SNL UK’s season premiere lampooned Prince Harry & Meghan’s UK return

As of this year, Britain has their own Saturday Night Live, and they’ve already had a handful of skits go viral internationally. To their credit, the SNL UK team isn’t afraid of lampooning the Windsors, although I think the guy playing King Charles (Scotsman Larry Dean) treats Chaz like a version of Prince Philip. Well, in SNL UK’s season premiere episode this weekend, their opening skit was about Prince Harry and Meghan returning to the UK.

Well… it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Jack Shep played Prince Harry, with Ayoade Bamgboye playing Meghan. They got Meghan’s outfit correct – Meghan loves a blue-striped Ralph Lauren button-down. They also got Harry’s hair situation right (sad clown noise). The funniest line (to me) was Camilla saying “And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever.” The big laugh lines for the live audience were “Don’t tell me you’ve spent all your Netflix money already” and Harry saying “It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?” Then Charles replying, “What a waste you’ve become, you’re lucky your father is not around to see this.” Ooof. The main thrust was actually satirizing Britain’s new prime minister Andy Burnham – they’ve got George Fouracres playing him, and he really looks like Burnham.

Anyway, I’m sure the usual suspects will point to this and say that it means that Harry and Meghan are laughingstocks or whatever. The problem with that is the same issue as South Park’s satire – the royalists want to pick and choose which skits and jokes hold greater meaning for certain royals. My point is that SNL UK seems to be punching up at Charles, Camilla and Prince William quite regularly too.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of SNL UK.

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9 Responses to “SNL UK’s season premiere lampooned Prince Harry & Meghan’s UK return”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:26 am

    Harry’s “hair situation”. So tragic! 😆🤣

    Reply
    • Gtwiecz says:
      September 14, 2026 at 10:26 am

      South Park’s episode on Harry and Meghan “we want privacy” is very googable and present on YouTube. However, the South Park episode on William and Kate’s wedding, called the “Prince of Pegging”, where Will pegs himself with a dildo at the altar, is basically erased and very hard to find. Hmmm.

      Reply
  2. Jegede says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:36 am

    The fact that Jack Shep was made up like that, to play Harry says a lot!😶😶

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:21 am

    I haven’t watched this clip yet but in general I enjoy when there are parodies of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan. Its funny to see what they get sort of right and what they miss. We used to LOVE that show The Windsors – I forget what channel it was on in the UK, but we caught it on Netflix. It skewered all the royals and I had to tell my husband which bits were true and which weren’t (for example when Kate moved the driveway 6 inches lol.)

    Reply
  4. Mightymolly says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:20 am

    H & M were just a set up for a skit about Andy Burnham. That’s fine but it wasn’t about them at all.

    Reply
  5. Felicity Fox says:
    September 14, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    I did enjoy Meghan calling Camilla Step-Queen. It had gotten such coverage I watched it bracing myself but it really was about the new PM.

    Reply
  6. samihali says:
    September 14, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    The “Your Father” joke was going to happen eventually, but Charles can’t deny Harry.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      September 14, 2026 at 5:30 pm

      Okay, yeah, I guess I’d forgotten about that by the end of the skit, but in the moment it was brutal “I’m glad your father didn’t live to see this.” D’oh!

      Reply
  7. Lau says:
    September 14, 2026 at 6:36 pm

    I feel like the american version makes at least an effort to get comedians who look like the persons they are supposed to be portraying.

    Reply

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