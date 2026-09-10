Prince Harry will be the ‘star attraction’ at a charity fundraiser for Ukraine

A lot of Sussex supporters and royalists are talking at cross purposes right now, so let me clarify a few things which have been long-standing problems. I actually clocked this years ago, during one of Prince Harry’s September visits to London, where Prince William went on a rage-briefing tantrum. This is what’s happening: the Windsors believe they “own” philanthropy, and that all charity work is inherently “royal work.” When Harry steps out for WellChild or Invictus or Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Windsors believe that Harry is “trying to do royal work.” They say that openly. The Daily Mail’s Richard Kay said it openly this week, that the palace explicitly has an issue with Harry and Meghan ramping up their charity work in the UK. One high-level courtier told Kay, “They’ve only been back a matter of days and can have barely unpacked but we keep hearing how they want to step up their charity work which would inevitably raise their public profile. It’s exasperating.” That’s part of the reason why the palace released the clarification letter – it was an effort to tell CHARITIES not to work with Harry and Meghan because the Sussexes are “private citizens.” That’s also why the Mail’s Richard Eden is freaking out because Harry has scheduled a big charity appearance on October 1st.

Harry has barely returned home yet he’s declared himself ‘surprised’ by the King’s public reminder that he – and his wife – remain ‘private citizens’, do not represent the Royal Family and lack entitlement to the ‘HRH’ prefix they enjoyed pre-Megxit. But anyone who thinks that will diminish the prince’s willingness to throw himself into causes close to his heart should think again. Indeed, I can disclose that he will be the star attraction at an impending charity fundraiser – even allowing for the presence of billionaire Sir Richard Branson. United For Freedom – ‘a charity evening in support of Ukraine’ – is being staged at the Imperial War Museum, London, on October 1. ‘Prince Harry has always been vocal in his support for Ukraine, so we’re so excited that he’s on board,’ a cheerleader for the event tells me, assuring me that it’ll be ‘an incredible evening of fundraising’. Adds my source: ‘His presence will play a big part on the night – and if Meghan comes it will be a bonus. We’re excited to be a part of the duke’s next chapter in the UK. We love his charitable spirit.’ Two funds will benefit from the generosity of 120 guests, all of whom are ‘donating’ £1,000 for the privilege of attending the black-tie evening. One of the funds – ‘Superhumans’, supported by Sting and Bear Grylls, as well as Harry – has so far raised $130 million (£96 million, paying for 2,609 operations on those maimed in the Ukrainian war, plus 2,240 prosthetic limbs. It sounds exactly the sort of cause which any ‘working royal’ might embrace. But the organisers also stress that there will be ‘the chance to meet people shaping business, diplomacy and public life’, not only at dinner, when there will be ‘remarks from honoured guests’, but afterwards for ‘networking and new connections’. The fusion of charitable purpose with personal interests is unthinkable at any official royal engagement. Not that that will trouble guests hoping for success in the evening’s auction. One prize is a week on Branson’s Moskito Island, which has three villas, sleeping up to 22. Harry has resisted offering the Tuscan-style mansion – complete with 13 and a half bathrooms – in Montecito that he and Meghan still own. He is, instead, donating a copy of his memoir, Spare.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It sounds exactly the sort of cause which any ‘working royal’ might embrace.” This is what they’re going to do, because they’ve been doing it this whole time. This is how the Windsors attach themselves to the Sussexes’ philanthropy while bashing the Sussexes for “trying to be working royals.” It’s sort of funny when you really think about it, this idea that the Windsors are truly too stupid to understand that they don’t actually own “philanthropy” as a concept or reality, and that one can be a non-working royal and still work with charities. Anyway, I hope Meghan comes out for the concert!