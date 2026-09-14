Uganda made a U-turn on the Invictus Games after a call from Clive Alderton

A few months ago, Uganda formally joined the Invictus community and announced that they would field a Ugandan team for the Birmingham Invictus Games. The whole thing was packaged around the One Year to Go Invictus events in July. Crash-cut to last week, with the Sussex family now living in Britain, and Buckingham Palace thought it would be smart to send out a “guidance” letter, clarifying Prince Harry and Meghan’s lack of royal status. A Ugandan general decided that the letter meant that King Charles does not support the Invictus Games, so the general announced that he (alone) decided to withdraw the Ugandan team from the games. The general even cited “that Harry-Meghan nonsense” as the reason for the alleged withdrawal. Instead of taking a moment and clarifying WTF was going on, Team Sussex stormed out and laid this mess at King Charles’ feet. Well, now Uganda is making a U-turn… after they got a call from Clive Alderton.

Uganda has reversed its earlier decision to withdraw from Prince Harry’s Invictus Games tournament for veterans after an intervention by King Charles III’s most senior aide, the Ugandan army said. Colonel Chris Magezi, Uganda’s acting director defence public information, wrote on X: “The decision follows a telephone conversation between General Kainerugaba and the Principal Private Secretary to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen of the United Kingdom, the Right Honourable Sir Clive Alderton K.C.V.O. “In the discussion, Sir Alderton revealed that King Charles III was moved by General Kainerugaba’s sensitive consideration of the King’s opinion on the upcoming Invictus Games organized by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Sir Alderton said King Charles III has no problem with Uganda’s participation in the Invictus Games, and encouraged the CDF to proceed with preparations for UPDF’s participation in the games.”

[From Newsweek]

That’s certainly interesting, isn’t it? And the fact that this is coming from Uganda, not the palace…fascinating. Was the palace genuinely concerned about getting the blame for Uganda’s withdrawal? Perhaps. The thing is, I never even believed it was a real withdrawal. It sounded more like a loudmouth general polishing his colonialist bootlicker medals. It sounded like the British media egging the guy on to disrupt the games. At no point did it feel like a whole-ass country had decided to genuinely withdraw their team. But whatever – the palace clearly felt it needed to step in and untangle some of this mess, which is good news for Harry and Invictus, I guess.