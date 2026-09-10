Jobson: King Charles’ monarchy is too fragile to handle the Sussexes’ UK return

Sussex supporters have been in the trenches for weeks with the Sussex family’s move back to the UK. King Charles and Prince William have also been in the trenches, trying to “manage” a crisis they never expected. But something else is happening behind-the-scenes: there are conspiracies on top of conspiracies about why the palace isn’t going even harder on Prince Harry and Meghan. Like, the old-guard monarchists are furious that Charles *refuses* to issue a diktat ordering Harry and Meghan to stay “private” and unseen or else. Robert Jobson’s latest Mail column is all about this – a lament that Charles doesn’t have the stones to really force the Sussexes to do anything.
Charles III’s accession was read at the time as a new beginning. Instead, it has been a hard transition. Queen Elizabeth could end an argument by not engaging in it, or with just a look. Her son cannot. This week he proved it.
The Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, the most senior officer of the Royal Household, wrote at the King’s direction to senior figures across government, the armed forces and the Lord Lieutenancies, over the Sussex problem. There was no change to the status of Harry and Meghan, something the late Queen had already ruled on. Lord Benyon’s letter was blunt. The Sussexes do not represent the Crown and are not to be received as if they do. The HRH styles stay in ‘abeyance’ and are not to be used. The charitable work is their own affair. Their position, the letter says, is ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.’
The tabloids went into a frenzy. Why? In truth none of it was new. That’s at the heart of it. So, too, is what it says about the state of the Crown.The Sussexes, who flounced out of Britain six years ago seeking freedom and privacy, returned with no warning, tails between their legs. Whether they blindsided the King is open to debate. But what followed was mission creep.
We were treated to a drip feed through their team of what the Sussexes intended to do publicly, as ‘private citizens’. Charities seemed pleased to have them back. Perhaps they could see the dollar signs. The Sussexes after all are a media magnet. We were told through anonymous sources Meghan was seeking a role, and not just in film, perhaps as a patron of charities too. The briefings stopped just short of a hard claim. Whispers of links to the military for front-line veteran Harry were circulated too. No single item mattered. But six months of them would have. A guard of honour here, a Lord Lieutenant who meets the car because it seems rude not to there. Eighteen months down the line, a precedent nobody agreed to would have been set – an alternative court operating on British soil.
Tit-for-tat rows played out in public are the last thing the King and Palace wants. Now the line has been drawn, I would not expect anything further.
Many believe William’s hand was in this too. Maybe it was. But this has been done in the King’s name, not his. William’s position has not shifted since 2020. I am sure the Sussexes will not be lying awake in their Cotswold mansion over the displeasure of a 77-year-old father living with cancer. They know a King William will not be as forgiving as a King Charles. That said, they will not be pushovers. The letter cannot do what the King and his circle believe it can. It is guidance. There is no sanction. All it kills is deniability.
Extend a courtesy to the Sussexes now and you have departed from the monarch’s instructions. In Whitehall, that is usually enough. The circulation list was British. The Governors General of the realms, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the rest, as I understand it, were not on the mailing list. They should have been. Those overseas tours, commercially adjacent, staged in countries where Harry’s father is head of state and his brother the heir, are what unsettled the Crown most.
The charitable work is explicitly the couple’s own business. Abeyance is an odd word to build policy on. It does not mean removed. Things that are held can get handed back.
[The Crown] has lost the sense of invincibility it had under Elizabeth II, and it’s unlikely to get it back in this reign. The late Queen’s authority was assumed, and assumption is silent. Charles III’s has to be asserted, and anything asserted can be argued with. The argument is public now and, it seems, no longer conducted on terms the Palace sets.
Jobson tends to view QEII’s reign with the same rosy tint as other royal biographers, as if QEII wasn’t drawn into a tacky and racist fight over a baby name in her final year. As if QEII wasn’t a willing participant in one of the most disastrous decisions of her reign, the “hard Sussexit” gambit in 2020, which has haunted the monarchy ever since. As if QEII didn’t enable Prince Andrew’s depravity and degeneracy for decades, all while happily using the Sussexes as cover for her favorite son. I agree that Charles’ reign is much different than his mother’s and that Charles isn’t as popular as his mother, for good reason. But the point of this seems to be that Charles should publicly shun the Sussexes as punishment for their “mission creep,” i.e. briefing that they plan to do some charity work? Which is bonkers, honestly. This is such a fragile-ass monarchy, which is the unspoken problem. If Charles’ reign is completely undermined by his son living in the Cotswolds and doing philanthropy in a private capacity, then Charles’ reign is pretty f—-ing weak.
photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Jobson’s panic over the frailty of the monarchy is making my week!! Bring it — bring it all. Let’s push this decrepit old institution over the cliff, at long last.
If Harry and Meghan can demonstrate to Brits that people can serve effectively without living on the public dime, this move to England will have been worth the angst.
The late Queen wasn’t without flaw, but I think CB’s take is a tad harsh. She was in her nineties, having worked relentlessly in a horribly exposed role for seven decades, pretty much without a break. Even when she was at Balmoral for the summer, the red boxes went up with her and followed her through the holidays. She put up with a chronically distractible spouse with epic grace, of whom she seemed genuinely fond, despite his bad temper and antagonising character, and she had been widowed and diagnosed with cancer herself, when all of this went down in the first round. She still did everything in her power to set the record straight and make it clear that Harry and Meghan were welcome, to her, to the institution, and to the family. She made sure they had security and their home remained in the UK, waiting for them. But she wasn’t Pollyanna. She was more like Cassandra. And she knew it was déluge après moi. “They took the dogs, they’re not coming back.” ….said the lady who personally took Meghan’s dogs with her in her car before the wedding. If she were alive, she would issue invitations for Christmas and August in Scotland, and invite them over for tea in the first few weeks in the country, and encourage them — fulsomely, publicly — to keep up the charity work they do so well. And she would have no problem with Meghan selling jam. I mean. Really.
Chuck’s, Andrew’s, and William’s depravities and financial shenanigans are real and on record, while the Sussexes haven’t done anything but cry bellshit to their treatment by a crazy archaic system. The Monarchy is just the stupidest institution around. If two people just living life in a country of 60 million can cause such damage, the time for a Republic is nigh.
Jobson, please. Nobody thought Charles’ reign would be a new beginning. Everyone knew he’d be a placeholder until William ascended.
And yes, QEII’s “invincibility,” the monarchy’s stability, they were undermined a long time ago – I’d say starting with the decisions around Diana.
I don’t see how Charles can have authority to tell the Sussexes what to do beside the 2020 agreement. Charles knows it and it’s why I guess he goes after UK charities, military and others group who might seek his collaboration.
Yes. Jobson’s tone here is dismissive of the fact that Charles can’t order them to do or not do anything. He can withhold security and hope they leave but his second son is as stubborn as him.
The problem is that Harry agreed to the 2020 agreement, but Meghan was not allowed to be there, so she did not. In addition, Charles did not uphold his end of the agreement because he removed their security.
QEII also married badly. She married practically the first young man she met and certainly the first one she fell in love with. He cheated multiple times and advised Charles that is would be fine to play around even though he was married to Diana. And his statement about actresses were someone you dated but did not marry. And QEII’s biggest mistake was having four children and putting her job over her family. She allowed Phillip to insist on sending Charles to schools he clearly hated, and pushed him into being supposedly “tough” which did not work. In spite of their public popularity, I blame Elizabeth and Phillip for at least helping to make Charles who is is–a lousy father!
Harry and Meghan never intended to bring down the monarchy. Ironically, now that they live in the UK, their mere existence could do it. All the monarchists know this and are crashing out.
“Schadenfreude, making me feel glad that I’m not you” lolol I love the crashout these folks are having about two “private citizens.”
Charles’ dilemma. The son he wants to do royal “work” mostly refuses. The son he doesn’t want any where near royal work is booked and busy. I can imagine Charles thinking it was so much easier to be a monarch in the 16th century when you could always threaten recalcitrant relatives with the tower. Even death!
So hold up. Jobsen is saying that if anyone extends courtesy to the Sussexes, then it’s going against the monarch’s instructions???? So people are just supposed to not be courteous to them, to be specifically discourteous to them? Okaaay, cuz that’s a good look.
The Windsors don’t want any organizations to partner with Harry and/or Meghan. That letter was letting British people and organizations know not to deal with the Duke & Duchess. So yes, that’s what Jobson is saying.
What an insecure leader, jeez. Actually that applies to both Charles and William. House of cards.
Yep. They don’t want people to welcome them even they way they would welcome other VIPs or celebrities: with red carpets or flowers or cheering crowds. And they DON’T want the military doing anything with Harry to make him look… well… like a statesman.
They did the same thing to Diana, attempting to block her ability to engage with her charities, even those overseas. It remains to be seen whether charities will allow their actions to be dictated by the whims of the palaces and for example, do what that one up north did: fail to acknowledge a financial contribution from the Duchess of Sussex, describing her as marmite, then grudgingly acknowledge it when fans pointed out the hypocrisy of an anti-bullying charity refusing to stand with a victim of bullying while holding on to her contribution. I can only guess that they acknowledged it because they didn’t want to return it.
None of the countries which participate in Invictus do so because Prince Harry is Charles’ son. They can see for themselves what a dogsh*t father he is and must be wondering how on earth Harry turned out so well.
I have to say that people who were saying “the letter is just stating the obvious” really missed the glaring points it was trying to make: (1) Treat them much less than royals (i.e., they are essentially non-persons, lower even than celebrities) and (2) Don’t you dare work with them, otherwise the palaces will not be pleased (and there may be consequences). I still think that William and Clive Alderton got the Lord Chamberlain to release the letter in his name, “on behalf of the king”. And I think that if Harry did indeed say that he was surprised, then it was because he recognised the threats and the inaccuracies. That HRH thing is something which has bothered William in particular, for a very long time, and now he’s got the royal rota repeating the “abeyance” lie.
Now WHICH royal do we know (1) has form for forging another royal’s signature on a public statement and (2) likes to issue public statements with very short notice to the people involved? Heck, which incandescent royal is said to only have told his grandmother about his engagement barely an hour before the interview was to take place? 😀
I would hope both Harry and Meghan would have seen this coming. If not than they are in for a world of disappointment particularly Meghan. The really big charities and galas probably don’t want to have anything to do with them no matter how big of global superstars they are. These are the very same people that will rely on the royals when they decide to pack up and leave.
Why would they want to risk the wrath of the royals. Hopefully they had some charitable events lined up before that letter came out.
@Angied But this is where those charities would be putting themselves in a bind. In the first place, the royals (especially William and Kate) do NOT draw massive attention, and certainly not massive funding, to charities the way Harry and Meghan do (Charles still does to a certain extent, but nowhere near the way the Sussexes do these days, and with far less generated excitement). What’s more, the Sussexes shine a global spotlight on the causes they support.
If it became known that British charities were shunning/snubbing them because of the palace’s stupid letter then they would be in for a rude awakening. Charities rely on the goodwill of their donors and unless they’ve got significant financial backing, I predict that they would be doing exactly what the royal rota did to themselves: shooting themselves in the foot, ensuring their demise. Because I cannot see them surviving if it becomes known that they aligned themselves with the tawdry and selfish values of the self-serving monarch and his vindictive son over a couple with a proven track record of international philanthropy, thus depriving the charities of well-meaning exposure to new audiences. They can either “risk the wrath of the royals” (and forego their future royal honour ribbons) or continue to go under, because many of them are floundering as things stand, and before this letter, would have done anything to get either Meghan or Harry or both to even mention them during an interview.
@Magdalena ooh it’s most definitely Mr Slothy incandescent doing what he does best. And I can buy Harry’s “surprise”, the same way he must have been “surprised”, to see his own signature and endorsement of the Sandringham agreement. The question is, what will/could the King do about it? I wonder if in one of their meetings these last few years, Harry cautioned his dad to pay attention to where the sabotage is actually coming from
That’s what Jobson is saying. Charles’ letter is saying that H&M do not represent the Crown. Basically, don’t suck up to them thinking you’ll catch the ear of the King. But people have found that even sucking up to representatives of the Crown gets them nowhere in the end. Carole Middleton and all of her creditors can attest to that.
I don’t think the letter was saying that at all though. People know that Harry and Meghan are independent of the welfare royals by now. None of them would expect to get an audience with Charles or catch his ear by courting them. I think the letter was essentially threatening organisations which were planning to work with the Sussexes or even grant them the courtesy of a meeting. And especially the ones which may have planned to do any large, splashy functions or collaborations with them.
Many of those charity workers still want to get the coveted medals and ribbons (the OBEs and MBEs, etc.), so this was aimed at them.
It was a “We’ll be watching, and we’ll put you on our list” (i.e. Pick a side) letter. And who do we know likes to force people to choose sides between him and Harry? Hmm.
And they are not too fragile for andrew
The British Media seem to be egging him on to be even more abusive to H & M, so they can keep covering this circus. But if the King is smart, he will do exactly the opposite. The abuse that has been heaped on H & M is not only damaging the King’s image, it’s also unconstitutional.
These shenanigans make the UK look pathetic. Get rid of the House of Windsor.
I thought the monarchy, institution was stronger than ever … Isn’t that what reporters were posting and yougov polls said. Also they have several secret weapons and the new fab 4.
As I’ve said before the letter was nothing but an attempt by Palace to regain control over Harry and Meghan.
The way the world is going all charities need as much help as possible. So for every charity that refuses to work with them many more will. Now this big slob has the audacity to suggest to any charity to be rude and discourteous to any help they would receive is beyond insulting as well as ridiculous. If I was an unknown charity I would go on bended knee if I would receive any help from the Duke and Duchess. Their reach is global. .This fool has the nerve to suggest to that King to be hateful and shun his son and the only black member of his family as well as their mixed race children. The same King who is a member of the Commonwealth and currently it’s head. I’m sure this act would not go over well with the black and brown members of the Commonwealth. Many who are chomping at the bit to ditch him. If he would do this to his immediate family his black daughter-in-law and his mixed race grandchildren how would he treat them. Does this man know how racist he sounds. It’s bad enough that people like him are constantly droning on and on about removing titles of the first mixed race Duchess and mixed race Prince and Princess in his immediate family.
I would say this: Any charity which refuses to work with them, or which withdraws from planned or existing commitments or relationships would suffer as a result, because there is no way right-thinking people would continue to support such charities.
The people in the palaces who put that threatening letter out and those who publicly and gleefully welcomed it are going to rue the day they did so, especially if charities begin to lose support or begin to face abuse from William’s bots because they collaborated with Harry and Meghan.
That letter was rushed out because someone in KP/BP found out about some big announcement or appearance which concerned the Sussexes and they simply could not countenance that (especially if it involved an organisation which had previously declined to work with the welfare royals).
Big problem for the monarchy is the next King who’ll enjoy the whole enchilada but not doing any of the work. Sure Will is going to get smiting when he’s king but the excuse factory will also have to reframe his continual laziness as laser focused ultra secret projects that will eventually AMAZE us!
Once again NOW PoWs both have the platform to show up and earn their keep to keep the Daily Outrage from grumbling and also to demonstrate their credentials as heir and current wife.
The statement will have its desired effect on those in the corridors of power, charities, media etc. who will see this for what it is: the King’s directive is that the Sussexes are persona non grata.
If, as Jobson and his ilk in the vitriolic anti Sussexes cohort (William supporters) want, the Sussexes are removed from the Royal Family website then it further reinforces their ostracism to those who understand the subtleties in the action.
It’s going to be interesting watching how the rota and the royal commentary class will move the goalposts to continue their grift of creating content that’s predominantly Sussex focused when, as dictated by the King, they’re no longer to be considered royal.
THIS. And I know that I have been saying that William was behind this “pick a side and ostracise the Sussexes or else” letter, but the fact is that Charles is enabling it. He IS still the king, after all.
Personally, I want the rota and the royal commentator hangers-on who have created an entire industry out of making insinuations about a hardworking couple to combust in the worst possible way, and soon.
That’s Chucky’s MO. He’s a snivelling slithering snake who can never come at you straight.
Petty Betty was an old fool, married to a racist and philanderer! Their one son is a child molester, another so n is in a lavender marriage, the other son(king) is a sadistic, adulterous oaf, their daughter is an adulterous, cold, B word. They shaped Prince Peggy into the jealous, incapable so called man he is! I’m glad Prince Harry escaped and I hope that he is back into see his father off and to see Invictus be a great success and then he takes his family and leaves, back to Montecito!
So the mostly white countries like Canada, New Zealand and Australia get called by name but the ones with predominantly black people are the rest . Robert, your racist fat ass is showing. Also Charles wants to be the head if these countries when it suits him but can’t be bothered to meet their representatives when they need him . F Charles .All the remaining Caribbean countries who still have Charles as their head of state need to drop his ass pronto
They talk about H&Ms “hypocrisy, but here is the real hypocrisy! William wants to “own” charity work, but he has said that he no longer wants the royal family to be patrons of so many of the several hundred charities it was during the reign of QEII. Limited ribbon cutting, visits to soup kitchens, raising money for homeless and mental health; but don’t let anyone else take over those roles.
Look at William himself–he is supposedly supporting dozens of important charities, but how often is he actually doing anything for them? Basically, he has passed the baton to his royal foundation to handle so he can take more vacations. And he certainly is not known for donating his own money to these.
Any mention of “King” and “Queen” seriously grates my nerves. They are The Tampons!
It was this line that stood out for me:
“Charities seemed pleased to have them back. Perhaps they could see the dollar signs.”
I mean…imagine a charity wanting glamourous, photogenic philanthropists fundraising for them so vulnerable people can be helped. I’ll never understand why the likes of Jobson and Sykes are so bitter towards the Sussexes, people who they don’t know and who have not harmed them in anyway. It’s a pathology that should be studied.