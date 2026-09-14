Dakota Johnson & Machine Gun Kelly had a date… at Taylor Swift’s Tribeca loft??

In June 2025, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seemingly broke up for the last time. They were together for about eight years, and we learned that they had done some “mini-breakups” a few times before their big split. She really loved him and, in my opinion, all he did was waste her time and string her along. Since that split, Dakota has been trying to get her groove back. The problem? It’s like she’s picking names out of a hat. She had a deeply unserious situationship with Role Model (real name: Tucker Pillsbury) and it ended a few months ago. Then, a few nights ago, Dakota was seen in NYC with Machine Gun Kelly. As in, Megan Fox’s most recent baby-daddy and one half of the twin flame. That’s not even the crazy part! It looks like Taylor Swift let Dakota and MGK use her Tribeca apartment for their date or hookup. Why is T-Swizzle facilitating this???

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were seen hanging out in NYC … and it seems Taylor Swift played a role in the date night. The newly single actress and rockstar were caught exiting a black SUV and walking into Taylor’s Tribeca apartment, which is empty because the singer is reportedly out of town. Dakota and MGK allegedly met at Taylor’s wedding to Travis Kelce earlier this year. Dakota looked stunning in an all-black ensemble while Megan Fox’s ex rocked a jacket with a large skeleton on the back. The date comes weeks after Dakota split from singer Role Model.

[From TMZ]

For some reason, I thought MGK was still in his 20s, but no, he’s 36 years old. He acts a lot younger, right? Dakota is 36 as well, she’ll be 37 next month (she’s a Libra). I used to cover MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship and I still believe that they were pretty toxic with each other, and that MGK was very controlling (and probably a lot worse). Dakota… I don’t even know what to tell you. Bad bangs, bad boyfriends, bad brand ambassadorships. She’s a mess.