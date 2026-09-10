Princess Kate repeated a pantsuit for a surprise appearance in Liverpool with William

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first official post-summer holiday work event today. Granted, I’m sure they count “dropping Prince George off at Eton” as a dual work event too, but today’s event is actually considered a “royal engagement.” The thing is, it was intended for Prince William alone. This was the launch event for William’s big suicide-prevention toolkit, specifically targeted for men’s mental health. Kate tagged along because… she didn’t have anything else on her schedule, and because she feels like the Sussexes are breathing down her neck. Per Becky English, who miraculously got ahold of her Twitter account just moments after it was “hacked” last week, Kate was “keen to join [William] to highlight the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about how they are feeling and when they know that someone is there to listen.” What a remarkable rewrite on two of the most ridiculous bullies in England, but sure.

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise visit to Everton’s stadium in Liverpool to support the launch of her husband’s suicide prevention toolkit. Prince William was due to attend the event solo before Kate decided to also attend to show her support. The launch marks their first joint royal event since their summer break and the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK. The Prince has teamed up with stars including England captain Harry Kane, F1’s George Russell, footballer Alan Shearer and cycling stars Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny to create a new On Your Side ‘toolkit’. The practical guide enables people to spot the warning signs better, as well as build knowledge and confidence to offer more timely support. To launch the initiative, the Prince of Wales was joined by representatives from across the sports world and well-known figures including Dame Kelly Holmes, Gabby Logan, Campbell Hatton and Jill Scott at Hill Dickinson Stadium today. Kate matched William, who wore a navy suit and tie, in a light blue blazer and coordinating trousers, teamed with a white blouse to pay homage to Everton’s home colours. She also sported her Laura Lombardi Portrait chain necklace, priced at £185. Their outing comes after the King ruled out any role for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan within the Royal Family after they moved back to Britain from the US two weeks ago. In a letter, the monarch told more than 100 ‘senior stakeholders’ across the country that his son and daughter-in-law are not working royals, with a reminder that their HRH titles remain on ice.

[From The Daily Mail]

In case you’re wondering, Kate’s pantsuit is a repeat – this is the same Edeline Lee suit she wore to Italy in May, when she was pushed into traveling for work right after the Sussexes’ trip to Australia. Much like today’s visit, Kate didn’t have any kind of agenda other than “posing for pictures and being keen.” I cannot imagine being 44 years old and having such a vast emptiness. But hey, at least William and Kate are telegraphing their panic over the Sussex Return.