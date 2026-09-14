Duchess Meghan posted her first happy-family Instagram since the UK move

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex posted her first Instagram reel since her family moved back to the UK. In the weeks since the Sussexes’ UK return, everything has been chaos around them. I can’t even say that all of the drama was purely an invention of the British media either – Buckingham Palace released that clarification letter one week ago and all hell broke loose, aided by briefings from Prince Harry and Meghan’s camp. So perhaps this IG reel was meant as a reset, or maybe Meghan just wanted people to know that despite the shambolic press around them, her family is enjoying being back in the UK.
From what I’ve seen online, people are “investigating” the geographic markers of the video. That bridge, the deer, the footpaths, the trees. Someone said that it looks like parts of the video are from the Althorp estate? Which would make sense. If true, it’s smart for Harry and Meghan to remind everyone that they are very close to the Spencer family. I still believe that King Charles only agreed to see the whole Sussex family back in July because he learned that they were staying with the Earl Spencer at Althorp. The Windsors have always “competed” with the Spencers.
What else? The royalists are crying about (what else) “privacy” and “hypocrisy.” What’s crazy about that is… King Charles, via that clarification letter, let it be known that the Sussexes should be treated as private citizens. And private citizens can post whatever the hell they want on social media, correct? Team Sussex has also spent the past week arguing that they’re public figures, not private citizens. In which case… public figures can also post Instagram reels to give people a public update on their move. These pedantic privacy arguments are not hitting like they used to, right?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Meghan’s Instagram.
That bridge makes it very obvious where they are in that particular picture. Rumors they are staying there long term may or may not be true. Why they would post such an obvious marker when their kids don’t have security, I have no idea.
The Althorp ones look like they were taken at the same time as the trip in July.
If the Sussexes aren’t concerned, there’ll be a reason. And the pic could, of course, be a red herring 😅🤣😂
Btw, the little ones wouldn’t have been wearing wellies at Althorp in July. Although our weather can be extremely variable, there was a drought back then.
Muddy puddles are definitely recent! But some lovely sunny spells between the rain.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if their intention was to stay at Althrop while looking for another house, but with all the shenanigans, just decided to remain there.
She knows her life better than you! Keep your snark!
People can comment what they want. Shut up
I saw on twitter ast night the bridge is on the ground of SoHo house. They have 100 acres of private land for their members to enjoy.
Ah, that would make sense!
Loved seeing that sweet little family. Archie the his wellies on, Lily bike riding with her baby doll on the back and the fishing in the boat and clearly one of the babies was filming some of the moments. It made me smile from ear to ear
With love from the Sussexes ♥️♥️♥️♥️
Very sweet video. I read in an Hello article that Archie has british accent when he said “Go!” … at end of clip a little boy with an obvious american accent says, “I got this”
My guess is he probably says some words with an English accent, or has more of an accent if he’s talking with his father. for example if Harry had just said “go go go! Archie go!” and then he says “go!” its probably going to mimic Harry more than if he was saying it in the middle of his old American classroom.
Kids can be bi-dialectical.
Actor John Barrowman can switch between Scottish and American accents.
I had one parent who was Texan and the other a New Englander; I would, even into adulthood, unconsciously switch to a Texas accent when speaking with that parent. People around would immediately know I’d had a phone call with them, because the accent would linger for a few hours after.
Absolutely!
I think people (not the OP of this comment) are using the switch as some sort of gotcha, to imply that…..the videos are fake? Archie isn’t real? IDK, something crazy like that.
and the truth is probably that he switches back and forth, especially when he’s in England.
I believe Meghan said in one of her Netflix episode that Archie and Lilibet have in general an American accent but prounce some words differently. She gave the example of the wotd “zebra”.
When my girls were little we watched Peppa Pig and my Dallas Texas born children used British colloquialisms and had little accents for a bit 😂 They called it the boot instead of trunk, got excited about going on holiday instead of vacation, things like that. If we can do it with only a few cartoons a day of exposure, pretty sure kids with a parent modeling the accent is super believable
I just wonder why she Posts such incredibly blurry videos? Is she doing it on purpose?
It can’t be her iPhone.
It may just be your phone, or your computer, because all of the videos which I have seen are incredibly clear. 🙂
I was thinking that too–her videos always looks low res on my phone. I have an up-to-date phone and I’m sitting in my house on fiber internet. LOL.
It is the sensible thing to do by parents who protect their kids/family’s privacy, but still want to share some of the family’s life/activities. It’s clear to everybody too that she drops the 4K to prevent monetisation in clear 4K, and for safety reasons.
I love how she opened the video with saying “come on!” like she’s inviting people to see a glimpse of their lives in the UK. Maybe some of the pics are from the summer, but the message is still the same – they are enjoying life in england. The kids are still being kids – fishing, running, splashing in puddles, etc. The dogs look happy, the kids look happy, Harry looks happy, Meghan looks happy.
but they are fishing! Killing the wildlife, destroying the environment, being cruel to helpless creatures… the horror…
The British press will definitely be posting about the kids not being in life jackets even though they’re on the bank.
I saw a post somewhere joking that the British media would interview “the poor puddle that Meghan stomped on.”
Most fishermen nowadays return the fish alive to the water; I have just recently been in the Pantanal, Brazil, and even there the fishermen took photos of their big catfish and then returned them to the river.
Cue another naycha video with keens and the kids. The sussex video is great. Archie and LIli super cute.
The difference between the naycha videos and Meghan’s is Meghan’s videos do not look staged and over produced. We can all do what Meghan does, get a bunch of random clips from our phones of fun-times and share them with our friends. That’s why Meghan’s insta videos “break the internet” it’s not just the content it’s because they’re always so relatable.
ETA: I don’t want to pit kids against each other but, Lili really is Meghan’s “secret weapon” In almost every video she’s in she somehow manages to steal the show. I loved her racing Archie for the easter eggs, chasing Archie on his bike, the shot of Harry tossing her into the air and now this latest one of on her little bike with stabilisers and her dolly on the back. 🙂
I laughed when you called them stabilizers. We meaning Americans call them training wheels🤣🤣.
I feel like Meghan made that reel was made not just for the ‘haters’ but for the ‘fans’ as well. I know there’s story after story that the entire move is Prince Harry’s idea and maybe it was initially but Meghan wants to make it is resoundingly clear is that she supports the move as well.
And iirc, there has been much discussion on this site about whether Meghan would even keep posting on her insta once she moved to the uk. So clearly, the answer is yes. She will keep using her insta. Those particular wings have not been clipped.
Archie in those long socks with shorts—just British-ifying that baby, lol.
He’s wearing wellies, not long socks.
Archie’s wearing wellies not long socks.
I am glad they seem to be enjoying themselves despite many people not wanting them to.
I think the entire video reel, save perhaps the fireplace one, was shot at Althorp, and recently, not during their previous holiday. That bridge, as someone said last night, was included for a reason, as were the deer. Meghan is trolling the trolls. She knew full well that the usual suspects would freeze every frame and enlarge every angle and parse every second of the video. (A) Keeps the stalkers occupied while she and her family move on to the next thing and (B) makes it clear that the family spends significant time with the Spencers, and on the Spencer estate with their real extended family. Bonus (C): makes it extra clear that regardless of the fevered speculation among fans and derangers, their reasons for being back in the UK have NOTHING to do with Charles and his other son, or with “wanting to be seen as royal” (they ARE royal, that’s how hereditary monarchy works). I’m enjoying the excitement and the meltdowns in equal measure 😀 .
Is that bridge/pond from Althorp? I keep seeing people saying its from a specific location but I haven’t seen anything more than that. If it is althorp (and I think the deer herd clip is althorp as well) then I agree with you that she is trolling the trolls (I think she was doing some low key trolling anyway lol.) She’s making it clear that the relationship with the Spencers is in tact (as we knew it was) and that she is going to keep sharing tidbits of her life as she has done now for the past several years.
She’s also trolling by stamping through a muddy puddle in her wellies. I can’t remember which of the tabloids said she wouldn’t be happy in the British rain and mud.
I have seen SoHo House as another location for clips and that makes sense. It is a more public location.
Regardless of where things were filmed, she manages to crack open all the attacks made against her trying to claim she will be miserable in England. She won’t.
It also makes them look normal and relatable doing these things. There are no weird elaborate poses requiring a professional photographer.
Earl Spencer has a montage of pics on his site from Tatler magazine and Princess Lili is included in the pics. He said it was light and fun and made him and his wife smile.
The kids wouldn’t have been wearing wellies at Althorp in July. There was a drought and no puddles, lol!
That’s why I said that the video clips were shot (very) recently, not during their previous holiday in the UK 🙂 .
I think the video is a mix of activities on different days and different places in England.
But.. what I get from talks on the R-App on social media – and arial pics of the property they show there, with the bridge, the lake, the forests areas clearly visible – it seams likely that the Sussex family is staying at their billionaire friend Ian Wace (the one with the Scottish Island , were they stayed at this summer) English. estate.
And the based on those talks, my little research shows this:
The estate called ‘Rowler Manor’, is in Brackley, in Northamptonshire (a little further from the Cotswold). It is very curated/well kept, and it has many operating (organic) farms, a huge manor house, and multiple other properties/houses/buildings on the land, and a helipad, etc., on between 727 to 1,100 acres of land. It’s beautiful, secluded and safe. I think the area it little bit remote for a sociable woman like Meghan, not very sophisticated, very rural/traditional country/village life. There is only one private prep school and 4 other pre-/primary schools (age group 3-13). The closets city is Birmingham.
They might have been offered to stay there temperately, or maybe for the whole duration of their stay in the UK, who knows. The place is so big, they should be able to have a sizable house/cottage on the estate- they won’t be bothering the farm workers at the farming areas of the land, or the owners who live at the huge manor house.
if that’s where these clips are from, its also possible they have since moved out – maybe they stayed for a few days and now they’re somewhere else. that would fit with Meghan’s posting style, and would also be consistent with how they left Tyler Perry’s house and no one knew about it for weeks later. I still remember someone on a morning show -maybe even Gayle King – asking Tyler about having them there and he was trying so hard not to laugh – because they had already moved out of his house and no one knew.
Could be a red herring 🤔
I agree with Becks1 that IF that’s where some of those clips are from, they’ve probably already moved on. Because in any event, speculation is fine and all well and good, but it does no good for us to literally NAME the estate and narrow down the schools for the derangers and their tabloid handlers and other less well-intentioned folks, especially if it is a place to which they may return from time to time. Let them do their own dirty work, I say.
People are Zaprudering that video as if it was some major mystery when it’s just a sweet glimpse of Sussex family life. I’m just glad Meghan seems happy. I still don’t understand this move but it’s nice they’re enjoying it.
I’m glad that they’re having a good time. No one can say that Meghan doesn’t support Harry.
Archie and lily are growing up so fast and beautifully. Hope they are enjoying their new environment. Looks so from the pictures. I want Meghan coat and wellies
Somewhere, someone is drafting an article that posting on IG on a Sunday is a breach of Royal Protocol.
As if William doesn’t wake up on the floor in a puddle of his own vomit on any given Sunday.
Oh but they are not “royal” remember? Private citizens, the palace said so! 😉😂
Meghan is showing the wonderful life they’re building in spite of all the nastiness. Love wins.
This was nice reassurance for their supporters. The “ but they wanted privacy, waaah”, is always used when Meghan is visible. It’s BS, as if an Instagram post is a big revelation.
The Sussexes are very aware of the scrutiny that any titbit of information is subjected to and I doubt very much that they would “forget” the distinctive bridge would be reverse imaged within seconds and the location discovered; my take is that it was a red herring and the lunatics on Reddit have been predictably triggered and become topographical experts.
The thing is, that bridge is not really all that distinctive. There are countless estates all over the UK with similar bridges, from a distance at any rate. I agree that the bridge was left in deliberately, to give the trolls something to focus on while the family would be otherwise occupied. 😀
Can we talk about the deer?! Incredible. I wish I could be out in nature and see something like that!
Too damp for my arid taste but Harry looks happy.
I would have liked a close up of that deer herd…
Richmond park has plenty of deer ..but this needn’t be in London. The whole of the UK is open to them and they have no need to account for their every move to hyenas who have the gall to claim the children dont exist , are not real , are borrowed or hired ..the depths people would sink to . Obviously endorsed and sponsored by the evil Wails ..nobody wants to look at their fake faces and boring kids boo hoo.
I love the music Meghan chooses for her videos. I mean, Wham is so unserious and fun.
This video made me so happy. Gorgeous, relatable, loving family. I see things are getting a little testy on this site. Some people are advising the Sussexes because of fear for their safety, and others are annoyed by the “snarkiness” of telling the Sussexes what to do. I sincerely believe that both sides are very vested in the Sussexes and only wish them safety and happiness. What’s funny is that America never had a royal family, but now so many of us (at least me) feel the Sussexes ARE our royal family, like we’ve adopted them. And, ironically, many Americans hate our president for very excellent reasons. I’ve been to a No Kings protest against Trump, but if you told me Trump is out and Harry would be our new king, I think I’d be relieved. Once when I was visiting Sweden I visited a nursing home where my friend’s grandma lived. The grandmother had a picture of some very-nice looking people on her dresser. I asked my friend to translate into Swedish that the grandmother had a lovely family. I remember my surprise when my friend said it was actually a picture of the Swedish royal family. I was a college student at the time, but still remember being shocked and thinking, “Why would this lady have a picture of the royal family in her bedroom?” I didn’t know the answer then, but I do now. And that’s only because of the Sussexes. No, I wouldn’t hang their picture in my bedroom, but I love to see their photos and videos on my computer. I watch with real affection and concern for this beautiful family. And that is my only entry into the feelings of people who have good (not evil) royals symbolizing their country. I get it.
I know I’ve said it before, but Meghan really has a talent for capturing her family’s personalities on film, whether it’s photos or clips. Everything just looks… joyful. Fun! Silly! Magical? The opposite of fussy. You don’t feel that anything was overly posed or scripted, and it manages to looks effortless, even though I think there’s actually tremendous skill involved in knowing what to capture, the technical skill of how to do that without disrupting the action, and how to put it all together to make a coherent story.
I wonder if in the future Meghan would ever consider going behind the camera rather than in front of it?
It’s intriguing. I expect sooner or later where they are currently living will be revealed. Reports that they are living on a large and secure estate owned by a friend narrows the field a bit. Nearby prep schools would narrow it a bit more. A big clue was a report of Meghan being seen at Soho Farmhouse which is in the North Oxfordshire part of the Cotswolds. The Blenheim Palace Estate is not far away from Soho Farmhouse. Blenheim Palace is the home of the Duke of Marlborough whose family name is Spencer-Churchill. It was the birthplace of Winston Churchill and that is probably his most famous ancestor. However, he is also closely related to Earl Spencer and thereby related to Prince Harry.
The total Blenheim Estate covers 12000 acres with the Palace and surrounding parkland covering 2000 acres. The river Glyme flows through the parkland and a large lake has been created in front of the Palace. There is woodland and a herd of wild deer. The Estate works with the Environment Agency on conservation and rewilding projects.
Another possibility is the Great Tew Estate which borders the Blenheim Estate. Soho Farmhouse is situated on the Great Tew Estate. Harry and Meghan previously rented a farmhouse on this Estate. They took a two year lease but moved out early because of intrusion by paparazzi photographers. Wherever they are now will be secure.
The Spencer Churchills are *not* “closely” related to the Spencers. They’re both descended from John and Sarah Churchill. They’re like 9th cousins.