Shuter: Doria Ragland told Meghan ‘to think very carefully’ about the UK move

When Prince Harry and Meghan first announced their move back to the UK, our first thoughts were along the lines of “What about Doria Ragland? And what about the rescue chickens?” As it turned out, Doria, the chickens and the koi are all staying in California, but sources claim that Meghan “plans to see her mom regularly” and they’re “incredibly close.” I still say that Doria should have been used as an “excuse” this whole time – circa 2019, that’s what they could have said, “Meghan wants to be closer to her mom.” Meghan also should have used Doria, now 70 years old, as an excuse to skip this “move back to England” crap too, but you didn’t hear that from me. Anyway, Rob Shuter has a new Captain Obvious piece on his Substack: Doria tried to warn Meghan about the UK move this summer.

Meghan Markle may be embracing her new chapter in Britain, but sources tell Naughty But Nice that one person had serious reservations about the move from the start: her fiercely protective mother, Doria Ragland. Doria, who turned 70 Wednesday, remains in California after Meghan, Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet relocated to the UK last week — and insiders say she warned her daughter that returning could reopen painful wounds. “Doria told Meghan to think very carefully before moving back,” a family source tells Naughty But Nice. “She watched what Britain did to her daughter the first time. She saw the pressure, the criticism and the toll it took. She’s terrified history will repeat itself.” There has been no falling out. Meghan and Doria remain extremely close. But sources say the protective mom wasn’t going to stay silent simply because Meghan had made up her mind. “Doria loves Meghan enough to tell her what she doesn’t want to hear,” says the source. “Meghan believes she’s stronger now and can make Britain work on her own terms. Doria desperately wants her to be right.” The biggest heartbreak, however, may be Archie and Lilibet. “Those grandchildren are Doria’s world,” adds the insider. “A few weeks ago they were close enough to hug. Now there’s an ocean between them. That’s devastating.” Still, Doria is supporting Meghan’s decision. “She isn’t rooting against Meghan,” says the source. “She’s protecting her. That’s what mothers do.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Yeah, I believe all of this. Doria absolutely saw what those people did to Meghan and Doria heard what they said about her grandchildren. I know what my own mother would have said in this situation and it would have been a real “hard truths” moment which would have left me in tears (along the lines of “they’re never going to change and they’ll try to finish what they started in 2018”). That being said, maybe Doria knows something we don’t, like the date of their “hard exit” from Britain. At least that’s what I hope – that this bulls–t is not open-ended, that Meghan has only signed on to a year of this mess.