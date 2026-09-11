Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand SYRN is struggling: ‘her saleability is waning rapidly’



Sydney Sweeney has spent years making her body the biggest part of her brand. We saw it with her problematic American Eagle campaign last year, and she just went strategically nude in a commercial for the sports prediction site, Noviq. In January 2026, she launched a lingerie brand, SYRN (pronounced “siren”). Its website is full of Sydney in provocative poses and has the tagline, “From the heart, brains and boobs of Sydney Sweeney.”

Earlier this week, Puck published a piece titled “The Scooter-ification of Sydney Sweeney,” detailing how her boyfriend, Scooter Braun, has heavily inserted himself into her business and career. Well, Braun may need to turn his attention to SYRN because according to an exclusive Radar report, the company is “a disaster.” Sales are sluggish and critics say it focuses too much on Sydney’s body rather than inviting women in as customers. From Radar:

Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie biz SYRN – which launched earlier this year – is going through a major crisis, RadarOnline.com can reveal. “It’s been a disaster,” an insider claimed. “They thought it would be a sellout based on Sydney’s brand, but clearly her saleability is waning rapidly.” After riding high on the popular HBO series Euphoria and the hit rom-com Anyone But You, 29-year-old Sweeney has had a string of box office flops, including the boxing biopic Christy, the survival thriller Eden and the dull drama Americana. When SYRN (pronounced “siren”) hit the market, Sweeney said: “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them.” Despite offering garments in 44 sizes, critics have griped that the brand seems focused on its founder’s formidable assets. “SYRN’s branding feels exclusionary,” states a review on The Robin Report. “It does not invite women in; it asks them to emulate and fawn over the founder. And the inconsistency between the brand’s intention and execution is a threat to its long-term viability.” The report further claimed: “The brand ultimately remains centered on one figure: Sydney Sweeney. It’s as if the underwear is not actually the product; Sweeney’s body is.”

[From Radar Online via Pajiba]

After looking through SYRN’s website, it’s not hard to see why it’s struggling. The products are cheap-looking, and the branding is very Sydney-centric, as though the target audience is men buying lingerie for their partners rather than women buying for themselves. The product pages say things like “Fit Tested on Real Bodies” without actually showing how each product looks on different body types. She should use diverse models and celebrities to broaden her consumer base.

The brand name doesn’t help either. Spelling “siren” with a “Y” is a nod to Sydney’s name, but SYRN in all caps is lame. We’ll see if SYRN will rebrand to overcome its challenges.

Side note: I’ve been searching for new bras lately. After years of hearing them on podcast ads, I finally tried Third Love and can’t believe I waited so long. I recommend them.

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