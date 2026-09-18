Tom Cruise on being called ‘intense’ for decades: ‘I don’t know what to say. I am intense’

Tom Cruise is certainly moving differently this year. What has changed? Does he really want that Oscar for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger? Or is it something else – a different kind of comeback, twenty years past the TomKat era, fourteen years past the implosion of TomKat? I do not know. But here’s Tom Cruise on the cover of the October issue of GQ. This is his first GQ cover in twenty years, which is wild. That being said, he’s barely given any magazine interviews for years now. Which brings me back to the “why now” of it all. I’d also like to ask: who wanted Tom to pose in an unbuttoned shirt? He’s in great shape, of course. But he’s 64 years old – it’s fine to button the shirt. In fact, it’s preferable. Some highlights from Tom’s interview:
Digger is the most challenging character he’s ever played: “It is the culmination of all my skills. I’ve never done it before. Everything that I’ve done has been very thought-out, why I did it. I have personal goals and challenges with everything I do. I was so excited to be able to have this character. It’s the most challenging character ever. Oh my God, not even close. Not even close.
He dreamed of being in the movies: “I had this dream [of making movies]—and I didn’t go to film school. I didn’t go to acting school, and all of a sudden I’m 18 years old and it’s happening. And I guess through time—I had my secret plan that I had because I knew very early on: Don’t tell people you have dreams… I’ve talked to many people, and they’re like, “Sometimes you’ve got to keep things to yourself.” And those dreams, I’d write them on a board and I had them on my wall. And it wasn’t: I want to be famous. I definitely wanted to make movies, but I wanted to travel the world and I wanted to know people and know life. And how do you figure out what works and what doesn’t work? So then I just started studying. I’m on a movie set and I’m looking at every single department and I had a dream. And I didn’t know there were barriers—meaning, you’re not supposed tos—on movie sets.”
Whether he fears death: “Look, I think you could look at my life and go: I like standing on the edge of a cliff physically and metaphorically. Meaning, I look at life as an adventure, and I always have, my whole life. I want to understand people. I want to understand life and cultures. We’re looking at life. I wonder: Who are those people? How do they feel? Do they think the way I do? Do they laugh at the same thing? How do I connect with them? And I didn’t want to just be a tourist. I wanted to go make movies there because I also find you really get to know people when you create with them. Everyone has a different subjective reality of what they think about life, about people. And there is common ground in humanity, and I’m looking for that common ground.
Returning to Pinewood Studios, where he filmed many of his movies: “It was beautiful. I love it. It’s home. For me, home is on a movie set. People go, “Where do you live?” I’m like, “On movie sets. And around the world. I’m a citizen of the world, a citizen of humanity.”
He made Glen Powell watch a six-hour instructional video about screen acting: “It was just very basic. It was something to have people understand, just to have a different concept of lenses and what the lens is and what the frame is. Just the same way as an actor onstage, or in the development of cinema, where it started, and what that frame means and how to understand that frame. There’s just different layers of storytelling, of structure, but also: to understand certain things so that you can forget about it.
What he tells younger people in the business: “I listen first: What do they want? It’s not me. I’m more interested in: What are their goals? What do they want? And it’s not just younger people. This is me when I was a kid. I’m going, “What are you interested in?”
Movies are just different: “So movies are—this is about humanity. I have nothing against cable or TV or Netflix. I think it’s great. Create jobs and everything. But what I like about cinema is it is all of us coming together in a room and sharing an experience. I say, “Understand the tools, then go create what you want to create.” When I’m working with people, I’m not afraid to, as I’m acting, to look foolish, to do it. It’s like: That’s not what this is about. It’s finding our tone, finding these tools together and having an experience, Zach. And look, I work hard, and people that work with me, they know. I expect a lot and I’m up-front about it. It’s like: “The rumors are true. And do you want this?” We’re there. I’m like, “Trust me, the rumors are true. I’ll be here before you. What experience do you want?” And I’m very open. It’s not like we don’t have a plan. We have scripts, we have plans, we’re going through it. But I also feel that level of responsibility for—I guess, for everyone. Even when I was a kid, they were like, “Oh, come on, Tom. You’re so intense.” I’m like, “I don’t know what to say. I am intense.”
What he does on a random Tuesday when he’s not on a movie set. “You know what? I’m preparing for the next. I’m always studying something. I’m always learning something, always. Movies don’t just start when you’re shooting it and on a movie set. There’s sometimes years of preparation. Iñárritu spent 10 years preparing this. And he and I were talking about it since 2018, 2019.
His relationship with his phone: “It’s as far away from me as possible. Sometimes I have to deal with it and I’ll do stuff, but it’s not, no. I’m looking and listening, and I want the least amount of time on it. And my crew and people know it’s like, “Don’t send me a detailed email. Come talk to me.” I like to talk to people.
The “don’t send a detailed email” thing is fascinating because… he’s worked this long in such a cutthroat industry and he prefers to NOT have a written record? Tom is quite literally built different. It’s something only he could really get away with too – I do not recommend that other people work that way, just working things out with face-to-face conversations. Y’all gotta keep receipts. I also believe that he sits down with people on every set and says some variation of “The rumors are true. And do you want this?” And at this point, it does feel like people know what they’re signing onto when working with Tom. You’re going to get that intensity 24-7, no matter what.
Tom Cruise says the rumors about how intensely he works are true
“People that work with me, they know I expect a lot and I'm upfront about it. It's like, the rumors are true and do you want this?”
Zach Baron: “But do you say that?”
Tom: “Yes. If we're there, I'm like, trust… pic.twitter.com/0h2426P9mf
— Casper (@CasperOnChain) September 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ‘Digger’. Cover courtesy of GQ.
OMG–just stop, Tom. And that cover is cringe.
That cover photo should be in the dictionary next to the word cringe 😂
He is being being roasted on Threads. The photos are causing universal vaginas dryness.
I scrolled past as quickly as I could.
I’m a counseling grad student, psych experts what conditions do you guess he would be diagnosed with?
Scientology is some type of tool he has used to treat himself.
I can’t imagine him being able to have romantic relationships w give and take. He’d be controlling and dominating. It works for acting not real life.
Where’s Shelly Miscavige, Tom? How’s your youngest child?
Someone I follow on Facebook commented on how he didn’t answer any of the personal questions, despite how hard the interviewer tried to probe him.
Yes I noticed that too and it seemed to annoy him and then starts to mimic the interviewer. It’s like he’s trying to connect but also doesn’t really want to reveal much about himself it’s really controlling and interesting.
Its really shocking how this woman has been allowed to disappear. Cant Americans demand wellness checks even on strangers!?
Comments about Tom Cruise’s body on the cover are quite ageist. He looks great for 64, or at any age.
I imagine his body does look good, but the proportions of where his jeans sit here makes the image appear highly doctored, and not well. I’m his age and agree that it’s try-hard and cringe inducing.
It’s like that one of Tom Brady in his underpants. I get the same reaction. Try hard and cringe inducing.
Oh please that pic is cringe af. Lol
That cover is beyond cringey — it defines the term ‘try hard’. And no matter how in shape he may be, he’s still an ugly piece of crap on the inside.
Is there something going on with his right hand in that Oscar photo?
He sounds manic TBH.
He’s been riding hypomania for decades, it seems.
Not that I’m actually defending Tom in any way shape or form, but the email thing actually makes sense for him. It’s important to remember that he’s dyslexic and for him yeah, emails are probably a struggle.
As for the rest. I’m less interested in his magazine cover and more interested in what his current ties to Scientology are and whether or not he still has Sea Org slaves – I mean servants.
Emails are helpful when the person is a good writer (which isn’t the case with a lot of people, even those in leadership positions). Otherwise, I do think anxieties over misunderstanding what someone has written can arise. I think the urgency to respond, especially via text, also breeds anxiety.
FFS, put your clothes back on, old man.
If an actress abandoned her child to be a god-like figure in a cult AND benefitted from slave labor/media manipulation as a result of the cult, her career would be over. Full stop. His meltdown over a woman seeking psychiatric treatment/meds when she experienced postpartum depression should anger everyone especially in the ai/bot mine field that is the post-Clancy trial/MAHA lunacy. He hasn’t got the sex appeal or charisma to pull this off. He looks weird and out of touch even if he is in shape and his face has been surgically tweaked. He is in the same category as Tom Brady. Neither is terrible looking for their age, but both lack oomph and both have had just terrible plastic surgery that removes their oomph further.
All of this.
He’s in great shape but he should still button his shirt. The cover looks ridiculous. I’m not that much younger than he is, and there are certain things I just won’t wear now. My legs are my best feature and still look pretty good. I could wear a mini skirt, but I don’t. At a certain age it just looks too try hard and undignified. Maybe I’m just conservative IDK.
He’s weird, but I did think his answers for why he chose acting were more interesting than what I’ve seen other actors say.
He’s a paradox, smart in a lot of ways when it comes to his profession but dumb about the Scientology thing. Make it make sense…
“Tom Cruise is certainly moving differently this year. What has changed?”
Isn’t it obvious? Now that his youngest child is an adult, he can start edging more into the spotlight. He can at intervals, become more disclosing and accessible about cultivating his final third of life image as a lone bachelor, devoted to his craft, etc.
There is nothing accidental about his giving this kind of a sit-down interview now that Suri is 18 and custody years are over.
Having said that, I hope Suri becomes a brilliant, booked and famous actress and he has to crawl back under a rock. (Or preferably: call your daughter and start repairing the tragedy you placed in her life)
Before the door hits me on the ass on my way out: Tom, you have been trying to sell being 5’9 but this picture mostly serves to make it obvious that you are a li’l shrimp of a fellow. You have the stature of a short king, but the heart of a pocket date. Second: Nic is still posing half nekkid and people love it but you can’t she wins hahahahaha
A lot of his answers almost identical to similar ones by Nicole Kidman about not being a tourist when working, connecting to others and mentoring young actors. He knows that’s he’s intense but it also seems like it’s not enough just to say that’s who you are. He could try to tone it down as it must make working with him difficult. Also the no long email thing I get. I also hate reading long emails but that could be a dyslexic thing.
“I’m always studying something. I’m always learning something, always.”
Yeah, but what you’re learning is problematic, Tom. Those creepy Scientology texts have broken your brain.
The Instagram site Diet Prada has some interesting snapshots and takes on this Cruise interview. He deflects and says nothing really.
First that picture needs a warning. That is gross. He is old and Not sexy with that obvious face work done. I dropped him after Nicole. I will not even watch him for free
Button up that too short and tight shirt old man.
And no, I don’t want to look down your jeans cause I know what is going on down there at your age.
I’m a woman who is the same age as Tom.
Right?! Who does he think he’s fooling?
Too bad he never channeled that intensity into forming a relationship with his daughter Suri. For such a thoughtful sounding and thoroughly dedicated person, he is blinded to the fact he has wasted a lot of resources and money into a cult and for… what exactly?
And he avoids all the personal stuff because he knows his personal life is messy. He definitely did not enjoy being seen as the bad guy when Katie Holmes divorced him. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Scientology told him to avoid most interviews and if he does any interviews, to avoid talking about his kids or any partners. They definitely did not enjoy how off the wall he was with Katie Holmes when they first got together. It brought them a lot of unnecessary negative attention and the divorce brought them to the forefront.