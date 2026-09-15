Sarah Pidgeon wore a lilac Chanel to the 2026 Emmys: cute or blah?

Here are some photos of all of the Emmy Award ladies in Chanel. Sarah Pidgeon was nominated for Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Well-deserved nomination, in my opinion – Sarah was amazing in the role, but she lost to Sally Field. A lot of people expected Sarah to “channel” Carolyn Bessette throughout the promotion and awards season, but she really never played that game. Maybe designers simply are not making those kinds of minimalist, sleek, Bessette-style pieces anymore. In any case, Sarah wore this pale lilac Chanel to the Emmys. The color is fine, but the satin/silk is not great. The design is not great. At least her hair looks amazing though.
Nicole Kidman is now a Chanel brand ambassador and they’re giving her some really interesting looks. This is okay-ish, in my opinion. It looks a bit like a Project Runway task: “incorporate a cheerleader’s pom-pom into your design.”
Ayo Edebiri’s Chanel was a custom look and it’s lovely. I love this color blue, and I like the pop of orange on the back. It suits her.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Much has been made about Chanel’s new creative director and reboot but I’ve been completely underwhelmed
i agree. he’s been doing a lot of callbacks to classic chanel stuff, which should be interesting but just isn’t to me. in my opinion, very little of it looks good. i know the end game of fashion isn’t always beauty, but still. most of it is just unappealing. i will admit i do love ayo’s look here. i love the blue/orange color combo, and it’s one you rarely see. i like the draping and the fit, and it just looks great on her. i get that it wouldn’t be everyone’s favorite, though. and at least it’s not another beaded champagne dress.
This reboot has been a snooze fest. White pressed shirt on Kidman? What? Boring. Say what you want about Langerfeld but he did do an amazing 80s reboot on Chanel classics. Where’s the tweed?
Sarah’s dress is unflattering and ugly. I’m shocked that she would wear something that fits so poorly up top and that weird drop waist is doing her figure no favors. She’s a lovely woman in a hideous dress.
I feel like dresses like that Chanel are always about how fit and toned the wearer is and less about the dress. Which is a shame given that it’s Chanel and costs $$$. But I assume she got it for free/loan, and as long as her PR team let us know it’s Chanel everything’s OK?
Nicole’s face gets scarier each year.
Kaiser—spot on with the Project Runway feel of Nicole Kidman’s dress. She doesn’t look comfortable in it all.
The colour is beautiful on Sarah but I feel like a dropped waist looks good on precisely no one. If the waist were higher and it just draped over her hips it would improve the dress tenfold!
I would wear Ayo’s dress every day if I could. The blue/orange combo is excellent.