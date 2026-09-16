Trump doesn’t want AI to be regulated at all, compares it to climate change



Last Tuesday, former OpenAI and Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon sounded the loudest of alarm bells when he very publicly resigned his current job with Anthropic. Coxon said he believes the leading AI companies are more concerned with beating each other to push out the most advanced technology than they are with safety. (No, you don’t say.) His language was vivid, accusing the companies of “gambling with our lives” and warning that AI could “kill us all by the end of the decade.” This bold move was shortly followed by Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei publishing an essay called “We Must Pace the Frontier,” in which Amodei outlined his reasons and suggestions for slowing down and safely developing this technology. (Sidenote: Anthropic likes to paint themselves as the careful/thoughtful AI company, but they still illegally obtained copyrighted literary works for “training” and gave authors a pittance in settlements.) As a self-declared Cassandra, I rail against AI all the time. But even I recognize how much worse these warnings sound coming from the people actually developing AI. It seems someone else is also deeply rattled — just in the ass-backwards direction. Trump had a fully unhinged reaction to Coxon and Amodei and spent the entire weekend rage-posting against the “hoax” that AI needs more regulations. The kicker is the other “hoax” he compares it to:

“The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by ‘Climate Change,’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday afternoon. In his fifth post about AI on Monday, Trump called himself the “Hoax Buster.” “I’m right now breaking another Hoax — That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all!” he wrote. In an avalanche of posts throughout Monday, Trump repeatedly referenced AI fears as a “hoax” and a “scam” and lambasted the public backlash to data centers, saying the only reason for the pushback was “because the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country.” “Concerning AI, when, in the History of Business, did anyone see the Leaders of an Industry call for Regulation that, if strongly implemented, will drive them into oblivion and bankruptcy?” he wrote. The president’s latest defense of largely unfettered AI growth came amid a sudden crescendo of leading industry voices raising alarms about the risks of the nascent technology. …Other tech CEOs, including OpenAI chief Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, over the weekend said they agreed with calls for a slowdown. Following Coxon’s viral warnings, Altman reportedly met backstage with Trump at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas on Thursday, according to a Monday report by MS NOW, citing three people familiar with the meeting. The Trump administration has broadly encouraged the industry’s rapid growth and the development of controversial data centers in the U.S. as it seeks an insurmountable technological edge over China. …“We already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!” he wrote. “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China.” “WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!” he added.

[From CNBC]

Because I like to routinely remind myself of the ways in which my species eschews learning from past mistakes, I watched a documentary on Netflix over the weekend called The White House Effect. The film was released two years ago and is composed entirely of archival footage, focusing mainly on the 80s and 90s. Scientists were sounding the alarm of the greenhouse effect causing drastic climate change, and VP-turned-President George H. W. Bush hit back with the zinger, “But we have the White House Effect to counteract it!” Meanwhile, the US government and big business did everything they could to discredit the science and protect their dirty, grossly profitable income streams. SOUND FAMILIAR?? Only AI kills two birds with one stone, since it threatens our humanity and disrupts the environment.

In his pitch to slow down, Amodei cited this summer’s OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, where an OpenAI model went rogue and initiated cybersecurity attacks all on its own. There is no question this will keep happening, and the impacts can range from destructive and expensive to… much much worse. Trump rant-asked when “in the History of Business” have leaders called for regulations that could lead them to “oblivion and bankruptcy?” With all due disrespect, “oblivion and bankruptcy” are coming with AI in any model, and we need to be more concerned with the History of Humanity than business. It’d be nice if we had a president who understood that, instead of the Hoax Buster.

PS — “The people that say AI is going to…” Say it with me now, folks: it’s not the people THAT say, it’s the people WHO say.