Aryna Sabalenka said ‘f— off’ to the ESPN cameraman after she lost the US Open

Being a men’s tennis fan is rough these days. Women’s tennis is where it’s at – the women’s rivalries are really good right now between the “Big Five” – Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka, Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. There are like two dozen other WTA players vying to for Slams and vying for the top five as well – Amanda Anisomova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Alex Eala, China’s Zheng Qinwen, Linda Nosková, Karolína Muchová, the two Ukrainians in the top ten, Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk. It’s really competitive and the WTA players really work their asses off to peak when it matters.

The men… not so much. Which is why a man accused of domestic violence by two women just won his second Slam in five months. On Sunday, Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton in the US Open final. I only watched about 30 minutes of it – I saw Shelton win the third set, then immediately bottle the fourth set. Shelton’s appearance in the final came after Frances Tiafoe – a fan favorite and a wonderful person – bottled his semifinal against Shelton. That was the story on the men’s side throughout the tournament – just flop after flop, bad tennis on top of bad tennis. It’s awful and men’s tennis is really struggling. It would not surprise me at all if we learned that even with an American in the men’s final, the men’s matches were some of the least-watched and lowest-rated in years.

Anyway, back to the women. Elena Rybakina won her third Slam overall and her second of the year in New York. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka. Elena not only won the tournament, she became the WTA #1, taking over the ranking from Sabalenka. As you can imagine, Sabalenka did not take any of this well. Last year, Sabalenka got a lot of attention for being a sore loser and a brat when Coco Gauff defeated her in the Roland Garros final. Unsurprisingly, Sabalenka was a mega-brat when Elena defeated her in three sets on Saturday. This moment has gone mega-viral – Big Lenka telling the ESPN camera “f–k off” after her loss. That came after Sabalenka threw her racquet on match point too. She’s 28 years old and she acts like a toddler.

P.S. I still say that Aryna’s big, gaudy necklace is cursed.

PPS. Speaking of cursed, I’m not including any photos of the men’s finalists because I don’t want to look at that man’s ugly rat face.