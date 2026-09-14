Aryna Sabalenka said ‘f— off’ to the ESPN cameraman after she lost the US Open

Being a men’s tennis fan is rough these days. Women’s tennis is where it’s at – the women’s rivalries are really good right now between the “Big Five” – Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka, Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. There are like two dozen other WTA players vying to for Slams and vying for the top five as well – Amanda Anisomova, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Alex Eala, China’s Zheng Qinwen, Linda Nosková, Karolína Muchová, the two Ukrainians in the top ten, Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk. It’s really competitive and the WTA players really work their asses off to peak when it matters.
The men… not so much. Which is why a man accused of domestic violence by two women just won his second Slam in five months. On Sunday, Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton in the US Open final. I only watched about 30 minutes of it – I saw Shelton win the third set, then immediately bottle the fourth set. Shelton’s appearance in the final came after Frances Tiafoe – a fan favorite and a wonderful person – bottled his semifinal against Shelton. That was the story on the men’s side throughout the tournament – just flop after flop, bad tennis on top of bad tennis. It’s awful and men’s tennis is really struggling. It would not surprise me at all if we learned that even with an American in the men’s final, the men’s matches were some of the least-watched and lowest-rated in years.
Anyway, back to the women. Elena Rybakina won her third Slam overall and her second of the year in New York. She defeated Aryna Sabalenka. Elena not only won the tournament, she became the WTA #1, taking over the ranking from Sabalenka. As you can imagine, Sabalenka did not take any of this well. Last year, Sabalenka got a lot of attention for being a sore loser and a brat when Coco Gauff defeated her in the Roland Garros final. Unsurprisingly, Sabalenka was a mega-brat when Elena defeated her in three sets on Saturday. This moment has gone mega-viral – Big Lenka telling the ESPN camera “f–k off” after her loss. That came after Sabalenka threw her racquet on match point too. She’s 28 years old and she acts like a toddler.
P.S. I still say that Aryna’s big, gaudy necklace is cursed.
PPS. Speaking of cursed, I’m not including any photos of the men’s finalists because I don’t want to look at that man’s ugly rat face.
— 🦆 (@alcarazzista) September 12, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Can you imagine if Coco, Taylor or Naomi said that to a cameraman just doing his job? Or Serena back in the day?!?
She’s always like this when she doesn’t win. She’s a rude, selfish, entitled woman with bad fashion and an even worse lip filler.
The lip filler is SO bad. And Serena was vilified plenty in her career for doing not even half of what some of the white women do. I did not watch the final but was thrilled to see Sabalenka get denied the three peat.
Oh, come on. Give Sabalenka a break. She lost and she’s sad. Get out of her face and give her an bit of space, for God’s sake. Really disagree on her being a brat, too. She put herself together and gave an emotional speech, admitting her disappointment but also thanking the crowd and congratulating Rybakina and her team.
I mean, yes, I see what you’re saying: a woman of color would have even more trouble getting away with this. That’s not to say that Sabalenka is not entitled to her emotions, though. ALL women should be able to express themselves, be angry and be sad when they feel that way. I really can’t with all the tone-policing.
After the match is over, I think there is an expectation of some kind of decorum in tennis from both men and women.
Ben Shelton is criticized just for pumping himself up to give himself some motivation (which isn’t what I would consider rude or hurting anyone), so I think it’s fair to call her out for saying “f— off” to a cameraman. In any kind of context, that comes off as unpleasant.
@cherry, 💯💯💯💯
@Thinking, there is absolutely the expectation after a tennis match that both players conduct themselves with decorum. Telling someone to “f*** off” after losing is simply bad behavior and should be called out as such.
Didn’t pro tennis used to have rules about sticking to polite behavior?
Yeah, there are male tennis players who have been kicked out of Wimbledon for foul language.
I’ve never actually seen a female tennis player say “f— off” publicly. This is a new one…I’m not even really sure why she’d say it to a cameraman (he wouldn’t have anything to do with her losing, like an umpire might).
In the past, if a tennis player mouthed an expletive I think they did it under their breath and made sure no one could absolutely be certain of what they were saying.
John McEnroe was considered the worst offender of bad behavior, and everyone always notes it.
Sabalenka also had Jake Paul in her box. The men’s final was just unrootable not only because 9f Zverev but Shelton’s suspected to be MAGA.
Agree that the women’s is much better right now. It was great to see Carlos back and hopefully he’s healthy next year. What I found interesting was the men seem friendlier at the net afterwards than the women. Maybe it’s the particular matches I watched all the way through but for example Ben Shelton had nice moments at the net both in victory and defeat. The women shake hands and move on. Not saying it’s wrong, just interesting to me.
I was really rooting for Jessica Pegula to beat Sabalenka. (I’m from Buffalo and Jessica’s dad owns our sports teams.)
I had no idea about the men’s finalist being accused of DV. Ew.
It seemed like some of the seats were empty during the pivotal matches, but I’m not sure if everyone was taking a bathroom break.
In the past, the crowds have looked electric in NYC during the US Open.
Just watched the video….oh wow….so rude haha. Yikes.
I can’t even picture any of the male players doing that. They take their aggression out on the umpires, maybe, where they’re amped out, but not after the match is over when you’re supposed to sportsman-like.
The male players do this all the time. Not all of them, admittedly. But Zverev, Shelton, Fognini, Kyrgios, just to name a few… Have done much, much worse. None of them are getting this kind of backlash, people attacking her for her looks (I see people commenting on her supposed lip fillers here, too) and calling her a brat. God forbid a woman getting emotional. Or not too emotional enough, for that matter, because people were slamming Rybakina as well for being ‘cold’.
I forgot about the existence of Kyrgios. Yes, I’ve definitely seen him be rude. But I think he is actually called rude. I don’t think anyone actually considers him a pleasant human being. The fact that he keeps losing also makes me forget he even exists.
It has been awhile since I’ve watched men’s tennis which doesn’t involve Sinner and Alcaraz (who both strike me as “nice”), but I suppose I’m remembering people like Federer and Nadal who generally remain composed. Djokovic has his nonsense with the vaccine business,
but on court he acts sportsman-like once the match is called over. It’s possible I have missed out on how the new generation acts.
John McEnroe has always been straight up rude, and I definitely think he’s perceived that way, and I also consider him an anomaly. There are male players I’ve seen who behave badly, but I usually see them earning a point violation, and at the most extreme end, getting kicked out of tournaments like Wimbledon.
Since Sybalenka is in the number one tier category, I’m probably comparing her against male players at her level. The male players who I would consider beneath that category I probably wouldn’t see too much in action, so if they have been rude, I’ll admit I’ve probably missed it (though it has likely occurred).
She has a bad attitude, and that’s why I always cheer against her. Imagine if any woman of color had this bad attitude and what they would be called. Well, they call them out for simply things, like Naomi and her braids. Honestly, seeing her attitude over the years has made me not so happy to support tennis by watching or going to matches.
Her attitude bothers me as well. It’s so entitled, it’s never “my opponent played so well today.” It’s always, “I played so badly…” Even when she’s trying to be conciliatory it’s always self-centered.
It’s not good for her tennis either, I think she’d do better to if she could accept that sometimes it’s not all about her. She could recover better in the moment too.
If you were to compare number one players or those who are repeat champions and are considered at the upper echelons, I do think there is some level of emotional regulation and composure that might be expected. The lower ranked players who are either rude or nice are probably not even on anyone’s radar (except for maybe the dark-haired good-looking Italian players whose rankings I cannot remember– I can only remember their faces and their rizz-y social media videos fans have made). Her behavior is being noticed because she’s considered to be on the top tier,
If Roger Federer said “f— off” to a cameraman, I’m sure it would make headlines. But it would also be considered wildly out-of-character. For her, maybe it’s not.
For someone at such an elite level, she is a giant baby. But look who she had in her box (Portnoy and a Paul brother) and then look at her fiance (the human definition of her gaudy necklace). She cannot handle losing, has been and always will be a sore loser. I’m not saying she has to be happy, laughing or whatever (even though that is what other greats have done for decades) but don’t act like a petulant child.
I watched the 3rd set of the women’s final and she was really losing the mental game. Her toss of the racquet at match point was a comparatively restrained toss, but then she went and sat down and caved it in smashing it against the ground.
All these Russian and Belarusian players who don’t condemn their country’s war against Ukraine are the ones who can just fuck right off.
But McEnroe and other men were awful with their behavior back in the day. And McEnroe, as a sports commentator makes much, much, much more than Navritalova, who always behaved well during her tennis days. So if this 28 year old tennis player says fuck off to a camera man, women can get angry and behave badly too. Why not? She’s not a domestic abuser like Alexander Zverevev. She didn’t hit a judge in the neck with a tennis ball, like Novak did (sorry, I’m not spelling some of these names right, I think). So what if a woman loses her cool and acts out? We accept that and more from white men, don’t we? I’d rather have this chick as president than the Trump asshole. So, no, it’s not great to say “fuck off” to a cameraman. But it’s a hell of a lot better than what multitudes of white men get away with that is so much worse.
I’ve kind of liked her since she’d lost a few years ago and told the interviewer that her upcoming break would involve tequila and gummy bears.
And to top it all she’s massively transphobic and advocating against trans women being allowed to compete in women sports.