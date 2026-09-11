Aaron Rodgers corrects the record about his exes Danica Patrick & Shailene Woodley

Years ago, Aaron Rodgers was basically contracted to appear on certain radio shows or TV shows because he was such a big-name football player. I don’t think that’s the case anymore. I think he’s just appearing on various shows and podcasts for the hell of it. Well, Aaron appeared on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and Rodgers was extremely forthcoming about his exes, specifically Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. He also dropped some fascinating lore about his current “wife” Brittani, who no one has ever seen.

His two-year relationship with Danica Patrick: “I dated Danica [Patrick]. She had just retired. She was depressed and not fun to be around, but I didn’t leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner. Then it was going a certain direction, obviously. There was no intimacy. There was nothing. And I’m buying a house in Malibu and she goes, ‘Would you want to buy it together?,’ and I said no.”

The end of his relationship with Danica: He said Patrick suggested couples counseling, which they did. However, they eventually split in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after dating for over two years. “She tells a story that, ‘I was so blindsided by getting left by you, and he leaves a trail of blood around.’ I’m like what are you talking about? That is not what happened by any means.” The NFL player referred to an interview Patrick did on The Sage Steele Show in May 2025, in which she called him “emotionally abusive,” adding that the relationship “wore me down to nothing.” She also said, “he leaves a trail of blood.”

Brittani crumbs: He further shared that in 2017, prior to dating Patrick, he met his now-wife Brittani, who then moved to Europe. He said he had been plagued by regrets of “not begging [Brittani] to stay or proposing,” which “sent me right there into a tailspin” during his relationship with Patrick. “I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life. And after that, I just poured everything I had into football, and I think I got a lot out of that for sure. But I knew I was supposed to be with this one person, but we were separated by an ocean for a lot [of] it. Then, she was engaged, then I got engaged and luckily, for me, came back together.”

Danica leads to Shailene Woodley: “There’s Danica with her story, a trail of blood, blindsided by me leaving her and alright, there’s zero intimacy, didn’t want to buy a house there was really nothing there. Then I date Shailene… And again, I feel like this needs to be told because there’s just narratives out there which, by the way, forever, what people hit me on all the time was ‘he’s such a f—ing a–hole, even his family hates him.’ Nobody knew anything that was going on with it.”

Proposing to Shailene: “I date Shailene, I propose and she says yes. She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision, she could have said no. But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married like, ‘I got to go f— this guy.’ ‘Cause her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but in actuality she told me that and took off the ring by March. I proposed in December, took off the ring by March, and we had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened, and there wasn’t even a relationship in ’22 to break off. She literally told me I don’t want to be with you. There’s just a lot of narratives out there that are just not true and they portray things a certain way because they can get away with it. No one knows what they’re doing.”

The height of their fame: He added about the women he once dated: “The height of their fame was when they were with me.”