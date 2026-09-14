Prince Harry was seen at Soho Farmhouse, working out & having brunch with Meghan

The Royalist, Tom Sykes, had yet another exclusive about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Cotswolds adventures. Reportedly, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet started school in the Cotswolds area last week, and Harry and Meghan are still adjusting to life back in the UK. There have been zero photos of the Sussex family in the Cotswolds thus far, which I take as a good sign. However, there have been sightings. Two weeks ago, Meghan apparently stopped by Soho Farmhouse (which is in the area) and she was introduced to some of the employees there. Well, now Sykes says that Harry was seen at Soho Farmhouse last Thursday. Here are the basics (I’m editing down some of Sykes’ over-the-top analysis).

Following up on the world’s least surprising scoop (that Meghan’s first sighting in the wild in the UK was at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire last week), my sources tell me that Prince Harry was spotted at the Soho Farmhouse pool area on Thursday.

Yes, hold on to your hats with astonishment because my sources tell me that Harry was wandering around the reception of the pool area, known as the Boat House (the incidence of “Something-House” related puns in the nomenclature of Soho House’s various areas is, I must caution you, a wearying feature of the franchise), looking for a towel.

History, sadly, does not relate where the rogue royal headed next, whether to the delights of the gym, the pool house, the ice house or the steam house (I jest, but, you see what I mean).

Soho House is a private members’ club, but it has a vast membership, and, given that Prince Harry’s office has declined thus far to confirm on the record that he and his children (the fifth, sixth and seventh in line to the British throne) have moved to the United Kingdom, I consider this, and the sighting of Meghan there that came my way last week from my impeccable Cotswold sources, more than valid stories to report.

The country outpost of the storied members’ club in North Oxfordshire is about 40 minutes away from the property where I am told Harry is staying, which I am not naming.

But here’s the thing that strikes me most forcefully about the Sussexes’ apparent adoption of Soho Farmhouse as their local: it is, without question, one of the single most high-profile venues in the English countryside. The reality is that while members and their guests are not allowed to take photographs, the comings and goings of famous faces have a way of getting back to ink-stained wretches like me. If you go to Soho Farmhouse, someone like me is probably going to hear about it.

If Harry and Meghan genuinely did not want to be seen, well, one assumes that the lavish property where Harry is staying comes equipped with its own bench press, and quite possibly its own pool.

There is also the property question. The Sussexes rented a house in the nearby village of Great Tew when they were working royals, and there has been persistent speculation that they have been looking at property near Farmhouse, including one house in particular, quite close to the entrance, which I’m told has been on the market for a long time and could suit them: a big house with a decent amount of land. Every journalist on the planet has been sent the brochures of houses they might be looking at, could be looking at, and no doubt among them are houses they actually are looking at.