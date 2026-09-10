“The final trailer for ‘Digger’ is supposed to increase the Oscar buzz” links

The final full-length trailer for Alejandro Inarritu’s Digger, starring Tom Cruise under a mountain of prosthetics and makeup. This is supposed to have major Oscar-buzz? [LaineyGossip]
Conan O’Brien & Matt Groening talk about The Simpsons. [Pajiba]
Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen were out and about. [Just Jared]
Elizabeth Debicki and Meghann Fahy at the Ralph Lauren show. [RCFA]
Donald Trump verbally attacked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins again. [Buzzfeed]
The fug buffet at the UK’s National Television Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
I always feel so out of touch with the current music scene whenever I visit omg.blog. Who are these people? What is this?? [OMG Blog]
Matthew Lillard, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Brandi Glanville has multiple health crises. [Starcasm]
The first hosts of the new SNL season have been announced. [Hollywood Life]
I could not handle a guy with pecs like this. [Socialite Life]
I’ve seen a few Digger ads and I’m absolutely not gonna watch. Nothing about it looks enjoyable or intriguing
None of the trailers for Digger make me feel anything at all, and then the joke about how there isn’t even one woman in the room to offend, well, no thanks. It’s not funny. It’s not hopeful. It’s not even interesting or insightful. Pass.
No, and with what happened in Nepal recently definitely not remotely funny. The plot hits too close to home.
And I don’t care for the sepia tone nonsense.
I do not feel bad for Kaitlin. This is the price you pay for access. She knew who he is and was and still takes it because she gets direct calls.
And this erasure of her yt supremacy history before being on CNN ain’t lost on me either.
The contortion this country takes to rehab awful yt women needs to be studied.
I’m with Lucy and Meh, there is nothing about this film that is interesting to me.
I don’t need Hollywood to create a film focused on loud, obnoxious white guys and the minions, power hungry idiots, ineffective dudes enabling them, all braying, posturing while wreaking on the world.
I’m all full up on that in real life.
And a preening, overacting Tom Cruise makes it less interesting, not more.
Why does Lorne insist on having terrible comedians host SNL. Shane again🙄that fat loser is NOT funny.
I saw the earlier trainer for “Digger” and I am absolutely uninterested. It feels cynical and tryhard to me.
They want us to watch Tom Cruise in a role that he has to use prosthetics for to look the age he actually is? For real?
It’s amazing to me how much mainstream cinema is holding up a literal mirror to the destruction of the American Empire: Digger, The Uprising, and definitely Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey.
Re: Digger, I can’t remember the last time I was excited to watch a Tom Cruise movie, and def not in the theatre, but here it is.
The artists creating these films are giving us so many opportunities to point to the absurdity, the cruelty, the destruction of our current path – name it, talk about it and do something different about it. We do not have to “go gentle into that good night” – humans have navigated issues similar to today, we can learn and change.
This is how I feel. This film looks interesting to me because, like Don’t Look Up, Idiocracy, and the films you mention, we are getting so many chances to see the path we are now actually on. So many chances to be like…”Something is wrong when this doesn’t feel like a story but real life.” And that we should change that. We should have competent people in power, not old white dudes who need to be rolled around in wheelchairs and oxygen tanks because they have reached their “best by” date 20 years prior but still cling to power, and we happily give it to them.
So I’ll be watching because I understand what this is, and I hope that the people who NEED to see it also see it and have the right takeaway: We clearly can’t keep entrusting those destroying the world to fix it.
Glad I’m not the only one profoundly uninterested in seeing Digger. I feel like I saw it after watching the trailer. The amount of old man crust was too much.
Matthew Lillard Is playing the principal in the new Carrie series. I love him so not the issue here. But just watched the trailer for the new Carrie. Huh? Very pretty thin white girl. In the book she wasn’t thin but sissy S gave her some thin weirdness in the movie. This? Not getting outcast vibes at all.
Ok, no interest in Digger until I saw Jesse Plemons is in it, no matter what anyone says, he is one of the greatest actors of our time. Will I pay for it, no, but I will watch it on service if I have the platform. I just love to watch what he does with every character he plays.
And he was robbed for Bugonia!
Yeah he was!
Every so many years a film comes along that is all the talk, has Oscar buzz, even wins Oscars and I am totally uninterested bc it is too much like watching shitty, real life. So it is with Digger. It doesn’t feel inspiring, intriguing, amusing, enlightening or remotely entertaining. Just shitty. The trailer is enough to tell me I’ll just be irritated if I watch this movie. Have to agree with Cjw, Jesse Plemons is so fun to watch. Just wish he wasn’t in this movie. 🫤