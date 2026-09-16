Angelina Jolie suited up in Fendi for a NYC screening with Zahara Jolie

A lot of people probably missed these photos! Me, I’m “a lot of people.” To be fair, Angelina Jolie stepped out for a screening and Q&A in New York on the same night as the Emmy Awards. That’s why people (me) missed the pics. Angelina was in NYC to promote Without Blood, the film she directed a few years ago, from her adapted screenplay. It’s taken forever and a day for this film to get a theatrical release! Without Blood stars Salma Hayek, who became BFFs with Angelina several years back. Salma adores her.

I’m sure Angelina doesn’t play favorites with her kids, but she definitely has a special relationship with Zahara. Those two are especially close, and Zahara attended this screening and posed with Angelina outside the event. Zahara is such a lovely young woman too – she just graduated from Spelman, and I’m sure she’s already got a lot on her plate. I love Zahara’s halter dress, it’s super-flattering. Angelina’s suit here is Tom Ford. She loves Tom Ford, especially the suits, and she’s a brand ambassador for Tom Ford Beauty. The look is a bit “risque” with the exposed bra, but I bet she simply didn’t want to wear a tank or a blouse underneath that jacket. Also, if you’re a shoe person, Angelina’s heels are Fendi. Update: apparently, the suit is actually Fendi, not Tom Ford. My bad.

Incidentally, Zahara’s name-change hearing is this month. By the end of September, her legal name will officially be Zahara Marley Jolie. Reportedly, Maddox’s name-change hearing was this week too, and Vivienne’s hearing is still a few months away. This week also marks the tenth anniversary of Brad Pitt terrorizing Angelina and the kids on a private plane on an international flight.