Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon came out for the US Open singles finals

The US Open features several signature cocktails, the most famous of which is the Honey Deuce. People friggin’ love the Honey Deuce, which features vodka, raspberry liquor and melon balls in the shape of tennis balls. Well, as long as alcohol is being served, you can bet that Brad Pitt will be there. This weekend was the second time this year that Brad and Ines de Ramon made a point of attending a women’s Slam final. In June, Brad and Ines watched Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva win her first Slam title at Roland Garros. Then on Saturday, they watched Elena Rybakina defeat Aryna Sabalenka in this year’s US Open final.

I actually thought that would be it – randomly appearing at two women’s finals in a year. If I wasn’t so disgusted with Brad, I would have even complimented his taste in tennis players (Andreeva and Rybakina are great) and his support for women’s tennis. Except that Brad and Ines also went to the US Open men’s final on Sunday. The same final where a credibly accused abuser won his second Slam title of the year. Birds of a feather, takes one to know one, etc. The whole thing is so grotesque – there’s a whole-ass conversation in sports media about whether to talk about Alexander Zverev’s DV backstory on air, meanwhile the same sports media is like “yay, Brad Pitt came out for tennis!”

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon came out for the US Open singles finals”

  1. Anon says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:04 am

    They didn’t go there to cheer, but rather to pose for photos; it makes little difference to them who is actually playing. Brad has found a new way to draw attention to himself, and his girlfriend is certainly happy about it, as she gets to show the world her new dress and her “old” (both literally and figuratively) boyfriend.

    Reply
    • Moneypenny424 says:
      September 14, 2026 at 12:11 pm

      This post missed the opportunity to show what Ines wore to yesterday’s match, which was truly horrendous. It was some kind of embroidered flower strapped monstrosity, I couldn’t believe how ugly it was.

      Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:16 am

    She is very attentive to him . He looks bored

    Reply
  3. SarahCS says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I’ve never followed tennis closely but always enjoy watching it (making an effort for Wimbledon). This year I’ve committed to not watching credibly accused abusers play (much like I won’t watch BPs films) so it has affected my viewing. That said I had a lovely afternoon in the garden during the Wimbledon men’s final this year and the women’s final was so much fun to watch I did not feel short changed.

    We need to talk about what they have done. Their victims won’t forget.

    Reply
  4. Christine says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:23 am

    I follow tennis and the official US Open posted them and many commenters had something to say about posting a known abuser. I was very proud of the push back.

    Reply
  5. Colleen says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:48 am

    They both look hammered. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      September 14, 2026 at 8:54 am

      In a few years, he’ll give another interview complaining about how hard it is to get things done while hungover—just like he complained a few years ago about the burden of being a hungover parent. Poor guy.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 14, 2026 at 1:37 pm

      He’ll be sloppy drunk one of these days and blame it on her

      Reply
  6. Oxie says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:50 am

    Someone on Twitter reminded people that Maddox’s hearing is today. Zahara’s is next week. That explains it the weird performance

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      September 14, 2026 at 9:50 am

      His public appearances and the articles about him that appear in the tabloids are always a response to something or a preview of something.

      Reply
    • Mary says:
      September 14, 2026 at 10:00 am

      Their’s always something happening behind scenes when Pitt & his PR bring out the big guns of paparazzi hired staged photo-ops & faux charms , also to deflect attention away from his abuse victims

      Reply
  7. LOL says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:50 am

    They BOTH are soo camera thirty attention seekers, still give thd big whiff of desperation & PR dictated staged .
    Shame on the Tennis especially allowing a domestic violence Perpetrator Brad Pitt use them & he was further shamless to come to the men’s final to support another fellow domestic violence perpetrator as himself.

    The amount of simping after this abuser is utterly repulsive and sake goes for the enabler girlfriend whose all over abuser like chickenpox girl we get it you’ve hit thr jackpot being with a children abuser wife beater Brad Pitt.

    Reply
  8. Day Drinker says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:44 am

    I wasn’t aware that Ines was married to Paul Wesley. He and his new wife were apparently at the Open as well.

    Reply
    • VilleRose says:
      September 14, 2026 at 9:57 am

      Wow, Paul Wesley is 44 and already on wife #3. He must be difficult behind the scenes. I don’t have much of an opinion on him but he’s still very close to his former costar Ian Somerhalder who is problematic on his own.

      Reply
      • Anon says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:13 am

        If Brad marries Ines, she’ll be his third wife. He also associates with people who are problematic. What’s the conclusion to be drawn from that?

      • Day Drinker says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:18 am

        VilleRose, at first I put new(3rd) wife but decided not to be snarky since I was married and divorced twice before I was 40, but I realized I have a very bad picker and swore to never marry again – which I haven’t. Those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, so thanks for throwing the snark for me!

      • Lady D says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:40 am

        You’re not alone, Day Drinker. I’m pretty sure there’s a sign on my forehead reading ‘Alcoholics apply here’ I don’t know why they are drawn to me, I don’t even drink, but after years of this, I quit dating too.

  9. Jayna says:
    September 14, 2026 at 9:56 am

    That’s the best Brad has looked in years. No weird outfits (trying to be trendy) like the ones he’s been wearing for the last few years.

    Reply
    • Mary says:
      September 14, 2026 at 9:58 am

      They both look drunk

      Reply
    • Anon says:
      September 14, 2026 at 10:18 am

      Sure, he doesn’t look strange at all—for a sixty-year-old dressed like a teenager. He used to overdo bucket hats; now he’s overdoing baseball caps. Progress. I guess…
      Mary, probably because they were drunk. But Inez made sure he didn’t drink too much.

      Reply
      • Jayna says:
        September 14, 2026 at 10:39 am

        IMO He isn’t dressed like a teenager wearing jeans and that shirt. And for his age, he has a great physique. The cap looked fine with that particular outfit. He’s a vapid man I’ve never found particularly attractive, but he looked good in these photos. And Ines looks nice.

        BUT another set of photos at the US Open shows him back to looking ridiculous again in his outfit, and in those photos, the backwards cap looks ridiculous with the outfit and his chain. LOL And Ines, while pretty, is wearing a top that is screaming, Look at me, and to me, is weird for the US Open. They both look so thirsty. LOL

        So Brad got one day of looking normal and then went back to his trying-to-be-cool-but-instead-looking-ridiculous outfits.

    • Oxie says:
      September 14, 2026 at 10:51 am

      lol the plumber outfit looked really ridiculous didnt it. You can tell he’s not handling aging well. He used to look clean up nicely back then around the time he won his oscars. Now he looks screams that “hello fellow kids” meme

      Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    September 14, 2026 at 10:34 am

    She has really invested in the lip fillers I see… I wonder why…

    Reply
  11. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    September 14, 2026 at 12:52 pm

    She kind of looks like Nadya Sulemon the octomom.

    Reply
  12. N says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    He has a new movie about a dog coming out too. He seems to always play younger characters than reality

    He’s a loser

    Reply

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