. Harry’s “charitable spirit” is going to leave them in the dust.
Richard Branson’s a private citizen – so are Sting and Bear Grylls. If the UK had to wait for only the “working royals” to do anything charitable…
Every socialite in London goes to these types of events, and they are private citizens. It’s not only royalty who do anything charitable.
Considering the wealth and influence of the RF, I’d say they’re at the bottom of the list of who is charitable. The RF idea of charity is “Behold my Royal Person.”
I still remember W&K’s visit to a Ukrainian refugee organization – they showed up with 8 brownies in a Tupper and William saying, “I can only offer you a smile.”
My brother in law just got an award from a local charity for which he’s done a lot of work over the past decade. He’s an ordinary American citizen with a full time job who rolls up his sleeves and gets involved. Not in the slightest bit Royal. Like, it’s a thing.
But working royals don’t usually do these type of events. I seem to remember Richard Eden and co. looking down their noses when Harry and Meghan did these type of events in the US. I’d be surprised if Meghan goes though.
“Raise their public profile”? Harry and Meghan are the most talked-about people in the world. If anything, whatever they involve themselves in will have their “public profiles raised”!
Guess I will have to stop volunteering at charities. I wouldn’t want the fragile baby feelings of the BRF to be hurt. What a bunch of clowns.
Now this is funny because you know those Windsors only want a claim to charity so that Harry and Meghan won’t be able to attend any of them . They don’t care about helping anyone but themselves all they care about is punishing Harry and Meghan regardless of who suffers that really needs the help . That’s what grifters do . The Windsors the biggest welfare recipients in the entire country don’t believe in giving a leg up to anyone because then how would would the Windsors keep their pockets fatter .
The fact that the Windsors think that only they can do charity work is absurd to begin with, but since they just declared Harry a private citizen, and he’s doing stuff with other private citizens, aren’t they contradicting themselves? I think Sophie has been to the Ukraine. I wonder if she’s attending, but wait, she can’t be seen with Harry. The Windsors are “snubbing” him. Nothing like cutting off your nose….” Also, obviously by being in the UK, Harry will be able to be more hands on the charities he already has. He has declared he is not founding any more new charities.
“Service is universal.”
Previously, I understood if Meghan did not want to be highly visible right now. But, since the announcement came out, I think she should put on her best dress and go to the event with Harry and shine. And, not tell Buckingham Palace about it. No more coordinating their schedules or giving Buckingham Palace any information. The Sussexes should not allow themselves to be cowed or controlled by the Palace, Charles or William!
Nothing is stopping WanK doing more charity work. Apart from bone idleness and a distaste for each others company.
The Windsor’s are weak and spend more time complaining than they do WORKING!!!LOL