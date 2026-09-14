Duchess Meghan posted her first happy-family Instagram since the UK move

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex posted her first Instagram reel since her family moved back to the UK. In the weeks since the Sussexes’ UK return, everything has been chaos around them. I can’t even say that all of the drama was purely an invention of the British media either – Buckingham Palace released that clarification letter one week ago and all hell broke loose, aided by briefings from Prince Harry and Meghan’s camp. So perhaps this IG reel was meant as a reset, or maybe Meghan just wanted people to know that despite the shambolic press around them, her family is enjoying being back in the UK.

From what I’ve seen online, people are “investigating” the geographic markers of the video. That bridge, the deer, the footpaths, the trees. Someone said that it looks like parts of the video are from the Althorp estate? Which would make sense. If true, it’s smart for Harry and Meghan to remind everyone that they are very close to the Spencer family. I still believe that King Charles only agreed to see the whole Sussex family back in July because he learned that they were staying with the Earl Spencer at Althorp. The Windsors have always “competed” with the Spencers.

What else? The royalists are crying about (what else) “privacy” and “hypocrisy.” What’s crazy about that is… King Charles, via that clarification letter, let it be known that the Sussexes should be treated as private citizens. And private citizens can post whatever the hell they want on social media, correct? Team Sussex has also spent the past week arguing that they’re public figures, not private citizens. In which case… public figures can also post Instagram reels to give people a public update on their move. These pedantic privacy arguments are not hitting like they used to, right?