Pippa Middleton & James Matthews won the right to block the public from their land

For several years, Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy husband James Matthews were engaged in a very toxic local battle. Pippa and TMW James moved to Kintbury four years ago, purchasing Barton Court, a spacious estate with lots of land. When they moved into their fancy estate, they immediately erected electronic gates and put up a bunch of “private property, no trespassing” signs. The locals were unamused. To hear the locals tell it, various parts of the Barton Court estate were common-use, meaning historically used by ramblers, hikers, dog-walkers, etc. The Ramblers association sued Pippa and James, and the neighbors clearly hate Pippa’s nouveau-riche guts. To be fair, Pippa did not ingratiate herself in the neighborhood – she tried and failed at some local businesses in very noticeable ways. Plus, Barton Court is not that far from Ma Middleton and what used to be the Party Pieces operation, before Party Pieces collapsed with millions of pounds of debt. My point is that the neighbors have every reason to side-eye the Middletons. Still, it sounds like TMW James pulled some strings, and now the ramblers have lost their case.

The Princess of Wales’s sister has won the right to block the public from using a footpath through her family’s country estate that she argued risked her family’s safety. Walkers claimed the route was used by generations of villagers and successfully applied to have the driveway through the Barton Court estate in Berkshire formally recognised as a public right of way.

Pippa Middleton, 43, the younger sister of the Princess of Wales, was accused of suggesting that her royal link justified banning the public to protect her privacy and security. The dispute has pitted the couple against many residents in the nearby village of Kintbury.

Middleton’s husband James Matthews challenged the right of way designation, arguing the path had not been freely used for 20 years as required by law. A public inquiry into the challenge was held in May. Ken Taylor, the government-appointed planning inspector, told the couple they could not rely on privacy and security concerns to justify closing the track. However, he ruled on Monday that there was insufficient proof that the path was freely used by walkers and overturned its designation as a public right of way.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “We are grateful for the careful consideration given to the facts and appreciate the time invested by all parties.”

Tony Vickers, a local councillor, said: “I am surprised and very disappointed that the inspector came down on the landowner’s side. After attending almost all the inquiry, I could not see any relevant argument put by Mr Matthews’ supporters.”

Matthews, 51, a hedge fund manager, paid £15.5 million for Barton Court in 2022. The 32-room Georgian mansion with 145-acre grounds is 12 miles from Pippa and Kate’s childhood home. Within weeks of the couple’s arrival, electric gates were installed across the driveway leading to the Georgian mansion with signs warning “No Trespassing” and “Private: No Public Access”, the inquiry was told.

Residents said the path provided a crucial link to a public footpath that runs across the estate from outlying areas and the village’s church, which dates to the 12th century. Instead walkers were forced to use a narrow country lane without pavements. More than 30 walkers, supported by the Ramblers’ Association, successfully applied to West Berkshire district council to have the driveway formally recognised as a public right of way in 2024.

[From The Times]

Tony Vickers came in hot! That’s amazing. Throughout this ordeal, I’ve wondered if the ramblers would have made such a big deal about it if some regular old rich person had been the one to buy Barton Court. As in, how much of the outrage was because the story involved Pippa and her husband? Then again, I tend to believe that all English villages are like this – full of petty dramas, back-stabbing, snooty nouveau-riche versus the peasants. Anyway, Pippa and James won. The electric fences stay up, the signs will remain. I can’t wait to hear what the neighbors complain about next. Noise violations, another gauche parking lot, a tennis court? We’ll see.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment