Matthew Rhys won two Emmys & ‘Widow’s Bay’ swept the Comedy categories

Last night’s Emmy Awards were insane in a good way, especially for Matthew Rhys and Widow’s Bay. Widow’s Bay ended up with a huge Emmy haul for a first season, picking up Best Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Outstanding Writing and Best Comedy. Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root all picked up Emmys, as well as the show’s creator Katie Dippold. Matthew Rhys ALSO won an Emmy for The Beast In Me, which marked the first time in Emmy history where an actor picked up two lead-actor Emmys for two different projects in the same year. Outstanding!! And Rhys was so good in both, honestly.
Meanwhile, Rhys’ partner Keri Russell walked away empty-handed – she was nominated for The Diplomat, and award shows love to snub her! Unfortunately, Rhys didn’t thank her in any of his Emmy speeches? Which is weird. Keri’s dress was Khaite! And I’m also including pics of Matthew’s Beast costar Claire Danes, who wore a terrible Armani. She attended the Emmys with her husband Hugh Dancy.
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Los Angeles Ca Sept 14: Matthew Rhys at Apple TV s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 . Copyright:,Image: 1134819261, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia / MediaPunch/Avalon
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Los Angeles Ca Sept 14: Matthew Rhys at Apple TV s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 . Copyright:,Image: 1134818505, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia / MediaPunch/Avalon
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Los Angeles Ca Sept 14: Matthew Rhys at Apple TV s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 . Copyright:,Image: 1134819261, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia / MediaPunch/Avalon
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Los Angeles, CA An array of stars gathered to celebrate television’s biggest night at the exclusive 2026 Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party. The glamorous red carpet event was held at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2026, following the main awards ceremony. The star-studded post-show celebration drew a multitude of nominees, creators, and industry talent. Notable attendees who stepped out for the festive evening included Matthew Rhys, Awkwafina, Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Rhea Seehorn, Clifton Collins Jr., Rosalind Eleazar, and Lisa Gilroy. Other familiar faces gracing the carpet included Christopher Chung, Samba Schutte, Eunice Bae, James Callis, Isabel Gravitt, K Callan, Aimee Carrero, Rachna Fruchbom, and Katie Murphy, all posing for photographers before heading inside to join the network’s high-profile festivities. Pictured: AdMedia / MediaPunch BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Getty Images.
EmmysSoWhite, is what I say.
Very few actors of colour nominated, and not a single actor of colour won an acting primetime Emmy.
Meanwhile Matthew Rhys is winning two in one night, and a few other actors were on their 6th or 7th acting Emmys.
Give other folks a chance please!
I actually turned off the broadcast when one white actor after another won. It was bizarre.
It really was. And it’s potentially gonna get worse. There was a report about how diversity has gone down by half in the past few years That’s why I’m happy when this site ever covers any actor that’s not white in their headline and header photo. Bc I feel like I’ve been looking around this past year asking anyone else if they’re seeing what I’m seeing. Soooo much whiteness. So much. I do love Widow’s Bay and Matthew Rhys. At least their director Hiro Murai won for best director, the only poc to win during the entire televised show iirc.
Well I did enjoy the memes this morning of Stephen Root as his “Office Space” character
I loved Widow’s Bay so I’m happy for the whole team. We actually just rewatched it last week bc my 11 year old wanted to see it lol and he loved it too (he likes horror in general which is interesting to navigate….) the acting in it is really incredible and its just overall such a well done show.
that said, I watch remarkably little TV overall haha so I haven’t seen Pluribus or any other big contenders.
I’ve seen both shows, and they’re very different but in a good way. I preferred Widow’s Bay because I really like horror (and it was just so damned funny), but Pluribus is also very good. The only downside is that the 2nd seasons aren’t being released until goodness knows when. 2028, maybe?
I dont like horror lol but I enjoyed Widows Bay for its humor. The only episode I really cant watch is the hotel one, especially that one part. I’m really excited for the next season, I hope its not 2028, whomp whomp.
I feel like Apple TV is still trying to figure out what is going to be successful and what isnt. I think overall they are making the best shows on streaming now, but it feels like they’re not willing to take the chance to greenlight a second season unless there’s a lot of buzz and such. But sometimes just hearing there is a second season already in the works will get people interested.
For example – or as a counter example I guess – we started watching the Boroughs on Netflix and liked it. Got maybe halfway through the season. Then we heard it was canceled so we figured whats the point and never finished it.
Oh, I absolutely love Claire Dane’s dress — absolute perfection.
I think I read somewhere that Keri has been vocal in interviews that she doesn’t want him to thank her? They seem pretty solid in interviews, but they’re also actors so shoulder shrug emoji, I guess.
I like it too. It’s interesting and sculptural and fits/suits her perfectly
I thought the same. They are a family but they don’t want to be lumped in their careers which I find healthy. Both of them are very good actors.
Rhys is such an incredible actor. I’ll never get over The Americans, it was the best television I’ve ever watched and will likely ever watch.
These were both well-deserved wins — he’s so good in everything and he seems like such a fun, lovely human. He talked about Keri in the after-awards interviews, so she was definitely not left out. I really like both her and Claire’s dresses — the sculptural elements are so cool.