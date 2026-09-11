Princess Kate wore Suzannah London for a ‘surprise’ visit to the Royal Marsden



LMAO, guess who had another “surprise” event today? You’ll never believe it. The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital today, Friday. She wore another repeat – a Suzannah London dress which we’ve seen many times before. The purpose of this visit was to get Harry & Meghan off the newspaper front pages to check on how the hospital is using the money raised by Kate for her “Three Peaks Challenge” several months ago. Didn’t internet sleuths figure out that the challenge only raised a few thousand pounds? But sure.

Meanwhile, heritage gossip enjoyers remember how Kate’s Early Years busywork actually started. In 2018, when the Duchess of Sussex first married Prince Harry, Meghan actually hit the ground running and put together the Together cookbook as her first big project as a royal. The cookbook was super-successful and praised across the board. This also happened when Harry and Meghan were still under the same Kensington Palace office structure, meaning they “shared” an office with Prince William and Kate. Kate was well aware of the cookbook and the timeline, so in the middle of the good press for Meghan’s cookbook, Kate started previewing a big, keen new project, something about Broken Britain, something about children, something big and important and keen. Well over a year later, there was the “five questions” survey, one of the dumbest busywork schemes I’ve ever seen in my damn life. That morphed into the Keenwell Center for Early Years and Buttons, or whatever she’s calling it now. Ever since, that center merely exists for Kate to show that she’s keen about something and she works on big projects too. Well, guess who has an update on an expansion of Kate’s early years center? From the Mail’s Richard Eden:

During the gruelling months she spent undergoing treatment for cancer, the thought of travelling overseas must have seemed beyond reach, while the idea that she might one day resume significant work abroad would have felt daunting. But did that prospect – however remote it then appeared – in fact help speed the Princess of Wales on her way to recovery? I ask because of an intriguing indication that Catherine is determined to take what she’s described as her ‘life’s work’ – improving the lives of children in their first five years – around the world. In May this year, she travelled – unaccompanied by the Prince of Wales – to Reggio Emilia, a city in northern Italy. The trip, for research conducted with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, was the first she’d undertaken solo since being diagnosed with cancer early in 2024. But it seems destined to be the first of many such trips. I can disclose that Catherine is now seeking a project manager for her foundation. The successful candidate, whose remit will specifically include the centre’s ‘international workstreams’, will be entrusted with building ‘relationships with global experts and businesses’ and supporting ‘international knowledge exchange’, in return for an annual salary of £45,000. Catherine will soon have an opportunity of making her own assessment of one country with an immense and young population: she will, it is said, accompany William to India in November for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards and summit, which is being held in Mumbai. And, who knows, perhaps one day in the not too distant future, she will even venture to territory which, until very recently, would have been completely off-limits? I refer, of course, to California.

[From The Daily Mail]

“… She will even venture to territory which, until very recently, would have been completely off-limits? I refer, of course, to California….” These people are completely psychotic. Don’t you get it, California was off-limits because MEGHAN! As for Kate hiring someone to do international (busy)work… it sounds like Kate wants to hire someone to send emails abroad. Of course, I’ve believed for some time that the Keenwell Early Years Centre is nothing more than a dusty corner of the KP office.