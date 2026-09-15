Mitch McConnell was seen in public for the first time in three months

Guess who’s still alive? You’ll never guess. It’s Mitch McConnell! Senator McConnell allegedly had a “fall” in his Washington DC home back in June, and he was rushed to the hospital. He ended up staying in the hospital for 53 days. Because of a fall. And because he allegedly had a mild flu. People didn’t believe any of the cover stories, and many of us questioned the bizarre “proof of life” photos taken at the hospital. Conspiracies flew around like crazy that McConnell’s Senate staffers were Weekend-at-Bernie-ing him. But that didn’t make much sense either, because McConnell missed hundreds of votes and his staff didn’t seem to be doing anything except the cover-up. Anyway, big news, this dude is alive. He got a police escort from his DC home to the Capitol, and everybody got proof-of-life videos and photos.

It’s basically been three full months since anyone has seen Mitch in person. In videos, he looked pretty out of it, and I assume he’s on painkillers and everything else. This is his last term in office – he basically only needs to get through December/early January. And then what? Who knows. He’s in no state to cash in, you know? He really just f–ked over the country for decades for the love of the game.

Pictured: Mitch McConnell Returns to U.S. Senate — CNN pic.twitter.com/zjmi33YaiN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 14, 2026