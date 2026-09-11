“Jennifer Lawrence has joined Instagram & it’s completely unserious” links

I’m really happy that Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram and she’s handling it with the unseriousness it deserves. [Jezebel]

Charlie Hunnam confirmed that he’s still with girlfriend Morgana McNelis. They’ve been together for twenty years!! [JustJared]

Saoirse Ronan wore a sedate Louis Vuitton dress at the Venice Film Festival. She’s gotten bangs for some reason and I have feelings about them. [RCFA]

Jonathan Anderson, Dior and A24. [LaineyGossip]

How did the original Practical Magic overcome its flop status? [Pajiba]

The meh reaction to Erika Kirk shows that Gen Z women are not as gullible as their generational male peers. We knew that though. [Buzzfeed]

Harry Styles & Kylie Minogue on tour together? That rocks. [Socialite Life]

Will you watch Crystal Lake? [Hollywood Life]

The Simpsons are teaming up with Jack in the Box. [Seriously OMG]

Nardwuar interviews Slayyyter. [OMG Blog]