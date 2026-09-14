Angela Kelly, QEII’s confidante, will make a documentary: ‘The royals will be worried’

In recent years, “sources close to Angela Kelly” pop up in random royal stories, like a bad smell that never really went away. Kelly was Queen Elizabeth’s longtime friend, dresser and keeper of the royal jewels. In QEII’s final years, Kelly used her power to bad-mouth royals, set certain agendas and get the queen’s sign-off (literally) on tons of projects which would benefit Kelly. When QEII died, King Charles basically ripped up all of those permission slips and dared Kelly to say something. He kicked her out of her grace-and-favor home on the Windsor estate, although he bought her another home, far away from any royal property. Angela Kelly was furious about all of that and she openly briefed the press about how she was being treated. Since then, as I said, she pops up as a “source” a couple of times a year, usually to say more BS about the Duchess of Sussex’s tiara. Well, Angela is still looking for ways to profit from her position as QEII’s confidante.
She is already known as the crane driver’s daughter who became Queen Elizabeth’s confidante and dresser. Now Angela Kelly’s remarkable rise to power seems set for a global audience. The Mail on Sunday understands Ms Kelly, 68, has agreed to cooperate with a film about her life story which saw her wield almost unparalleled influence in the Royal Household.
Known as ‘gatekeeper’ to the late Queen, what the feisty Liverpudlian chooses to reveal on camera could prove a matter of serious concern to the King and senior courtiers. The ‘scripted documentary’ will, it is believed, combine interviews, archive footage and potentially some dramatic reconstruction. Producers are said to be working with Bafta-winning screenwriter Jeremy Brock MBE, who wrote Mrs Brown, the Queen Victoria film starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.
‘The royals will be worried, and they are right to be worried,’ said an insider. From her views on Brexit to King Charles himself, the late Queen’s private thoughts remain a matter of keen speculation. So close were the two women – the Queen said they could have been ‘sisters’ – Ms Kelly was trusted to ‘wear in’ her employer’s new shoes, arrange her hair and even massage her feet. She was among a select group at Balmoral when the monarch died four years ago.
Ms Kelly has signed a confidentiality agreement which makes it hard to cash in on her three decades with the Royal Household; it is even said to include a ban on using the words ‘King’ and ‘Palace’ for commercial purposes. But in telling her story, Ms Kelly might be protected by a letter from one of the Queen’s private secretaries granting express permission to publish three books, only two of which have so far appeared.
‘She knows everything you ever wanted to know, including the Queen’s real views on Meghan,’ said a royal observer. ‘I don’t think the Palace has a leg to stand on if she wants to tell her story. If Harry and Meghan can break all the rules, why can’t she? Angela has often spoken about wanting to spend time in the US, and she could do just that. There’s nothing they could do to her there.’
Ms Kelly, who has acquired an agent, would be in high demand on the American chatshow circuit. But Ms Kelly was not admired by all her fellow courtiers. Willing to ruffle feathers and possessed of a fearsome temper, some Palace staff nicknamed her AK47, a play on her initials and the Soviet-era assault rifle. She is known to feel bruised by the speed at which she was asked to leave the Household and vacate her cottage on the Windsor estate, although friends insist she does not blame the senior royals. The locks to the Queen’s private apartments at Windsor were changed within days of her death and Ms Kelly’s Palace-issue mobile phone was cut off.
There will be some who fear a settling of scores. She is said to have crossed swords with both Camilla – when she was Duchess of Cornwall – and, famously, Prince Harry.
The Mail on Sunday has been told the new film is controlled by 53 Degrees Global, a major London production company, in collaboration with Walt Disney. The company promotes itself as ‘trusted by royalty’ and makes documentaries under the True Royalty Originals brand. It is closely associated with the True Royalty TV streaming service, described as Netflix for royal fans. A source at Disney last night said the Angela Kelly project would be lapped up by a US audience.
‘The market is flooded with royal stories but this one is unique,’ he said. ‘This is a person with access to the Queen, a woman who never voiced her opinions publicly.’
“If Harry and Meghan can break all the rules, why can’t she? Angela has often spoken about wanting to spend time in the US, and she could do just that. There’s nothing they could do to her there….” The truth is, there’s nothing anyone can do to her anywhere. This idea that “QEII signed off on this but KCIII ripped up that agreement” issue shows that there are no rules and these are not legal documents or contracts. There’s nothing stopping AK47 from spilling her guts wherever and whenever. Which brings me to: why now? And why all of the mentions of the Sussexes? “She knows everything you ever wanted to know, including the Queen’s real views on Meghan… I don’t think the Palace has a leg to stand on if she wants to tell her story.” The palace would welcome Angela Kelly going out of her way to once again smear the f–k out of Meghan. The only reason why anyone in the palace would be nervous is if Angela is now prepared to proverbially shank King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Waleses. If she’s prepared to do that… well, let’s hear her out, damn.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
If it’s as messy as her lipstick, they have reason to be worried.
I would have thought that any house purchase to pension off Ange would have involved a strict NDA as part of the agreement. If they can slap NDAs on footmen, they can do it to her.
I’m sure that she did have an ironclad NDA (particularly once Charles got involved), but AFAIK Paul Burrell’s was the only one that went to trial. So they sign and shrug “whatever” and dare the Palace to sue them, which just means more press coverage and airing of the Windsor’s dirty laundry, not less…so she’s got leverage.
As for why she’s paying the Sussex Tax? Because no one will give a shit about her story, in the US or otherwise, unless she pays the tax. Think Fergie. The only reason why anyone put her on a talk show was to talk about Diana (and now we know she had all of those Epstein skeletons, but no one knew that at the time). See also: Martha Stewart. No one is calling for these ladies unless the Sussex Tax is paid!
What’s interesting is that no employee of the Waleses have at any time tried this same trick….William must have better lawyers than his father
So she got a free house out of her employment and is bitching now? I’d be happy to be set up like that. And just because she had access to Liz, it doesn’t make her trustworthy. She can put words on a dead woman’s mouth to follow any agenda she (or the grey men, or William) want.
What happens if her house burns down? Does Charles give her another one or does he rely on the NDA to keep her quiet regardless?
It’s part of the old customs. Great houses of the UK had live in servants who got fairy low salaries Houses on the property to live in when they retired were provided as part of their pension. Seems a dreadful extravagance now, but it was really about saving obscenely wealthy aristocrats money. And the retired often came back to fill in if extra workers were needed for some reason.
I didn’t realize that it was AK who was breaking in QE2’s shoes. Lol. “So trusted” that she…broke in uncomfortable shoes, dressed her hair, and massaged her feet (presumably because the shoes weren’t broken in enough?). In other words, exactly what a paid staff member would be asked to do? I don’t doubt she heard things and knows things but what examples to pick to indicate their “closeness.”
I can see why other family members never liked her either but she’s always seemed to have it out for Meghan, with the tiara, earrings, etc. She definitely likes her games and the power of leaking to the press.
Once again the press is showing the world how much power Meghan has, because apparently nothing will sell there unless Meghan is somehow included.
I don’t think anyone in the US cares what the Queen thought of Meghan or anything else this old lady is selling. The DM always wildly overestimates American interest in the royals.
Agreed
It’s almost comical how much the rota thinks we Americans are fond of (and care about) the royals. They continue to pretend that the United States are still “the colonies”.
so this lady was the QEll’s dresser for 30yrs but only want to exploit the 18months Meghan spent over there, my money is on the family have given her the go ahead, Did Harry and Meghan actually break any rules or were these rules imposed after the fact.
I mean, I think a real memoir or documentary from Angela could be interesting, but any information shared would be carefully curated to suit a certain narrative (an anti sussex narrative). If she is willing to spill ALL the dirt and sure, tell us what QEII thought of Meghan – but also what she thought of Kate, Camilla, charles, William, andrew, and all the rest – tell us what the queen really thought of the prime ministers, etc – that could be interesting.
But I doubt it will be that, lol.
I wonder if Angela will discuss when she got into an all out fight with the girlfriend of the man she was sleeping with.
She was called AK47 for a reason.
If they really wanted to keep her quiet, Charles would’ve bought her a nicer home closer to Windsor to replace the grace-and-favor one he kicked her out of.
Plus, given her a better pension, too, of course!
God, he’s so cheap + vindictive + short-sighted.
I wish she would she tell all and bite Charles in the ass.
Unfortunately, at least for now, it benefits her to stay on his good side + trash Meghan and other “enemies”
The rule H&M broke is “Do not speak about how any royal abused you.” It makes the Sussexes just as guilty as Virginia Giuffre.
Im struggling to see the market for this doc… we’ve heard it time and again about the dresser who was rude to her employer’s family. This might have been entertaining right after the Queen died but who actually cares?
This lady sounds delusional… is she aware that if she comes to the US, no one is going to give her a house? Just retire and embrace your peace.