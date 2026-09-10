“The final trailer for ‘Digger’ is supposed to increase the Oscar buzz” links

The final full-length trailer for Alejandro Inarritu’s Digger, starring Tom Cruise under a mountain of prosthetics and makeup. This is supposed to have major Oscar-buzz? [LaineyGossip]

Conan O’Brien & Matt Groening talk about The Simpsons. [Pajiba]

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen were out and about. [Just Jared]

Elizabeth Debicki and Meghann Fahy at the Ralph Lauren show. [RCFA]

Donald Trump verbally attacked CNN’s Kaitlin Collins again. [Buzzfeed]

The fug buffet at the UK’s National Television Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]

I always feel so out of touch with the current music scene whenever I visit omg.blog. Who are these people? What is this?? [OMG Blog]

Matthew Lillard, before he was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Brandi Glanville has multiple health crises. [Starcasm]

The first hosts of the new SNL season have been announced. [Hollywood Life]

I could not handle a guy with pecs like this. [Socialite Life]