Prince William: ‘We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors’

In November 2024, Prince William was in South Africa for Earthshot. He had a photo-op with some local vendors, and he was photographed holding up and sniffing a jar of jam. A former courtier told the Royalist that William was a deliberate “troll” of his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, and that “Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos. It looks very much like he is trolling her.” Nothing happens by accident when it comes to royal photos, remember that? And we should also remember that William is consumed by thoughts of Prince Harry and Meghan, and he will often insert shady references to them months or years after they’ve done or said something. So… it’s hard to take William’s comments about suicide prevention at face value, given what we know about his sister-in-law.

The Prince of Wales said that “we do not always see what is happening behind closed doors” at he launched his suicide prevention initiative. The Princess of Wales joined her husband in Liverpool for the launch of the On Your Side toolkit, aimed at helping the sports sector tackle serious mental health issues among players, coaches and fans. It was the Princess’s first engagement since the Royal family’s summer break at Balmoral, and a show of support for a major new campaign for the Prince. She is understood to have wanted to join her husband because mental health is an issue championed by them both. In a speech at Everton’s Hill Dickinson stadium, the Prince said: “Sport has the ability to reach people who may never walk through the door of a mental healthcare service.” He added that “reaching out is not a sign of weakness – it is a sign of strength”. “If sport can help build resilience, connection and belonging, then sport can also help save lives,” he said. “It is also important for us all to remember that we do not always know what someone is going through. We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors, or understand the battles that may be taking place beneath the surface. That is why kindness matters, why checking in matters, and why simply asking someone how they are can make more of a difference than we realise. And if there is anyone listening today who is struggling, who feels overwhelmed, isolated, or without hope, please know this: you are not alone.” The toolkit, developed with the British Standards Institution and mental health charity Chasing the Stigma, is being supported by the Royal Foundation. Attempting to tackle the fear and misunderstanding around suicide, the toolkit says: “There is no evidence that asking someone directly if they are thinking about suicide accelerates those thoughts.” It says that asking such questions “does not put the idea in someone’s head and can reduce risk by opening the door to support”.

[From The Telegraph]

If we’re being generous, it’s possible he attached his name to someone else’s initiative, read a speech that was written for him, and wasn’t self aware enough not to touch this issue. Many are suggesting that he’s referencing or “deliberately trolling” Meghan yet again, like another jam reference. Given everything we know about William, that makes the most sense. It’s like William is daring people to push back on him – “We do not always see what is happening behind closed doors, or understand the battles that may be taking place beneath the surface.” Does he want us to look out for our friends and family who may be struggling, or does he want sympathy for himself? Or is it hidden Option C?