Celine Dion made a triumphant return to the stage in Paris



Two years ago, the world tuned in to watch the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic games where Céline Dion brought us viewers to tears with a rousing performance of Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour.” It was towards the end of the ceremony, with rain lightly falling, and Céline was stationed at the Eiffel Tower (which one brilliant online blogger predicted) in a glittering sequined gown. It would have been a performance for the ages under any circumstances. But for Céline, it marked her first time singing since her 2022 Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis, a debilitating rare neurological condition that causes painful muscle spasms and led Céline to cancel all her shows and tours. So to see her performing on the world’s stage, so consummately and with such command and precision, was a truly joyous sight. And clearly it struck a chord (music pun!) with Céline, who is devoted to performing for her fans. So with careful preparation, Céline has been working to be well enough to perform whole concerts again. This past spring she announced a 10-show residency in Paris. The response was so strong, Céline later expanded it to 26 shows. The first show happened on Saturday — her first concert in six years — and it was every bit as emotional and triumphant as you’d expect.

Dion began opening night of her 26-show residency at Plenitude Arena (formerly the Paris La Défense Arena) in Nanterre, France, with her 1998 song “On Ne Change Pas” on Saturday, stopping seconds into the track after becoming visibly choked up. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer took a beat moments after she began singing the opening track, appearing to wipe tears. She could also be seen putting a hand to her chest and putting her hands together, seemingly in a gesture expressing gratitude to her fans. After the tearful moment passed, Dion finished performing the song before moving on to another ‘90s track, “Destin,” and then taking a moment to address fans. Dion spoke to the crowd in French and then English, telling fans, “There are many of you here tonight from all over the world. Thank you so very much for coming. If it’s your first time in Paris. I hope you fall in love with it, just like I did. Finally, it’s amazing we are all together.” “I made a promise. I made a promise to come back, to be back on stage,” Dion continued. “So here I am, singing for you and singing for me, singing life!” “Thank you so very much for your support, your patience and if I may say so: I am everything I am because you loved me,” the musician then said, quoting her hit 1996 song, “Because You Loved Me,” which she then segued into. Dion’s last full concert took place in March 2020, across the ocean at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. After the show, the remainder of the tour was halted by the onset of COVID-19, and the rescheduled shows were later canceled due to health complications related to Dion’s stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. In 2022, Dion was diagnosed with the rare and progressive autoimmune and neurological disorder — which can cause muscle rigidity, mobility issues, painful spasms and shortness of breath.

[From People]

Queen Céline is giving us ALL the feels! What a magnificent comeback. I can’t believe she didn’t cry for the whole darn show! But no, Céline is a professional; however emotional she may feel, she would never shortchange her fans from the absolute best concert she has to offer. From her interviews to greeting the crowds outside her hotel to these touching comments from the stage, Céline makes it clear that her driving force is to deliver for her fans. And it’s a two-way street: she gives life to them and they give life to her. Now, setting the emotion of it all aside, let’s talk about the fashion! Céline wore two ensembles, starting out in Dior, a black column dress with structural pleating business around the hips. On me it would exacerbate a rough situation, but Céline has the figure for adding extra width to the hips. Though to be honest, it’s hard to pay attention to the dress with the Boucheron diamond necklace she’s wearing — it’s as big as the heart of the ocean! Then the second outfit was Givenchy, a silver dress that looks like a mini from a distance, but when you look closer the skirt is sheer from the thighs down. On me it would exacerbate a rough situation, but Céline has legs meant to be shown off. When she came out in this second look, it was paired with a pink feather coat/cape piece that I can’t get enough of. The design direction reads: the Muppets, but make it high fashion. AND SHE DID.

Brava Céline, and welcome back.

Céline Dion cries as she takes the stage in Paris for her first headlining performance in six years pic.twitter.com/bLDtqinDK7 — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2026