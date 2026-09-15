Matthew Rhys won two Emmys & ‘Widow’s Bay’ swept the Comedy categories

Last night’s Emmy Awards were insane in a good way, especially for Matthew Rhys and Widow’s Bay. Widow’s Bay ended up with a huge Emmy haul for a first season, picking up Best Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Outstanding Writing and Best Comedy. Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root all picked up Emmys, as well as the show’s creator Katie Dippold. Matthew Rhys ALSO won an Emmy for The Beast In Me, which marked the first time in Emmy history where an actor picked up two lead-actor Emmys for two different projects in the same year. Outstanding!! And Rhys was so good in both, honestly.

Meanwhile, Rhys’ partner Keri Russell walked away empty-handed – she was nominated for The Diplomat, and award shows love to snub her! Unfortunately, Rhys didn’t thank her in any of his Emmy speeches? Which is weird. Keri’s dress was Khaite! And I’m also including pics of Matthew’s Beast costar Claire Danes, who wore a terrible Armani. She attended the Emmys with her husband Hugh Dancy.

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