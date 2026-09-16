Jobson: The Sussexes need an alarm clock, not police protection, for the school run

In 2018-20, one of the most infuriating parts of the Sussex-drama in the British press was the wall-to-wall gaslighting over completely understandable issues, specifically involving security. Like, obviously, Prince Harry and Meghan were concerned about security. They were under siege on a daily basis, they were being insulted, mocked and terrorized by the press, and the Windsors sat idly, watching it happen and doing nothing. Whenever H&M raised completely normal security concerns, they were gaslighted and insulted. I specifically remember security experts pontificating in 2019 about how Archie didn’t need and would never need dedicated security, and their arguments boiled down to “well, he’s not high enough in the line of succession anyway, so no one would care if something happened to him.” Well, let’s do the time warp again, because we’ve got royal reporters gaslighting Harry and Meghan over their security concerns, this time about the school run. This week, H&M pulled Archie and Lili out of their school after two days and a hectic security situation. Robert Jobson thinks this is all a Sussex Ruse.

Harry and Meghan are using the latest school-run fiasco to pile pressure on the royal committee to pay for their security, experts say. Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have been plucked out of their new school and moved to another just days into the new term amid commuting concerns. Concerns were reportedly raised when their convoy was broken up and cars were left like “sitting ducks” during the school run. But confused parents at the school joked that it “doesn’t take an expert” to know the commute would be busy.

Royal author Robert Jobson told Sun Studio: “It’s really sad that the kids are becoming the narrative here. The parents don’t really know what a school run is, because you just get up a little bit earlier. We’re told it’s a security issue. But it now transpires that it’s more to do with the school run and a traffic issue.

“It all coincides with Ravec’s decision to come back on whether they get full time security. It’s been dressed up that this is a major security incident. I think it’s more to do with an alarm clock and and them not getting up in time.”

He continued: “They have dressed the school run up as a security story. Harry failed at the High Court, now he is trying to strong-arm Ravec and the Home Office into giving him what he wants. I suggest they buy themselves an alarm clock, set it three quarters of an hour early and join the real world. Nobody asked him to come with his family to a country he deemed was unsafe.”

Royal expert Angela Levin agreed, adding: “It’s a way to get Ravec to pay an awful lot of money from us, from people who have earned their money, get their tax. Why should we do that? Archie and Lilibet had to be strong and brave to go into a class they didn’t know, not knowing either if the other children would be kind. The teaching would be different to America which would also be tricky. Plus having their title Princess and Prince and worrying if other pupils would make fun of them.

“Even worse, they were taken out of their home and class in California without anyone saying goodbye. And Is there really a problem with a lot of traffic in the Cotswolds? Or was it drama day to pressure the government into providing 24/7 security paid by the public while they do nothing in return? It seems very odd that nobody foresaw the problem before term started. Or perhaps they did.”

Robert added: “Now make up your mind. Make up your mind. You know we’re not stupid in the media. We’re being played here. There’s certainly no denying that just two weeks in, there’s been plenty of drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan almost daily.”