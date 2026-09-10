Princess Kate repeated a pantsuit for a surprise appearance in Liverpool with William

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for their first official post-summer holiday work event today. Granted, I’m sure they count “dropping Prince George off at Eton” as a dual work event too, but today’s event is actually considered a “royal engagement.” The thing is, it was intended for Prince William alone. This was the launch event for William’s big suicide-prevention toolkit, specifically targeted for men’s mental health. Kate tagged along because… she didn’t have anything else on her schedule, and because she feels like the Sussexes are breathing down her neck. Per Becky English, who miraculously got ahold of her Twitter account just moments after it was “hacked” last week, Kate was “keen to join [William] to highlight the difference that can be made when people feel able to talk openly about how they are feeling and when they know that someone is there to listen.” What a remarkable rewrite on two of the most ridiculous bullies in England, but sure.
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise visit to Everton’s stadium in Liverpool to support the launch of her husband’s suicide prevention toolkit.
Prince William was due to attend the event solo before Kate decided to also attend to show her support. The launch marks their first joint royal event since their summer break and the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK.
The Prince has teamed up with stars including England captain Harry Kane, F1’s George Russell, footballer Alan Shearer and cycling stars Sir Jason and Dame Laura Kenny to create a new On Your Side ‘toolkit’. The practical guide enables people to spot the warning signs better, as well as build knowledge and confidence to offer more timely support.
To launch the initiative, the Prince of Wales was joined by representatives from across the sports world and well-known figures including Dame Kelly Holmes, Gabby Logan, Campbell Hatton and Jill Scott at Hill Dickinson Stadium today.
Kate matched William, who wore a navy suit and tie, in a light blue blazer and coordinating trousers, teamed with a white blouse to pay homage to Everton’s home colours. She also sported her Laura Lombardi Portrait chain necklace, priced at £185.
Their outing comes after the King ruled out any role for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan within the Royal Family after they moved back to Britain from the US two weeks ago. In a letter, the monarch told more than 100 ‘senior stakeholders’ across the country that his son and daughter-in-law are not working royals, with a reminder that their HRH titles remain on ice.
In case you’re wondering, Kate’s pantsuit is a repeat – this is the same Edeline Lee suit she wore to Italy in May, when she was pushed into traveling for work right after the Sussexes’ trip to Australia. Much like today’s visit, Kate didn’t have any kind of agenda other than “posing for pictures and being keen.” I cannot imagine being 44 years old and having such a vast emptiness. But hey, at least William and Kate are telegraphing their panic over the Sussex Return.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
THe long hair down one side of her shoulders. Time for a hair trim. Scooter does not seem thrilled. I guess he went ahead and asked her along for the “togetherness” photos. THe HRH titles can’t be used by the Sussexes for business purposes. I would not say they are on ice.
Both Wailses limp D energy is exhausting😮💨😮💨. That’s all I have for these two.
Extremely low-wattage lolol.
And in the group picture it looks like she is actively trying to put distance between her and the two people in blue. That picture is affirmatively bad.
LOL!! You nailed it. I may have to borrow that expression!
Those HRHs looked changed to me. Something else where Charles has gone against his mother’s wishes.
@josephine , she definitely doesn’t want those two people next to her touching her so she is trying to be as close to Willy to prevent it . Imagine behaving like this at an event for people with mental health issues. She is so bad at this job because she cares about nothing and no one but herself
@Over it … True. Kate has a horrible ‘game’ face. Everything she thinks and feels shows for the cameras.
You can tell he never wanted her there. She surprised him bc he benched her again & then she shows up and they both look like they hate each other- if he wanted to look “together” he would. Instead he looks like he’s about the throw up. Plus the blues don’t even match. Dusty blue & navy don’t match. Lol they don’t even live together.
Just amazing how much Willie performs caring about men’s mental health while stonewalling Harry and doing all he can to exclude Harry from support or family community.
Hypocrisy is part of the Wales brand.
We care about the homeless, while snatching up multiple homes for ourselves.
We care about mental health, while bullying our brother and sister-in-law.
Totally oblivious! “Do as we say, not as we do!” Such leaders, such performative frauds! Abolish the Monarchy, Defund the Monarchy!
People blame the Sussexes for creating drama, but it’s really these two gits causing it all. Harry and Meghan have always been committed to working hard and contributing positively to society. Yet, people are yelling at them for doing what any healthy couple does—taking care of their mental health, supporting each other, love each other, protect their family and building a true partnership.
You can’t tell me that man cares about Kate the way she is clearly wasting away.
Just break up already, Will and Kate. Jeezus.
Hmm. Liverpool (up north)… “power of sports” toolkit… on the 12th anniversary of the inaugural Invictus games? (anniversary noted by Advisor2U in another thread).
Birmingham (nearly up north)… Invictus Games (empowering veterans through the power of sports). Hmm.
William has gone full single white male to complement his copy-keen wife. They must REALLY be panicking! 😀
Ms. “Sunny Bullets” must have come up with this new phase of “Operation co-opt and colonise the Sussexes’ signature projects and events”. How long before Kate launches something to “rival” As Ever?
“How long before Kate launches something to “rival” As Ever?”
I bet it would be called “What Ever” lol
Who can tell if there are duplicates looks. She always looks the same … nice but safe.
She looks like a grown-up. You can imagine Queen Letizia or Queen Mary in this exact outfit, jewellery, and shoes. I don’t love the suit fabric or the creases on the pants, but the colour is good on her and it’s appropriate for the occasion. Her hair … well …
The fabric looks like cheap polyester. I’m sure it’s not, but it sure doesn’t look luxurious.
She gets a thumbs up from me for wearing a suit that fits, with matching shoes (no beige!) and no frilly blouse. The necklace looks good, too. Let’s not talk about her hair, that’s a lost cause.
The new initiative? I think Heads Together would be pleased to hear from their “principals”. They could have implemented sports, too, to help struggling people.
https://www.headstogether.org.uk/
@Krista: it is polyester, with a bit of elastane.
@Blair Warner: Letizia or Mary would wear real gold, not gold-plate.
@BeanieBean – you are so right! 🙂
She looked nice the other day and her hair looks more wiggy here. Geez.
Also I would love it if someone asked them about how the bullying of their SIL almost caused her to kill herself.
Kate looks terrible. She doesn’t look like someone who has been vacationing for two months, unless she was getting wasted every night. The long fake hair is unflattering and makes her look old, the exact opposite of what she’s going for, I’m sure. And her posture just sucks. If only that suit was bright green, she’d have the exact body of Gumby.
Yes, the posture is the first thing I noticed. Her neck is sticking out of that collar like a giraffe.
I was just thinking the same thing. So haggard and worn for a woman who does nothing all day.
First thing I noticed were her worn out eyes. She looks rough. Like her eye bags have eye bags.
haha! I thought they weren’t worried at all. Kate at a surprise event is a sure sign she’s worried, lol.
Also, what other senior royals have such empty calendars that they can just decide at the last minute to join their spouse for an event?
That pantsuit is awful; it’s hanging off of her.
And yeah, this is a totally panicked reaction to the Sussexes’ presence in England. So pathetic.
Kate just looks completely blank and uninterested.
Thought the same. Giving I don’t want to be here energy. Totally uninterested.
In my opinion, that dusty blue colour suits Kate. Everything else – the flared jacket, the eighties hair, the gold chain, can go.
Let’s just call this like it is: It’s trolling. It’s not only that William is suddenly championing a mental health/sports related organization, but one that focuses on suicide prevention and the importance of “offering support”. Anyone remember what happened when Meghan asked for help when she was part of the royal family and far from home, pregnant, and suffering from attacks from the media, attacks fueled and encouraged by William and Kate? I certainly do! They not only continued and intensified the attacks, but the family as a whole tried to prevent her from getting exactly the kind of help they are now extolling.
It’s beyond hypocrisy for the Wales to pretend to champion this cause.
Whatever happened to Heads Together?
I googled to see if they still exist. They do. Naming the Wails as their principals. Too bad these two never mention them, instead put their names on the next shiny thing doing the same, but with celebrities! Imagine the Wails would actually support Heads Together, invite celebrities for a fundraising gala once a year, and help them to become bigger, to help more people. But, alas, as we learned from Richard Eden, royals don’t do that. No fundraising, networking, mingling with the plebs.
https://www.headstogether.org.uk/
These pictures are absolutely grim. No energy, no warmth or interest. She’s gaunt and swimming in that suit. Perhaps I’ll see other pics that look less worrisome but this is bad. If this is them after two plus months of vacation…yikes.
My thoughts exactly. Something seems very wrong with the Wales’ lately. To be sure, something has been wrong for quite some time, but the dissociation appears to be accelerating. Or at least has reached a point that is too heavy to hold.
Kate’s mask is slipping more and more frequently. It’s a worrying sign indeed.
One word : perimenopause. Kate is 45. It gets harder and harder to keep the mask from slipping…
Her suit is not in Everton colours, the two people sitting next her are wearing Everton blue. Anyway both Kate and William said that talking therapy wasn’t good for everybody now they saying the opposite. Plus weren’t we told that Kate has a busy schedule. How can she drop everything to helicopter to Liverpool at a minute’s moment?
Ah, I wondered about that, because both fellows are in a very specific blue. These rota rats are something else! And that something is not good!
Kate’s dressed more like Manchester City, haha.
Does anyone else think this wig has surprisingly blond highlights, which are completely the wrong color for Kate’s complexion. In her head I’m pretty sure Kate thinks she looks like Madeline of Sweden https://www.pinterest.com/pin/501307002295012073/
You are so right- she’s found a new princess to copy! Except Princess Madeleine would never look so peeved and resentful at a public engagement. If thi is the face she’ll wear in public, I shudder to think what she looks like at home!
The suit is ok, professional, not the color or cut I would choose for her, though. She looks really tired and the long beachy hair is not right for the occasion (suicide prevention) or the suit. This would be the time for straight hair pulled back in a bun or a low ponytail IMO.
She looks like she’s wasting away. I dont like her because of how she treats Meghan, but I wish she’d leave him. Surely being “queen” isn’t worth sacrificing your health. I dont get it. It’s just a title.
At this point, it is her entire identity. To lose it would be a catastrophic blow to her sense of self worth, likely already plummeted to catastrophic depths.
Carole would disown her and side with William in any divorce!
It’s amazing how quick Kate went from winkle free and tight on the day she dropped George off at school to this in two days . Those photo shop elves are hard at work on this woman. As for these two . Kate let a lie sit about a pregnant woman for years . Kate let the media bully and harass Meghan . Willy putting his nasty finger in Meghan face and willy pushing Harry into the dog dish . How can they be allowed to be anywhere near a cause for mental health and the audacity of Becky another bully who attacks Meghan especially every day as it’s a national sport talking about this is f- ing unbelievable . These 3 abusers should be ashamed of themselves.
It’s that nasty thing with elastic at the back.
Yes! We need a photo from behind to confirm the horror! When she wore this suit in Italy, the photo made it look like Madonna blue, of course. Today we are likely seeing the actual color.
Will this woman EVER learn to stand up straight?? Didn’t her princess lessons teach posture? Isn’t that like the classic, stereotypical “make a lady out of you” trope, walking along with a book on your head to perfect your posture and gait?
She tries so hard for the “aristocratic slouch” that so many wealthy socialites effortlessly pull off. But as she doesn’t have a drop of aristocratic blood in her veins, she just looks…weird. Her neck and shoulders MUST kill her, with the way she she cranes her neck around and hunches her back.
Boffing your way to a cushy, taxpayer-funded life and a dead woman’s ring doesn’t give you breeding or class. 🤷♀️
I hate her in pant suits. She’s just too lanky. She’s best when she embraces her inner evil Princess look with her hair up.
She’s not even there. And it’s worse; she presents as an actual barrier between the subject (the two young men presumably affiliated with the organisation) and the questioner (her husband, presumably there to learn and be keen).
Her vacant stare and shut off body language are especially glaring at an event meant to highlight the importance of prioritising mental health. Just LOOK at the horrible, awkward, stiff and uncomfortable image those five people make sat there on a bench together. Not to mention how she’s facing away from the two organisers, taking no visible interest in the conversation, and creating a flat, dull aura that no one else in the image can escape from.
The sound of nails on a chalkboard is screaming through every photo.
That photo is particularly awful, that fifth one. Geez Louise, how can no one see that?
God, look how much she’s elongated her legs! It’s clear that the “be like Meghan” trend is widening its scope. A suit and a “Meghan-style” gold chain just aren’t enough anymore—now she’s playing around with her anatomy.
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRydrDleoWeckf8eG82v-SpTqZXx3lI2ZHs23fuvKS7Xw&s=10
Good lord, she looked so much healthier then!
@BeanieBean
Definitely, but even though she’s very thin now, she still has fairly solid arms and thighs—especially considering how skinny she is.
In that photo where she’s wearing the blue suit, her legs look like matchsticks because they’ve been heavily stretched; that’s the result of Photoshop elongation. Her unhealthy thinness is most apparent in her face and torso—particularly her chest and collarbones—but as for her legs (especially the thighs), she’s always had solid ones and has always tried to slim them down; whenever she wears trousers, she heavily elongates the image.
The best description I’ve ever read about Kate is that she’s not this mega beauty (that’s just tabloid land stuff) but in real life she’s teaching assistant pretty. She’s now that plus thin and aged. Of course, her photographer edited the arrival photos to look hyper real, but some of the lower down in the series always look more truthful, which is where we see what she really looks like and it’s not good. That trouser suit is likely a UK 6 and she’s swamped in it. She’s either not eating well (which is a long standing thought), or deeply unhappy (the two are often adjacent, of course). Today, add on top that she looks like she really doesn’t want to do this event. I thought she’d be on top of the world, given how much the tabloids have turned on the anti M&H tap, but it doesn’t seem so. I wonder how much mental health support she gets? And that’s not me being silly or faux-concerned. She looks very unhappy and not well.
Wow, these photos really look like she was ‘just there’. She got dressed, she got out of the house, but she contributed nothing. Couldn’t muster up a smile, couldn’t show interest in what was being said or done, nothing. But hey! She matched some football team’s colors, so I guess that’s something.
How much do you want to squeeze out of this intellectual wasteland?
There’s nothing there. It’s a gaping void.
True. There never was any there there with Kate.
For someone coming back from a very luxurious 2 month vacation to this poor excuse of “work”, whew! She is looking rough, haggard and so disinterested. This is why they need to lay off the photoshop because the real deal is jarring when it slips out from time to time. I wonder why she bothered in the first place?
She looks like a skeleton in that suit.
My mother said at some point, most women have to choose between their face and their ass. Well, she used the term “bottom.” Kate would look much better if she maintained a healthier weight. She’s tall, so maybe a US size 6. That, and shortened her hair. Just below her shoulders would work.
She just looks drawn and wrinkled for someone so young. And she has access to good cosmetic work, so I am not sure what is going on.
That Blazer is making my eyes hurt, it is so ill-fitting. It is too small around the shoulders (you can’t even see the shoulder seams), too short for her upper body length and the collar looks like it’s trying to run away from Kate’s neck – which seems perennially bent at a forward angle (googling herself too often?). You would think that she could afford a well-fitting trouser suit.