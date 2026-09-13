Prince William & Kate scheduled a work trip to conflict with Prince Harry’s event

Even though this Sussex family’s UK return is stressing me out, I have to admit, there are some really funny moments to all of this. For example, the royalists and royal reporters are so busy being mad at Prince Harry and Meghan for existing, that those same people can’t even provide genuine analysis or reporting on what Harry & Meghan are *actually* doing wrong. It’s never “wait, why did Harry repeatedly say that England wasn’t safe for Meghan and the kids if he was just going to move his family back with zero protection guarantees?” It’s always “why does Harry insist on stealing attention away from people who can’t even get tumbleweeds to turn out to their events??” Speaking of, the Mail’s Becky English was in rare form, complaining about how Harry’s public schedule clashes with the Windsors’ public schedule.
The theme of the event is ‘How Do We Get It Right?’ It’s surprising no wag has yet added the subtitle: ‘Where DO we start, H?’ And yet the irony seemed to be completely lost on Prince Harry and his team as they grandly announced his ‘September engagements’ programme to a select group of media on Thursday night.
The highlight is an appearance in New York the week after next as a ‘headliner’ at the above-titled Clinton Global Initiative event. It is not clear whether the prince is being paid or having his costs covered to attend.
Much of his programme is UK-based, however… and therein lies the rub. For while they wouldn’t dream of being so rude as to say it in public, privately officials at Buckingham Palace are likely to be congratulating themselves for already attempting to draw a very firm line in the sand. The King’s decision to have his most senior official, Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, send out a letter marking the limitations of Harry and Meghan’s roles as ‘private citizens’ now they are back in Britain has sparked a furious backlash from the Sussexes.
But this latest development shows exactly why it was right to do so. So far, Harry’s upcoming pseudo-royal appearances include the inaugural ‘Invictus Spirit’ Awards on Thursday, September 17. There is even chatter that the duchess could join him at this glitzy event.
That already presents a massive scheduling clash for the Royal Household. The Prince and Princess of Wales announced on Friday they are undertaking a ‘royal away-day’ the same day to the Isle of Bute. The visit also marks the first official trip by the couple to Rothesay, the town that inspired the name of the titles they hold in Scotland – that of Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – where they will spend time with locals at the Anchor Tavern.
The King also has a major public engagement that day, details of which cannot be revealed in advance, but one that is likely to be of significant global interest.
It’s exactly the kind of optics the Royal Household was so keen to avoid, although they are surely increasingly inevitable because, contrary to belief in some quarters, there is no diary co-ordination with Team Sussex.
Clearly Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are hopeful the public will focus on the duties of the official working royals. But it’s hard to deny that, to start with at least, any appearance by the Sussexes back in the UK will create a buzz.
Other engagements for Harry this month include the launch of the Invictus education programme INSPIRE. Then there’s the WellChild Awards in London on September 21, a charity for ill children and their families which, to be fair, the prince has been involved with since his earliest days as a working royal.
Each event will be covered, it is understood, by a number of specially selected journalists. It all seems to suggest Harry is determined, whatever his father thinks, to come out all guns blazing. That has been his methodology, too, this week when it comes to the King’s punchy attempt to distance his family, publicly at least, from that of his troublesome second son and his wife. After initially expressing ‘surprise’ at his letter – a reaction Team Sussex would have done well to leave the matter at – his spokesmen embarked on an almost daily flurry of briefings, variously attacking the Palace for ‘rushing out’ the letter, refusing to let them ‘clarify’ it in advance and even causing the Ugandan team to pull out of Harry’s beloved Invictus Games.
Even by Becky’s own timeline, Harry’s office announced his events on Thursday – and they’d clearly been planned for weeks, if not months beforehand – and then the next day, Prince William and Kate’s office rushed out an announcement that they would be busy and keen on the 17th too! And now Harry is being criticized for the “scheduling conflict,” even if he announced his events first. Funny. And extremely desperate from William and Kate, by the way. “Don’t forget about meeeeee,” from a whole-ass heir and future-queen. This is cracking me up too: “The King also has a major public engagement that day, details of which cannot be revealed in advance, but one that is likely to be of significant global interest.” Charles will be busy and important on Harry’s day as well, even though he hasn’t announced it and Harry would have had no idea about the conflict! What are we doing here, Becky?
Incidentally, I still believe that Harry was coordinating with his father’s office in the past year, but the coordination was almost entirely one-sided. It was Harry informing the king’s office about his plans and schedule, and it was Harry going out of his way to avoid making news when his dad was doing something. Given everything we’ve seen from all sides, I’d be willing to bet that Harry is more than open to coordinating his schedule with the palace again, now that he’s back in the UK. That seems to be unacknowledged by royal reporters though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It’s stressful for sure! Just want them to be OK!
No problem with the Waleses suddenly announcing they’ve scheduled something on Charles’ special day, though? Make it make sense.
Hah — right?
This will backfire i think c and c get annoyed when the wales show up on their workdays
Charles hates to be overshadowed by anyone. He’s unsuccessfully trying to put Harry in his place with the “private citizen” letter, but then here comes William with his tantrums and competing events. What a farce.
Farce was the word I though off as well, can you imagine three households cooperating, when William won’t even talk to Harry.
Ya know, back in the day there was never any of this nonsense about one royal ‘outshining’ or ‘taking focus from’ another. First of all, virtually no one could outshine the queen, and secondly, there seemed to be an understanding that, even if they made appearances on the same day (horror!), it all helped to bring visibility to the crown itself, and that was what mattered. But it all changed when Diana started garnering more attention than Charles — that’s when it became a popularity endgame. This institution can’t be abolished soon enough.
“The King also has a major public engagement that day, details of which cannot be revealed in advance, but one that is likely to be of significant global interest.”
That line took me OUT. I guess we can look forward to some photos of lonely, unnecessary barriers around William’s world-changing announcement
Never mind the globe, it would be nice if this “major public engagement” were of significant interest to the people of the UK.
It’s the absolute desperation coming from the heir and King is all I see in this article.. imagine being an actual King and heir and being this scared of not getting enough attention, it’s truly mindBoggling to be at that level and be that desperately insecure and petty.
Harry writes in Spare (with some sympathy for William) that Charles, as Prince of Wales, was always prickly about competing events and perceptions of popularity and glamour, and would prevent William and Kate from doing certain events that might make them look better than Charles and Camilla, and William was sometimes frustrated by this. (This would have been pre-Meghan days.)
I think that was part of Charles’ issue – his mother always outshone him, and then he married Diana who outshone him. he never got to have the spotlight for himself and its clear he desperately wanted that – whether we think it right or not that he wanted the spotlight so desperately, he did. And now he’s king and all anyone wants to talk about is his younger son and his wife.
But what Charles always missed is that letting others shine reflected well on him. Part of why I’ve become such a harry stan over the last decade is because of how much he loves to watch Meghan shine. Look at how Tom Holland clearly knows he hit the jackpot with Zendaya. Doug Emhoff with Kamala Harris. Hell Barack Obama with Michelle. Those men love to see their wives shine and it makes them look better.
Now obviously Camilla isnt outshining anyway but the same principle applies – Charles being proud and happy of Harry and Meghan’s success would make him look good. but he doesnt see it that way.
“The King also has a major public engagement (…) one that is likely to be of significant global interest.”
Who cares what an overpaid but underworked public servant on the Island of Left-Behinds would do on any given day? It’s not like CRex has any authority that goes beyond Brexitannia. Too bad the royals are mentally stuck in the middle of the 20th century.
“England wasn’t safe for Meghan and the kids”
While the UK still isn’t safe for the Sussexes and RAVEC doesn’t care about them at all, the very good news is that the far-right members of the Reform party now get 24/7 security. Because of all the hate they incite, with their xenophobia and the way they threaten violence. Of course no one would go so far as to admit that if everything were ever to happen to the Sussexes, it would very likely originate from the far right. From those people who now need no longer fear for their own safety.
@Nanea: you make too much sense.
I don’t get why Becky is upset about Harry doing his annual September events. All she and her colleagues have to do ignore him but she knows that the press lacks the discipline to not cover his events and that they stand to lose a lot of money if they don’t cover them. They also won’t admit that they’re thirsty for Meghan to make an appearance at one of Harry’s events.
One event is scheduled for New York and one is scheduled I’m Canada. Since when is an Invictus a pseudo royal event. Well hid should be a given since he does it every year.
So, the important event that W&K suddenly remembered for Friday is–checks notes–spending time with locals at a tavern? The jokes write themselves.
That made me laugh, too.
While Harry is doing substantive work, W&K are going to be drinking in a pub.
I mean, they can’t get William out of the house if a tavern or pub isn’t involved. Or football.
The articles about the wales talk about what keen is wearing
It’s pretty hilarious to watch KP and the press hopping around like fleas, trying to anticipate whatever they think H&M might be doing.
Umm hellloo Becky , it’s Willy and kitty who are stepping on the kings event with their look at me day trip . That trip could have been an email as Kaiser likes to say . Becky is so bitter that it doesn’t matter what Harry and Meghan do or don’t do. This salty b will always find a reason to complain and blame them . Such a Bitter Karen Becky is . And yes Kaiser , the more interesting topic would be why after Harry declared on national television that he can’t see a world in which he would ever bring his family back to the uk because of the security situation, why did he do a turn around and suddenly bring them even though he still doesn’t have security and I don’t. Want to hear one word about how he probably received assurances that he would get security, until he has a written statement or letter declaring he has the actual security, then all assurances are nothing but empty promises. Please remember that they are the same people that paused his review earlier this year so how can you keep living on a prayer that you will get it without actual written and signed statements
Chuck’s events are planned months in advance – the Wails, nah. They have a loooooong history of dropping these last min events in order to steal press from the King and Harry (they even used to do it to QE2) esp Keen. Both are too stupid to realise that a) everyone can see it and b) no one but the rota rats cares about them.
So an event for Harry that involved planning and coordinating (the awards) vs W & K going on a day trip and having a drink at a pub… oh please…
I’m sorry but at this point do they truly believe they have overlapping fans to worry about scheduling conflicts? It’s time for the leftovers to realize the Sussex’s are who people want to see and read about so they will always be the thunder, the others are just not interesting enough to be anything more than filler articles for the geriatric racist royalist.. so if the Sussex’s are the thunder at most the Wales’ are just the dark cloud that produces nothing.
I am having too much fun letting my evil mind run wild with what the King could possibly do that would inspire “significant global interest.”
That’s all they could come up with? Going to a tavern to drink with the peasants? Is there nothing else noteworthy going on? And does William constantly need to day drink? He just loves planning events in pubs where booze is flowing.
He was raised in pubs, you see.
Harry is no longer a working royal and has not been since March 2020. According to the king, he is officially a private citizen who works. So scheduling conflicts shouldn’t be an issue anymore. And why is visiting a pub an event? It’s an opportunity for them to drink on the job. Harry’s entire September schedule is posted. I seriously doubt the royal calendar has dates for the Wails that create concerning conflicts. The Sussexes have moved on but everyone who screams into the void how irrelevant they are, can’t let go.🙃
If they want Harry to cooperate they are going to have to cooperate with him as well, in plenty of time. It involves two, or in this case three different households. Of course Harry doesn’t have to do anything at all, he is a private citizen.
@kaiser not trying to pull focus from this post, but Meghan just posted life in England on Instagram and they look happy as clams! ☀️ ♥️♥️♥️♥️
I’m sure we are going to cover it but that is ADORABLE.
How can Harry attending a previously announced event be stepping on William and Kate’s press cycle….when its the other way around.
Honestly this reminds me of the revenge dress – when Camilla tried to wear something similar after Diana did and it just highlighted the differences in the women – definitely not what she was going for. William and Kate are trying to “beat” Harry but they just end up highlighting how useless they are.
William, Kate and Charles are pick me’s ‘ -attention seeking losers at this point.