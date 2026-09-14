Angela Kelly, QEII’s confidante, will make a documentary: ‘The royals will be worried’

In recent years, “sources close to Angela Kelly” pop up in random royal stories, like a bad smell that never really went away. Kelly was Queen Elizabeth’s longtime friend, dresser and keeper of the royal jewels. In QEII’s final years, Kelly used her power to bad-mouth royals, set certain agendas and get the queen’s sign-off (literally) on tons of projects which would benefit Kelly. When QEII died, King Charles basically ripped up all of those permission slips and dared Kelly to say something. He kicked her out of her grace-and-favor home on the Windsor estate, although he bought her another home, far away from any royal property. Angela Kelly was furious about all of that and she openly briefed the press about how she was being treated. Since then, as I said, she pops up as a “source” a couple of times a year, usually to say more BS about the Duchess of Sussex’s tiara. Well, Angela is still looking for ways to profit from her position as QEII’s confidante.

She is already known as the crane driver’s daughter who became Queen Elizabeth’s confidante and dresser. Now Angela Kelly’s remarkable rise to power seems set for a global audience. The Mail on Sunday understands Ms Kelly, 68, has agreed to cooperate with a film about her life story which saw her wield almost unparalleled influence in the Royal Household.

Known as ‘gatekeeper’ to the late Queen, what the feisty Liverpudlian chooses to reveal on camera could prove a matter of serious concern to the King and senior courtiers. The ‘scripted documentary’ will, it is believed, combine interviews, archive footage and potentially some dramatic reconstruction. Producers are said to be working with Bafta-winning screenwriter Jeremy Brock MBE, who wrote Mrs Brown, the Queen Victoria film starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.

‘The royals will be worried, and they are right to be worried,’ said an insider. From her views on Brexit to King Charles himself, the late Queen’s private thoughts remain a matter of keen speculation. So close were the two women – the Queen said they could have been ‘sisters’ – Ms Kelly was trusted to ‘wear in’ her employer’s new shoes, arrange her hair and even massage her feet. She was among a select group at Balmoral when the monarch died four years ago.

Ms Kelly has signed a confidentiality agreement which makes it hard to cash in on her three decades with the Royal Household; it is even said to include a ban on using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes. But in telling her story, Ms Kelly might be protected by a letter from one of the Queen’s private secretaries granting express permission to publish three books, only two of which have so far appeared.

‘She knows everything you ever wanted to know, including the Queen’s real views on Meghan,’ said a royal observer. ‘I don’t think the Palace has a leg to stand on if she wants to tell her story. If Harry and Meghan can break all the rules, why can’t she? Angela has often spoken about wanting to spend time in the US, and she could do just that. There’s nothing they could do to her there.’

Ms Kelly, who has acquired an agent, would be in high demand on the American chatshow circuit. But Ms Kelly was not admired by all her fellow courtiers. Willing to ruffle feathers and possessed of a fearsome temper, some Palace staff nicknamed her AK47, a play on her initials and the Soviet-era assault rifle. She is known to feel bruised by the speed at which she was asked to leave the Household and vacate her cottage on the Windsor estate, although friends insist she does not blame the senior royals. The locks to the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor were changed within days of her death and Ms Kelly’s Palace-issue mobile phone was cut off.

There will be some who fear a settling of scores. She is said to have crossed swords with both Camilla – when she was Duchess of Cornwall – and, famously, Prince Harry.

The Mail on Sunday has been told the new film is controlled by 53 Degrees Global, a major London production company, in collaboration with Walt Disney. The company promotes itself as ‘trusted by royalty’ and makes documentaries under the True Royalty Originals brand. It is closely associated with the True Royalty TV streaming service, described as Netflix for royal fans. A source at Disney last night said the Angela Kelly project would be lapped up by a US audience.

‘The market is flooded with royal stories but this one is unique,’ he said. ‘This is a person with access to the Queen, a woman who never voiced her opinions publicly.’