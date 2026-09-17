Days after Princess Diana’s death, Prince Charles said ‘we’ll forget her soon enough’

When the Daily Mail reported that four copies of the Earl Spencer’s book, Swan Song, were stolen in the Netherlands, my first thought was “super-convenient for the British press, all of whom are eager to print advanced excerpts.” But some of you had another theory: that the books were stolen on behalf of Buckingham Palace, as they try (yet again) to get ahead of another terrible press cycle. Could be. I still think it was probably a press operation though. In any case, the heist scared the crap out of the Daily Mail. The Mail must have laid down serious money to get the the serialization rights for Charles Spencer’s book, and they’re protecting their investment. They dropped the first part of their serialization on Wednesday – an excerpt of Swan Song where the Earl Spencer wrote about a phone call between himself and then-Prince Charles just days after Diana’s death in 1997.
A furious Prince Charles told Earl Spencer days after Princess Diana’s death, ‘rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough’, according to a devastating memoir. In allegations that will send shockwaves through the Royal Family, Charles Spencer’s bombshell book – to be exclusively serialised in the Daily Mail from tomorrow – lifts the lid on an incendiary row with the now King over funeral arrangements.
The argument followed the decision, opposed by Diana’s brother the Earl, that Prince William and Prince Harry, then aged 15 and 12, would walk in their mother’s funeral procession. The Earl says he insisted to the then Prince of Wales that Diana would not have wanted her young sons to endure such a public ordeal. It is claimed Charles then questioned the Spencer family’s sense of duty before saying his ex-wife, whose death sparked a global outpouring of grief, would soon be forgotten.
Earl Spencer says the comments ‘unleashed’ by the King almost 30 years ago reflected ‘his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death’.
The astonishing account of the King’s alleged outburst is included in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, which Earl Spencer, 62, says he has written to correct ‘untruths’ told about his older sister. The Daily Mail can disclose that it includes a string of further extraordinary claims about Diana’s failed marriage to King Charles and the tumultuous aftermath of her tragic death in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Revelations from the book are set to plunge Buckingham Palace into a fresh storm just weeks after the dramatic return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children to the UK from California.
On September 6, 1997, six days after Diana’s death, Earl Spencer famously delivered a defiant eulogy at her funeral that was later named one of the greatest speeches of the 20th century. His raw oration in Westminster Abbey was delivered after he walked alongside William and Harry, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Philip, behind Diana’s coffin in a funeral procession through central London broadcast to 2.5billion people worldwide.
In his book, Earl Spencer writes that when one of Queen Elizabeth’s most senior aides told him in the days before the funeral that William and Harry would take part in the procession, he responded: ‘That’s not going to happen.’
But minutes later he received a phone call from Prince Charles who insisted that 18 years earlier he had walked in the funeral procession of Lord Mountbatten, his great-uncle, who he affectionately called ‘uncle Dickie’. The memoir describes how Charles ‘went nuts’ after Earl Spencer pointed out that the Prince had been 30 at the time of Lord Mountbatten’s funeral in 1979.
In one of the book’s most extraordinary passages, Earl Spencer writes: ‘Prince Charles continued his stream of anger, without me interrupting. Then he stopped. I assumed the pause signalled an effort to bring himself under control, but then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. “Rest assured,” he hissed, “we’ll forget her soon enough!”’
Earl Spencer said that he was ‘so stunned’ by the alleged remarks that he took a few seconds to reply. ‘“I can’t believe you just said that,” I said flatly, before hanging up,’ he writes.
Then-Prince Charles going on an unhinged, stream-of-consciousness rant about how much he hated a woman? Wow, Prince William really is his father’s son. Seriously, change up the names and it sounds exactly like the Spare story of William ranting down the phone at Harry about how much he hates Meghan (and they absolutely want the same fate for Meghan as well). The thing this story really blows up is King Charles’ decades-long rewrite on how he *actually* reacted to Diana’s death. A lot of people have spent a lot of time, money and effort to force a narrative that King Charles was truly emotional and deeply grieving when Diana died. Turns out, not so much. Turns out, that entire family could not wait to forget about Diana.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
I LOVE this for chuck and queen side chick!!
But do we think the press will undercut Spencer’s story in parts to make sure their media partner/ the royal family come out looking better.
Or is the economic game of trashing them in favor of the beloved late Princess enough to get them to bite the hand that feeds.
She was a supernova and Charles couldn’t handle not being the most spectacular thing in the universe. It’s another reason I know that Diana and Meghan should have loved each other.
If you have a listen to Earl Spencer’s speech at the funeral, his last words were “we will make sure the memory of Diana lives on, a memory that will never be erased.”
This seems a direct response to the alleged conversation he had with Charles.
Astounding that the Rota are now saying “Diana would be appalled at these words!” Ingrid Seward actually said Diana, at the end, really believed she and Charles were in love! RIDICULOUS. Diana ROASTED that MF in the interview her silly son, Prince William” has said should never be seen again.
There has DEF been an attempt by the Palace to erase Diana, full stop, and I have absolutely no doubt that Charles said this. Its totally on brand for him, Camilla, the Palace and even the Queen who had to be FORCED by Tony Blair to release a statement about Diana’s death and show up at the flower tribute laiid at Buckingham Palace gates!
I saw Ingrid quote. Charles did tell his biographer he never loved diana. He never loved diana. Ingrid like Tina acts like she was close to diana. Ingrid wrote very negative books about diana
I can easily believe he said that. Charles was absolutely terrified that the public would blame him for Diana’s death. In his fear and rage, he said what I am certain his advisors were saying to placate him – calm yourself, Sir, she will soon be forgotten. He was certainly hoping that would be true, but more than that, he 100% needed the boys to walk to help him with his image
I was horrified when I saw the children there, it certainly had the opposite effect on me. They are a couple of years younger than my children.
Agreed. I remember hearing my mother asking in disbelief, what are they thinking? Those boys must be in utter shock. But clearly Charles and his advisors were convinced this was the way and that brought about Charles’s rage and rant at Spencer who was potentially blocking what was considered a crucial part of the prince’s damage control.
Matches what we have seen with our very own eyes. Remember the spilling-pen-accident? Having watched what a tiny inconvenience can provoke him to in public, I have absolute no troubles to believe him berating Charles Spencer in private. That’s what he does when things don’t automatically line up in his favour. Feeling owershadowed was and is the fear of his life. Diana did it to him, Harry and Meghan do it, so his minions do anything to stop them. I’m not happy to see them back to the,UK without adequate protection.
Agreed. he absolutely said that and I’m sure, like you said, it was being said to him (and QEII) repeatedly to calm them – “no you dont need to do anything your majesty, this will all blow over” etc.)
And the thing is – while Diana has never been forgotten, a lot of it did blow over. Camilla is queen now, something she was never ever going to be called. The royal propaganda machine went into overdrive with the anti-Diana spin and I honestly think its hard now to piece together what is propaganda and what is truth – what actually happened vs what did the palace tell us happened.
Andrew Morton’s book and the Bashir interview play pivotal roles in making sure Diana’s side is heard. and this will be another piece to that.
I think the palace is freaking out about this book because they realize that Diana will never be forgotten.
It’s been widely reported that Charles feared assassination during the funeral walk and had the boys with him to prevent someone taking a shot. As credible a theory as any, I think.
This is so horrific, and I hate how there’s not a single doubt in my mind that it happened. What does that say about king chuck? Bin the lot of them!
Yep this is BAD. I know King Chuck’s own father thought Chuck would break the monarchy…
I wonder if this will be the first time that Harry has heard this story. If his uncle has already told him, it makes it even more extraordinary that he continues to think his father is a basically decent guy. But if he’s never heard this until now, will the truth about Pa finally sink in?
I was horrified to see how many people actually defended Charles im this instance. I was on a gossip thread on Reddit last night and most comments were blasting Charles Spencer, saying he was lying and that King Charles would never say that. I wonder if the bots are already deployed or do people really buy King Charles’ years long PR. Anyone who pays attention knkws how vengeful, jealous, petty and cruel King Charles is. This is completely in line with his character and it completely reflects his true stance on Diana. I really hope Harry pays attention too.
Yes, I’m convinced it’s Palace damage control. Also Daily Mail heavily manipulated the comments in support of Charles and those few comments got hundreds of fake upvotes within seconds. Most negative comments about Charles were removed or not even allowed.
The Daily Fail wants to stay on the royal rota.
Yes, I’m convinced it’s Palace damage control. Also, Daily Mail heavily manipulated its comments with their usual tricks (hundreds of fake upvotes in seconds for comments supporting Charles and any negative comments removed or not even cleared)
I frequently find that mine have vanished.
It’s definitely palace damage control – maybe they borrowed some of KP’s bots – because I’m seeing the same talking points over and over again – Charles Spencer has been married multiple times, he needs the money, he’s monetizing Diana’s death and he should let her rest in peace….over and over…..so clearly someone is pushing those points.
Those had to have been bots or organized and deployed commenters, anyone royal watching in real time back then knows full well this anecdote is wholly plausible and a ‘recollections vary’ statement is in no way an outright denial.
Didn’t Charles say nearly the same thing about Harry when Chuck cut off his security and revealed his whereabouts? I’ve said it before. Cleopatra really did need to kill her whole family to attain the crown. Therefore, I see her in a better light than Killer Chuck, who just WANTED to kill some of his family bc of his own jealousy and yes, psychopathic need to erase family who outshone him bc of their stellar qualities and humanitarian work.
“Didn’t Charles say nearly the same thing about Harry when Chuck cut off his security and revealed his whereabouts?”
Thank you! Exactly this! Captured in court documents for all to see! Be it the 20th or the 21th centuries Charles hasn’t changed a bit!
This makes perfect sense. For Charles, Diana was a colossal pain in the ass from practically day one. Then, she became the same for the entire palace. But no matter what they did, they couldn’t keep the public from loving her. Her death became one more PR spectacle that they couldn’t manage. And with their lack of foresight borne of entitlement, I can see them thinking, “Let’s just get through this funeral and we’ll never have to think about her again. The boys will be all right.”
Princess Margaret’s reaction to the death of Princess Diana was reportedly remarking, “Well, that sorts it out, then.”
So yeah, I can believe that Charlie said that about the mother of his kids. It was the attitude across the entire Windsor family.
God bless. What a bunch of sociopaths.
So the British monarchy is rooted in a history of utter contempt for women, even if a woman was its head for more than 60 years. No wonder William is so pathetic and Charles is as well. Meghan doesn’t stand a chance and Harry is the only one who understands that.
King Charles is and always has been a liar and a horrible man. I give no credence to a damn word he says.
I wonder what drivel will come out in the press about Meghan in the next few days to distract from this?
They have run out of things to say about them but that won’t stop it.
Charles fans are blaming diana. Claiming she cheated first despite evidence to the contrary. Diana was cut loose after she had heir and spare Charles did not wait until 1986 to move on imo. Charles if he has any common sense would not use his friends in the media to disparage diana
There are Charles fans?
Oh yes like Ingrid and penny and perhaps bots and those who want titles
Charles wanted diana to play nice and let him see camilla. He even appointed camilla to be Diana’s mentor during the times he dated diana. And charles was also involved with janet jenkins.
I heard someone say in a news clip that chucks response to the excerpt about his statement about Princess Diana after her death was far to reminiscent and just as condescending and dismissive as “recollections may vary” which was used to gaslight the public.. I hope this book destroys Chucks created image for all to see.. I would believe CS recollections before a man that was one of many responsible for Diana’s demise.
This suggests to me that Clive Alderton crafted BOTH statements, despite their attempts to claim that Kate came up with the gaslighting “Recollections may vary”.
Two people really know what was said, Spencer and the previous Prince of Wales. Was anybody else hearing it. If so they should be named. The Daily Mail is not enough, they are frequently economical with the truth.
The boys were taken to church by the family just hours after they heard their mother died. No prayers were said for their mother. The queen did not request them nor did charles . I find that inexcusable. Charles can’t deny it because there were plenty of witnesses
Young Harry was so disoriented by that service he was moved to ask, whispering in church, if his mother was really dead.
Charles told him his mother died, patted him on the arm or shoulder, and then LEFT HIM ALONE for however long.
I remember reading something around that time – it must have been from a royal “expert” but I was only 15 so can’t remember exactly – but it was about how stiff and uncomfortable Charles and the boys looked, at the walkabout, the funeral etc – like there was this huge distance between them – and the person said “if something like that had happened to charles, Diana never would have let those boys out of her arms. She would have been all over them.” (in a good way.)
But the only person who actually hugged them was gone.
Is it any wonder Harry fell in love with a woman who has many good qualities obviously, but is a hugger? She’s tactile and shows her affection and love through touch. That’s clearly something Harry hasn’t had since Diana died.
And yet the monarchy is supposed to be putting a human face on government institutions. Charles is colder than any random MP in Parliament.
I went to buy some books on Tuesday bc I thought this book was being released. I was so disappointed I got the week wrong. I cannot wait to see what else the Earl Spencer has to say about the “Windsors” and what nasty people they truly are.
It’s the “rest assured” that gets me. Particularly cruel saying any part of the statement to a sibling of the deceased but rest assured? And now the gaslighting about his memory. Another ‘recollections may vary’ like that wasn’t a disaster for them the first time.
I think two things are true here. I believe Charles was shook up and emotional about her death, especially immediately because it was so shocking.
But I can also see how after a few days of watching the way people mourned her (which the entire royal family was shocked by) how that would flare up his jealousy about her belovedness and make him bitter and mean, just as he was towards her in life.
If this was 5 days after her death, they were also dealing with the horrible PR of staying up in Scotland and not properly publicly acknowledging her etc. I totally believe he was livid.
I’m looking forward to William putting out a statement saying, “I’ve forgotten my mother. God Save the King.”
I think the theft of the book forced DM to start the serialization a few days earlier. As for what Charles Spencer wrote, I believe the story. As someone on IG pointed out that parts of his eulogy at Diana’s funeral could be in response to Charles saying that Diana won’t be remembered.
Spencer’s eulogy was absolutely aimed at the RF esp Chuck and am sure a lot more of what he said then will make sense in this book – his anger was palatable. IIRC he kept looking at Chuck during his speech.
It was a powerful speech and showed his talent for writing even then.
Based in this snippet he has a lot of tea – tea that perhaps Harry couldn’t/wouldn’t spill.
Jeebus! The funeral was SIX DAYS after she died and they shoved her sons out in public to meet grieving people who had never met her, while being told to show no emotion, then paraded them again behind her coffin? Then shoved Prince Harry off to school and told people there not to talk about his mother? The abject cruelty of it all.
I’ll bet they attempted to keep the Spencers away from them as well in the run-up to, and after the funeral.
I see a lot of people are calling BP’s gaslighting statement “Recollections may vary, part 2” and I am pleased to see that they are indicating that they never believed the palace lies about Harry and Meghan’s story either: they saw that the palace was gaslighting them then, just as it is gaslighting the Earl Spencer now.
And all of Charles’ media friends are out en masse today, defending him (and attacking Charles Spencer!), including that insipid Kirstie Allsop.
Shazbot, I don’t think the first thing is true. I will always believe he and maybe his mother had a hand in Diana’s death.
Yeah maybe, maybe not. I think all the bots and Charles defenders using his emotions at her death when he went with her sisters to Paris is proof he wouldn’t say that, and I just think they aren’t mutually exclusive. He can have been shaken up but then also petty and cruel, it’s not one or the other.
“Whatever love is” absolutely said it.
You can never underestimate Charles‘s hatred and utter jealousy towards Diana. Charles and William are so unbelievably weak and jealous. Can you imagine being around these men?
Anyone else who gets the slightest bit attention completely throws them off their axis into a tailspin. It is truly the most astounding thing to see.
Niki, and they are vindictive and murderous. Nothing gets in the way of their rage and jealousy.
So Charles came across as callous and uncaring? Shocker. What a bad look. Will he continue to look that way about the safety of his own grandchildren? Guess we shall find out. The world will be watching and reading.
Long live Earl Spencer. He waited, actually got therapy, married 14 times or whatever, and is now sniping from the long grass. I fully approve of this timing, just when Charles thinks he’s finally done it- he’s king, horse lady is queen, and he’s got sympathy for being sick, but is showing his a** about H & M. And Earl Spencer says, remember when you were inhuman to my nephews and to me? I love it.
I like the sniping from the long grass phrase but it seems more like he’s taking a sledgehammer directly to that crown tarnished by Chucky’s greasy head, on a very busy street. “Married 14 times or whatever” lololol.
Fuck Chucky , he is such a heartless piece of S. And yes I believe Charles Spencer . This sounds exactly like the man who lost his s at the exploding pen and absolutely Kaiser , Willy is the same as Chucky
If Charles doesn’t ensure security for Harry and his family now, it will indirectly confirm everything.
Just a reminder that Charles’ beloved “Uncle Dickie” was likely a pedophile who abused children at the Kincora Boys’ Home in Northern Ireland.
When Mountbatten died, of course Charles walked in his funeral procession — and has continued to act like the man was some kind of saint, when he was evil.
This is Charles’ character. Rotten to the core. He couldn’t understand someone as genuinely good as Diana — or Harry and Meghan, for that matter.
Don’t forget his close relationship with Jimmy Saville and protecting his brother. Charles sure seems to love his pedophiles.
He sure does; Uncle Dickie, Saville, Peter Ball, etc… I’ve always believed he was a lot more dangerous than Randy Andy cause his dirt is covertly done and he’s the king now
I’m no fan of Chuck, but have to say I saw more grief on his face than I ever did from Diana’s lousy brother.
Nice try! Charles was pained because he knew that he will never be as loved as Diana, in life or death.
Well, Charles should have been kind to his late ex when she was still around. He was said to be worried about himself that he would be blamed.
Charles treated Diana terribly. I am on Team Charles Spencer not King Charles.
Charles could have been pained because he thought he would be blamed (correctly?) for Diana’s death or because he thought it set back his timetable for Camilla being his public partner or because he was going to start being fully responsible for his children or . . ..
See, this is a classic tell for me: the notion that behind their inhibition and awkwardness, English people are really decent and deep-hearted and that is (ironically) why they can be so hilariously inappropriate when indeed the veneer cracks. Bollocks. As they say. The smug face-saving, point-scoring, preservation of that poker face, at all costs, is driven by a compulsive need to hoard emotions, not to share them, because their culture has traditionally treated any spontaneous or authentic feeling as vulnerability, to be exploited. They lack empathy on many levels except the most superficial and opportunistic. Narcissists do this — family members especially — they seize on your weak points and pretend to be of service. It’s bollocks. When you approach them with your own needs, they’re outraged and defensive. It’s a resting state of bad conscience. It’s latent animosity or neurotic fear of attachment. I think Freud called it fetal attachment syndrome: they resent anyone on whom they depend. And they are chronically dependent. It explains a lot of the dysfunction in their relationship to the United States, and I think a huge part of why they attribute all manner of outrage and calculation to meghan is that she’s American, and female. If she were not American (or, weirdly, not female, though it’s hard to imagine) …with all the same personal qualities, on paper, in so many ways, she’d be perfect for them. But they can’t admit it, so they throw acid in her face. Diana really cracked it: they are desperately needy. But god forbid you ask anything of them. It’s an entire economic / political / historical arc of toxic chauvinist entitlement. They are ultimately their own worst enemies because they hive off and reject a part of themselves. Toxic masculinity, accompanied by smirking and jerking at one end of the class scale and mindless violence at the other. Two sides of the same coin.
Yankeedoodles, very well analyzed.
She outshined him in life and still outshines him in death. She is the one that people showed up for not him. To catch a glimpse, to shake her hand, to have a few words with her. And he knows it.
I just found out this summer that Dianna is an eighth cousin to me on the Spencer side. Very diluted, but still blood relative.