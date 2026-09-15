Linda Cardellini won her first Emmy last week and DTF: St. Louis won Best Limited Series

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I wanted to give a shout out to Linda Cardellini for winning her first Emmy, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for DTF: St. Louis. She’s been a working actress for decades and people are so happy for her! That category was handed out at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend. It was one of seven Emmys categories moved this year from the main telecast to a secondary ceremony. I’m not mad about that as I live on the east coast and can only stay up so late. I haven’t heard a lot of buzz about DTF: St. Louis. I tried watching it but it was kind of cringe and I didn’t stick with it. It costars Jason Bateman and David Harbour, who also won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys. DTF: St. Louis beat out Love Story, The Beast in Me, Beef and All Her Fault in the Limited or Anthology Series category last night.

Linda was so pretty in a tiled and beaded Yara Shoemaker gown.

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Update: Linda wore a bright yellow Monique Lhuillier to the Creative Arts Emmys. How does she look good in that color?

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Joy Sunday was in Dior. This is so 20s flapper! I would like it better if the top was fitted but I see what they’re going for.

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The inimitable Sally Field won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Remarkably Bright Creatures. Her sequin gown is by Akris. Sally gave an incredible speech that was a rallying cry for the arts and diversity. She also gave a moving introduction to the tribute to her friend Dolly Parton.

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Carey Mulligan was nominated in Sally’s category, for Beef. She was in a super cute blue and white column dress by The Row. Carey’s fashion is usually forgettable, but this dress is great. I like her hair that color too.

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I’m including Emmy Rossum as I wanted to talk about her new show, Furious. It’s getting such rave reviews. I tried watching it but it’s way too dark for me! I don’t like the crime genre in general, although I enjoy true crime, so maybe that’s it. Emmy was in Julie de Libran and her dress is nothing special, but I really like her hair and makeup. I also appreciate how outspoken she is about her career and everything she’s dealt with as an actress.

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