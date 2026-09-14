SNL UK’s season premiere lampooned Prince Harry & Meghan’s UK return

As of this year, Britain has their own Saturday Night Live, and they’ve already had a handful of skits go viral internationally. To their credit, the SNL UK team isn’t afraid of lampooning the Windsors, although I think the guy playing King Charles (Scotsman Larry Dean) treats Chaz like a version of Prince Philip. Well, in SNL UK’s season premiere episode this weekend, their opening skit was about Prince Harry and Meghan returning to the UK.
Well… it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Jack Shep played Prince Harry, with Ayoade Bamgboye playing Meghan. They got Meghan’s outfit correct – Meghan loves a blue-striped Ralph Lauren button-down. They also got Harry’s hair situation right (sad clown noise). The funniest line (to me) was Camilla saying “And beautiful Meghan, as brown as ever.” The big laugh lines for the live audience were “Don’t tell me you’ve spent all your Netflix money already” and Harry saying “It was $60 million. How long was it meant to last?” Then Charles replying, “What a waste you’ve become, you’re lucky your father is not around to see this.” Ooof. The main thrust was actually satirizing Britain’s new prime minister Andy Burnham – they’ve got George Fouracres playing him, and he really looks like Burnham.
Anyway, I’m sure the usual suspects will point to this and say that it means that Harry and Meghan are laughingstocks or whatever. The problem with that is the same issue as South Park’s satire – the royalists want to pick and choose which skits and jokes hold greater meaning for certain royals. My point is that SNL UK seems to be punching up at Charles, Camilla and Prince William quite regularly too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of SNL UK.
The Duchess of Sussex, meets junior players Whitney Osuigwe (USA) (left) and Caty McNally (USA) during a visit to the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Saturday July 14, 2018.,Image: 515625152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
The Duchess of Cambridge (left) and the Duchess of Sussex meet Wheelchair competitors Lucy Shuker (GBR) and KG Montjane (RSA) during a visit to the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Saturday July 14, 2018.,Image: 515625163, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon’s Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2018
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon’s Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2018
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge seen at Wimbledon’s Center Court today to watch the semi final match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic defeated Nadal in five sets.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2018
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk along the boardwalk after meeting volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Harry’s “hair situation”. So tragic! 😆🤣
South Park’s episode on Harry and Meghan “we want privacy” is very googable and present on YouTube. However, the South Park episode on William and Kate’s wedding, called the “Prince of Pegging”, where Will pegs himself with a dildo at the altar, is basically erased and very hard to find. Hmmm.
The fact that Jack Shep was made up like that, to play Harry says a lot!😶😶
I haven’t watched this clip yet but in general I enjoy when there are parodies of the royal family, including Harry and Meghan. Its funny to see what they get sort of right and what they miss. We used to LOVE that show The Windsors – I forget what channel it was on in the UK, but we caught it on Netflix. It skewered all the royals and I had to tell my husband which bits were true and which weren’t (for example when Kate moved the driveway 6 inches lol.)
H & M were just a set up for a skit about Andy Burnham. That’s fine but it wasn’t about them at all.
I did enjoy Meghan calling Camilla Step-Queen. It had gotten such coverage I watched it bracing myself but it really was about the new PM.
The “Your Father” joke was going to happen eventually, but Charles can’t deny Harry.
Okay, yeah, I guess I’d forgotten about that by the end of the skit, but in the moment it was brutal “I’m glad your father didn’t live to see this.” D’oh!
I feel like the american version makes at least an effort to get comedians who look like the persons they are supposed to be portraying.