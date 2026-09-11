Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce plan to spend a lot of time in Kansas City, NYC & Ohio

One of the things I enjoy about Taylor Swift is that she’s a real-estate girl. Taylor loves to buy property, she loves to house-hunt, she loves to travel between her many homes. If I had her money, I would probably do the same, you know? Taylor has the money to buy several of the biggest and fanciest properties in the world, but she mostly sticks to her favorite homes – her Tribeca loft, her Nashville apartment, her quiet Beverly Hills home, and of course, the Rhode Island mansion. When Taylor and Travis Kelce first started getting serious, Travis upgraded his real estate too – he sold his home in Kansas City and quickly moved to a bigger and much more secure home in a gated community. So now that Taylor and Travis are married, will they add to their real estate portfolio? Where will they call home?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t your average newlyweds when it comes to where they’ll call home.
“Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “He bought the place a few years back. But that doesn’t mean Kansas City will always be their primary home. Where they’re based is going to change depending on what they both have going on.”
Unlike most married couples who settle into one home, the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, will have the luxury of moving between several properties across the country, with their home base changing throughout the year.
“New York is obviously a big home base for them too. Taylor has had her place in Tribeca for years and owns several properties there, including the penthouses she combined and the townhouse next door,” the insider said. “She also has homes in Nashville, Rhode Island and Beverly Hills, so they have plenty of options depending on where they need to be.”
According to the source, “They’ll definitely be spending plenty of time at the new Ohio house too, especially during Travis’ offseason. It’s this beautiful property in Bratenahl just a few miles from Cleveland Heights, where he grew up,” the insider noted. “It’s not like they bought a house like that and aren’t planning to use it.”
Once Kelce retires from the NFL, the couple will have more freedom to bounce between their homes, the source explained.
“They’re not looking at it like they have to pick one house and that’s where they’re going to live year-round,” the insider said. “Their lives take them to different places throughout the year, so where they consider home base is really going to depend on what they have going on at the time.”
[From Page Six]
That Ohio property, Bratenahl, was apparently purchased by Travis solo back in March, but I buy that he wants that to be one of their main family homes, especially as it’s somewhat close to his parents and where he grew up. I also believe that Taylor spends a lot of time in Kansas City now, and she’ll probably be there for much of the football season. But yeah, Taylor loves to visit all of her homes. Her New York portfolio alone is stunning. I wonder if she’ll end up selling some of her “bachelorette” properties now that she’s married?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cheers on Taylor Fritz at the Men’s Final between Fritz and Sinner at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. The couple was also accompanied by friends Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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Tennis : Us Open 2024 – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lors de la finale de l us open entre Sinner Fritz – USA,Image: 905952156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic/Panoramic/Avalon
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Tennis : Us Open 2024 – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lors de la finale de l us open entre Sinner Fritz – USA,Image: 905952918, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic/Panoramic/Avalon
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Taylor Swift wearing Dior arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907009932, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Taylor Swift, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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Kansas City Chiefs media day during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, LA, USA – 03 Feb 2025 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce87 talks to the media. New Orleans LA USA, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xx,Image: 960018214, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Avalon
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Kansas City Chiefs media day during Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, LA, USA – 03 Feb 2025 Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce87 talks to the media. New Orleans LA USA, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xx,Image: 960018220, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Avalon
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on October 11, 2024 outside The Corner Store Restaurant in New York City.
(NYC),Image: 1055878570, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NY002924, Model Release: no , Credit line: zz/XNY/starmaxinc.com/Famous/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
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New York, NY – Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all smiles while exiting The Waverly Inn in New York City. The hot new couple attracted the attention of a small group of ‘Swifties’ who were so very excited to catch a glimpse of their favorite pop star!
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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Is there a video tour of any of her homes? I’d like to see her style. I’ve seen a few shots of NY i think, it was pretty cute
I saw a brief video of her after she had that lasix surgery several years ago, before the Eras tour. She was with her mother and I think it was her London home? They were in the kitchen and you saw a glimpse of a dining space. It looked really nice. Not a blank neutral slate but not flashy either. Kind of upscale cozy and classic, which is what you’d expect from her.
I think I saw that one too on Jimmy Fallon, that was funny
That is her BH home I believe and that video was hilarious.
There is an old 73 Questions Vogue video with her going through one of her homes, it is elevated cozy indeed!
I’ve always wondered which city/property really feels like home to her. She seems to bounce around a lot.
I’d also love a tour of one of them. I’ve only seen bits and pieces on social media postings.
Obv I can’t relate,
I do not have her drive, energy, work ethic or success.
But I love being HOME.
I wonder if wealthy people with multiple home bases have a comfort home. Like the place they go when they want to rest and regroup and feel centered?
Also, have y’all seen the pics of the Ohio mansion? I’m sure it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but it is ornate as hell, and I love it.
Well, his dad still lives in Ohio, not his mother. So he will be living close to his father, not his mother. She lives in the Baldwin Park walkable, mixed-use community in Florida. It has a village center. That’s in the Winter Park/Orlando area. I only know this because I remember reading about her condo renovations. She sold her Ohio home.
Interestingly, she chose Central Florida to reside in and not South Florida on the coast. But Baldwin Park is a great community in the way it was designed. You can walk to restaurants within the community. There is a lake with a paved pathway around it for the residents to be able to walk or run around it.
I had a friend buy a townhome within the community. It has condos, big two-story homes (but zero lot line), and townhomes. People of all ages live there, including families.
Actually, Ed Kelce lives in Pennsylvania near son Jason and his family.
Sorry, Ariel, I wasn’t responding to your comment. It was just a comment on the article about him moving and being in the same area as both of his parents.
Honestly it sounds exhausting, but I guess since she’s obviously not the one doing the packing and unpacking and making sure the fridge is stocked, and towels are clean in whatever property she’s heading to it’s not a big deal.
I think she probably already has everything she needs in each place so no need to pack much. Just get in the private jet and go
I just wonder how many dupes she has of her favorite clothes … is she, like, now where is my favorite cozy sweatshirt? Did I leave that in Kansas City?? Or does she buy multiples of her favorites so she’s never missing them?
Travis in the pic is wearing the shirt his brother made fun of because Travis didn’t realize it was people f#cking.
If I was super rich I’d definitely have multiple homes. Like one out in the country and another in a big city
If they ever choose to have children, I’m curious where they would end up living for school (unless they homeschool). Somehow I don’t think LA, Taylor seems very north east coded. Nashville or KC schools might be too conservative? I don’t know. So maybe Cleveland!
I think it depends what Travis does after he retires from football. I could see them living in upstate new york or something
Travis wants to get into acting so LA is a big possibility for them, but hard to say. I think she smartly likes for us not to knows
But yeah the kids thing I would think require them to pick a place at least when they are in school. Assuming they have or want kids.
I’d be surprised if she doesn’t want children. But only they know. They’re beginning to bore me now that they are married and settling down. For me, the best moments were at the beginning when people were shocked they were together. My favorite was when she first appeared at his football game. Of course, they don’t exist to entertain me or anyone else (though both are in entertainment). I’d like Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz to become more visible and really heat up. They really are adorable together .