Princess Kate wore Suzannah London for a ‘surprise’ visit to the Royal Marsden

LMAO, guess who had another “surprise” event today? You’ll never believe it. The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital today, Friday. She wore another repeat – a Suzannah London dress which we’ve seen many times before. The purpose of this visit was
to get Harry & Meghan off the newspaper front pages to check on how the hospital is using the money raised by Kate for her “Three Peaks Challenge” several months ago. Didn’t internet sleuths figure out that the challenge only raised a few thousand pounds? But sure.
Meanwhile, heritage gossip enjoyers remember how Kate’s Early Years busywork actually started. In 2018, when the Duchess of Sussex first married Prince Harry, Meghan actually hit the ground running and put together the Together cookbook as her first big project as a royal. The cookbook was super-successful and praised across the board. This also happened when Harry and Meghan were still under the same Kensington Palace office structure, meaning they “shared” an office with Prince William and Kate. Kate was well aware of the cookbook and the timeline, so in the middle of the good press for Meghan’s cookbook, Kate started previewing a big, keen new project, something about Broken Britain, something about children, something big and important and keen. Well over a year later, there was the “five questions” survey, one of the dumbest busywork schemes I’ve ever seen in my damn life. That morphed into the Keenwell Center for Early Years and Buttons, or whatever she’s calling it now. Ever since, that center merely exists for Kate to show that she’s keen about something and she works on big projects too. Well, guess who has an update on an expansion of Kate’s early years center? From the Mail’s Richard Eden:
During the gruelling months she spent undergoing treatment for cancer, the thought of travelling overseas must have seemed beyond reach, while the idea that she might one day resume significant work abroad would have felt daunting. But did that prospect – however remote it then appeared – in fact help speed the Princess of Wales on her way to recovery?
I ask because of an intriguing indication that Catherine is determined to take what she’s described as her ‘life’s work’ – improving the lives of children in their first five years – around the world. In May this year, she travelled – unaccompanied by the Prince of Wales – to Reggio Emilia, a city in northern Italy. The trip, for research conducted with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, was the first she’d undertaken solo since being diagnosed with cancer early in 2024.
But it seems destined to be the first of many such trips. I can disclose that Catherine is now seeking a project manager for her foundation. The successful candidate, whose remit will specifically include the centre’s ‘international workstreams’, will be entrusted with building ‘relationships with global experts and businesses’ and supporting ‘international knowledge exchange’, in return for an annual salary of £45,000.
Catherine will soon have an opportunity of making her own assessment of one country with an immense and young population: she will, it is said, accompany William to India in November for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards and summit, which is being held in Mumbai.
And, who knows, perhaps one day in the not too distant future, she will even venture to territory which, until very recently, would have been completely off-limits? I refer, of course, to California.
“… She will even venture to territory which, until very recently, would have been completely off-limits? I refer, of course, to California….” These people are completely psychotic. Don’t you get it, California was off-limits because MEGHAN! As for Kate hiring someone to do international (busy)work… it sounds like Kate wants to hire someone to send emails abroad. Of course, I’ve believed for some time that the Keenwell Early Years Centre is nothing more than a dusty corner of the KP office.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
Surprise! I’m here because Meghan is in the country! As if you didn’t know!
She probably has third degree burns on her ass from the fire that the Sussex’s relocation has lit 🔥🍑..
Kate so crazy. Do we think it’s all her and her mom? I thought that staff was maybe pushing some of it but now i think Middletons direct it all.
Her hair looks darker today. I can’t imagine having all the resources and charities and she really does so little of significance. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are doing so much and really making a difference. And she has a lifestyle brand. Crazy.
Poor sausage is going to be exhausted by Christmas.
Eton, mental health, and now this!
The Jazz hands and the odd expressions on her face.
She looks on the verge of tears in every picture.
Perhaps it’s from her over-riding shame at pretending to have had cancer as she sits in front of real cancer patients & hears what they’re going through? Oh, no, wait a minute, royals feel no shame. Her wiglet is probably poking her temples or something.
Looks like she’s trying to communicate in sign language. So distracting
“The successful candidate, whose remit will specifically include the centre’s ‘international workstreams’, will be entrusted with building ‘relationships with global experts and businesses’ and supporting ‘international knowledge exchange’, in return for an annual salary of £45,000.”
LOLOLOLOLOLOL. 45,000 pounds??? How many skilled project managers with international contacts and expertise will work for that pittance of a salary? Be for real.
But…exposure! The cachet of having worked for the Royal Family! Wouldn’t that be more than mere pounds could ever do??
I like her necklace. Otherwise, it’s hard to look at her – with her painfully thin frame, crazy-eyed faces and the claws she makes.
This is the perfect busy work job for Pippa.
I howled at that. If you want top level talent you have to pay top dollar. Now in the nonprofit world what is top dollar might be different than a for profit company – but I would still assume its more than 45k.
I earned that much as someone with no relevant PM experience who the company wanted to train up as a project manager
TBH this is the avg base salary for the PM in the charity sector – thou if its based in London its still low.
Really?! That is pitiful!
I work for a nonprofit and that salary is firmly entry-level, not to mention insultingly low in this economy and considering cost of living as well.
Came here to say the same – the salary is ridiculously low for anyone with the relevant experience and ability to actually move things forward to accept. But them does she actually want to do anything or just make noises?
Yeah, that job description and that salary are laughably mismatched, @QuiteContrary and @Becks1. Agreed. If you want monkeys, pay peanuts. Having said that, WanK do so little work — impactful for not — the lustre of their office would not induce me to work for them, if I possessed any of these skills or qualifications. The low salary used to be offset by real experience. And housing, which was often included, room & board, and invitations to all the good parties etc. ….but WanK are shut-ins and they sure as hell don’t run a household establishment with the normal complement of staff, so, the room and board and social life go by the wayside. As does most of the actual experience, because they don’t do much.
I was thinking lots of vacation time, though; probably unpaid, of course.
I laughed at that salary… they are cheap skates and it also answers a lot of questions about the quality of those they hire, can you even survive in London on that income?
Well, that salary might be great if you are not intending to actually do any of the work that would be involved, just putting stuff on paper, attend a zoom call every few months, and every once in a while have a phone call with Kate that she can put in the court circular. Probably better than an unpaid internship if you only want to pad out your resume.
Of course, anyone who actually had all of the relevant experience, qualifications, and initiative wouldn’t go near it anyway. We’ve seen what happens to the shining stars that come in to the KP work environment thinking that they alone are going to get the Wales living up to their potential and maybe even working more than one day a week. It never ends well, y’know?
California. It’s so geographically minuscule you can’t turn a corner on the street without running into someone you loathe. Thank goodness Meghan has cleared the state out so Kate can risk setting foot there.
😃
Actually writing in 2026 that a 40-something year old woman traveled “unaccompanied” by her spouse as though she’s such a modern woman and amazingly doesn’t shatter into a million pieces without Bill is some wild shizz. It would be insulting if not so apt.
Her handshake looks like that little purse lipped Barbie doll half smirk that she’s been doing for years. Like she’s trying to avoid being touched too much.
Also, of course they find a Black woman for their “very much not racist” photo op. Sure Jan.
Suzy Eddie Izzard had a bit years ago about different handshakes. Kate’s would definitely be the “sock in a cup” handshake. Just very limp and timid.
Of course she had another surprise visit. She’ll be totally knackered before the end of the month if she keeps this up.
And didn’t the Three Peaks only raise a few hundred pounds?
This did make me cackle:
” The successful candidate, whose remit will specifically include the centre’s ‘international workstreams’, will be entrusted with building ‘relationships with global experts and businesses’ and supporting ‘international knowledge exchange”…
In other words, she is looking for someone who will arrange for Kate (and William?) to have photo-ops with as many internationally famous people as possible.
Apart from the fact that they are still desperately trying to compete with Harry and Meghan on multiple fronts (and failing), WHY are the future king and queen of the UK so OBSESSED with being on the *international* stage? What have they got to offer? What work of substance have they done to believe that they merit a global audience? The woman can barely mumble a sentence in her own native language, and needs cue cards just to say “Good morning” and “Thank you”. She still hasn’t replaced her last private secretary as far as we know, and she’s looking for a “project manager” (described as operations manager by some rags) for her non-existent busywork “foundation”? 😀
–By the way Kaiser, it wasn’t in the middle of the publicity for Meghan’s Hubb Community cookbook that Kate’s busywork came to light. Kensington Palace knew that Meghan would launch the cookbook on the Monday, so they got Rebecca English to plaster “Kate’s plan to save broken Britain!” across the front pages on either the Friday or Sunday before Meghan’s video dropped. By that time, Meghan had been working on it for 8 months in secret, and KP had tried multiple times to scupper it, and failed.
The inclusion of international in W&K’s job postings is always weird.
Believe Kate had her project launched on the Friday. So got in a couple of days publicity before Meghan’s cookbook event.
Yep, that’s it – it was definitely the Friday 🙂 – and it was all the rota could talk about at the weekend, then they were clutching their pearls and saying “how surprising” and unusual it was when Meghan’s video dropped on the Monday. They were also upset because it was clear that she had been working on it before she was married, and also because she had made many secret visits to the Grenfell community but especially because the British people were hearing her speak for the first time and seeing her interactions with people directly, without having any of it filtered by the royal reporters. That’s also when the first real mumblings about “overshadowing” began to emerge, or rather, take root.
And they “got back” at Meghan by attacking the fact that her mother accompanied her and Harry to the official launch. And that Meghan gave a speech “which had not been circulated to the rota beforehand”, and expressing surprise that she could speak for 5+ minutes without notes, on a project that she clearly knew intimately. And attacking the fact that she hugged the ladies of the Hubb Community Kitchen. And how “unroyal” it was. And on and on and on. And look at them now, hugging everything and everyone in sight, and planting people in the sparse crowds so they can pick them out and hug them for the cameras. 😀
The only ‘news’ is that she wants to hire a new member of staff for her Early Years busywork centre. It’s obviously not an important role because the salary is so low for London. The rest is just Eden wish casting. She isn’t going to California, there would be zero point. Eden is just trying to make a boring story more interesting!
Does she visit any hospitals aside from this one for her alleged cancer? Or any cancer charities? I ask because while I know she is patron of this hospital, her focusing on this particular one all the time looks strange at this point. It’s like they have some sort of deal.
She works with another children’s hospital (as patron) and some hospices as well.
Correction, @Tongdes: she *used to* work with the East Anglia Children’s Hospice, EACH, whose primary benefactor and fundraiser is Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley. And she was such a lame flop in this role that she was shifted to another slot, with an altered title, like, not patron, but something else that was less substantive. The person who came on board and came through for the kids was Ed Sheeran. If you literally were outmatched by a mere celebrity, as William would doubtless put it, ….why do we need royals???
She dragged her ass to that thing at the palace with Charles, otherwise she only shows up to this hospital. I’m sure there is a monetary agreement that they won’t expose her.
I bet she’s going to go out of remission because she looks like crap
Jazz hands are BACK, baby! Hahaha. “Heritage gossip enjoyers” have your number, Keen.
It has been on the royal ledger since July that she had an event today, just not where. The reporters knew far enough in advance to show up before she arrived.
The Harry and Meghan effect has forced Kate to come out on a Friday.
If im the princess of wales I would be upset that they mentioned California. They just have to throw in Meghan, or usa for general things. Just like how i was floored that Party Pieces went under. If im a Princess I expect a little something. Lol. I would hope to be a little interesting.
They are so cheap.
Lololol. At this rate of work, the little engine that Kate will run out of steam by the middle of next week. Kitty can’t keep this working level up . She has no practice and track record In daily working . She is literally cussing Harry and Meghan up and down those corridors as she is force to pretend to give a f for another straight day in a row. Somebody better be on stand by to help kitty because her burn out is fast approaching
What? Do you mean to tell me that this forty-something mother of three is able to travel for work unaccompanied by her husband? Someone fetch my smelling salts!
And what’s more, she she’s able to do back-to-back events, by which I mean two different visits on different days, likely not totalling more than an hour combined? Wow. I’m speechless.
45k a year? What kind of experienced professional do they expect to get for that? And build relationships with global experts and businesses? So it’s really all just money laundering, right? Nobody is ever really helped by royal involvement in anything.
And I’m confused–we start with Kate at the Royal Marsden but the article is about Kate & her busywork broken Britain stuff? I’m guessing they have alerts for whenever the royals post a job opening.
No Big Blue. Or even Nu Blu. Another last-minute trip with no time to beg her husband to open the vault?
EDIT: Ah, I see it’s there, but flipped round in most pics. Needs the stacking rings either side.