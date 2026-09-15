Mitch McConnell was seen in public for the first time in three months

Guess who’s still alive? You’ll never guess. It’s Mitch McConnell! Senator McConnell allegedly had a “fall” in his Washington DC home back in June, and he was rushed to the hospital. He ended up staying in the hospital for 53 days. Because of a fall. And because he allegedly had a mild flu. People didn’t believe any of the cover stories, and many of us questioned the bizarre “proof of life” photos taken at the hospital. Conspiracies flew around like crazy that McConnell’s Senate staffers were Weekend-at-Bernie-ing him. But that didn’t make much sense either, because McConnell missed hundreds of votes and his staff didn’t seem to be doing anything except the cover-up. Anyway, big news, this dude is alive. He got a police escort from his DC home to the Capitol, and everybody got proof-of-life videos and photos.
It’s basically been three full months since anyone has seen Mitch in person. In videos, he looked pretty out of it, and I assume he’s on painkillers and everything else. This is his last term in office – he basically only needs to get through December/early January. And then what? Who knows. He’s in no state to cash in, you know? He really just f–ked over the country for decades for the love of the game.
Pictured: Mitch McConnell Returns to U.S. Senate — CNN pic.twitter.com/zjmi33YaiN
— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) September 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Mitch McConnell’s Facebook.
I’m not gonna lie, I was a little (ok, a lot) disappointed. And seeing him looking feeble in a wheelchair doesn’t elicit an ounce of sympathy or compassion from me because that motherfucker doesn’t deserve any and needs to be gone from this earth already. I said what I said.
This.
And still getting health and employment benefits off the taxpayers while never voting for those things for others. Unbelievable.
I’m really shocked. Now I am mad. What was the point of the defiance of keeping his health secret for months? He should have been replaced for this alone.
I think the point of the secrecy was he needed the 3 months of intense rehab to be able to look this “alert” and “healthy”, and they weren’t sure he’d get this far.
From the footage I have seen it isn’t clear if he is even verbal or cognizant enough to take questions.. I sure he is at the stage where he has 24 hour medical care because his brain is so damaged by the strokes and oxygen deprivation his brain is virtually a mass of grey matter mush..
I’ve come to the conclusion even the devil doesn’t want these people so we are going to be suffering with this mess of dementia and brain damaged stroke patients in the gop for a long time.
I’m not at all convinced that the figure in the wheelchair is not a hologram. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This. I haven’t watched the footage but at any point did he actually speak or communicate with anyone? It just seems like they wheeled him around
No. He was asked questions and just stared straight ahead. No idea what was going on.
Mitch McConnell, more than any other person on planet earth, is responsible for every f*cking piece of destruction that has happened since Mango took the throne. Turtle’s refusal to seat Garland when Justice Scalia died, and then doing a 180 when Justice Ginsberg died, set up the rogue SCOTUS we have now, giving Mango free rein.
This!!
There’s no way that brain is “senator-“ing. It’s mush inside. Can imagine him leading a meeting? This is ridiculous. He should be in assisted living or enhanced care settings.
His mouth hanging open is the tell.
Everyone who’s had an elderly relative nearing the end of life knows that open-mouthed expression.
This old bast*rd obviously has no one that loves him. No one. I would never put my father or family member through this indignity. I mean it’s the perfect ending for him but wow.