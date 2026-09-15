Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs game with Tom Cruise, but she also did an Emmys skit

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Taylor Swift did not attend the Emmy Awards in person last night, but of course she did something special for her dear friend Mariska Hargitay, who was the host of the Emmys. Before I get to that, look where Taylor turned up on Monday night: Arrowhead Stadium. She attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game as a married lady. The Chiefs got a bump from her presence too, they absolutely destroyed the Broncos. Travis Kelce was seen wearing his wedding ring in the tunnel as well.

But the big news was the VIP box at the game. Taylor invited a special guest, a new member of her Swift Clique: Tom Cruise. What a match, honestly. I guess he’s on Digger promotional duties and Taylor is campaigning for an Oscar, so she wanted some tips from Mr. Hollywood. A lot of people are joking that Scientology sent Tom in to reel in the biggest fish. That’s funny. Her red-and-cream polo dress is from Guest in Residence (Gigi Hadid’s label).

Getting back to Taylor’s “Emmy appearance,” she did a pretaped skit on the Law & Order: SVU set, with Mariska playing Olivia Benson, and the whole SVU cast was there too. They had Swiftie “murder boards” where they analyzed all of the Swiftie Easter eggs at the Emmys, then Taylor turned up with her kitty Olivia Benson. This bit was honestly cute, and I’m sure Taylor was geeking out on that set.

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