Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly had a date… at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca loft??

In June 2025, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seemingly broke up for the last time. They were together for about eight years, and we learned that they had done some “mini-breakups” a few times before their big split. She really loved him and, in my opinion, all he did was waste her time and string her along. Since that split, Dakota has been trying to get her groove back. The problem? It’s like she’s picking names out of a hat. She had a deeply unserious situationship with Role Model (real name: Tucker Pillsbury) and it ended a few months ago. Then, a few nights ago, Dakota was seen in NYC with Machine Gun Kelly. As in, Megan Fox’s most recent baby-daddy and one half of the twin flame. That’s not even the crazy part! It looks like Taylor Swift let Dakota and MGK use her Tribeca apartment for their date or hookup. Why is T-Swizzle facilitating this???

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen hanging out in NYC … and it seems Taylor Swift played a role in the date night.

The newly single actress and rockstar were caught exiting a black SUV and walking into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment, which is empty because the singer is reportedly out of town. Dakota and MGK allegedly met at Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this year.

Dakota looked stunning in an all-black ensemble while Megan Fox’s ex rocked a jacket with a large skeleton on the back.

The date comes weeks after Dakota split from singer Role Model.

[From TMZ]

For some reason, I thought MGK was still in his 20s, but no, he’s 36 years old. He acts a lot younger, right? Dakota is 36 as well, she’ll be 37 next month (she’s a Libra). I used to cover MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship and I still believe that they were pretty toxic with each other, and that MGK was very controlling (and probably a lot worse). Dakota… I don’t even know what to tell you. Bad bangs, bad boyfriends, bad brand ambassadorships. She’s a mess.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

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11 Responses to “Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly had a date… at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca loft??”

  1. VilleRose says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:17 am

    I don’t think MGK is a bad dude but he’s BFF with Pete Davidson which says enough. I think both of them are nice guys but in the end, immature and probably need a lot hand holding. Unlike Pete who I think is very loyal to his partners but ends up exhausting them, I also think MGK is prone to cheating.

    I don’t have much of an opinion on Dakota. I have yet to see her in a movie where she exhibits any discernible acting talent. That being said, she seems to like dating totally random guys.

    Reply
  2. Rachel says:
    September 14, 2026 at 11:29 am

    Maybe she’s just having fun idk

    Very very funny that Taylor swift’s place is a hookup chamber.

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    September 14, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    8 year relationship is long, especially if you were being strung along. Makes sense that she might just want to have some fun.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    September 14, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    Girl, no.
    MGK has 2 children by 2 different women and has said some really derogatory things about black women (his first daughter is of mixed race). He seems completely controlling and his relationship with Megan Fox (who will forever be in the picture since they have a child together) was toxic and obsessional. Even as a fun fling I would say stay away

    Reply
  5. Meredith says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    She seems really smug— just the type Chris Martin likes to settle in with (for a while). MGK seems like an impulsive child — maybe good for a night, but not for a relationship.

    Reply
  6. Gravitas says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    MGK gives me endless ick.

    Reply
  7. Tis True, Tis True says:
    September 14, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    Am old enough to find Dakota Johnson’s mess more amusing than anything else. Her acting is the type where she’s good if the fit is right, very bad if not.

    Reply
  8. CheekImplant says:
    September 14, 2026 at 3:02 pm

    Does she know that she can date men that aren’t musicians?

    Reply
  9. Ladiabla says:
    September 14, 2026 at 8:21 pm

    I do think Chris strung her along. I think she’s very pretty with a sense of humor too – she can do better than the guys she’s been seeing. Can’t think of who would be a good match for her though. Too bad McAvoy’s married. Maybe Dev Patel?

    Reply

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