Michael B. Jordan: People don’t want to see a billionaire ‘just doing sh-t for fun’

Michael B. Jordan covers the October issue of Vogue Magazine. This is not the first time American Vogue has put a Black man on its cover, but it still feels big. MBJ also mentioned, in the piece, that he had a Black stylist (Carlos Nazario) for the magazine shoot and the photographer is Latino (Luis Alberto Rodriguez). Michael is promoting The Thomas Crown Affair, which he directed and where he plays Thomas Crown. He’s booked and busy and has been for years now – he basically only took a few days off this year after he won the Best Actor Oscar, then it was back to work. This Vogue piece was light on actual quotes from MBJ, but they got all of his costars and directors to sing his praises, which was nice. Some highlights:
Busy bee: When I caught up with him a few months [after he won the Oscar], in London, the next 12 months were already spoken for. He was scrambling to finish his new film, a reimagination of The Thomas Crown Affair, for which he is doing triple duty as actor, producer, and director. In the fall he would be shooting what could be his next lucrative franchise, a reboot of Miami Vice costarring Austin Butler, and producing Delphi, a Creed series spin-off set in a boxing gym. All spring, he’ll be promoting Thomas Crown, and after that? “I’ll probably take the rest of next year off,” he told me. “That’s probably when I’m going to do more reflecting and processing of all of this. Because honestly, it’s been—I’ve been moving.”
He’s been living & working in London for a few years: He has been surprised to find that when you are an American abroad—especially a Black American, perhaps—locals often express concern. He said, “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re from America, are you okay?’ ” This probably reflects Europe’s view of American politics, but maybe it also reflects the fact that something about Jordan makes people want to root for him, even when he seems to be on top of the world.
His version of Thomas Crown is no mere playboy: “I don’t think a billionaire, or a millionaire, just doing sh-t for fun, right now, is something that people want to see,” he told me. Instead, he said, his Crown is a mission-driven protagonist: a guy with a reason to do whatever he does, though possibly not a good one.
Whether he would have been happy just being a working actor: “I don’t know. My competitiveness—I don’t know.” He talked about his years on television, and about the inspiration he drew from Denzel Washington, and eventually he landed upon an answer. Michael B. Jordan, character actor? “I don’t think so. Whatever I wanted to do in life, I wanted to be competitive at, and I wanted to be mentioned amongst the greats.”
His Oscar win: He ran through his thank-yous and tried to express the overwhelming sense of obligation he felt. “I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that, because you guys bet on me,” he said. “Imma keep stepping up, and Imma keep being the best version of myself I can be.” The next day, he told me, he got sick. “Like, you reached the finish line, and your body said, ‘Alright, I got you here, time to shut down for a second,’ ” he said. He had a bunch of old friends in town from New Jersey, which meant that he was surrounded by revelry that he couldn’t fully participate in. “They’re ordering food, talking, laughing about the night, telling stories, just reliving it all,” he remembers. Jordan, meanwhile, spent the next four days recuperating with the assistance of an intravenous drip.
Vogue mentions the controversy around this version of The Thomas Crown Affair, namely the fact that Taylor Russell was supposed to be his leading lady before she dropped out just days before filming. MBJ doesn’t want to talk about that, so it’s just said in passing that he replaced Taylor with a white-passing Latina actress. We’ll see if it comes up during promotion, and whether he’ll address it further. But I’m fine with this Vogue profile – it’s not a tell all and it doesn’t have to be. Treat MBJ like his white contemporaries, allow him the space to just have his own vibe and not talk about his personal life.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Cover courtesy of Vogue.
Ever since he defended the woman beater Jonathan Majors I can’t stand this guy.
Thanks tor the post about Micheal. Long may he reign.
This guy is such a work-a-holic that any woman in his life would have to plan her life and take a back seat to his career. I think that’s one of the reasons he and Lori Harvey broke up.
Also is Adria Arjona Torres white?
She’s not. The whole replacing of Taylor Russell was messy though. Taylor is a mixed race Canadian actress with a black father whereas Adria was born in Puerto Rico. I think the issue people had was that she was not black or mixed black. I wouldn’t categorize either tbh we of them as darker skinned though.
@Normades – I thought the word with Harvey was that MBJ wanted to settle down, and she didn’t (which, fair, she’s years younger than him and at a different stage in her life).
MBJ seems to be colourist, which is the discontent, iirc. His love interest in Miami Vice is young and light bright as they say.
To relate to this post, I am glad that he got a photographer that understands his skin and made it look rich and luminous. Kudos to the stylist with interesting colours and textures especially with the garden vibe.
Okay, now see this cover pops a helluva lot more than that dreadful grey background with Kaia Gerber. That pmo. It’s good to see MBJ doing well. I just want to see more of it. I can’t stress enough how much the diversity in casting and behind the cameras is plummeting. Whatever strides were made have been rolled all the way back. So I’m out here wanting to hear about every single poc in any type of role whether it’s leading or not. Wunmi is covering British Vogue this month which is a nice bit of synergy. Hopefully October won’t be the only month we get some diversity in these covers. Wunmi’s cover has a grey background but they put her in so much bright color and her face pops so hard, omg. It’s gorgeous. I’ll always have a soft spot for MBJ and part of that is watching him grow from such a young age.
I just adore MBJ, have since he was on All My Children. He’s impossible to not root for, his talent and drive are so admirable. Though I have no interest in his next big movies.