For several years, Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews were engaged in a very toxic local battle. Pippa and TMW James moved to Kintbury four years ago, purchasing Barton Court, a spacious estate with lots of land. When they moved into their fancy estate, they immediately erected electronic gates and put up a bunch of “private property, no trespassing” signs. The locals were unamused. To hear the locals tell it, various parts of the Barton Court estate were common-use, meaning historically used by ramblers, hikers, dog-walkers, etc. The Ramblers association sued Pippa and James, and the neighbors clearly hate Pippa’s nouveau-riche guts. To be fair, Pippa did not ingratiate herself in the neighborhood – she tried and failed at some local businesses in very noticeable ways. Plus, Barton Court is not that far from Ma Middleton and what used to be the Party Pieces operation, before Party Pieces collapsed with millions of pounds of debt. My point is that the neighbors have every reason to side-eye the Middletons. Still, it sounds like TMW James pulled some strings, and now the ramblers have lost their case.

The Princess of Wales’s sister has won the right to block the public from using a footpath through her family’s country estate that she argued risked her family’s safety. Walkers claimed the route was used by generations of villagers and successfully applied to have the driveway through the Barton Court estate in Berkshire formally recognised as a public right of way.

Pippa Middleton, 43, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, was accused of suggesting that her royal link justified banning the public to protect her privacy and security. The dispute has pitted the couple against many residents in the nearby village of Kintbury.

Middleton’s husband James Matthews challenged the right of way designation, arguing the path had not been freely used for 20 years as required by law. A public inquiry into the challenge was held in May. Ken Taylor, the government-appointed planning inspector, told the couple they could not rely on privacy and security concerns to justify closing the track. However, he ruled on Monday that there was insufficient proof that the path was freely used by walkers and overturned its designation as a public right of way.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “We are grateful for the careful consideration given to the facts and appreciate the time invested by all parties.”

Tony Vickers, a local councillor, said: “I am surprised and very disappointed that the inspector came down on the landowner’s side. After attending almost all the inquiry, I could not see any relevant argument put by Mr Matthews’ supporters.”

Matthews, 51, a hedge fund manager, paid £15.5 million for Barton Court in 2022. The 32-room Georgian mansion with 145-acre grounds is 12 miles from Pippa and Kate’s childhood home. Within weeks of the couple’s arrival, electric gates were installed across the driveway leading to the Georgian mansion with signs warning “No Trespassing” and “Private: No Public Access”, the inquiry was told.

Residents said the path provided a crucial link to a public footpath that runs across the estate from outlying areas and the village’s church, which dates to the 12th century. Instead walkers were forced to use a narrow country lane without pavements. More than 30 walkers, supported by the Ramblers’ Association, successfully applied to West Berkshire district council to have the driveway formally recognised as a public right of way in 2024.