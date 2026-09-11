Prince William: ‘We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors’

In November 2024, Prince William was in South Africa for Earthshot. He had a photo-op with some local vendors, and he was photographed holding up and sniffing a jar of jam. A former courtier told the Royalist that William was a deliberate “troll” of his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, and that “Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos. It looks very much like he is trolling her.” Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos, remember that? And we should also remember that William is consumed by thoughts of Prince Harry and Meghan, and he will often insert shady references to them months or years after they’ve done or said something. So… it’s hard to take William’s comments about suicide prevention at face value, given what we know about his sister-in-law.

The Prince of Wales said that “we do not always see what is happening behind closed doors” at he launched his suicide prevention initiative. The Princess of Wales joined her husband in Liverpool for the launch of the On Your Side toolkit, aimed at helping the sports sector tackle serious mental health issues among players, coaches and fans.

It was the Princess’s first engagement since the Royal family’s summer break at Balmoral, and a show of support for a major new campaign for the Prince. She is understood to have wanted to join her husband because mental health is an issue championed by them both.

In a speech at Everton’s Hill Dickinson stadium, the Prince said: “Sport has the ability to reach people who may never walk through the door of a mental healthcare service.” He added that “reaching out is not a sign of weakness – it is a sign of strength”.

“If sport can help build resilience, connection and belonging, then sport can also help save lives,” he said. “It is also important for us all to remember that we do not always know what someone is going through. We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors, or understand the battles that may be taking place beneath the surface. That is why kindness matters, why checking in matters, and why simply asking someone how they are can make more of a difference than we realise. And if there is anyone listening today who is struggling, who feels overwhelmed, isolated, or without hope, please know this: you are not alone.”

The toolkit, developed with the British Standards Institution and mental health charity Chasing the Stigma, is being supported by the Royal Foundation. Attempting to tackle the fear and misunderstanding around suicide, the toolkit says: “There is no evidence that asking someone directly if they are thinking about suicide accelerates those thoughts.”

It says that asking such questions “does not put the idea in someone’s head and can reduce risk by opening the door to support”.

[From The Telegraph]

If we’re being generous, it’s possible he attached his name to someone else’s initiative, read a speech that was written for him, and wasn’t self aware enough not to touch this issue. Many are suggesting that he’s referencing or “deliberately trolling” Meghan yet again, like another jam reference. Given everything we know about William, that makes the most sense. It’s like William is daring people to push back on him – “We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors, or understand the battles that may be taking place beneath the surface.” Does he want us to look out for our friends and family who may be struggling, or does he want sympathy for himself? Or is it hidden Option C?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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37 Responses to “Prince William: ‘We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors’”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:24 am

    Probably Jason prepared that speech for him. Such hypocrisy from Scooter. Scooter is overplaying this, he made things unpleasant for Meghan. And his wife also treated Meghan badly.

    Reply
  2. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:37 am

    Oh, my God. He IS trolling Meghan’s suicidal state in hostile, harassing England. Bastard. He is NOT king material. Dare I say he’s worse than Trump? No. Okay, equivalent. Both monsters.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      September 11, 2026 at 9:50 am

      I know! All of a sudden he’s telling people that to ask if someone is okay, when they threw massive tantrums because Meghan stated that not many people had asked her that? And the closed door thing, I think it’s both trolling (like how could WE possibly have known? – even though they knew and were briefing royal reporters about her struggles and compounding the abuse) and also a confession of sorts as to the state of his own marriage and the mental health of both his wife and himself, whether he wants to admit it or not. Dancing around the obvious. Prat.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      September 11, 2026 at 2:48 pm

      William needs to be dragged for filth in Parliament and removed from the succession.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 11, 2026 at 4:33 pm

      The gall of him saying this and the every-lovin’ gall of the reporters writing about this after what they just did to Prof. Arday!!!! 😡

      Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:39 am

    And the quotation, ” We do not always see what happens behind closed doors” is tautological. How can anyone see behind a closed door? Idiots. He and his script writer.

    Reply
    • monlette says:
      September 11, 2026 at 10:21 am

      Well, to be fair, haven’t we all read behind-closed-door reports of William fixing Kate a drink after a long day of charity work, serving her breakfast in bed, having a romantic candlelight dinner complete with jewelry box surprises…

      Reply
    • Noo says:
      September 11, 2026 at 3:30 pm

      My thoughts exactly @jferber! Like, no sh*t sherlock, unless you have x-ray vision you can’t see through a closed door. Idiot.

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:41 am

    I think it’s a combo of options #1 and #2. William has constructed his narrative of what happened with H&M – who felt what, who did what to whom, who is lying and who is telling the truth.

    Reply
  5. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:48 am

    William uses the language of therapy, healing, resilience and recovery the way that people throw around jargon that they don’t really understand. Some people do this with financial jargon (if you study economics, and work in finance, you learn to recognise when people are faking it and it is dismaying how many of them do) ….and some people do this with, say, wine tasting. Like that scene in Sideways when Paul Giamatti’s love interest tells him she knew she was heading for divorce when she and her husband started wine tasting and she could just tell he was faking it. It’s … a very superficial type of attention seeking or point scoring or virtue signalling. Basically, he’s hopping on a fad, or what he perceives to be a fad. Because the one thing you know for sure about this wreck of a man is that he has no empathy, and no curiosity, about anyone, except himself. Ick.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      September 11, 2026 at 4:36 pm

      I’ve seen the phenomenon at work, in a completely different profession. It’s appalling how well that stuff works on people.

      Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    September 11, 2026 at 9:58 am

    It’s easy to visualize William stiffly rehearsing for these appearances in the mirror: “Activate serious face. Clasp hands. Look somber.”

    He’s such a fraud. And we have some sense of what goes on behind closed doors at Forest Lodge — lots of screaming and pillow throwing.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      September 11, 2026 at 11:36 am

      I imagine Willy’s closed door have a lot of broken items, holes in the walls, empty gin and beer bottles along with hidden bruises..

      Reply
  7. Angelica Schuyler says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:02 am

    William is such a hypocrite, and people are calling it out. He can troll Meghan all day long about jam, but the bottom line is that she is winning. She’s selling jam hand over fist. She’s not just surviving, she’s thriving. She may have been down, but she’s not out. So he can sniff “jam” all day long, but she’s making F.U. money with her business.

    She and Harry don’t NEED the crown’s money, so they don’t have to live the rest of their lives kissing William’s butt for their survival. He can go talk to a therapist about that and work on his own mental health- since he’s such a staunch advocate. Maybe it would actually do him some good!

    Reply
  8. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Magdalena, excellent point about the vile Wales “not knowing” their torment was. . . tormenting Meghan. But that’s why they did it in the first place. They knew bc they were doing the most to drive her into that state. And now they’re starting again. William truly is evil (evil and dumb can co-exist). I’d suggest he and Katie move out of the country if they no longer like it bc the Sussexes are there. But don’t come here, Will!

    Reply
  9. Kasztanka says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:12 am

    Let’s start with the fact that William announced “his initiative,” which has absolutely nothing to do with him. The set of support toolkit he speaks of was developed in collaboration between the British Standards Institution (BSI) and Chasing the Stigma, a mental health charity.
    I have no idea how on earth they agreed to let that creep and psychopath get anywhere near their project. There are two possible scenarios, and both could be true:
    1. They don’t follow the Royal Family and have no idea what kind of person William is.
    2. They thought he would promote and publicize *their* initiative, rather than steal it.
    Unfortunately, having William anywhere near an undertaking like that is a recipe for disaster.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 11, 2026 at 12:53 pm

      The 3rd, most probable scenario, is that William’s the next king. And unless there is tangible proof of his corrosive personality (as with Andrew, and look how long that took), people will always prefer to have him on their side.

      Reply
      • Kasztanka says:
        September 11, 2026 at 3:18 pm

        That may well be the case in many instances—though mostly involving state institutions, or—on a personal level—opportunists, sycophants, and petty individuals. Not everyone is a Beckham; there are people who value their dignity.
        As for his transgressions—which would make even Andrew look like a saint—they are well known, at least to the press (“when you learn the truth about William, your eyes will bleed”), and it is simply up to various people to decide if and when to reveal them. If the truth is truly that horrific, it would mean the end for William; it would be better for it to come out while Charles is still alive, as he could appoint a regent until George comes of age. If this whole mess spills out once William is already king, the institution might not survive it, given how furious people already are.

  10. Amy Bee says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:29 am

    The hypocrisy.

    Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:33 am

    William is the type of heir that would quite plausibly have been sent into a military engagement in some far-off colonial outpost engineered to allow him to emerge as either heroic and living or heroic and not living. And saying no would have meant disgrace. It’s really too bad we live in such pampered times. He’s been coddled within an inch of his life.

    Reply
  12. Lucy says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:33 am

    Look, the only time he can muster legitimate empathy is for himself. So if his spoken tone was empathetic, he’s thinking about what ever is going on behind closed doors on his life. If he’s excited about it, I’d say he is trolling. He is not clever or subtle, especially with his attempts at shade.

    Reply
  13. Puff Updater says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:35 am

    My guess is that for William, pegs and black leather masks are a prominent feature of the battles that happen behind closed doors. He is the creepiest of creeps.

    Reply
  14. JennX says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:46 am

    I think he is laying the groundwork for a takeover of Invictus.

    Reply
  15. Andrea says:
    September 11, 2026 at 10:50 am

    Jason wrote this speech. Peg is just not clever enough

    Reply
  16. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 11:21 am

    Jennx, I hope this isn’t so. He’s trying to take everything Harry has and destroy it, just as he did when the two were toddlers. So William has never gotten out of the terrible twos. Great choice for a king.

    Reply
    • JennX says:
      September 11, 2026 at 12:19 pm

      I hope its not true either BUT all of those “opinion” pieces lately saying he should step down for the good of organization and The Firm tying to claim all this as royal work makes me nervous for him and Invictus.

      Reply
  17. kelleybelle says:
    September 11, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Okay, Captain Obvious. Is this a sly attempt to copy The Me You Can’t See? Do either he or Kate have one original bone in their body? Beyond pathetic, way beyond.

    Reply
  18. TheCrankyFairy says:
    September 11, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    I honestly think the biggest tell that it’s a troll speech is: “why simply asking someone how they are can make more of a difference than we realise”. All I can see while reading that specific phrase is Meghan’s interview with Bradby from the African documentary.

    Troll or not baldermort still sucks and his advisors are terrible.

    Reply
  19. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    TheCrankyFairy, it’s never been in dispute that Will is a troll, bald and that he sucks. Those are assumptions that he himself has proven true time and again.

    Reply
  20. Jferber says:
    September 11, 2026 at 3:49 pm

    Will is only motivated by his negative emotions: hatred, envy, revenge, resentment, rage, entitlement, laziness, insecurity, narcissism, selfishness, greed and the desire to do as little as possible (what I call ALAP). He is a taker, not a giver. That’s why there are so many undone, failed projects in his past. He really doesn’t care for other people. Should we add solipsism?

    Reply
  21. BeanieBean says:
    September 11, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    But Jobson can! He could see The Queen toss a newspaper on the floor!! From five years ago!!

    Reply

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