Rhea Seehorn wore Louis Vuitton & won her first-ever Emmy for ‘Pluribus’

I thought Pluribus had one of the all-time great debut seasons, and I wondered if Pluribus would sweep this year’s Emmy Awards. The show did not, but Vince Gilligan picked up several Emmys, and Rhea Seehorn won her first-ever Emmy! Long-time fans of Better Call Saul have been furious for years that Seehorn never won for that show, but my guess is that she’s going to win a lot of awards for Pluribus for years to come. Rhea kept the “Best Actress wears red” prophecy alive, wearing a simple, uncomplicated Louis Vuitton dress for her big win.

More photos from the Emmys… here’s Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola, who are expecting their first. Anna wore Ralph Lauren.

Mariska Hargitay hosted the Emmys and she changed a million times throughout the show, but she walked the carpet in this red Monse dress. Her daughter got a mini version of it too. A very attractive family.

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Rachel Sennott wore Balenciaga – I see what she was going for and it’s cute?

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Hannah Einbinder in Calvin Klein. Kind of a snooze, but I don’t think she’s all that stylish in general.

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Megan Stalter is ALWAYS up for a gag, so she dressed up as an actual Emmys statue. Her costume was made by Erica Costumes.

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