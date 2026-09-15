The Pitt won Best Drama at the 2026 Emmys: make room for other shows?

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The Pitt was very good this season and if it had started out like this I would be fine with it winning best drama. It’s a solid show and the frenetic gory pace is just my style. I’m comparing it to the first season though and it just can’t compete with itself. It also pales in comparison to Pluribus. I’m still thinking about Pluribus, but The Pitt was kind of forgettable to me. Vince Gilligan won Outstanding Writing and Rhea Seehorn won Lead Actress, so Pluribus was getting recognized last night. We don’t have to wait a sh-tton of time between seasons on The Pitt. Pluribus season two hasn’t even started filming yet! Noah Wyle won Lead Actor in a Drama (which should have gone to Sterling K. Brown for Paradise). Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Katherine LaNasa and Sepideh Moafi were all nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama (which went to Allison Janney for The Diplomat. She was so surprised!).
The fashion for the women on The Pitt was a mixed bag. Katherine LaNasa was my favorite in this light blue elegantly draped Louis Vuitton. This is very 90s-coded which is surely why I love it.
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Grant Show and Katherine LaNasa are so beautiful.
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Fiona Dourif was worst dressed in a weird furry Thomas Hanisch. This could be cool and goth-looking if her styling was halfway decent. I’m not as much of a bangs hater as Kaiser, I like a good curtain bang (see Nicole Kidman last night) but this is just awful, and her eyebrows are way too severe. She bugs me a lot on that show, which I guess means she can act.
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Supriya Ganesh was super pretty from the waist up in slinky baby blue Alexander McQueen. I dislike the dippy ruffle and chiffon hem. She’s wearing platform shoes under there too. The Pitt writers screwed up her storyline so much.
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Taylor Dearden was killing it in crimson strapless Naeem Khan. I love the pattern on this gown. Her hair looks a bit limp, but that’s a minor complaint. I just saw an Instagram reel about what a good guy her dad, Bryan Cranston, is.
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I can’t decide whether I like Isa Briones’ bronze empire waist gown with beading at the neck and bustline. I love her hair and makeup though and the overall look is hitting.
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Shabana Azeez was in a pale gold Sophie Couture gown with an intricately beaded corset and satin skirt. I’m divided on this dress but she’s working it somehow.
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Sepideh Moafi was also in a champagne gown, in a beaded Georges Hobeika. There’s too much going on with this dress and I don’t like the cut. It seems like a waste of man hours to have a handmaid piece that’s this busy.
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How beautiful is Gerran Howell?
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I haven’t seen the Pitt yet at all but I do think the Emmys tend to lock in on certain series as favorites for a few years, so I’m not surprised it won again.
Grant Snow is aging well, isn’t he???
Most of the Pitt ladies have Greek goddess themed dresses/hair, I wonder if they had a group chat about that.
Shabana Azeez is 29, which astounds me every time I think about it. She has such a baby face and plays a younger person so well.
I remember a long time ago in the 90s how The Practice, a show that wasn’t even on tv in my country, kept winning everything every year and I was so mad. Some shows and actors/actresses just get that oomph year after year. The Pitt is pretty great, though.
it’s grant show isn’t it? my 90s, melrose place loving heart doesn’t forget. especially when they took his hot loner character and made him an abusive partner (under the guise of a concerned bf. the 90s were awful).
Yes that’s a typo I fixed it thanks!
It’s absolutely Grant Show. Let’s have some respect for the dreamiest of Melrose men! 🙂
My heart still skips a beat when I think about the Melrose Place opening sequence when I first saw him. Illuminated only by the light from the open refrigerator door.
What a man, what man, what a man, what a mighty good man!! Yes he is!!!
It shoulda gone to sterling k brown. Hard agree.
The Pitt is the best show on tv, and its second season was brilliant. They deserved more acting awards then they got, and no they don’t need to make room for other shows. If other shows want to win they need to be better.
Season 2 of The Pitt was definitely a decline compared to season 1, probably because it really became the Dr. Robby show and he is literally the least interesting character on the show.
They dropped the ball on so many character arcs but the most egregrious one was Dr. Mohan. It sucks that she is no longer on the show.
I respectfully disagree. I thought season two was on par if not better than season one, it really highlighted the actors talents and showed the true weight of trauma. I think a lot of people didn’t like there wasn’t some big catastrophe but I thought it had incredible build and pain and pushed relationships forward.
Well, we will have to agree to disagree.
We stopped watching it. Got maybe 1.5 eps into s2 and were done. Don’t really see the point of it.