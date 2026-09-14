Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon came out for the US Open singles finals

The US Open features several signature cocktails, the most famous of which is the Honey Deuce. People friggin’ love the Honey Deuce, which features vodka, raspberry liquor and melon balls in the shape of tennis balls. Well, as long as alcohol is being served, you can bet that Brad Pitt will be there. This weekend was the second time this year that Brad and Ines de Ramon made a point of attending a women’s Slam final. In June, Brad and Ines watched Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva win her first Slam title at Roland Garros. Then on Saturday, they watched Elena Rybakina defeat Aryna Sabalenka in this year’s US Open final.

I actually thought that would be it – randomly appearing at two women’s finals in a year. If I wasn’t so disgusted with Brad, I would have even complimented his taste in tennis players (Andreeva and Rybakina are great) and his support for women’s tennis. Except that Brad and Ines also went to the US Open men’s final on Sunday. The same final where a credibly accused abuser won his second Slam title of the year. Birds of a feather, takes one to know one, etc. The whole thing is so grotesque – there’s a whole-ass conversation in sports media about whether to talk about Alexander Zverev’s DV backstory on air, meanwhile the same sports media is like “yay, Brad Pitt came out for tennis!”