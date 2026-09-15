Rhea Seehorn wore Louis Vuitton & won her first-ever Emmy for ‘Pluribus’

I thought Pluribus had one of the all-time great debut seasons, and I wondered if Pluribus would sweep this year’s Emmy Awards. The show did not, but Vince Gilligan picked up several Emmys, and Rhea Seehorn won her first-ever Emmy! Long-time fans of Better Call Saul have been furious for years that Seehorn never won for that show, but my guess is that she’s going to win a lot of awards for Pluribus for years to come. Rhea kept the “Best Actress wears red” prophecy alive, wearing a simple, uncomplicated Louis Vuitton dress for her big win.

More photos from the Emmys… here’s Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola, who are expecting their first. Anna wore Ralph Lauren.

Mariska Hargitay hosted the Emmys and she changed a million times throughout the show, but she walked the carpet in this red Monse dress. Her daughter got a mini version of it too. A very attractive family.

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Rachel Sennott wore Balenciaga – I see what she was going for and it’s cute?

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Hannah Einbinder in Calvin Klein. Kind of a snooze, but I don’t think she’s all that stylish in general.

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Megan Stalter is ALWAYS up for a gag, so she dressed up as an actual Emmys statue. Her costume was made by Erica Costumes.

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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Getty Images.

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7 Responses to “Rhea Seehorn wore Louis Vuitton & won her first-ever Emmy for ‘Pluribus’”

  1. duchess of hazard says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:10 am

    SMH at John Hamm. I hate him for wasting Jennifer Westfeldt’s time.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:15 am

      Jennifer Westfeldt is ok. Watch her movie, Friends with Kids. She was writing, producing and acting through her marriage with Jon Hamm. A Hollywood relationship that lasts 18 years is a feat. Jennifer has made it clear that having kids just because you didn’t want to regret not having kids later wasn’t enough of a reason to get pregnant. How about we celebrate the idea that some women have agency and choice available to make a decision that works for us? Sigh.

      Reply
      • Kirsten says:
        September 15, 2026 at 9:14 am

        1000% this. Idk why every post about Jon Hamm has to include, “how sad for Jennifer…” comments. I can’t imagine anyone wanting to be tied to their ex that way in perpetuity.

      • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
        September 15, 2026 at 12:11 pm

        He was still wasting her time, even if she didn’t want kids.

  2. DianeS says:
    September 15, 2026 at 7:34 am

    Rhea Seehorn is great in everything she does.

    Reply
    • Ms single malt says:
      September 15, 2026 at 8:27 am

      Rhea Seehorn elevated everything she does. I first watched her in the sitcom Whitney. I loved her as Kim Wexler. I thought she might have picked up an Emmy for Better Call Saul.
      Fun fact: Apparently Bob Odenkirk, Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn had a house share living situation when filming together. There must have been so much laughter. Odenkirk is hilarious.

      Reply
  3. LarkspurL says:
    September 15, 2026 at 10:14 am

    Love Megan’s outfit! Good for her!

    Mariska’s husband is the publishing exec character from Younger! hot

    Reply

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