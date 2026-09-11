Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand SYRN is struggling: ‘her saleability is waning rapidly’

Sydney Sweeney has spent years making her body the biggest part of her brand. We saw it with her problematic American Eagle campaign last year, and she just went strategically nude in a commercial for the sports prediction site, Noviq. In January 2026, she launched a lingerie brand, SYRN (pronounced “siren”). Its website is full of Sydney in provocative poses and has the tagline, “From the heart, brains and boobs of Sydney Sweeney.”
Earlier this week, Puck published a piece titled “The Scooter-ification of Sydney Sweeney,” detailing how her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, has heavily inserted himself into her business and career. Well, Braun may need to turn his attention to SYRN because according to an exclusive Radar report, the company is “a disaster.” Sales are sluggish and critics say it focuses too much on Sydney’s body rather than inviting women in as customers. From Radar:
Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie biz SYRN – which launched earlier this year – is going through a major crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“It’s been a disaster,” an insider claimed. “They thought it would be a sellout based on Sydney’s brand, but clearly her saleability is waning rapidly.”
After riding high on the popular HBO series Euphoria and the hit rom-com Anyone But You, 29-year-old Sweeney has had a string of box office flops, including the boxing biopic Christy, the survival thriller Eden and the dull drama Americana.
When SYRN (pronounced “siren”) hit the market, Sweeney said: “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them.”
Despite offering garments in 44 sizes, critics have griped that the brand seems focused on its founder’s formidable assets.
“SYRN’s branding feels exclusionary,” states a review on The Robin Report. “It does not invite women in; it asks them to emulate and fawn over the founder. And the inconsistency between the brand’s intention and execution is a threat to its long-term viability.”
The report further claimed: “The brand ultimately remains centered on one figure: Sydney Sweeney. It’s as if the underwear is not actually the product; Sweeney’s body is.”
[From Radar Online via Pajiba]
After looking through SYRN’s website, it’s not hard to see why it’s struggling. The products are cheap-looking, and the branding is very Sydney-centric, as though the target audience is men buying lingerie for their partners rather than women buying for themselves. The product pages say things like “Fit Tested on Real Bodies” without actually showing how each product looks on different body types. She should use diverse models and celebrities to broaden her consumer base.
The brand name doesn’t help either. Spelling “siren” with a “Y” is a nod to Sydney’s name, but SYRN in all caps is lame. We’ll see if SYRN will rebrand to overcome its challenges.
Side note: I’ve been searching for new bras lately. After years of hearing them on podcast ads, I finally tried Third Love and can’t believe I waited so long. I recommend them.
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I checked out her website and can’t stop laughing at the “Unhook Me Thigh Straps.” Men can’t even figure out how to unhook a bra – I can’t imagine them trying to figure these out.
I first thought her company was pronounced Sern. SYRN, after being told it sounds like Siren, is a miss. And basing it only on Sydney’s body is discouraging. Why not have models of all sizes and shapes looking good in her stuff? And she isn’t relatable, especially with the MAGA stuff. It does sound like a disaster. Just marry Scooter. It’s her real goal.
I read it as Cern – minus the physics I guess.
If you have to tell me how to pronounce your brand then you’ve chosen the wrong name.
Ha!
Meanwhile, my brain assumed the Sy was a play on her name, so initially read it is Si (with a short i) rin / rine and neither sounded good
😃 Cern without the physics!
@jferber Honestly I think they will get married. He has a lot of money and she seems to fawn over him.
Thank you!! I thought I was the only one. I kept saying CERN.
So not surprising. Her incel dude fans don’t have girlfriends to buy bras for. How tone deaf to think women would find this remotely inspirational or relatable. Even Skims does a great job marketing their products using diverse models and popular celebrities
I looked at the website, and it’s what I’d expect from MAGA Barbie. Tone deaf and unrelatable.
lol about her incel fans not having girlfriends to buy for — so very true.
I think the goal of any company like this is to get bought by a larger company, and it sounds like they thought it was an automatic that some larger company would want them so they put very little effort into an actual strategy or marketing plan. And spending a lot on undergarments in this economy is a hard sell. I guess they were banking on the trad wife market – so stupid all around.
I imagine this is why Scooter Braun is taking an active position in her career. She’s not a total idiot, she has to know that she’s losing money on things like this. Hopefully Braun won’t destroy her, even if Sweeney is a fool about a lot I wouldn’t wish that on her.
She doesn’t wear well fitted bras irl, and if someone wants Victoria’s Secret adjacent bras, there’s non MAGA places to get them.
Frederick’s of Hollywood has been around since the 1940s – and at least their garter belts are made to actually hold something up.
@lucy Yea her boobs always look uncomfortable
I didn’t even know she had a lingerie company.
She exploits her body so much I immediately turn the channel when I see one of her ads (there’s a new one she’s in that I turned off because it was too much <cue Phoebe Buffet saying "my eyes, my eyes!"). Call me squeamish, but her ads hurt my eyes.
Birthday boobs << Snort!
I just went to her website, that’s an actual product type! There’s another one called ‘on Sydney’s rack’. Seriously?!
I just went to the website, and all I can think about is the male gaze. None of the photos I saw seemed aimed at women, and they looked straight out of Maxim. It felt like it was geared toward men (even the non-Sydney photos), and that the point of the site is to get clicks, not to make sales.
TBF that how Victoria’s Secret started, as a shop for men to buy gifts for their wives without the awkwardness of going into the lady’s department. But of course that was in the pre internet era. Not sure what this site adds to the consumer marketplace but the “small town girl” collection is a pretty obvious dog whistle.
She’s not relatable to me, she seems kind of snooty in general and with an unattainable body, so I wouldn’t even look at lingerie she sells. I just assume it’s not for me.
It’s like she heard the phrase “sex sells” and never thought twice about how to make that strategic. The whole brand looks like a huge miss. I’m curious to see how her career evolves- does she pivot her image and brand with age into something more sophisticated and interesting that appeals to women? Or does she stay in the Anna Nicole Smith territory, that frankly will read as even more cheap and desperate over time?
Her “fans” aren’t good consumers. Maga doesn’t buy nice things in general and they don’t go to see serious films. One of the most important things in business is knowing who your customer is and she doesn’t have them period. I don’t see her having a long and sustainable acting career since so much of it is tied to her physique which won’t last forever. Girl will probably marry some rich ahole. If not Scooter then somebody else.
I understand the White House has an opening for spokesperson.
lol She’s overqualified
We know that the MAGAS are all about lies, made up nonsense, fantasy and stories, so her line totally tracks. I haven’t went in and looked but I’m sure that it’s expensive too. Is it Made in America? Is it practical and comfortable? Can I wear it all day? Does it support me in all of the right places?
I did a quick look at their website, and the answer to all your questions would be a no.
I just can’t with her. I don’t get her at all, I’m tired of seeing her boobs, I’m not impressed with her acting, and I think she’s just ordinary looking, not pretty
There’s something about her eyes that are very off-putting and unpleasant to look at.
I think so too. Anytime I see her I think of “dead eyes.”
I must be living in a cave because she recently came onto my radar due to The Housemaid movie. I kept telling my husband she had a great chest and body (she kept showing it off throughout the movie). She must think so too because her website is all her showing it off. Side note: Nothing notable about her acting so not sure what the big deal is.
She always has a predatory look- like a dead eyed sociopath- much like Stephen Miller’s
Diversity means photoshoppe on that website. Im surprised i was expecting better. With her playing a character on Euphoria it should be super easy to sell lingerie. Yet, they cheaped out. The most dollar for money was the actual photoshoot and the video she released. I saw some stretchy shorts that maybe could work but I bet they are cheap and will give me a wedgie.
Anyway, she nor her partners want my type anyway.
Sydney has no personality. She wears the same bored expression and I feel bored looking at it. Marilyn Monroe was a blonde bombshell WITH an abundance of personality and intellect. That endures; boobs, not so much.
If you have to provide a pronunciation guide for your brand name, you’re in trouble from the get-go.
She really overestimated her appeal. She’s not Zendaya who has mass appeal and is likable. She’s not even a Kardashian! She should have collaborated with Victoria Secret or Jockey. She is not a smart business person.
NotSoSocialB, good call.
She’s so unlikable. And women should not feel the need to be likable, but if you’re making a business decision to build a brand on your name, that centers your body, and targets your female peers, then not being likable is a pretty major impediment to success. So this just comes across as a gross money grab. You can’t slam women for taking issue with your dumb water bath thing and then expect them to rush to buy the ill-fitting lingerie that’s all about you.
She loves Donald Trump and is dating scooter Braun, basically alienating 80% of American women. And unlike skims the product sucks.
Sabrina picked the side of women’s oppression and now finds out that other women aren’t interested in her and incels only want her used bathwater. Womp-Womp.
This has already been noted but her kowtowing to MAGA is such a dumb move for her business-wise because they want nothing from her but to look at her and use her as their soul-less vessel to project all their anti-inclusivity upon. Incels are not going to buy her products. They’re not going to watch Euphoria. They’re not going to watch her play a strong female type. So the only recourse she has is to keep catering to them in a lower and lower capacity if she wants to get a cent from them.