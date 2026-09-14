SNL UK’s season premiere lampooned Prince Harry & Meghan’s UK return

As of this year, Britain has their own Saturday Night Live, and they’ve already had a handful of skits go viral internationally. To their credit, the SNL UK team isn’t afraid of lampooning the Windsors, although I think the guy playing King Charles (Scotsman Larry Dean) treats Chaz like a version of Prince Philip. Well, in SNL UK’s season premiere episode this weekend, their opening skit was about Prince Harry and Meghan returning to the UK.

Well… it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Jack Shep played Prince Harry, with Ayoade Bamgboye playing Meghan. They got Meghan’s outfit correct – Meghan loves a blue-striped Ralph Lauren button-down. They also got Harry’s hair situation right (sad clown noise). The funniest line (to me) was Camilla saying “And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever.” The big laugh lines for the live audience were “Don’t tell me you’ve spent all your Netflix money already” and Harry saying “It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?” Then Charles replying, “What a waste you’ve become, you’re lucky your father is not around to see this.” Ooof. The main thrust was actually satirizing Britain’s new prime minister Andy Burnham – they’ve got George Fouracres playing him, and he really looks like Burnham.

Anyway, I’m sure the usual suspects will point to this and say that it means that Harry and Meghan are laughingstocks or whatever. The problem with that is the same issue as South Park’s satire – the royalists want to pick and choose which skits and jokes hold greater meaning for certain royals. My point is that SNL UK seems to be punching up at Charles, Camilla and Prince William quite regularly too.