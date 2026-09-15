Rhea Seehorn wore Louis Vuitton & won her first-ever Emmy for ‘Pluribus’

I thought Pluribus had one of the all-time great debut seasons, and I wondered if Pluribus would sweep this year’s Emmy Awards. The show did not, but Vince Gilligan picked up several Emmys, and Rhea Seehorn won her first-ever Emmy! Long-time fans of Better Call Saul have been furious for years that Seehorn never won for that show, but my guess is that she’s going to win a lot of awards for Pluribus for years to come. Rhea kept the “Best Actress wears red” prophecy alive, wearing a simple, uncomplicated Louis Vuitton dress for her big win.
More photos from the Emmys… here’s Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola, who are expecting their first. Anna wore Ralph Lauren.
Mariska Hargitay hosted the Emmys and she changed a million times throughout the show, but she walked the carpet in this red Monse dress. Her daughter got a mini version of it too. A very attractive family.
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Rachel Sennott wore Balenciaga – I see what she was going for and it’s cute?
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Hannah Einbinder in Calvin Klein. Kind of a snooze, but I don’t think she’s all that stylish in general.
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Megan Stalter is ALWAYS up for a gag, so she dressed up as an actual Emmys statue. Her costume was made by Erica Costumes.
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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Getty Images.
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Hollywood, CA Apple TV+’s 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Party held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Pictured: Rhea Seehorn BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles Ca Sept 14: Rhea Seehorn at Apple TV s Primetime Emmy Party Red Carpet held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 . Copyright:,Image: 1134819539, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/AdMedia / MediaPunch/Avalon
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Hollywood, CA Apple TV+’s 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Party held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Pictured: Rhea Seehorn BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Hollywood, CA Apple TV+’s 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Party held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Pictured: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA An array of stars gathered to celebrate television’s biggest night at the exclusive 2026 Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party. The glamorous red carpet event was held at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2026, following the main awards ceremony. The star-studded post-show celebration drew a multitude of nominees, creators, and industry talent. Notable attendees who stepped out for the festive evening included Matthew Rhys, Awkwafina, Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Rhea Seehorn, Clifton Collins Jr., Rosalind Eleazar, and Lisa Gilroy. Other familiar faces gracing the carpet included Christopher Chung, Samba Schutte, Eunice Bae, James Callis, Isabel Gravitt, K Callan, Aimee Carrero, Rachna Fruchbom, and Katie Murphy, all posing for photographers before heading inside to join the network’s high-profile festivities. Pictured: Rhea Seehorn BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SMH at John Hamm. I hate him for wasting Jennifer Westfeldt’s time.
Jennifer Westfeldt is ok. Watch her movie, Friends with Kids. She was writing, producing and acting through her marriage with Jon Hamm. A Hollywood relationship that lasts 18 years is a feat. Jennifer has made it clear that having kids just because you didn’t want to regret not having kids later wasn’t enough of a reason to get pregnant. How about we celebrate the idea that some women have agency and choice available to make a decision that works for us? Sigh.
1000% this. Idk why every post about Jon Hamm has to include, “how sad for Jennifer…” comments. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to be tied to their ex that way in perpetuity.
He was still wasting her time, even if she didn’t want kids.
Rhea Seehorn is great in everything she does.
Rhea Seehorn elevated everything she does. I first watched her in the sitcom Whitney. I loved her as Kim Wexler. I thought she might have picked up an Emmy for Better Call Saul.
Fun fact: Apparently Bob Odenkirk, Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn had a house share living situation when filming together. There must have been so much laughter. Odenkirk is hilarious.
Love Megan’s outfit! Good for her!
Mariska’s husband is the publishing exec character from Younger! hot