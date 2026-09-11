“Jennifer Lawrence has joined Instagram & it’s completely unserious” links

I’m really happy that Jennifer Lawrence has officially joined Instagram and she’s handling it with the unseriousness it deserves. [Jezebel]
Charlie Hunnam confirmed that he’s still with girlfriend Morgana McNelis. They’ve been together for twenty years!! [JustJared]
Saoirse Ronan wore a sedate Louis Vuitton dress at the Venice Film Festival. She’s gotten bangs for some reason and I have feelings about them. [RCFA]
Jonathan Anderson, Dior and A24. [LaineyGossip]
How did the original Practical Magic overcome its flop status? [Pajiba]
The meh reaction to Erika Kirk shows that Gen Z women are not as gullible as their generational male peers. We knew that though. [Buzzfeed]
Harry Styles & Kylie Minogue on tour together? That rocks. [Socialite Life]
Will you watch Crystal Lake? [Hollywood Life]
The Simpsons are teaming up with Jack in the Box. [Seriously OMG]
Nardwuar interviews Slayyyter. [OMG Blog]
Norway is really going through it. Princess Astrid just passed and the Queen’s rapist son is getting a new trial.
😥 RIP Astrid
I have to admit I never liked Jennifer Lawrence and I’m not sure why (like Kaiser and her dislike for Laura Dern?), but I watched her clip about joining Instagram and it was really cute. Mind you, I don’t officially like her yet.
I don’t like Jennifer lawrence and think she is the weak link in her movie’s. I haven’t watched The Hunger Games because of her.
I was so distracted by whatever she’s done to her face. She was so overexposed and try hard for a few years it turned me off. She was also one of Harvey’s pet projects. She also never condemned his abuse, only said stuff like “well he was nice to me” etc.
I wonder if Charlie and Morgana are married. They seem very happy together. I hate that he had to defend her from incel BS during the height of SoA, but I wish them all the best together.
I had to check his age…he’s 46! I thought he was in his early 30s
He turned down “50 Shades” a long time ago, which was just after SoA. That’s fixed him in time for me. 46!
Thanks, Sue.
With erika whats there to talk about? I will admit that the Sage steele had an excellent video on tpusa website. I decided to watch one if their videos and it was that. It was basically a ted talk. I got tired so quit before the maga stuff but her being pushed out was something. It wasnt just her political stance.
I then tried to watch stephen miller wife Katie miller show. May goodness. Just delusional. Has had a lot of work dont to look a certain way. I did get through 15 minutes. I picked someone i didnt know anything about as her guest.
I had no idea Practical Magic existed until years after the original release. I stumbled across it being broadcast over air on NBC (I think. I could have been ABC). I absolutely loved it. It stunned me that I had never heard about it before with that cast of great women. It was like finding a 10 year old treasure I had no clue existed. (I also really loved ER back in the day and loved Goran Visnjic). Women lead projects getting @#$%ed by poor marketing isn’t new.
Tiffi, Bc of my dislike for her, I have never watched a movie she was in. But if she is a weak link in a movie, I’ll probably have to watch it to confirm my original dislike. Can you name one that is not too painful to watch?
I actually like her. I thought she was great in the Hunger Games, the X-Men and Winter’s Bone. She was miscast in a few things, but not terrible in them. Bouncing from adult roles while playing a teenager in the Hunger Games threw people for a loop. I thought she was too young to play a widow in Silver Linings Playbook, but was good in the role. Three movies with Bradley Cooper costarring was too many. Passengers had a horrifying plot and costarred the worse Chris. The only movie I have seen her in that I thought was actually bad because of her was Red Sparrow. Mother! is either horrible or brilliant depending in your taste. I appreciate that she has tried to alternate between mainstream blockbusters and Indies.
I loved her in Don’t Look Up. Ditto that she’s great in Winter’s Bone which she did before her mega fame. She’s great in the Hunger Games but that’s 4 movies to commit to. She was miscast in Silver Linings Playbook and extremely miscast in American Hustle and the director of both of those movies is a creep who verbally abuses actors and he groped his niece.
Thanks, TN Democrat, I’ll try one of the movies you liked her in.
I also highly recommend Winter’s Bone.