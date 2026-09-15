Sarah Pidgeon wore a lilac Chanel to the 2026 Emmys: cute or blah?

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Here are some photos of all of the Emmy Award ladies in Chanel. Sarah Pidgeon was nominated for Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Well-deserved nomination, in my opinion – Sarah was amazing in the role, but she lost to Sally Field. A lot of people expected Sarah to “channel” Carolyn Bessette throughout the promotion and awards season, but she really never played that game. Maybe designers simply are not making those kinds of minimalist, sleek, Bessette-style pieces anymore. In any case, Sarah wore this pale lilac Chanel to the Emmys. The color is fine, but the satin/silk is not great. The design is not great. At least her hair looks amazing though.

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Nicole Kidman is now a Chanel brand ambassador and they’re giving her some really interesting looks. This is okay-ish, in my opinion. It looks a bit like a Project Runway task: “incorporate a cheerleader’s pom-pom into your design.”

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Ayo Edebiri’s Chanel was a custom look and it’s lovely. I love this color blue, and I like the pop of orange on the back. It suits her.

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