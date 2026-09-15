The Pitt won Best Drama at the 2026 Emmys: make room for other shows?

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The Pitt was very good this season and if it had started out like this I would be fine with it winning best drama. It’s a solid show and the frenetic gory pace is just my style. I’m comparing it to the first season though and it just can’t compete with itself. It also pales in comparison to Pluribus. I’m still thinking about Pluribus, but The Pitt was kind of forgettable to me. Vince Gilligan won Outstanding Writing and Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress, so Pluribus was getting recognized last night. We don’t have to wait a sh-tton of time between seasons on The Pitt. Pluribus season two hasn’t even started filming yet! Noah Wyle won Lead Actor in a Drama (which should have gone to Sterling K. Brown for Paradise). Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa and Sepideh Moafi were all nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama (which went to Allison Janney for The Diplomat. She was so surprised!).

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The fashion for the women on The Pitt was a mixed bag. Katherine LaNasa was my favorite in this light blue elegantly draped Louis Vuitton. This is very 90s-coded which is surely why I love it.

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Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa are so beautiful.

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Fiona Dourif was worst dressed in a weird furry Thomas Hanisch. This could be cool and goth-looking if her styling was halfway decent. I’m not as much of a bangs hater as Kaiser, I like a good curtain bang (see Nicole Kidman last night) but this is just awful, and her eyebrows are way too severe. She bugs me a lot on that show, which I guess means she can act.

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Supriya Ganesh was super pretty from the waist up in slinky baby blue Alexander McQueen. I dislike the dippy ruffle and chiffon hem. She’s wearing platform shoes under there too. The Pitt writers screwed up her storyline so much.

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Taylor Dearden was killing it in crimson strapless Naeem Khan. I love the pattern on this gown. Her hair looks a bit limp, but that’s a minor complaint. I just saw an Instagram reel about what a good guy her dad, Bryan Cranston, is.

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I can’t decide whether I like Isa Briones’ bronze empire waist gown with beading at the neck and bustline. I love her hair and makeup though and the overall look is hitting.

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Shabana Azeez was in a pale gold Sophie Couture gown with an intricately beaded corset and satin skirt. I’m divided on this dress but she’s working it somehow.

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Sepideh Moafi was also in a champagne gown, in a beaded Georges Hobeika. There’s too much going on with this dress and I don’t like the cut. It seems like a waste of man hours to have a handmaid piece that’s this busy.

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How beautiful is Gerran Howell?

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