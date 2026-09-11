People: The idea that the Sussexes ‘can live a normal, ‘private’ life is sadly not realistic’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bizarrely spent the whole week on the backfoot, fighting a losing PR battle against a decrepit monarchy. How did we even get here? I’m sure Meghan is asking herself that. It all started when the Lord Chamberlain sent out “guidance” to British “stakeholders” about the Sussexes’ royal status, or as it turns out, their lack of royal status. The palace announced that the Sussexes are in the UK as “private citizens” and that they should not be confused with working royals, half-in royals or even royal-adjacents. First, the Sussexes’ spokesperson said this on the record: “We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.” It later turned out that the palace did give them about 50 minutes’ notice, but the point is that the Sussexes were mad that they couldn’t suggest changes to the palace’s letter. Which… I’ll defend Harry and Meghan on most things, but that’s actually kind of a bonkers position to take?

About 36 hours after the palace’s clarification, Team Sussex spoon-fed a briefing to the Telegraph where they took issue specifically with the “private citizens” reference, especially in regard to what it could mean to Harry’s years-long UK security fight. Sources emphasized that the “private citizens” term “rankles.” Team Sussex made it somewhat clear to the Telegraph that this was not merely an argument over the technicalities of private citizenship, but rather a larger discussion about UK security and how, as “public figures,” they’re in need of police protection. Team Sussex then decided to feed another exclusive briefing to People Magazine about this pedantic “private citizens” issue.

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing back on new guidance issued by King Charles this week describing the couple’s position as “akin to private citizens.” While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working members of the royal family and do not represent the monarch, those close to them point to the reality that they remain highly recognizable public figures — a distinction that also carries implications for their privacy and security, particularly following their return to Britain. “They are public figures,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “Members of the public know who they are. The idea that they can live a normal, ‘private’ life is sadly not realistic.” Those close to the couple also argue that if Harry and Meghan were private individuals, the Lord Chamberlain would not have needed to issue a letter of formal guidance. On Sept. 7, King Charles issued a letter via the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Benyon, clarifying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as non-working royals amid their recent return to the U.K. The letter stated that Harry and Meghan are “no longer working Members of The Royal Family” and said their position, including the “personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish,” would continue to be respected. “In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the letter continued. The distinction is particularly significant given Harry’s long-running concerns over security in the U.K. The Duke has maintained that his family’s public profile leaves them facing security risks despite no longer being working royals, and he has been fighting for a review of the security arrangements that apply to him and his family while in Britain. The King’s letter itself draws a distinction between the couple’s status and their security, stating that “operational security issues” should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities. Those close to Harry and Meghan similarly argue that describing the couple as public figures does not change their status as non-working royals. Rather, they say, it reflects the practical reality that Harry and Meghan remain internationally recognizable individuals whose ability to move through public life anonymously is limited. The letter also reiterated that Prince Harry and Meghan should not use their His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) styles and said that questions from official and state organizations about courtesies extended to them — particularly where public funds may be involved — should be directed to Buckingham Palace. Palace insiders have pointed out that the letter does not represent a new policy, instead reiterating the terms agreed upon at the “Sandringham Summit” of January 2020. The couple received notice and details about the King’s letter only about an hour before it was released to the media, PEOPLE understands, with a spokesman for the couple saying they were “a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance.”

[From People]

My for-real opinion is that it’s a distinction without a difference. Yes, I agree, they are public figures. But are they not also private citizens? If we’re having a pedantic argument, let’s really go there. They went to Montecito to live as private citizens. They also claimed to want to live in a similar way in the UK. Is Harry mad because he actually thought he had figured out a backdoor way to be a half-in royal, and the clarification ruined his scheme? Of course, I also understand that Harry correctly hears the dog-whistle with the “private citizens” reference and he knows that his father is effectively hanging him out to dry. Who would have thought? Oh, right. All of us.





