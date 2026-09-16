Angelina Jolie suited up in Fendi for a NYC screening with Zahara Jolie

A lot of people probably missed these photos! Me, I’m “a lot of people.” To be fair, Angelina Jolie stepped out for a screening and Q&A in New York on the same night as the Emmy Awards. That’s why people (me) missed the pics. Angelina was in NYC to promote Without Blood, the film she directed a few years ago, from her adapted screenplay. It’s taken forever and a day for this film to get a theatrical release! Without Blood stars Salma Hayek, who became BFFs with Angelina several years back. Salma adores her.
I’m sure Angelina doesn’t play favorites with her kids, but she definitely has a special relationship with Zahara. Those two are especially close, and Zahara attended this screening and posed with Angelina outside the event. Zahara is such a lovely young woman too – she just graduated from Spelman, and I’m sure she’s already got a lot on her plate. I love Zahara’s halter dress, it’s super-flattering. Angelina’s suit here is Tom Ford. She loves Tom Ford, especially the suits, and she’s a brand ambassador for Tom Ford Beauty. The look is a bit “risque” with the exposed bra, but I bet she simply didn’t want to wear a tank or a blouse underneath that jacket. Also, if you’re a shoe person, Angelina’s heels are Fendi. Update: apparently, the suit is actually Fendi, not Tom Ford. My bad.
Incidentally, Zahara’s name-change hearing is this month. By the end of September, her legal name will officially be Zahara Marley Jolie. Reportedly, Maddox’s name-change hearing was this week too, and Vivienne’s hearing is still a few months away. This week also marks the tenth anniversary of Brad Pitt terrorizing Angelina and the kids on a private plane on an international flight.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Nancy Rivera / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Salma Hayek attends a Q&A with Angelina Jolie at Angelika Theatre East in New York City. Pictured: Salma Hayek BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Dario Alequin / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie are spotted attending the New York Screening of Without Blood. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina looks amazing.
Tom Ford’s lipsticks are the best, worth every penny, I will die on that hill as I gaze lovingly at my collection in my makeup drawer…
And a Tom Ford pantsuit never goes out of style!
@Lady Esther, all of what you said! I love TF Lipstick!!! Angelina looks fabulous!
Actually, it’s not Tom Ford, it’s Fendi. They posted on instagram that Angelina’s was wearing their suit.
Link to Fendi statement:
https://x.com/fendi/status/2099903594090660100?s=46
I’m sure Angelina doesn’t play favorites with her kids, but she definitely has a special relationship with Zahara.
–Every time Zahara got a break from school, it seemed Angie took a red eye to spend time with her. LOL!
Awwww…Zahara is absolutely stunning. I can’t believe she’s not a little girl anymore. Time flies so fast. I do love seeing mom and daughter holding hands and still spending time on the red carpet and at film premieres.
@Mireille agree, but she graduated from Spellman in May of this year.
Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to raid AJ’s wardrobe when you need a dress?
What a gorgeous mother/daughter. I like that they’re wearing matching clothes.