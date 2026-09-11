Aaron Rodgers corrects the record about his exes Danica Patrick & Shailene Woodley

Years ago, Aaron Rodgers was basically contracted to appear on certain radio shows or TV shows because he was such a big-name football player. I don’t think that’s the case anymore. I think he’s just appearing on various shows and podcasts for the hell of it. Well, Aaron appeared on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and Rodgers was extremely forthcoming about his exes, specifically Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley. He also dropped some fascinating lore about his current “wife” Brittani, who no one has ever seen.
His two-year relationship with Danica Patrick: “I dated Danica [Patrick]. She had just retired. She was depressed and not fun to be around, but I didn’t leave her because I was trying to be there and be a good partner. Then it was going a certain direction, obviously. There was no intimacy. There was nothing. And I’m buying a house in Malibu and she goes, ‘Would you want to buy it together?,’ and I said no.”
The end of his relationship with Danica: He said Patrick suggested couples counseling, which they did. However, they eventually split in July 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic after dating for over two years. “She tells a story that, ‘I was so blindsided by getting left by you, and he leaves a trail of blood around.’ I’m like what are you talking about? That is not what happened by any means.” The NFL player referred to an interview Patrick did on The Sage Steele Show in May 2025, in which she called him “emotionally abusive,” adding that the relationship “wore me down to nothing.” She also said, “he leaves a trail of blood.”
Brittani crumbs: He further shared that in 2017, prior to dating Patrick, he met his now-wife Brittani, who then moved to Europe. He said he had been plagued by regrets of “not begging [Brittani] to stay or proposing,” which “sent me right there into a tailspin” during his relationship with Patrick. “I was emotionally unavailable, I think, for those seven or eight years because I met the person that had changed my life. And after that, I just poured everything I had into football, and I think I got a lot out of that for sure. But I knew I was supposed to be with this one person, but we were separated by an ocean for a lot [of] it. Then, she was engaged, then I got engaged and luckily, for me, came back together.”
Danica leads to Shailene Woodley: “There’s Danica with her story, a trail of blood, blindsided by me leaving her and alright, there’s zero intimacy, didn’t want to buy a house there was really nothing there. Then I date Shailene… And again, I feel like this needs to be told because there’s just narratives out there which, by the way, forever, what people hit me on all the time was ‘he’s such a f—ing a–hole, even his family hates him.’ Nobody knew anything that was going on with it.”
Proposing to Shailene: “I date Shailene, I propose and she says yes. She maybe felt like she was forced to make a decision, she could have said no. But not a couple of days after that, she tells me before we get married like, ‘I got to go f— this guy.’ ‘Cause her story is, I ruined her life and gave her crazy depression because I left her, but in actuality she told me that and took off the ring by March. I proposed in December, took off the ring by March, and we had a couple of times when we tried to get reunited and nothing ever happened, and there wasn’t even a relationship in ’22 to break off. She literally told me I don’t want to be with you. There’s just a lot of narratives out there that are just not true and they portray things a certain way because they can get away with it. No one knows what they’re doing.”
The height of their fame: He added about the women he once dated: “The height of their fame was when they were with me.”
He also talked about politics, MAGA and the Epstein Files in case anyone wants to dive into that (I do not). So, let’s dig into Aaron’s ex-files. In retrospect, I totally buy his version of his relationship with Danica. My vibe, at the time, was that she was pushing for commitment and she wanted to “settle down” with him, and he was avoiding that like the plague. It also makes sense that Danica and Shailene were placeholder girlfriends (in his mind) because he was so obsessed with Brittani, who may or may not exist and who may or may not have moved “to Europe” circa 2017. This Brittani lore is getting crazy, by the way. As for Shailene wanting an open relationship or open engagement… I mean, yeah, that sounds like her, actually?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Instagram.
Wild that he thinks they owe their fame to him!!! Danica is the most successful woman race car driver in history, like she was already famous before the NFL even drafted him and she will be someone whose name will still be known 100 years from now because of her achievements… whereas he is one of hundreds of football quarterbacks that come and go IMO…. And Shailene’s career already peaked before she got together with him.
A 100 years?🤣don’t feel sorry for that Trumper. I wonder why two MAGAts weirdos couldn’t make it work?
It’s an insane level of narcissism for him to think Danica’s fame peaked when she was with him and not DURING her historic career lmao. Like I can’t stand the woman but I remember all the hype around her and all the commercials when she was actually racing(though I still see commercials for her now but they’re less prestige stuff like Carshield now compared to years ago).
And yeah Shailene’s peak was definitely during the Divergent series but she also did just win an Emmy this week. I never checked for her since my only time really seeing her act was Secret Life of the American Teenager and she seemed like she turned into a weirdo in recent years but damn was she great in Paradise. Completely changed my view of her talent. A very deserved Emmy win.
That was so insulting! And whatever he may think privately, to say it publicly is really crappy. As for me, because I don’t follow football, I only knew of him because of these two women–their accomplishments pre-date him & had nothing to do with him. If anything, he was the starf*cker.
I don’t like him but I believe him.
I believe him too … that he was an emotionally unavailable gaslighting dbag.
Thank you mighty Molly.
2 separate women: he wore me down to nothing, I lost myself, I was exhausted by his emotional abuse.
America: those women are the wprst ! Poor crazy, racist, magat football player !! Will someone think of how hard it is for rich white men!!!
His explanation of getting engaged to Shailene as something that just happened, like he didn’t buy a ring and propose to someone a lot younger after just a few months of dating is waving a red flag. Brittani changing his life so much he just wasn’t into two long term relationships is ridiculously unhealthy even if she was a real person. A-Ron is an a-hole.
He’s a sociopath. Don’t believe a word out of his mouth.
I don’t think anything this man says can be trusted. He has multiple exes who have spoken out about the poor quality of their relationship with him, and the fact that he feels the need to try to publicly humiliate Shailene just after her Emmy win is suspect. He claims both Shailene and Danica aren’t “relevant” and don’t get any attention or “clicks” without mentioning his name when Shailene continues to enjoy an award-winning career and Danica was well known in her sports field prior and after him as well. He’s the one shuffling from podcast to podcast now using their names. He also insisted that he is the “lightening rod”, that “nobody cares what they are doing”, that people “actually give a f***” about him instead and that they’re “lying” about their negative experience with him. Don’t get me started on his new Invisalign wife.
This is not a man who likes or respects women. This is not a man who has any sense of self. He holds himself above all others, he’s the smartest, the best, the only one who knows anything.
In reality he’s just an exhausting jerk and comes across as a pathetic loser at life.
No wonder he has a made up woman now.
Every time he opens his mouth, something awful flies out. I think Danica is terrible, but I can totally believe he was emotionally unavailable and manipulative, and it ended because she never got the marriage proposal she wanted. Then there’s Shailene, who had those rumors with a married Theo James when they filmed.
Divergent. Plus, she showed her own maga sympathies by liking that post by Melania Trump.
He honestly just dates women who are as weird and messy as he is. Is it possible that Brittani is just a real-life ayahuasca dealer who ran out of money and finally settled for this loser? Or is she just an ayahuasca-induced hallucination?
I thought Shailene was confirmed MAGA? Yeah I dislike everyone in this narrative but it all rings true. Except for Brittani who is immensely likable and doesn’t exist.
Is Britanni a bot of some kind?
Just another weirdo with a small dick and an ego that’s too big. That’s it.
I thought Brittani was really young? If he met her in 2017, she must have been a pre-teen or something.
I could be wrong about her age. Not a huge follower of Aaron Rodgers gossip.
Thank you for bringing that up. It was the thing I wondered about – was she a teenager when he fell into that tailspin?
Maybe that’s the date she was manufactured.
He has said he met her after she graduated from UT-Austin, though he never shared the year she graduated. I don’t think he would mention that if she wasn’t a recent graduate. She isn’t American, she probably came into the US on an F1 visa. You can only stay so long in the US when you come in on an F1 visa.
Let’s say she just did undergrad and not a master’s program. Usually you’re 22ish when you graduate. Let’s be generous and say she was 23 in 2017. It would mean she’s around 32 now. Aaron is 42 now so he is probably at least 10 years older than her, meaning he was in his early 30s when he met her. I could be wrong and maybe she did a grad program which technically puts her at any age. But most grads are in their twenties when they start their program (not all, I know people who did them later in life). But I can’t see the dude going after someone his age after Shailene.
Maybe Brittani is a fake name but it’s definitely American sounding. Nobody in Europe would be called that especially spelled with an i
She might be American but he’s made comments “she was leaving the States and moving back to Europe” which I always interpreted as she wasn’t American. But maybe she studied abroad in Europe and decided to “move back”? We will never know unless she makes herself known.
Could explain the vagueness of her move. She was still a teenager living with her family.
“Brittani with an I” doesn’t exist, so she has no age. Her country of origin is Rodgers’ head.
This thing about meeting her in 2017 is going to backfire, because he’s not going to be able to keep his lies straight.
A known ahole dates other aholes and and, surprisingly, they don’t end up together…..groundbreaking🙄He said once he retires he’s going away, so does that mean no more podcasts, fingers crossed he does really dissappear.
Aaron chose the week Shailene won an Emmy to diss her.
As for Danica, I believe her about Roger’s being manipulative and emotionally unavailable.
Olivia Munn made some very interesting remarks regarding the guy she was with for years … (they’re on YT and very much worth tracking down).
Aaron doesn’t like women. If this wife of his exists, he needs to shut his mouth and just play football—why does he need to be discussing prior relationships when he’s married (supposedly, and happily)? If I were Brittani, I’d be pissed he’s talking about his exes.
Never, ever, trust a man who bad-mouths his exes. Ever.
I have always been a football fan, more for the game than any specific team or player, but he was fun to watch. You could never count his team out with him as QB. It seemed like back then he was a quiet intelligent player who gave as much credit as he took.
I have never seen a person fall off a pedestal as quickly as he did. One minute he was a multi-MVP who was an asset, and the next he was misleading everyone about being vaccinated for Covid. That was it for me.
I have to wonder if the source of that personality change is CTE . . . or maybe he was just good at hiding what a huge a**hole he is.
Take a seat, AR.
CTE is a b—-.
Besides Aaron’s accidental self-own that he apparently was not exactly killing it in the bedroom, I actually have some empathy for what SW was saying. If she was genuinely unsure about getting engaged to AR, I can understand feeling like she needed to resolve whatever lingering attraction or unfinished business she had with this other guy before she could know, with any confidence, whether AR was who she wanted for the long haul. It may not have been the cleanest way to handle it, but I understand the emotional logic behind it.
Is that even true though? What he says about her? I remember her being absolutely head over heels for him, and then very down about their breakup. It never sounded like she was ambivalent back when it happened.
He didn’t need to reveal this information (some things should remain private), but given her free spirit image and how she presents herself publicly with the hippie-dippie, woo-woo stuff, I could kind of, sort of see her saying this.
When he says Brittani “moved to Europe,” what he means is she went on a junior year semester abroad in France.
That’s exactly what I thought– if she is real at all.
lol this. I can totally believe she’s really young and that’s why her identity is under wraps.
Right. Have never heard of a non-American named Brittani.
At this point I’m wondering if Brittani is an AI girlfriend.
She is either an AI girlfriend, a Real Doll, or all of the above combined. No way in heck is this person real. Maybe that’s for the best, under the circumstances of him being a jerk ass.
How old is fake Brittani? She has a sister that’s 21, right? Or something like that. How old was she when she moved to Europe?
This guy just sounds insufferable. He doesn’t like women. If he’s so happily married, there’s no need to put anything out there about his exes. The story I believe about him is he dated and lived with some dude who was his trainer or PT around the same time he dated Munn.
Man the mess.
Few things.
One Aaron doesn’t claim Brittani moved to Europe, he says she moved BACK to Europe. He says she was a student in Austin when he met her in 2017 (when he was 33 fyi). I find this so unbelievable, yes Brittani… a very European name.
Second you could not have tortured that Shailene story out of me. Oh my god the internet is having a field day with him basically admitting he is terrible in bed. Does he have a humiliation kink? Why would he say that lmaoooo
I know. I actually do believe it happened. And it’s understandable that he would not be OK with that. I sure wouldn’t be. But it’s so personal and so inappropriate to share even years later. On a podcast? Come on, dude.
With any luck, he’ll get injured and his football career will be over soon. He sounds like an absolute dickwad.
Insufferable man saying terrible things about his exes.
Olivia munn said as much about him in bed and hinted that he just wasnt into women.
Why would they stay with him? All of these women are attractive and wouldn’t have trouble finding someone else (I realize beautiful women have their own challenges, but still…)
Brittni’s real…she just goes to another school! That’s all!
What a classless man. I’m no fan of either Danica Patrick or Shaliene Woodley but you could never coax these stories out of me. They deserve way better than him. I wonder if Shaliene felt she couldn’t say no to his proposal? He proved Danica right about him being emotionally abusive with this display.
This sounds like a man who continually paints himself as the victim in all of his relationships. And yet he is the common denominator. The problem is YOU bud.
Agreed, what one thing do those women have in common? I think Aaron is still butt hurt over the controversy about his relationship with Kevin Lanflisi being exposed, his personal assistant/roommate for 5 years earlier in his career. “Our relationship is much deeper than what we do” is from that time, he was Rodger’s plus one at many events. Also Kevin was seen wearing Rodger’s Super Bowl ring.
A fictional woman can’t get on his nerves like actual real women.
If multiple women say you’re an emotionally abusive sh*tstain … I’m going to believe those women, even if I don’t particularly like them.
Rodgers has rotted his brain with ivermectin and shrooms, and if Brittani is a real human women I feel terrible for her.
I am a little bit shocked by the title of this article. To say Aaron Rodgers is “correcting the record” is to say that his version of events is the truth. Why not title this “Aaaron Rodgers claims” or “Aaron Rodgers disputes” or any other number of headlines. Everyone in this story sucks, but this is about Aaron Rodgers cannonically being a horrible boyfriend and person, and the fact that he’d talk about his exes that way cements that. THAT is the real story here. And I am loathe to defend Shailene Woodley of all people, but he was with her in 2020. She broke out in 2011 when she was nominated for a bunch of awards for The Descendents (co-starring with George Clooney) and the height of her fame was in 2017, when she was in Big Little Lies. If anything, her career was on the downslide when she started dating him, and didn’t start picking up steam until recently, well after their breakup. I cannot believe that his claim that the “height of her fame” was due to their relationship is not being picked apart in this article. Instead, there’s the snide aside of “that sounds like Shailene, actually” regarding her open relationship request. Actually, hearing that she told Aaron Rodgers she needed to sleep with another man before marrying him is the most likeable thing I have ever heard about her??
Deedee, I remember that. I think Olivia said that he absolutely did not know what to do in bed and/or he’s a terrible fck. Maybe that’s why he didn’t bring up Olivia’s name in “correcting” the narrative. At this point, there’s nothing he can do to make himself look worse. I really think he’s a jerk AND he has CTE. At this point, who can believe in the delectable Brittani? She’s already too old for him at 32. He obviously doesn’t like women, ergo, Brittani is a phantom who is like no woman who ever existed. Because she doesn’t.
I listened to his interview in its entirety yesterday. ( it takes commitment) I don’t agree with almost anything he says, particularly about Fauchi, but I assumed he was a dummy, meathead. He isn’t , he’s thoughtful and well reasoned. He has a big ego and I imagine difficult to be around but I do think people underestimate him ( cause I certainly did)
Eh. It’s not very thoughtful to trash your exes publicly though, right?
When someone presents reasons, that doesn’t make the person well-reasoned. Just because he talks, it doesn’t mean his rap makes sense.
I would suggest anyone who takes a horse de-wormer for a virus has very little in the way of reasoning skills.
He sounds delightful.
Just a super-swell guy.
Brittani sure is a lucky lady. haha
I think Aaron can fool you when you see him speak for the first time, because he gives the appearance of being intelligent and thoughtful. He mimics it well. But when you see his words in black and white, you realize he really is an idiot. I’m not sure what you’d even call “appears intelligent on camera, but is a fool on paper.” This is the first instance I’ve seen of this phenomenon. When I first heard him talk on TV he DID seem very thoughtful and intelligent. But a total ass and douche bag.
It’s dark in the closet. A fella needs an AI wife to light the way.
I have this really hot girlfriend. You wouldn’t know her, she lives in Europe.