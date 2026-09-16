Nicola Sturgeon: We should get rid of the monarchy for Prince George’s sake

There was another emotional-support poll conducted recently on “support for the monarchy.” The data being cited is a bit different than the usual “everyone loves Prince William and Kate, they’re the best and keenest in the world.” While the polling data still shows that a slim majority of Britons either support the monarchy or do not care one way or the other (which counts as pro-monarchy for the Windsors), the data also shows that one in four people actively want the monarchy abolished and want to see a British republic. The data is even more dire when the respondents are under 30 years old. Well, Scotland’s former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chimed in about the future of the monarchy. Turns out, she’s ready to be done with the whole sorry enterprise.

The monarchy should be abolished to free Prince George from the burden of becoming king, Nicola Sturgeon says. Scotland’s former first minister said it was unfair that the 13-year-old prince had no control over his destiny, and suggested that scrapping the monarchy would be considerate. Ms Sturgeon stated her case in a new Channel 4 documentary, The Royals: Time To Go, presented by John Humphrys, an avowed republican. Ms Sturgeon said she had “huge sympathy” for the Royal family. “In fact, I would say one of the arguments for getting rid of the monarchy is for the sake of members of the Royal family, like Prince George, for example. That kid doesn’t know any different. He has a certain life ahead of him that he has no choice over. Is that really fair?” she asked. “And so I actually think it is one of the arguments for getting rid of the monarchy, to free the future members of the Royal family from carrying that burden.” A survey commissioned by Channel 4 for the documentary, which is broadcast on Tuesday, found that more than one in four people in the UK support abolishing the monarchy. The Survation poll of more than 2,000 people found that 28 per cent were in favour of abolition of the institution, rising to 38 per cent among 18-24-year-olds. Some 44 per cent opposed abolition, while the rest were undecided. The behaviour of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein was a key factor in shaping negative attitudes, the poll suggested. Nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) said the King should be required to pay the same income tax as everyone else (the King does pay income tax, but on a voluntary basis), while 57 per cent believed he should have to pay inheritance tax, and 49 per cent said he should be required to publish full details of his private earnings.

[From The Telegraph]

I’m actually not opposed to “republicanism on the basis of humanitarian grounds.” It can sometimes feel like discussions for and against monarchies can sometimes become too dry, too bureaucratic. When really, what Prince Harry said is correct – he has enormous sympathy for his father, brother and nephew because they’re “stuck” in this system. Let’s be fair though – William is stuck, but he’s also going to drive the monarchy into extinction through his own laziness and stupidity. If the monarchy still exists in some form by the time George takes the throne, the whole thing will look very different.

Incidentally, this whole conversation about a “kingdom” uniting all British people is happening at an interesting moment. On Monday, the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland called for referendums to “leave the United Kingdom” and declare independence via the ballot box. I’ve believed for some time now that Scotland probably will be independent in my lifetime, but Wales and Northern Ireland? I don’t know. Both y’all know that the Windsors are big mad at the realities of their ever-shrinking “kingdom.”