Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce plan to spend a lot of time in Kansas City, NYC & Ohio

One of the things I enjoy about Taylor Swift is that she’s a real-estate girl. Taylor loves to buy property, she loves to house-hunt, she loves to travel between her many homes. If I had her money, I would probably do the same, you know? Taylor has the money to buy several of the biggest and fanciest properties in the world, but she mostly sticks to her favorite homes – her Tribeca loft, her Nashville apartment, her quiet Beverly Hills home, and of course, the Rhode Island mansion. When Taylor and Travis Kelce first started getting serious, Travis upgraded his real estate too – he sold his home in Kansas City and quickly moved to a bigger and much more secure home in a gated community. So now that Taylor and Travis are married, will they add to their real estate portfolio? Where will they call home?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t your average newlyweds when it comes to where they’ll call home.

“Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home. Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on.”

Unlike most married couples who settle into one home, the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, will have the luxury of moving between several properties across the country, with their home base changing throughout the year.

“New York is obviously a big home base for them too. Taylor has had her place in Tribeca for years and owns several properties there, including the penthouses she combined and the townhouse next door,” the insider said. “She also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, so they have plenty of options depending on where they need to be.”

According to the source, “They’ll definitely be spending plenty of time at the new Ohio house too, especially during Travis’ offseason. It’s this beautiful property in Bratenahl just a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where he grew up,” the insider noted. “It’s not like they bought a house like that and aren’t planning to use it.”

Once Kelce retires from the NFL, the couple will have more freedom to bounce between their homes, the source explained.

“They’re not looking at it like they have to pick one house and that’s where they’re going to live year-round,” the insider said. “Their lives take them to different places throughout the year, so where they consider home base is really going to depend on what they have going on at the time.”