Mail: Prince Harry ‘expects to be let back in’ & thinks the Windsors ‘need him’

For some people, there seems to be a sense of disbelief that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office is briefing certain reporters behind-the-scenes, without putting their names on anything or speaking on-the-record. Harry and Meghan abandoned their stance of “you should only believe it when we say it directly” a few years back though – around 2024, that was when their office began to get much more proactive about briefing H&M’s perspectives, thoughts and updates. As a longtime royal-report reader, I can tell the difference between stories sourced through Prince William’s camp versus King Charles’ camp versus Team Sussex. Currently, Team Sussex has hand-picked several reporters from the Telegraph, People Magazine, the BBC and a few other outlets to get their perspective across. I do not believe Team Sussex is talking to anyone at the Daily Mail, although the Mail is definitely doing too much to convince everyone that they have Sussex insiders. Speaking of, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff has yet another exclusive full of Sussex drama. Some highlights:
Team Sussex’s pushback on the palace’s status-clarification letter: Via [Harry’s] press team (he has a communications expert in London and a team in California) the Prince was stung into strikingly peevish public criticism of the Palace. ‘The duke is understood to have taken particular issue with the notion that the couple were to be treated as private citizens. If that were the case, it was claimed, such formal guidance would not be required. The Sussexes prefer the term “public figures”, and would have liked an acknowledgement that, on a personal level, they remained members of the Royal Family, despite no longer receiving public funding,’ said a Sussex source.
Harry’s friends say that he expected big drama around his return: Now those very same friends are briefing that Harry ‘always expected’ a row like this one to be the outcome. After all, they say, he was briefed against by the Palace machine ‘for years’ when he and Meghan were living in the UK. They say he views this week’s developments as just yet more of the same. ‘He is not surprised,’ a friend tells me. ‘Remember, this is a couple who had briefing after briefing after briefing against them from parts of the establishment. They had really prepared themselves for this outcome before they came back. They were always expecting it.’
What does Harry really want? What then is Harry trying to achieve? Says another source, bluntly: ‘Look, they expect to be let back in. Harry expects they [the Royal Family] need him. He and Meghan have nothing else going for them. They’ve burned every bridge in America.’
Meghan’s possible October event: As for Meghan, she’s apparently eyeing the prospect of being invited to the 40th anniversary celebrations for the Phantom of the Opera in London on October 9. This would send a bit of a message as Lord Lloyd-Webber and King Charles are close. As a former actress, a re-entry into British showbusiness would make sense for her.
Team Sussex briefing storm around the palace’s letter: As you might expect, this briefing of such minutiae, and in such bad grace, has only served to shred what remains of relations between the Palace communications team and the Sussexes. Sources close to the Palace, who were ‘weary and wary’ before their return, have rather had their point made for them about the sheer impossibility of navigating a working relationship with the Sussexes. The mood music is very much: ‘Will they never learn?’ From the Palace side, I’m told the intention on Monday had only been to ‘clarify’ that the Megxit deal as struck in 2020 still held, despite the new circumstance of the couple and their children Archie and Lilibet returning to the UK and enrolling the children in schools.
Harry & Meghan’s royal cosplay: One observer says: ‘Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic activities are so close to the royal playbook. They go on “royal” tours abroad, they lay wreaths, they meet local consular staff, they make speeches which closely echo sentiments expressed by the King. Now that they are back in Britain, can the public really be expected to remember that Harry is a member of the Royal Family, who is acting like a working royal, but isn’t? It feels like nonsense.’ A source close to the Sussexes believes this confusion is actually what the couple are counting on and forms part of the strategic thinking behind the return – which is, surely, a high-stakes tactic.
Team Sussex is miserable: The source says: ‘Ultimately their PR is disastrous every time and I hear that the team are utterly miserable. It all looks awful. The spinning is unbelievable – so sloppy and I cannot believe that they offered (off-the-record) quotes in response to the King’s letter. What it shows is that they’re assuming the King would change his mind about sticking to the Sandringham summit rather than holding the line.’
Life in the Cotswolds: They’ve not been spotted out and about, which is apparently a deliberate move. Home for now is a ‘cottage’ on the estate of a wealthy friend, about which I’m told: ‘You or I would call it a massive house but they call it a cottage.’ The Sussex friend adds: ‘I think they’re both feeling largely very positive and are really excited about the new chapter. They have minimal plans between now and Christmas and the aim is to be quiet.’
The Birmingham Invictus Games: There also remains a heavy focus on plans for the Invictus Games next year. It’s thought he was filming some material for sponsors at the Tower Bridge Studios this week. Indeed, plans for the Games are at a crucial point, with Prince Harry and the team seeking further corporate sponsorship. One of their major sponsors, Boeing, opted not to renew after the event in Vancouver in 2025. Another sponsor is Netflix, who recently downgraded Harry and Meghan’s deal to a ‘first look’ arrangement, and who dropped out of their commercial partnership with As Ever. Some say that Harry needs to get around £20 million in sponsorship to ‘save’ the Games in the coming months.
The Sussexes will go back to California for a visit soon: At the end of October, the Sussex family will return to California for half term week, and then batten down the hatches for another five weeks in the UK before they go back to America for a longer spell over Christmas. Harry believes that by then a Home Office review will have changed his security status. ‘He thinks he is going to get some kind of increased security after the review,’ says his friend. That might, alone, allow this messy re-entry to count as a success rather than a humiliating mess. But then, as one rather cynical associate from California put it: ‘They aren’t relevant unless they are causing trouble.’
This is a buffet – you can choose what to believe or not believe. I believe that Harry was more optimistic about his return, and he really thought he was achieving a half-in royal status through the backdoor. I believe that Harry has a high tolerance for his family’s humiliation rituals and this must feel like a giddy and catastrophic relapse for him. I believe that Harry and Meghan’s current communications team is doing an absolutely awful job, and the furious Sussex briefings over the clarification letter were a PR disaster for them. Like, people should have been fired over that. I do not believe that the Sussexes had to return to the UK because they made a hash of things in America – that’s wishful thinking from Boshoff and the Windsors. I also don’t think Meghan is going to start popping up at random events in London.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I still think when Chuck is gone the Suxxeses are gone as well… back to Montecito. There is no way Harry hangs around for Baldo to take charge of the firm. So the kids will get maximum immersion to salty island while they can and accumulate personal memories of grandpa and country to being back to the states.
The alleged quotes from Sussex friends are obviously made up by the writer. They are trying too hard to sound American and over casual, while taking back handed slaps at the couple. They also showed writer can’t make up her mind whether she wants “friends” to found convincing as friends or to deliver nasty and dismissive comments about the Susssexes on behalf of the Fail.
The Windsors do need Harry. What they fail to understand is the Harry neither needs nor wants the Windsors.
They all need each other (except Meghan). Harry is famous for being a prince. His successes are all connected to that basic fact. And the Royal family is a charisma void without him. And Meghan was a fantastic Royal— her projects were impactful and unique— but she genuinely does not need them. I can’t imagine it’s any fun for her to love her prince right now.
“The tabloid rodents ‘expect Harry to be let back in’ & think the Windsors ‘need him’”
FTFY
There is so much projection from the rodents right now. And cognitive dissonance.
They want the old status quo back where they could abuse the Sussexes to prop up the rest of the Left Behind, salt-encrusted Windsors. But at the same time they’re also desperate for more access to the Sussexes. Any time Team Sussex releases the tiniest statement or social media post, they immediately get pants-pooping mad there isn’t more to it.
They will need him once Charles Spencer’s book comes out. Harry is more closely associated w his mom than W. If Harry really wants back in the reactive statement team Sussex will put out following the release of that book must be carefully calibrated. I don’t get why they just couldn’t keep quiet and not react to that antagonizing “private citizens” letter, and lay low until after the book comes out. They are either getting horrible communications advice, or ignoring good advice. Either way, they need to be way more disciplined.
Do you really think there will be new information in the Spencer book? I feel like Diana’s life story has been covered so many times, and she wasn’t exactly shy about revealing palace secrets herself.
I couldn’t disagree more. You don’t air the family’s dirty laundry at the hairdresser, so why do they think it’s okay to air it on international media? We’re not talking about the Kranks here.
Harry and Meghan need to sit down and shut up. The world is tired of listening to them whine about how mistreated they are. Self pity on steroids. Their shots backfired.
The best they can do is disappear into obscurity. They just want to suckle the teat and the firm knows it.
Look, some of the stuff in Boshoff’s drivel clearly sounds like it is Sussex sourced, but it’s riddled with lies and wish casting that Boshoff repeats at every opportunity. I give her crap “exclusives” minimal credence, if any, and this post is no different. I disagree that Harry came back with the expectation of a back door half-in arrangement. Was he optimistic? Probably, but I will not believe that H&M want to have the Firm in control of any part of their lives again. Not when they can accomplish those goals more effectively while fully out.
Some here may think their PR/Comms team is doing an awful job, but I’m of a different view. They’ve made a point, and Boshoff and her ilk keep magnifying it, that the Palace doesn’t set their narrative without contest any longer. Their mild pushback has prompted a great deal of wider public pushback that is showing Chaz and his minions that they fail at controlling public perception and do not understand the influence of social media whatsoever.
Just want to flag up that Boeing remains in partnership with the IGF (check out the website). What these fools don’t get is that Invictus Birmingham2027 is a separate non-profit set up locally to deliver the Games with its own sponsors and donors. Underwritten by a £26m government grant. It’s how things work. And ATCO is a lead partner, as is Deloitte. There’s a whole raft of other organisations involved.
Are you saying that Boshoff is incorrect and being misleading on facts about IG funding. Color me shocked.
Boeing did commit to expanding their partnership with Invictus in April of 2023, but they ended their involvement in May 2026. They are not a sponsor at all anymore.
I think Boeing is based in Washington so makes sense that they’d sponsor the Vancouver games (where they probably do a lot of recruiting) and then fade out.
Completely agree with your PR/Comms assessment! The Sussex team successfully pointed out that the ridiculousness of linking PRINCE Harry with the phrase “private citizen”. The press can spin it how they want by focusing solely on Harry’s reaction, but the fact is this was a misstep by Charles making him look petty.
Yep. To the point that Clive had to call up the leader to smooth over the mess that was made. It wouldn’t have happened like that if there had not been a misstep.
Not wanting to let them back in seems remarkably foolish when they want something from him. They want him to not clash on days of ‘doing things that bring the press’ but they need his cooperation, so why do they keep going on about him being a private citizen which means he can do his own thing when he wants to as long as it is legal, the same as the rest of us. William also refuses to talk to him but he still wants Harry to cooperate. A little complicated.
@sunnisideup – look at you injecting logic! These ridiculous people have never made sense.
Yes, Chuck and Willnot want to have it all their way, but don’t have the imagination to see that PRINCE Harry wants to work independence from the BRF. It doesn’t make him less of a Prince and his children are still children of a Prince, whether they like it or not!
I’m relieved to find that Alison is wrong about so much.
For months she was saying how the establishment was working to bring the Sussexes back into the fold of the royal family. She called it project reconciliation, and Richard Eden called it project thaw. Tom Sykes also jumped on the bandwagon. However all the other Rota have decidedly not. Becky English low key called out Richard without naming him regarding this plot. I must admit I did fall for it.
And now she’s claiming that it was actually Harry’s plan all along.
So which is it? The establishment wanted them back only for Charles to throw out a stupidly worded letter that they are to be treated as private citizens? Or Harry has been scheming this whole time?
I do not think Harry wants to return as a working royal, but that doesn’t mean that if Charles asked him to pick up the odd duty here and there he would refuse. What I know for certain is there is no way Harry will ever give up his ability to earn money. I think Harry learned a hard lesson about money and shelter and he’ll never ever allow another person to control either. If Charles said “I want you to do royal duties but you must give up money making” I’m certain Harry would say no. If you recall a few months ago, Alison was clearly briefed by Theo where the crux of the article was that the firm understand that h and m have to earn a living, so they are free to do that just not make any money on Uk soil. They can still make money in America. That is the biggest tell in my opinion. They want Harry (and Meghan) financially dependent on the royals to a degree. It’s always been the same drum being beat, and one that Eden also says often – quit your money making and resume royal duties.
I think multiple things are going on. Alison has been getting briefings from Clive, Theo and William. The nicest briefings are from Theo bc clearly it is his life’s work to reunite this dysfunctional family. I think Theo at minimum wants to pave the way for Harry to pick up Royal duties bc Theo seems to be a smart man and knows you need to have your A team to save a crumbling monarchy, and currently they have their Z team.
Clive and William are doing the furious briefings and this is one of them. This sounds more like William especially the bit of them burning all their bridges in America.
Ultimately, Charles and William want Harry to return. But they want him humiliated to the extreme. On his hands and knees begging to be let back in and begging for forgiveness. But only Harry. He could still be married to Meghan but she won’t be allowed “back in”. At least that’s the impression im getting.
Sage 100%, Chris Ship.was interviewed and he believes this statement was released because there will be a decision on his security within days, Harry is saying Public figure while de others are saying Private, personally l.dont think they should have responded to this statement or letter, lm actually very surprised they did but most reporters agree that this pressure came from William because of course it did !
This is a smorgasbord of rumors for sure. How have the Sussexes “burned every bridge in America”? But I do believe that Harry is correct that they need them in the Firm and the public will treat them as royal which, of course, they are and will treat them as such, much to Charles’ dismay. I think that’s the point of all this. Harry is forcing the issue.
This Allison reporting paints Harry and Meghan in such a terrible, bitter light that I believe she has no sources or friends of theirs speaking to her because what kind of friends would talk about you like this ? Of course Meghan is going back to California in October, doesn’t she have the Emmy’s ? Alison knew this and she is just pretending she doesn’t so it looks like she has sources . Still not believing her words but yes I do agree Kaiser that Harry has a very high tolerance for the humiliation ritual his family does to him . He is a a royalist and believes that he can convince that family to accept his wife and children, That will never happen. They hate them because they have black blood in them . I to this day still can’t understand why Meghan would never accept this kind of mistreatment from her dead beat father but seems fine standing by and letting the Windsors do it to her and her children . It should not matter if Harry family is royal or not , they are not behaving like royals . They are behaving like the classless inbreds they are and I beg Meghan to remember she is enough without these people and stay the f away from them and keep her children from them as well . Harry has to learn on his own but sadly he never will. All that progress and then he goes and meets Charles and Camila over the summer with his wife and children even after Charles had just disrespected and humiliated him by taking away the room at buck castle . Things like that is why it’s so easy to believe that yes , harry wants to be with those people as much as they will let him. I don’t think he wants to work for them though, but I do believe he wants to hang with them in public and private.
I think that Harry understands that humiliation rituals are part and parcel of British culture perfected in the culture of the Windsors. That’s why dependence and control are so critical for them and why they keep overreacting to everything connected to the Sussexes.
To feel humiliation one must actually care and I think that we are the ones who believe that they’re humiliated because we care. But I don’t believe that Harry or Meagan could function in the way that they have so successfully since 2020 without having moved on completely. They don’t care. Both of them don’t care. If they did they would try to comply but no matter how much spin is out there when you look at the known facts, they never ever do. That’s why for them living in the UK does not mean the same thing to them that it means to us. I think it’s literally a location where they have a lot of work to do for the Invictus games and where they would also like their children to be comfortable.
@Bum
What are you doing here!?! LOL Youre the voice of reason….you have no business injecting commonsense into a henny-penny space.
This. It’s not a humiliation ritual when you DGAF. Obviously the BM will paint it as one and people can choose to see it through that lens. But if the targets aren’t humiliated and are just keeping it moving, then what. It loses that power.
It’s good to remind people that Thomas Markle is a pdffile who’s been going to Thailand and the Philippines for years to have sex with minors. I would not want this man anywhere near my children, father or not.
Nor would I . That’s why i admire her for cutting him off completely. I also won’t want Charles near my children. He took away their security and let people know where they were. Took away their house in the uk and is now blocking their security . He is just as evil because he doesn’t care if they live or die so the bottom line is they are both horrible evil bad fathers who should never be anywhere near Archie or lily .
And Charles was buddies with Jimmy Saville, not to mention Lord Mountbatten.
I don’t believe for one second that Harry wants back in as a working royal, even with a ‘Half in/Half out’ arrangement on his own terms. I think Harry learned too much about what the royal family had participated in again the Sussexes to ever really want that status again.
I also don’t believe the Sussex PR Team reacted unreasonably about the Kings’s letter.
A month ago I would have agreed with you, but this return makes me question everything. I kinda think now that Harry has been grieving the loss of his royal status, the life he always assumed he’d have someday. During the initial drama of escaping the palace and then rushing to California at the start of COVID, he probably was all in on this new life, but as it settled in, his feelings changed.
I imagine his relationships (or lack thereof) with Charles and Will are still frustrating and hurtful though.
@Mightymolly
“I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model. I know how this operation runs and how it works. I don’t want to be part of this.” (Prince Harry)
– Dax Shepherd podcast: Armchair Expert/2021
“I have 30 years’ experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs, and just constant briefings about other members of the family, favours, inviting the press in. It’s a dirty game. There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.” (Prince Harry)
– Netflix Series: Harry and Meghan
What part of all the statements by Harry over the past 30 years; and all his projects that he has kept close to his chest and outside the control of the royal apparatus; and all his utterances about not wanting to be part of a system “that killed my mom,” makes you believe that “Harry has been grieving the loss of his royal status.”
PS: FYI he hasnt lost his royal status. It cannot be lost to him given that he was born with it.
Also Harry , bbc interview. I can’t see a world in which I will ever bring my family back to the uk without security. And also I will remind you that it was Chris chip from the Royal Rota that went with him to Ukraine. So I think it’s fair to say that Harry morning words don’t always meet his evening ones . I want the best for Harry and Meghan because I have seen like the rest of you the pain and cruelty they have both been through, especially Meghan but burying our heads in the sand and not admitting that some of the things they do are questionable doesn’t mean you don’t support them or believe in them .granted it’s their lives their choices.however I worry about them. When I make bad decisions, I like to think I have people in my life who care about me enough to tell me when I am going the wrong way. Cause that is the consequence of caring about someone. I don’t know them so my care is from an outsider looking in . Especially when you see piss Morgan openly admit that him and Camila are such good friends. The same man who has been the head tormentor and abuser of Meghan . To think that same woman sat in a room so close to my children, would be enough to send chills down my spine. Jeremy clarkson friend also .charles is just as evils as Meghan dad . Just in another lane
@kingston – the fact that he returned to the lion’s den of his own free will. As I *just*’said, I fully believed he was out for good until he returned. He may those statements during the drama of the transition (as I also said above), but when the dust settled he made have started to have unexpected feelings. Of course he didn’t lose his royal status but he wasn’t living the royal life – not officially- and maybe that impacted him more than he expected.
On this site I don’t feel like I need to post a million disclaimers in every reply. I assumed everyone here already knows those details, so I jumped right to the point. I believe his feelings hav changed.
@OverIt
This quote you used from Harry:
I can’t see a world in which I will ever bring my family back to the uk without security.
IMO this was true then and is true now. It seems that Harry does see that world, as they are back in the U.K.
Just because we don’t know what has changed because they haven’t shared it, doesn’t mean that something hasn’t. And because of the kind of threats they face (both within and outside of the palaces) I suspect the true details of their security arrangements will never be revealed by H&M.
“Meghan is totally angling for an invite to the Phantom anniversary” is…odd, right? I mean, she has no theater background, much less MUSICAL theater, and she’s not like, a well-known patron of the genre, so her being desperate to attend that particular event seems awfully random. It sounds suspiciously like something the Fail’s mysterious “sources” pulled out of their asses so that when Meghan doesn’t attend, they can declare it a snub. It’s all so transparent and lazy.
As they say, “rectally sourced.”
🎯
They love to create snubs.
Eurydice, I think I prefer your response.
It’s a set up. So when invariably either Kate or Camilla shows up to phantom of the opera, they will write whole articles with sources saying oh attention-hungry Meghan wanted to come but was told no. You can see it coming from a mile away atp. Rinse and repeat.
I think that false tidbit was put in to rattle some cages at BP. The royals have no discernment nor media literacy and believe everything that is written about Harry and in particular Meghan in the tabloids.
I don’t think Meghan is “eying” an invitation to the anniversary of Phantom of the Opera, and Camilla will of course be invited because she is patron of The National Theatre. However, Meghan does have a background in musical theatre, as she has acted in them both in high school and at university if I recall. Theatre was one of her majors at Northwestern. As far as we know, Meghan has never acted professionally in theatre, but she has theatre productions in her resume from Immaculate Heart and Northwestern.
Sure, pick one from Column A and one from Column B. The scenario in my head, which is based on no facts, is that Harry’s been wanting to come back to the UK for some time, not to rejoin the RF but to see what’s possible. And with the convenience of IG and his various charities, moving meant he wouldn’t have to be away from the family so much for the next year or so. Meghan said “Ok, ok, ok, all right, all right, let’s see, but we’re not giving up Montecito.” As for security, apart from carrying guns, I imagine they have the same security they had in Montecito. And for all the squabbling over public vs private citizen, I can’t imagine the British police/intelligence system isn’t keeping some kind of eye on them.
i do think the Sussex team briefs certain papers off the record – Omid Scobie said as much in Endgame (I think endgame.) But I do not think they or anyone close to them is briefing the Daily Mail.
the quotes that seem more reasonable are probably from someone random who just doesn’t hate the Sussexes. But even that – this insider says that Harry expected this behavior from the palace (what has just felt like a two week tantrum from William), so if we accept that then we can’t accept that he wants to be half-in.
And I do not think they want to be half-in, per se. I do think Harry would like the support of his father at events like Invictus. IS that half in? I dont think so. I DO think the Windsors need Harry a lot more than he needs them and I find it interesting that that was in writing in any way in the DM.
They didn’t burn every bridge in the US. so while there are a few statements in here that seem more reasonable, the overall tone of this article is still hateful and spiteful and…..false.
Interesting – I also remember Omid commenting on this in End Game and I wondered if anyone would ever refer to it when the subject came up. But my recollection is different. What I recall is Omid saying they – should – provide some information on background as part of their PR strategy, not that they were doing it. (And I thought that wasn’t a bad ides.)
Can’t say for sure which of us is correct, been a while since I read it, but now that you mentioned it, maybe someone else will chime in.
With made up sources, as usual.
If you want to understand the Sussexes moves just read the Regency Act. Prince Harry remains a Counsellor of State which gives him authority to sign documents and conduct meetings if the King is away or mildly ill. Harry is also eligible to serve as Regent if the monarch is declared incapacitated or the heir succeeds to the throne before turning 18. However acting as Regent require Harry to be domiciled in the UK. In 2022 Parliament added Edward and Anne to the list to bypass Harry but Harry remains a Counsellor. Parliament and Charles chose to keep him in that role. I’ve said before everything Harry and Meghan have done and the Firm’s reaction makes sense if those within the Firm have had long term concerns about William and his ability to carryout the functions of government. Harry is well situated to take on a Regency bc they
Sussexes are financially independent from the Sovereign and the duchies. Harry is in a position to open up the books and shed light into activities of the Firm that others like Anne and Edward cannot because of their dependence on these funds. This may be the only time that Government would have access into the royals financial activities and their actual attempts to influence policy. Transparency is absolutely necessary to the continue the institution of the Crown in the future and Harry represents the only blood royal in a position to offer it.
People refuse to let go of this idea that William will be sidelined for George with Harry acting as regent. Of all the things that will never happen, this will never happen the most. It’s a conspiracy theory based on nothing but wishful thinking.
I agree. This is not happening. William is lazy and has no charisma but he’s competent enough to be monarch. It’s not that hard a job and he has plenty of people to prop him up. Also, they can hide behind the kids.
There’s no disputing that Liam Macguire is briefing the press but Alison Boshoff is not among those people. Harry’s friends are doing too much and Liam Macguire made a hash of the letter response. Boshoff’s piece is heavily sourced from the press and Palace and none the information about Meghan sounds true to me. In a previous piece Boshoff said that Harry was going to be a full-time dad only for Harry’s team to announce that he would going to NYC next week. She’s not a reliable narrator in this story and I will take every she writes about Harry and Meghan will a giant grain of salt.
Too many unnamed friends for it to be believeable.
No, they didn’t think they were planning to go back into the snake pit.
Last week showed exactly why they came back. To counteract the sabotage of Invictus Birmingham.
Also, if the palace did not want to be involved in the IG, why did they force the transfer of Team UK IG from its original sponsors, “Hope for Heroes”, and transfer it to RBL, where Charles is the royal patron?
He has been the patron of Team UK since the Queen passed and has yet to acknowledge the team or the IG organisation, such as the 10-year anniversary held in London.
The narrative that Harry is begging for Charles to participate is wrong. Not only is Charles Head of State, and all other heads of state have participated, but he is also the royal patron for Team UK IG. For some reason, the media refuses to acknowledge this even though it is on the RBL website.
“He and Meghan have nothing else going for them. They’ve burned every bridge in America.”
The wishcasting here is almost hilarious. Do these people sit around all day mumbling to themselves about what failures the Sussexes are?
I think that it’s likely that the Sussexes do brief on occasion to certain media, definitely not any Rota rats, but to me that would be expected of any high profile person who is reported on constantly with most of what’s said are lies. I don’t believe that it’s anywhere near as often as the UK media and derangers want people to believe. Too often people would complain about Diana briefing to the media and my though has always been that in a royal bubble where the royal family has such a intertwined relationship with the media where they use them to push their own narratives to paint you in a negative way and to make you the problem, I don’t see how anyone wouldn’t on occasion brief to correct the constant lies told about you. Of course statements are great but how do you fight against those who change the narrative of your statement to push their own agenda? You brief on occasion to help emphasize the real narrative of what you have said publicly. Harry and Meghan asked for a half in half out when the late queen was alive and she was probably the only one inside the royal bubble they felt was an ally who at least wouldn’t leak and lie about them like Charles, Camilla, William and Kate do the moment they wake up. They have told us that they weren’t returning as working royals as recently as a couple of weeks ago and considering that the institution is more corrupt than it was when the Queen was there, there is no reason to think that they want to return to being working royals. As I said the other day, being half in requires being willing to not just live in the UK but more importantly work with a corrupt palace that continues to show they can’t be trusted and work with a corrupt Rota that has no one holding them accountable for being unethical and corrupt. We know that the Sussexes aren’t sharing anything with the Rota based on their reactions to not having access to the Sussexes, so that in itself shows that they aren’t interested in returning into an institution where working with the Rota is a requirement.
The N Y post just posted something ‘disturbing’….