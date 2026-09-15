Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs game with Tom Cruise, but she also did an Emmys skit

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Taylor Swift did not attend the Emmy Awards in person last night, but of course she did something special for her dear friend Mariska Hargitay, who was the host of the Emmys. Before I get to that, look where Taylor turned up on Monday night: Arrowhead Stadium. She attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game as a married lady. The Chiefs got a bump from her presence too, they absolutely destroyed the Broncos. Travis Kelce was seen wearing his wedding ring in the tunnel as well.

But the big news was the VIP box at the game. Taylor invited a special guest, a new member of her Swift Clique: Tom Cruise. What a match, honestly. I guess he’s on Digger promotional duties and Taylor is campaigning for an Oscar, so she wanted some tips from Mr. Hollywood. A lot of people are joking that Scientology sent Tom in to reel in the biggest fish. That’s funny. Her red-and-cream polo dress is from Guest in Residence (Gigi Hadid’s label).

Getting back to Taylor’s “Emmy appearance,” she did a pretaped skit on the Law & Order: SVU set, with Mariska playing Olivia Benson, and the whole SVU cast was there too. They had Swiftie “murder boards” where they analyzed all of the Swiftie Easter eggs at the Emmys, then Taylor turned up with her kitty Olivia Benson. This bit was honestly cute, and I’m sure Taylor was geeking out on that set.

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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

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10 Responses to “Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs game with Tom Cruise, but she also did an Emmys skit”

  1. Jegede says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:14 am

    Following yesterday’s news, it just occurred to me how William, Kate, Taylor and Tom are all pally.😶

    $64 says Tom Cruise is showing up on the New Heights podcast.

    Reply
    • Smalltowngirl says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:48 am

      Yeah, Jason was in town for MNF and their producer also posted he was in KC, which points to a live show and I bet Tom Cruise is the guest.

      Reply
    • Michelle says:
      September 15, 2026 at 3:05 pm

      Will totally take that bet. The New Heights pod gets all the actors promoting movies these days.

      Reply
  2. Ariel says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:43 am

    I have always enjoyed ice t , like since the 80s, and seeing him be part of this silliness was delightful.
    I wonder if little Chanel (his young daughter) is a swiftie.

    So I enjoy Taylor’s music. But I’m like a jv swiftie, I don’t generally look for the Easter egg theories, but I enjoy reading them, and the swifties enjoy creating them – the ones that make sense and the ones that really don’t, but are fun.

    But the highlight was seeing Olivia benson with Olivia benson.

    Reply
  3. ChillinginDC says:
    September 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    The Emmy’s telecast was awful. And no, not shocked she and the Royals are hanging out with a guy that has turned people into slaves to some weird cult.

    Reply
    • enza says:
      September 15, 2026 at 9:53 am

      Really? I thought it was great, silly and fun. Some genuinely funny bits, some cringe, no lagging time, intros were crisp. Could totally tell that Colbert had a hand in it.

      Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    September 15, 2026 at 11:14 am

    I thought her skit, was hilarious and did a great job highlighting all the shows while getting Taylor on the show. And yeah Taylor was probably gagged.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    September 15, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    Ick … Tom Cruise.

    He’s the worst.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      September 15, 2026 at 2:22 pm

      Come on, he’s just a regular guy, who enjoys being treated as a Demi-god by an intense cult, has engaged in severe emotional abuse, accepted virtual slave labor, employed operatives to poison his kids against their mother when they divorced, abandoned his 5 yo when her mom escaped the cult- to do so she needed burner phones and serious plans.
      You know, just a regular guy, in heels.

      So. Much. Ick.

      Reply
  6. FancyPants says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:47 pm

    This Emmy bit deserves an Emmy! That was so well-written.

    Reply

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