Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon came out for the US Open singles finals

The US Open features several signature cocktails, the most famous of which is the Honey Deuce. People friggin’ love the Honey Deuce, which features vodka, raspberry liquor and melon balls in the shape of tennis balls. Well, as long as alcohol is being served, you can bet that Brad Pitt will be there. This weekend was the second time this year that Brad and Ines de Ramon made a point of attending a women’s Slam final. In June, Brad and Ines watched Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva win her first Slam title at Roland Garros. Then on Saturday, they watched Elena Rybakina defeat Aryna Sabalenka in this year’s US Open final.
I actually thought that would be it – randomly appearing at two women’s finals in a year. If I wasn’t so disgusted with Brad, I would have even complimented his taste in tennis players (Andreeva and Rybakina are great) and his support for women’s tennis. Except that Brad and Ines also went to the US Open men’s final on Sunday. The same final where a credibly accused abuser won his second Slam title of the year. Birds of a feather, takes one to know one, etc. The whole thing is so grotesque – there’s a whole-ass conversation in sports media about whether to talk about Alexander Zverev’s DV backstory on air, meanwhile the same sports media is like “yay, Brad Pitt came out for tennis!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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NEW YORK, NY- SEPTEMBER 12: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seen at the 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Womens Final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with Rybakina securing her second major title on September 12, 2026 in Queens, New York City. Copyright: xmpi04x,Image: 1134122668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/mpi04/Avalon
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NEW YORK, NY- SEPTEMBER 12: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon seen at the 2026 U.S. Open Tennis Womens Final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka with Rybakina securing her second major title on September 12, 2026 in Queens, New York City. Copyright: xmpi04x,Image: 1134152037, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/mpi04/Avalon
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Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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-
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
-
-
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon are seen watching Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka at the finals at the semi finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium during The US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States
When: 12 Sep 2026
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
They didn’t go there to cheer, but rather to pose for photos; it makes little difference to them who is actually playing. Brad has found a new way to draw attention to himself, and his girlfriend is certainly happy about it, as she gets to show the world her new dress and her “old” (both literally and figuratively) boyfriend.
This post missed the opportunity to show what Ines wore to yesterday’s match, which was truly horrendous. It was some kind of embroidered flower strapped monstrosity, I couldn’t believe how ugly it was.
I saw it on Twitter. That thing costs almost 4,000. WHAT?
She wore an archival newspaper dress to the women’s final. I would love to know who loaned it to her.
She is very attentive to him . He looks bored
Making good on that contract
Lol exactly! They come out to tennis every year cause that is their “public appearance” contract. Nothing about this is real.
I’ve never followed tennis closely but always enjoy watching it (making an effort for Wimbledon). This year I’ve committed to not watching credibly accused abusers play (much like I won’t watch BPs films) so it has affected my viewing. That said I had a lovely afternoon in the garden during the Wimbledon men’s final this year and the women’s final was so much fun to watch I did not feel short changed.
We need to talk about what they have done. Their victims won’t forget.
I follow tennis and the official US Open posted them and many commenters had something to say about posting a known abuser. I was very proud of the push back.
They both look hammered. That’s all I’ve got.
In a few years, he’ll give another interview complaining about how hard it is to get things done while hungover—just like he complained a few years ago about the burden of being a hungover parent. Poor guy.
He’ll be sloppy drunk one of these days and blame it on her
Someone on Twitter reminded people that Maddox’s hearing is today. Zahara’s is next week. That explains it the weird performance
His public appearances and the articles about him that appear in the tabloids are always a response to something or a preview of something.
Their’s always something happening behind scenes when Pitt & his PR bring out the big guns of paparazzi hired staged photo-ops & faux charms , also to deflect attention away from his abuse victims
They BOTH are soo camera thirty attention seekers, still give thd big whiff of desperation & PR dictated staged .
Shame on the Tennis especially allowing a domestic violence Perpetrator Brad Pitt use them & he was further shamless to come to the men’s final to support another fellow domestic violence perpetrator as himself.
The amount of simping after this abuser is utterly repulsive and sake goes for the enabler girlfriend whose all over abuser like chickenpox girl we get it you’ve hit thr jackpot being with a children abuser wife beater Brad Pitt.
I wasn’t aware that Ines was married to Paul Wesley. He and his new wife were apparently at the Open as well.
Wow, Paul Wesley is 44 and already on wife #3. He must be difficult behind the scenes. I don’t have much of an opinion on him but he’s still very close to his former costar Ian Somerhalder who is problematic on his own.
If Brad marries Ines, she’ll be his third wife. He also associates with people who are problematic. What’s the conclusion to be drawn from that?
VilleRose, at first I put new(3rd) wife but decided not to be snarky since I was married and divorced twice before I was 40, but I realized I have a very bad picker and swore to never marry again – which I haven’t. Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, so thanks for throwing the snark for me!
You’re not alone, Day Drinker. I’m pretty sure there’s a sign on my forehead reading ‘Alcoholics apply here’ I don’t know why they are drawn to me, I don’t even drink, but after years of this, I quit dating too.
That’s the best Brad has looked in years. No weird outfits (trying to be trendy) like the ones he’s been wearing for the last few years.
They both look drunk
Sure, he doesn’t look strange at all—for a sixty-year-old dressed like a teenager. He used to overdo bucket hats; now he’s overdoing baseball caps. Progress. I guess…
Mary, probably because they were drunk. But Inez made sure he didn’t drink too much.
IMO He isn’t dressed like a teenager wearing jeans and that shirt. And for his age, he has a great physique. The cap looked fine with that particular outfit. He’s a vapid man I’ve never found particularly attractive, but he looked good in these photos. And Ines looks nice.
BUT another set of photos at the US Open shows him back to looking ridiculous again in his outfit, and in those photos, the backwards cap looks ridiculous with the outfit and his chain. LOL And Ines, while pretty, is wearing a top that is screaming, Look at me, and to me, is weird for the US Open. They both look so thirsty. LOL
So Brad got one day of looking normal and then went back to his trying-to-be-cool-but-instead-looking-ridiculous outfits.
lol the plumber outfit looked really ridiculous didnt it. You can tell he’s not handling aging well. He used to look clean up nicely back then around the time he won his oscars. Now he looks screams that “hello fellow kids” meme
She has really invested in the lip fillers I see… I wonder why…
She kind of looks like Nadya Sulemon the octomom.
He has a new movie about a dog coming out too. He seems to always play younger characters than reality
He’s a loser